Bread and Celery Stuffing

This is just like my family's recipe that has been handed down through generations. The only difference is it is written in measurements!! I was told by Grandma and Dad to add "enough broth to make it moist" or add 'a dash at a time until it tastes "right".' I like to measure and this recipe makes it turn out perfectly. Even Dad said it was better than his. Tip - toast the bread very lightly, combine the night before with a little less broth and poultry seasoning than it calls for. In the morning, toss it again and taste it. Add a drizzle more broth if it is dry or a dash more poultry seasoning if needed. (the seasoning gets stronger as it sits overnight so don't overdo it) Also, the intensity of the seasoning depends on how old it is. Seasonings weaken over time. I suggest baking it covered in a casserole and uncovering it with about 15 min to go so it is a little browned and crisp on top. And cut the onion and celery very fine. That is key. Enjoy.