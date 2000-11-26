Momma's Cornbread Dressing

I'm so glad you put a recipe for a small crowd! I'll be cooking for only 4 people this Thanksgiving, and this helped a lot with the measurements! Making several changes to make it more like my family's favorite : 1. We don't put chicken in ours. I'm going to add in enough packaged dressing mix and fresh mushrooms to roughly equal the quantity of chicken used. 2. Substituting a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of chicken for the turkey stock, with extra broth on hand in case it's too dry. 3. I always cook the veggies in butter first. 4. Not traditional, but out of necessity, I'm cooking it in a crockpot on low for about 4 hours. All of these changes are simply based on preferences, though. Being in Texas, we all have our favorite dressing recipe that Grandma made, and this is really close to mine, without feeding 20 people!