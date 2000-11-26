Momma's Cornbread Dressing

A pure country, Texas-style cornbread dressing.

By Sherry Wisdom

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
12 to 18 servings
Directions

  • Prepare cornbread according to directions on package. Cool and crumble. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the crumbled corn bread, onion, garlic, celery and eggs. Gently stir. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and sage.

  • Add the chicken and turkey broth 1 cup at a time until the cornbread becomes moist but not wet.

  • Place stuffing into a Dutch oven or loosely pack into a turkey. Bake for 1 hour or until stuffing reaches a temperature of 175 degrees F (80 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 79.4g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 164.4mg; sodium 2463.6mg. Full Nutrition
