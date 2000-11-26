Momma's Cornbread Dressing
A pure country, Texas-style cornbread dressing.
I suate` to celery and onion before adding to the cornbread mixture, and added 1/2 c. melted butter to the mix.
Turned out great I did add some extra spices. I used jiffy cornbread mix and it gave the dressing a sweet taste but not overly sweet.
I've made this so many times at the holidays here in Texas. It's so much like my grandmas recipe- she would be proud of me! My coworkers say its the best they have ever eaten, which is a compliment for someone my age!
This is a good basic recipe. I add sauted bell pepper, celery, onion, mushrooms to crumbled corn bread. I also add raw eggs before baking to bind together. I add a small jar of pimentos for color. I add (1) cooked chicken that I have shredded. I also add half a bag of Pepperidge Farms stuffing mix and 4 pieces of toast that is broke up into pieces. I stir several times while it cooks. This is a meal in itself.
This recipe was incredible! This was my first Thanksgivings dinner and I'm no chef. My entire meal came from allrecipes.com and everything was perfect. This dressing was so good it was the first thing to go. This will be on my Christmas menu and many other menus throughout the year.
As the original cooks of the family hang up their aprons, I've been forced to learn and this recipe was perfect! With some tips from my mom, I did some slight changes: I used both yellow and mexican style cornbread mix (by Martha White), gives it great flavor and a little spice. I saute my celery, onions and green bell peppers. I use raw eggs to bind and no hard cooked eggs. On occassion I add shredded turkey. I'm hungry for it again.
you need to add some green onion and bell pepper to the chicken as it boils for the broth , oh and some celery. really thinks that make a big difference.
This is great dressing recipe. I left out the boiled eggs and it still turned out wonderful. This is the recipe I'll use from now on.
I made this at Thanksgiving and everyone said it was wonderful. Thank you!
I had been looking for a traditional, southern dressing recipe and this was perfect. I added 1/2 cup more broth (we like our dressing very moist), and extra spices (1 t. thyme and 1 t. savory). It was excellent!
Nice cornmeal texture but bland taste. Very plain like cornbread. Might have been better with a sweeter cornbread mix and more flavorful additives.
very good dressing..and very easy to make..i will be making this recipe every thanksgiving.
just like my granny's recipe except 4 the eggs so i left them out. i did add 1 whole egg 2 the mix like my granny did to hold it all together and i seasoned w/ garlic, salt, pepper, thyme, and sage. yummmy!!! reminded me so much of her! thanks so much!!!
I made this last week to test for Thanksgiving and really loved it. I sauteed the onions, celery in butter. Also cooked a chicken breast and shredded it to put in the dressing, and since I was not cooking a turkey for broth, used canned broth. I added some crusty bread pieces to the cornbread. Used the hard cooked eggs, but also added an uncooked egg to the dressing. It was really good and will be on my menu for Thanksgiving coming up soon!
I made my two cornbread loaves using Jiffy mix. For each loaf I added an extra egg, half a stick of melted butter, and 1/4 cup of sugar. Requires a slightly longer cooking time, but it is well worth it. Followed this dressing recipe pretty closely (except the boiled egg) and it was divine!
Texas cornbread dressing at it's finest. Although I never got my grandmother's recipe (she never wrote her recipes down), it takes just like hers. I've been making this for the last two Thanksgivings - just now getting around to rating the recipe. I get all kinds of compliments on it.
This recipe is great! I added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper, PictSweet Seasoning. chopped green onions, and Great Value Yellow Corn Muffin Mix.
I found this too dry for my taste and not enough flavor. If most of the broth was from boiled chicken parts, it would be excellent. Dressing needs chicken fat to really shine, and the standard broth does not impart enough.
The only way I like my dressing! Yum! Except I make my fresh baked cornbread the night before Thanksgiving so it is cool and ready to use in the dressing.
Excellent recipe. Used it for a dinner at work. Yum!!
I used cream of chicken & celery instead of chicken stock, so I used the turkey drippings for moisture. lots of fat but yummy!
This is a basic recipe that my mom and grandmother used but they added poultry seasoning as well which gave it a little more flavor, about 1 Tbsp. or to taste. You can also add a tad sugar to sweeten it if you like.
I picked this recipe as it was closest to what my mom made. Mine turned out a little dry only because I didn't add all the chicken broth/stock it called for. It said add till moist not wet, so I was afraid to add more. It was good and the gravey helped!
Very good! I have made it many times in the past three years and I have not had any complaints.
so quick and easy and definitely Texas-style, but I think using homemade cornbread like my mom does instead of a package would've made a huge difference in giving it more flavor and "tooth". Now I know why she starts cooking Thanksgiving dinner the Sunday before! :) No fault of this particular recipe, but I would've done that if I had more time to prepare. From now on, I'll use this as my go-to mixture and make the cornbread from scratch.
My first attempt at dressing and it was wonderful. Easy and great tasting.
This was the closest thing that I have found to my Grandmas recipe. I made it this past Thanksgiving and it was a complete hit! I will definitely be making this again!!!!
This is the best dressing recipe I have ever made. I make this dressing every year and my family love it.
My first time making cornbread dressing was a big success!! We did a ham for Christmas so I didn't have any turkey broth. I just used more chicken broth. I also don't use the boxed cornbread. I made Great-Grandma Steinbeck's Cornbread (Johnny Cake) from AR. Just one batch of cornbread was plenty. This was so good. I won't be waiting til next Christmas to make it again, that's for sure! Thanks for the recipe.
Kind of dry and a little bland. Add more spice.
Tastes very similar to my grandma's dressing. I never got the recipe from her so I was thankful to find this one. I made it for my hubby and son and both ate it all and wanted more. My other grandmother used to put some chopped jalapeno peppers in her dressing to spice it up a little. I might try this next time with half the dressing and leave the other half the same. Thanks for submitting!
This was a great great cornbread dressing. I made it for thanksgiving. I did however did not all of the chicken broth the recipe called for only because I was scared it would be to mushy. But it still turned out great. I will be keeping this and making it again for Christmas.
This is the first time I have ever made cornbread dressing and it came out perfect. A couple of things I changes was that I used turkey ground, garlic sausages and 2 cans of cream of chicken. Everyone who tried it just loved it. Thanx alot.
I loved this. It tasted exactly the way my mother would make it during Thanksgiving.
I am a big fan of stuffing. I use Jiffy's cornbread mix & it comes out great. I bake the cornbread as ?the box suggested. Sauteed onions, celery, red bell pepper & garlic cloves in a pan of olive oil. Once translucent i pour in a can of chicken stock, as well as meat drippings if I'm baking any kind of meat, Dash of sage & stir till it comes to a boil. Pour all of that into ?the pan of cornbread & stir & form then bake for 30 minutes. Once done, Deelish!!!
this is the best cornbread ever
This is my standard go to recipe for Thanksgiving dressing. The name is perfect because it tastes exactly like my Mama's and Granny's and great-granny's recipe that I've been eating my whole life. Anybody who grew up in Texas and ate cornbread dressing for Thanksgiving, look no further, this is recipe we all grew up with. Tastes like my childhood.
this is a good base recipe. i had to add alot of seasoning to it. it just was too plain without doing so. i loved the chopped boiled eggs in it.
Made this last year and it was a hit. I'll be making again this year!
This is exactly what I was looking for I have misplaced my great aunt's recipe and this is as close as I could get only thing is it needs way more seasoning. I added 2 tablespoons of sage and 1 tablespoon of poultry seasoning. It looks a little green but that is exactly how it is supose to be. I also use Jiffy cornbread mix and add 1 tablespoon of sugar to each package just to sweeten it up a bit. My family LOVES this so much that I usually have to make 2 or 3 batches :)
Great recipe! Tastes just like my mom used to make it!
Great recipe turned out delicious
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing.
was a little bland. next time I'll add green onion and pork sausage.
great recipe! very satisfying
Very good basic southern recipe. We listened to some reviews about using sweet corn bread mix instead, and while it is good (yet very sweet) I recommend sticking to this original recipe. I've never had very sweet dressing, but we just cooked this to have with brisket (which is very salty) so I think they will complement each other nicely, but next time I'll use the regular corn bread mix for sure.
Very good. Be careful with the salt and pepper. add be for eggs a little at a time. Other wise very good... God bless
Made it last year from this recipe for November and December will do it again years to come didn't really need to look at the recipe except for just making sure I had the necessary ingredients!!!
Sooooo good!
I sautéed the vegetables in butter before adding and added additional sage, salt & pepper. Turned out perfect - just like my mom use to make!
Just like my mom's it was deliciois!!
I made it however I added two raw eggs to my mixture and another cup of stock, I sauted my veggies
Hubby handled this one, and did a fantastic job! Was a bit weary about the eggs but they were a nice addition. He made a few changes to the spices as we were out of sage. He added Thyme & Oregano instead. Turned out delish, will make again next Thanksgiving for sure!
I have made this every year for the last 10 years or so. It is just like my Grandma's. I add extra sage and sometimes I use 1/2 c melted butter as another reviewer suggested. Thank you for helping me recreate my Grandma's treasured cornbread dressing!
Very easy recipe. Delicious as well.
I saute'd celery, onions and green peppers in butter, boiled my own broth using chicken thighs and chicken broth. I baked with it covered for 30 min and uncovered for 15. It turned really well. I'll use this recipe again
I make this every thanksgiving but wanted it earlier this time! I make mine with homemade cornbread and crumble it up with all of the ingredients, then mix in the broth. I usually use the turkey broth from the turkey because I’m in charge of that, too. It’s always delicious and just the way my momma made it. Hope y’all enjoy!
So thankful for this recipe, it is the closest to my mom's I have found online (she still hasn't shared hers with me.) Only tweaks I made were omitting the sage; I had none on hand & I used homemade cornbread instead of store brand (homemade is always better in my book.) We all loved it!
This recipe is a good base, but I need to find a way to add more flavor. It's a little bland. I added some poultry seasoning, and next time I'll include fresh sage. I used Jiffy cornbread mix, and it was way way too sweet.
It was good but you should definitely sauté the celery onions and garlic in butter beforehand to add extra flavor! Then it would be 5 stars!
I'm so glad you put a recipe for a small crowd! I'll be cooking for only 4 people this Thanksgiving, and this helped a lot with the measurements! Making several changes to make it more like my family's favorite : 1. We don't put chicken in ours. I'm going to add in enough packaged dressing mix and fresh mushrooms to roughly equal the quantity of chicken used. 2. Substituting a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of chicken for the turkey stock, with extra broth on hand in case it's too dry. 3. I always cook the veggies in butter first. 4. Not traditional, but out of necessity, I'm cooking it in a crockpot on low for about 4 hours. All of these changes are simply based on preferences, though. Being in Texas, we all have our favorite dressing recipe that Grandma made, and this is really close to mine, without feeding 20 people!
I was looking for a recipe that was like my mom's and this is the closest I found. I would go to her house the day before and help but didn't pay close attention or write anything down so when she passed unexpectedly, Thanksgiving was difficult to say the very least. I did make a couple of changes and it was very close to hers. I made Jiffy cornbread a couple of days before to dry it out. Instead of sage I used complete seasoning and added mushrooms. I sauteed the seasoned veggies in olive oil until tender added the crumbled cornbread. I mixed in raw egg with the stock to help with the texture. I did not use cooked eggs. My mom's cooking was top notch and this slightly altered recipe made the cut.
This stuffing was very good. I used Jiffy cornbread mix. Had good flavor. Just like grandma's! Thanks!
Just like my grandma And mom used to make! I love it! I also sautéed the celery, onion and garlic in butter.
I tried this recipe for Christmas and it turned out great!! I did make some small changes. I used gluten free cornbread instead of regular cornbread. I didn't use garlic and I used more sage then listed. One teaspoon was not enough for my taste, I could barely taste it. I didn't use as much celery either and it came out great. This recipe is so close to my mom's recipe so I was happy I found it. Mine also didn't take that long to cook in the oven, that could be because I used gluten free bread but I only cooked it for 40 minutes.
Did not use chopped boiled eggs. It was still delicious. Also used smoked turkey pieces cooked and schreded.
My family loves Grandma’s. She couldn’t make any this year and wasn’t ready to share it. They liked this BETTER! A touch of sweetness was just perfect!
I sautéed the celery and onions in butter before adding to mixture. I also added 7 slices of crumbled white bread to 3 -6 ounce pkgs of MW buttermilk cornbread (cooked and crumbled)...32 oz of chicken broth was enough to make it very moist. It was very good!!
This is a great recipe that i have made for over 6 years now. It is the closest thing to my grandmothers recipe.
I have to admit this one was good only thing i add was some poultry seasoning to it and some of my extra touches to it. Even with the bell pepper it was good,
Made tonight for late Thanksgiving dinner all gone so no left overs now have to make another pan!
Easy and so good!
