Apricot Salad
This is a great salad for the holidays due to the very festive orange color.
This seemed really wierd using baby food but trust me-the taste is out of this world. Thanks for sharing.
Sorry, it was really sweet, it has a nice aroma, and is very apricot-y but WAAAY too sweet for me!
We have loved this recipe since I first tried it! Thank you for making such a wonderful salad....YUM!
Definitely try this one--it is not a typical jello salad. I folded real whipped cream into it, rather than topping with Cool Whip. I took it to Christmas dinner at Grandma's, and not a spoonful was left. YUMMY.
Yummy, I had this at a Thanksgiving dinner yesterday, the woman directed me to this recipe on allrecipes.com. I have made quite a few of the recipes from this site in the past, this one is a keeper for sure, I am making it for my family dinner tomorrow, can't wait to see their faces when I tell them it has baby food in it! Thanks again, Cindy!
For some reason, my children wouldn't eat this. That makes it somewhat of a failure in my book, although I thought it tasted fine.
Small town problem - couldn't find apricot jello, so we substituted orange and it was a hit. Can be served in small portions because it is rich.
I made this for a potluck lunch at work and it was a hit! I personally thought it was a little too sweet, but everyone else loved it and was asking about the recipe.
Very yummy. Somewhat sweet, but really good.
I had to substitute peach jello and peach baby food because I couldn't find apricot in my grocery store. I like the texture. The taste is okay but not as good as I expected. It's a bit too sweet so if I made it again, I would reduce the sugar. But, with so many delicious congealed salads to choose from, I probably won't make this one again.
I found this recipe in my late mother's recipe box. I could not recall her ever making it but it sounded pretty tasty to me. I took it to a SS class ladies luncheon. Everyone loved and requested the recipe. I figured I could find it on line and not have to rewrite it before I printed it. Allrecipes saved me the trouble. The salad is really good and sweet enough to pass for dessert. It's yummy!
This is one of my family’s favorite salad! It does NOT need the extra sugar. It’s plenty sweet without it
This recipe has been a staple at our holiday dinners for years! I think that I can help with all the others on how to cut the sweetness. I add 16 oz of cool whip to the mixture and blend in to make it more of a fluff salad and then refrigerate. Try this to cut the sweetness and make a delicious holiday treat! Also, apricot baby food is impossible to find, I use apricots with fruit or apricots with apples.
Good ill make it again