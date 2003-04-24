Vegetarian Broccoli Casserole II
A simple vegetable side dish that's ready in about an hour.
I got this recipe from my dear mother. It is the same except it uses 1/2 cup grated sharp ched. cheese in place of the processed and instead of bread crumbs it calls for 1/3 cup crushed Ritz crackers dotted with 2 T butter. I then sprinkle additional cheese on top of that. I always double or triple this topping. Boil broccoli first until done and drain. Then procede in putting together. I usually make it with a blend of broc, cauliflower and carrots. The topping is great and a nice addition,that is why I gave this 5 *. Thanks Michelle!Read More
I love this recipe! So does my husband, kids and everyone I have made it for. I substituted sharp cheddar for the process cheese and butter crackers for the topping, and it is fantastic. The bottom of the dish is scraped clean every time; whereas before I always had leftover broccoli when I used to make it plain with just cheese over the top. I didn't boil the broccoli first, and it was just perfect for me. Awesome recipe!
We made this for Thanksgiving and there was nothing left over! We tried it when it wasn't hot anymore (we had to travel) but it still tasted very good. We used mild cheddar (instead of the processed stuff) and sprinkled another layer on top. Then we sprinkled crushed Ritz crackers on top of the cheese because if you put them underneath the cheese, they will become soggy. It was a great recipe!
Tried this for Thanksgiving this year. I prepped it the night before and put it in the fridge until it was time to bake. It was nothing fancy, but it was good, solid, comfort food. It turned out great! Everyone liked it. I thought it looked a little too saucy when I mixed everything, so I added a little more cooked broccoli. I also used Ritz on top (put those on before I baked, not the night before.) Great recipe!
Very good with fresh broccoli, only needed to bake 45 min. A big hit at the Easter dinner with ham and a potato casserole.
This definitely was a nice change from the always wonderful green bean casserole. I used cheddar in lieu of the jarred stuff, sour cream and mayo, a bit of lemon juice, my usual garlic and onion powders and crushed crackers for the top. I made a lot and I'm sorry to say that there was very little leftover for me to have as my lunch! Really good Michelle and thanks!
I used fresh broccoli and added some dried minced onion and onion powder. Topped with crushed Ritz crackers. A little salty but everyone ate it at Easter dinner. Think I will stick with my other recipe.
I don't like Broccoli very much but now I have found a recipe that even I will eat. My husband and I both thought this was great.
I made this last year for Thanksgiving. It was bland and seemed like it was missing something. I may try a variation with some onion.. I like the idea of something different than green been cassarole.
I've looked everywhere for this recipe. Most of them have rice in them and I'm not a fan of the rice in a broccoli casserole. My mother used to make this every Christmas and Thanksgiving but is no longer able to cook. The only difference was she added croutons instead of the bread crumbs and sharp, shredded cheddar cheese. Then she would top it with crushed ritz crackers, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and dot with butter. If you make this reicpe be sure you make a lot because it disappears quickly. Even the non-broccoli lovers eat it up. We've also made it with yellow squash and it is also very good. I'm so glad I will be able to bring this tradition back to the table this year. Thank you.
I have cooked this simple recipe numerous times and everyone who has tasted it really loves it!
Not bad. I used a combo of lite mayo and sour cream and steamed the broccoli before adding the rest of the ingredients together. Use real cheese instead of the processed stuff!
I usually make a broccoli & rice casserole, but, was looking for something different. I thought this was really good. I used sharp cheddar because that is what I had in the house. I also had to use cream of broccoli soup because my husband is not a mushroom fan. It was pretty good with the broccoli soup, but, I gave it 4 stars because I think if it was made as written with the mushroom soup it would have been better. I will definitely try this again, but, try a different cream soup.
My entire family gave this an A+, even the grandchildren. I wanted it for Thanksgiving but we have it at least once a month now.
This is a tasty dish! I didn't have mushroom soup so I used a can of condensed chicken noodle. Like the other reviewers, I used shredded sharp chedder instead of processed cheese. I also added 1/2 tsp onion powder. It came out great!
Very good recipe. I skipped the mayonnaise and processed cheese sauce and substituted about 1 cup of low fat colby-jack cheese.
I really liked this recipe. It had a little bite to it which was just my taste. Other reviewers warned about the salt so I used a fraction of the amounts called for and it came out fine. I tried topping it with cheez-its (per one reviewer's suggestion) and it was a little too obvious.
This is a wonderful recipe. I Made it for Easter dinner and got many great comments. Will make again.
From other reviews, I went with cheddar cheese and ritz crackers instead of processed cheese and bread crumbs. I also used fresh broccoli and just blanched it first. Pretty tasty! Though, I would decrease mayo next time just because I am not huge fan of strong mayo flavors!
This was very good.I added a 1/4 cup diced onions and used ritz crackers. Very easy and stayed hot a long time.
Another one that's easy to make with ingredients that are probably sitting around the kitchen without a special trip to the store.
I have been looking for a recipe just like this because I had it as a child! I saw alot of people changed the cheese so I tried it both ways. While I usually love sharp cheddar over processed, I think this recipe calls for processed because it not only melts so much smoother, it gives a much more creamy taste and texture so that the dish is not overpowered. It's good either way, but for this I prefer the cheese sauce for sure! I did however use Ritz crackers for my bread crumbs as I always do and add a little diced onion if you like.
I used fresh broccoli and real aged cheddar, but other then that followed the recipe, and it turned out great! :)
This was fantastic! I also used shredded cheddar cheese and ritz crackers instead of the bread crumbs and it came out great. Thank you
I enjoyed this recipe very much. I added shredded sharp cheese and diced onions for an extra touch.
Was ok, but not that fond of it. I doubt I will make again.
I love broccoli but did not care for this recipe at all. It tasted way to "eggy" for my taste. I cooked it for the hour as indicated because I wanted to make sure the eggs were done. But it seemed dry and overcooked.
Very good recipe, my family really enjoyed it. The only thing is it's a little rich, or I would give it 5 stars. Overall it was a very good meal, and I will probably make it again.
This was YUMMY! I did have to change a few things since I didn't have everything on hand--I used low fat shredded cheese, 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup and light miracle whip. That gave it a sweet zip. I want to try it with Ritz crackers on top next time!
This recipe turned out really well. I did add some butter flavored crackers in addition to the bread crumbs and threw in some spices, but a great base recipe.
This was a very easy and quick receipe to make. I will use it again as a back-up veggie side dish. I used the Ritz crackers with dabs of butter as I like their taste as a topping better than bread crumbs. I also added 1/4 c diced onions.
It was awesome. The only difference I made was a half a teaspoon of ground black pepper to balance out the salty ingreadience and I made my bread crumbs fresh from wheat toasted slices of bread to equal a half cup. (about 2 slices). It was amazing...my 3 year old daughter and 6 month old son and I loved it!!! :)
Really good comfort food casserole. My family loved it! Next time, and there will be a next time, I will probably use only one egg because the texture was more like egg than cheesy like we would have rather have had.
Very good. Since I am gluten free, I made my own 10 1/2 oz soup base and used a small can of mushrooms with the liquid in the can for the sauce and chopped the mushrooms for the casserole. Also, had to use crumbs and butter for the topping. Nobody at the table knew a difference.
Very easy and tasty. I made it before, but then again on Christmas and everyone (incl the kids!) LOVED it! Thank you!
THIS WAS WONDERFUL, AND THE FAMILY LOVED IT. AT THE LAST MINUTE, I ADDED FRESH BROCCOLI, AND THEN BAKED IT. OH, MY GOODNESS, THIS REALLY MADE THE DISH. NEXT TIME I WILL JUST USE FRESH BROCCOLI. DO THE WHOLE RECIPE, BUT USE FRESH BROCCOLI. THIS IS ONLY FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THEIR BROCCOI, FIRM, INSTEAD OF MUSHY. THANKS FOR SHARING, NEXT TIME I WILL TAKE A PICTURE.
I made this for Thanksgiving and got tons of compliments! A nice change from the greenbean casserole that we usually have. Thanks!
Standard canned condensed cream of mushroom soup is NOT vegetarian. It contains meat by-products. You should update the title of your recipe, as it's misleading to those who don't know better.
I thought this recipe was wonderful. I did have to substitute Velveeta for the cheese sauce. It was very yummy. I will definitely make this one again.
This recipe was a huge hit on xmas. I altered it a little. I omitted the cream of mushroom soup, used a can of cheddar cheese soup for the processed cheese and also a cup of shredded sharp cheddar. I used crushed ritz crackers mixed with 2 tsp melted butter on top instead of bread crumbs. Will def make this over and over again
Loved it!!!!!!!
Turned out good, I must admit I was only looking for techniques for my own missing recipe.... but I think what is missing - bacon. We mix the broc/coli, cream of mushroom soup, but a little bacon ties it all together.
First of all, COOK the broccoli, second.. it's missing something, maybe onions.. a little too bland. I topped it off with crushed ritz crackers, for a more buttery flavour, and had grated cheese just below the crackers.. a little better..
