Bread and Celery Stuffing
An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.
This stuffing recipe was a hit at our last Thanksgiving dinner. My husband was skeptical (his mom's recipe is "the best" he says) but now he wants me to make this every year!! Toasting the bread kept it from getting soggy and gummy like most recipes taste. This is a great recipe!Read More
My guests- americans and europeans- all liked this. However, I used both old french bread and sliced white bread - 1/2 and 1/2. I also used more poultry seasoning than it calls for and added some salt to bring out the flavors. In addition, I sauteéd the onion until almost caramelized - they were very golden -and added sliced mushrooms at that point. I then cooked them until the mushroom were cooked. It was a hit, but only after modifying it. I actually added bread as it was too soggy.
My first attempt at making dressing "from scratch". What was I worried about? This was so easy! The kids loved helping me cut up the bread, which I did first. Then we sprinkled a little onion and garlic powder on the cubes and toasted them in the oven. I will add a little more broth next time but... I think that really all depends on if you like your dressing more on the moist or dry side. I was quite proud of my first attempt! Thanks! Yummy!
This is just like my family's recipe that has been handed down through generations. The only difference is it is written in measurements!! I was told by Grandma and Dad to add "enough broth to make it moist" or add 'a dash at a time until it tastes "right".' I like to measure and this recipe makes it turn out perfectly. Even Dad said it was better than his. Tip - toast the bread very lightly, combine the night before with a little less broth and poultry seasoning than it calls for. In the morning, toss it again and taste it. Add a drizzle more broth if it is dry or a dash more poultry seasoning if needed. (the seasoning gets stronger as it sits overnight so don't overdo it) Also, the intensity of the seasoning depends on how old it is. Seasonings weaken over time. I suggest baking it covered in a casserole and uncovering it with about 15 min to go so it is a little browned and crisp on top. And cut the onion and celery very fine. That is key. Enjoy.
This is a basic but very yummy stuffing. I was specifically looking for one that would bake out of the bird (since we deep fry our turkey). This works well but it is necessary to double the liquid. I used 2 cans of chicken broth.
For my first Thanksgiving I wanted to woo everyone. This stuffing was the HIT. I used 1 box seasoned bread mix and 1/2 lb of dried white french bread and mixed in some leftover wild rice and just 1/2 teaspoon of poultry seasoning and followed rest of directions. I didn't put it in the bird but rather on the side in a 9x18 pan and baked, it was crispy and soft at the same time. Kudo's to the author on this one and Thanks for the great receipe.
First time I tried homemade stuffing and I was very impressed. I made it in a casserole. I didn't have the poultry seasoning, so I added some other seasonings. Will definitely be making this again!
This is a great base - I used a pound of dried french bread and doubled the celery. I used 1/3 c. of butter and added 2 tsp. of rosemary. I also added 1 pound of pork sausage and used a little more chicken broth. I had enough stuffing to stuff a 14 pound turkey and have enough for a 9x13 casserole dish.
Wonderful! I have a question, though. Has anyone ever made this dressing the day before serving? If so, please tell me how you stored it and reheated it. I only want to do it in advance if it still gives the same excellent results!!!
I took the time to read 12 pages of reviews, and a couple of things REALLY stood out..." just like my Mother made, Handed down for generations, a Thanksgiving tradition!! Well they hit the nail on the head! THIS is almost the exact recipe generations of my family have enjoyed!!!Only 2 tweaks...we add a couple eggs and alittle milk!!! I'm from Southwest Detroit, now living in Florida ( 30 years) and THIS is still the DRESSING I've enjoyed for over 50 years!!!
This is a classic! Last year, instead of using Swanson's chicken broth in a can, I used Swanson's Chicken Stock in the resealable bottle and loved it. It has a richer flavor and really added a lot to the taste of the stuffing. I will never used the canned broth again. Tips: this is great with some apples diced and sauteed with the onion and celery, too. I always use more onion and celery than called for because it reduces in size when sauteed, and add a beaten egg or two (depending on the amount I am making) to help bind it all together. Also--if you can find it in the store, I recommend using Bell's seasoning in the little yellow box. This is the stuffing/dressing I grew up on. Yum!
Cut celery and onions the night before and put in fridge. Also made the chicken broth the night before. (One chicken breast, one onion, one bell pepper, one bouillon cube, half bell pepper, two carrots and two stalks of celery in about six cups water as I don't really like canned broth). Plopped veggies in with the butter the next morning. Did not have poultry seasoning, so used a pinch of each of thyme, sage, parsley, herb salt, and a bit of marjoram. Stuffed the turkey, then put the rest into crock pot. (Yes, I doubled the recipe to make sure there would be enough. My family adores stuffing and dressing). Fabulous. Easy to adapt to taste.
if baking this in the oven (in a casserole) - is it best to bake it covered or uncovered - or half and half? Please help!!!!
Very similar to what I grew up on...since most of my family likes their stuffing moist and I like it browned and crisp, I add a scoop into muffin tins and get individual servings of crispy stuffing..delicious!
Great Recipe! I will admit that this was my first attempt to make stuffing WITHOUT Stovetop and I loved it! I dried the bread over night and added Sage. Remember to bake in oven covered if you like your stuffing moist and only uncover for the last 5-10 minutes if you want it a little less so. My husband and I both enjoyed it and I made extra to use in a Shepherds Pie. Delish! I will no longer be needing the assistance of Stovetop. This is much better!
Nice stuffing recipe. Definately for turkey stuffing. If making just for side...use more chicken stock.
This is the basic recipe that appeared on the back of the small tins of McCormick poultry seasoning probably 50 years ago. Before bar codes took up all the room. It's a classic.
This was a really good recipe. Instead of letting the bread sit out for a couple of hours I taosted the bread. I also used 1 tsp each of sage, oregano, and italian blend seasoning. This combination of herbs adds great flavor. I increased the butter to 1 cup. Make sure you coat each breadcrumb in the butter mixture. I also added 1 small bell pepper finely chooped. Mmm mmm good.
I first tried this recipe from allrecipes about 9 years ago when cooking my first big Christmas dinner. It is so tasty, and easy that I have never "branched out" into other types. I still use this same recipe! Now I use brown bread or my own homemade multigrain, I have used it in the bird and baked it in a casserole, I have used vegetable broth instead of chicken for a vegetarian friend, etc! It is an easy and versatile recipe that I have used many many times over the years.
My first attempt at making "real" stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it...especially me! I will use this stuffing recipe from here on out. Who would have thought something so simple to make could be so delicious??? I had to double the recipe for the amount of guests I had and I changed two things: I cooked a pound Jimmy Dean sage flavored sausage and added that to the doubled recipe and it was fantastic! The other thing I changed was taking the advice from others and toasted the fresh bread cubes with onion and garlic powder in the oven. I did that the night before so the actual preparation the next day was even that much easier. A great big thanks to the person who submitted this recipe!!!
How can something so simple and with just a few ingredients taste so good?! I cut my bread into cubes and dried it on cookie sheets over several days turning them several times to ensure all sides were completely dried, as recommened by another reviewer. I omitted the salt and used Campbells double strength chicken broth. Adding the broth a bit at a time until just moist is crucial. It may look and feel like the stuffing will turn out too dry, but I assure you, somehow it works. I doubled the batch to serve some in the bird and some in a roasting pan, then tasted it to make sure it had the right amount of seasonings and adjusted it to my family's taste. It was delicious. The stuffing cooked in the roasting pan even tasted great cold the next day!
This was a quick, no fuss recipe. Everyone loved this stuffing and I have been asked for the recipe numerous times! This is a recipe that will appear at my holiday table for years to come.
Delicious stuffing recipe! If your looking for a simple, meatless stuffing, this is the one. I used a good bakery bread, and sliced it myself at home. I also increased the chicken broth, probably to almost 2 cups since we like a moist stuffing. My family loved it, and this will be a mainstay! Thanks, Carlotta
I made this last Thanksgiving, looking for something a little less time consuming and quicker. My family loved it! My husband would rather have this than the traditional cornbread stuffing! He has already asked if I'm gonna make it again this year! PERFECT! However, I did not put the stuffing in the turkey.
For so few ingredients this is a very tasty stuffing. I did, however, need to add additional broth. I used homemade chicken stock and added about 2 cups worth. It went into a 9x13 baking pan just right.
Perfect! I used less chicken broth (about 3/4 cup), and I added some chopped mushrooms. The only thing I will change next time is to cut the celery smaller; I didn't care for the texture of large chunks of celery. Our Turkey Feast was a success, and this recipe was one of the best! Thanks! UPDATE: I keep coming back to this one! Came out perfect again this year, this time I changed nothing about the recipe. Definitely took closer to 40 minutes in a 9X13 pan.
This was some of the tastiest savoriest dressing I have ever fixed or eaten. Excellent recipe! I used pepperidge farm seasoned bread cubes country style with white and brown bread. I have never had regular bread dressing before, only southern cornbread dressing, and this is almost as good. I still prefer the cornbread texture, I guess because I was raised on it, but wow is this stuff ever tasty! Ny husband loved it and wants me to just add oysters next time for his favorite ultimate holiday dressing. THANKS!!!!
This is the way my family has made stuffing for years! Only things different is we add sage to the mixture. Just remember to add broth SLOWLY, and mix, taste, season, as you go.If not for Thanksgiving dinner, we add different things for different flavors... such as sausage, mushrooms, oysters, bell peppers, depending on what main meat item we are fixing, even half the bread with cornbread. This is a great recipe that you cannot go wrong with.
I have made this stuffing for years, passed down from my mother. 2 things that we do different is cook the liver from the turkey in boiling water, mince it, add that to the stuffing, perfect and I don't even like liver. I also add 1/2 Cup of chopped mushrooms, makes the stuffing moist.
This is the recipe that my Mom used. She always bought Wonder Stuffing bread which is made and sold at grocery stores over the holidays. We use one stick of butter for every loaf used. We also use low-sodium chicken broth since we are adding salt & pepper to the dish. This dish is a classic at Thanksgiving and we all fight over the leftovers!
Delicious! I made this to go with lemon chicken, and it was the best stuffing I've ever had. I used 1 tsp. poultry seasoning and 1 tsp. Essence to kick it up a notch. I also baked it in a casserole as suggested, and it turned out perfect! Definately a keeper!
Amazing flavor and super easy!
JUST LIKE MY MOM USED TO MAKE!!! HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DUPLICATE HER RECIPE UNTIL NOW.THANKS!
This is how we ALWAYS make our stuffing. The only difference is that we make a sort of turkey giblet broth by heating the giblets in a 2 1/2 quart saucepan of water for about an hour, discard the giblets, and use the broth in place of the chicken broth. This is so delicious!!
This is the best traditional style stuffing Ive ever made. I toasted the bread in the toaster before cutting it up for the stuffing, and I used sage, rosemary and tyme instead of poultry seasoning. The results were amazing.
Recipe is almost my family favorite... But, after I cube the bread- I leave it out overnight on an edged cookie sheet to dry (usually 2 sheets)- and then in the morning I bake it for 1 hour or so on 225-250- to make almost croutons out of the cubes... Also, when I saute the onion and celery, I add 1 pound of breakfast style sausage (the solid roll of Jones freezer stuff works well or you can get it from the butcher's at the market)...
Delicious old-fashioned stuffing. I halved the recipe as we had a small turkey. I used about a 1/3 cup more broth and 1/2 tsp more of poultry seasoning and it turned out great--moist and flavorful. Definitely is a keeper.
Okay, this is a great recipe. I tweaked it a bit, and I'll tell you why: I like a really moist stuffing. As it is, this would be great for going into a bird because it would soak up additional juices. For just baking, though, I recommend adding a bit more moisture. I kept NEARLY everything the same, but I'm a Pennsylvania girl, and we make our stuffing with saffron. I used all wheat bread (a day-old loaf from the grocery store bakery) and I substituted the cup of chicken broth in this recipe with a cup of water that had been simmered with saffron strands on the stovetop. (Both the saffron threads and the water went in). I did use chicken broth but only enough to bring the mixture together. I spread it in the bottom of my buttered casserole dish and topped it with slices of butter. It will be absolutely DIVINE when I bake it for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Great recipe, Carlota.
This is basically the same stuffing that my mother has made for our family on Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember. She, however, also adds chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (she uses 1 bunch) when she's mixing everything together. The parsley just gives the stuffing a wonderful, fresh flavor. She also adds an egg to bind the stuffing together. It's not Thanksgiving in our house unless we have this stuffing - so yummy!
I made this stuffing last year after doing an internet seach for "easy stuffing". I needed to make an inexpensive stuffing to serve 200 people at a church Thanksgiving dinner. This stuffing was the 1st thing we ran out of and everyone commented on how good the stuffing was. I used the recipe again this year and made enough for 300 people (took me about 5 hours to chop and mix everything!). Again, I got such great comments on this recipe that I thought I better give a review - it's great in large quantities and inexpensive, too.
Easy to prepare with flavorful results! I prepared the ingredients as written only I used all butter, adding chopped turkey giblets and liver and cooked this on the stove top. I used Love’s fresh bread, cubed, and low-sodium Swanson chicken broth to moisten the cubed bread. This needed just a little more Hawaiian sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, other than that, this was a moist, flavorful, fluffy and perfectly seasoned stuffing. I loved the fresh chopped celery. This was enough for the two of us including leftovers for tomorrow. I served this with, “Easy Herb Roasted Turkey,” and “Sweet Potato Casserole II,” also from this website.
This is the same basic recipe that I use except for pre-seasoned bread (sage, turkey seasoning etc)and I also add roasted pecan pieces. This recipe is also great for pork, adding apple and raisins or cranberries. I always receive compliments.
this recipe is like a big hug from my mom, who has passed away---this is her recipe down to a 'T' and every year when i make it for Thanksgiving, I feel like she's there with me. The stuffing is traditional, not fancy, and (to my way of thinking) perfect in its simplicity. Thank you for this recipe!!
This is the exact same stuffing/dressing my Grandma has been making for 51 years!!!!! CAN"T BEAT IT!!!!!
Just like Moms, fantastic, I used garlic powder, onion powder, Chief Emerils Essence, on my slices of bread and baked at 375 % on each side until golden brown, turned out fantastic, ty for the recipe.
Wonderful, simple, traditional recipe. I always dry the bread out longer (like 1 or 2 days, flipping the bread). Also, I add more broth-- it's a personal taste preference. I prep it early in the morning and cook it in a casserole dish coated with cooking spray for 45 minutes at 350, while the turkey is resting. I like it a bit crispy== 30 minutes would be fine. You can tweak it with your own seasonings, but this is a perfect base and tastes wonderful as-is.
Good basic stuffing. I prefer to use crushed sage (good quality) as the flavor and then it makes it WOW!
This a a very good recipe and almost like the one I have used for years. I don't add eggs to mine and it turned out wonderful with the 1 cup of broth. The only difference is that I put grated carrots in mine. The seasoning was just right. I've had it where you tasted the seasoning for hours after eating. Didn't care for that at all. Cooked covered in a buttered casserole dish. Removed the foil for the last 10 minutes. Will definitely make again!!
I'm not a big fan of stuffing but my husband loves it. After trying this recipe I now love stuffing. This has such flavor!! I did toast the bread cubes as suggested by others. I added mushrooms to the onion and celery and an extra teaspoon of sage and thyme. I placed the stuffing in the crockpot for about 2 1/2 hours. Thank for sharing such a great recipe
DEELISH! Thanks!
I tried this last Thanksgiving. The whole family was so skeptical, they insisted on making Stovetop also. This year NO Stovetop. This recipe is BETTER than Stovetop. Everyone LOVED it! Thanks!
As others have said... this is our traditional Thanksgiving stuffing. It is absolutely a NEVER-FAIL recipe. Even if you've never cooked a Thanksgiving dinner or made dressing/stuffing before ... this is the one you want. I always double the recipe because I always want a lot of it left over. But there usually isn't much. The only thing I do differently is that I use the long sticks of french bread and cut it into one in cubes. When it bakes it stays moist in the inside while it gets crispy on top. I also add a bit of fresh thyme (maybe 1 TBLS ... 2 TBLS if I double the recipe) It's wonderful...absolutely the best.
This is a great recipe, very similar to my families standard recipe except I would add 2 teaspoons sage as well. Great for the holidays. Its on my menu this year for my vegetarian niece. (To stuff the turkey, my husband & his family prefer sausage be added.)
Best traditional stuffing recipe by far! To save time I purchased whole wheat sourdough bread that was already cut into one inch pieces, toasted and seasoned from a farmers market (which was definitely the way to go). I used Olde Bay Seasoning instead of poultry seasoning to add a little more flavor. I was nervous about adding too much broth or not enough broth but really just used my judgement and it came out perfect. I made this the night before and refrigerated in a covered stoneware casserole dish (that was sprayed very well with Pam) and baked once the Turkey was done. I think making the night before gave the stuffing time to fully absorb the flavors. This is a definite keeper for my Thanksgiving Day meal!
This is basically the same recipe my family has used for a very long time. Only difference is we start with a roll of sage pork sausage, cook and crumble. We toast the bread in the toaster and break it into pieces and also add a bit of sage along with the poultry seasoning. Can't wait for Thanksgiving~!
I haven't even made this yet but I am sure it is one of the few recipes I was unable to get from my mom before she could no longer tell me. I am going to bet I will make no changes to this one. Mom did keep things good and simple. Thank you so much.
I made it the day before and it waited patiently in the fridge for baking day. Delicious and easy.
This was a very good stuffing with our Thanksgiving turkey. I added extra poultry seasoning as a personal preference.
I have never made stuffing before so I decided to try this particular recipe for Thanksgiving. It was excellent, exactly like I expected it to taste. I made two batches. In the second batch, I cooked turkey sausage with the onion and celery and then followed the recipe as directed. There was nothing left. Great recipe.
It s'alright. It'll do in a pinch. We had it for Thanksgiving, and it served it's purpose. Nothing to write home about though.
very good recipe and super easy! I tripled the recipe because my family loves stuffing and leftovers. I did't use triple the amount of butter because it was just not needed (nor healthy) and I used half the amount of vegetable stock to moisten. I put it all in my crockpot on high for two hours....it was delicious!
I have made this recipes a few times already and I suggest you to cover your casserole and bake for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes. This way it will avoid getting dry.
I followed the recipe almost exactly, and it turned out perefect! I dried my bread overnight, however, and sliced it into cubes the next morning, and let them air dry until I started the recipe in the afternoon. I think that made the difference as far as being too moist. I look forward to experimenting with this recipe in the future. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Great traditional recipe. I have made this for the past two years and it is always a hit!
I love this basic recipe, Carlota. The thing I do differently is to toast the bread. I also like to add a cup and a half of cornflakes cereal, granulated garlic, and a beaten egg. I use a cup of butter and I use more broth, just eyeball the amount until it's moist. Sometimes, I'll sautee some grated carrot with the celery and onions... or add mushrooms to the sautee. Gee... I can hardly wait till Thanksgiving! Thanks for the post.
This is exactly how my mom taught me how to make stuffing! When I make it for recipes I use these exact ingredients to taste except I usually will subtitute a no sodium broth and add my own salt to taste. On Thanksgiving I modify this and just add an egg or two, some dried corn bread crumbs in a bag, and a can of chicken soup for extra flavor. This style of recipe, as is, is great for week night recipes calling for boxed stuffing, if you don't care for it. It works every time.
I thought this was delicious...just like my mother made years ago...I just hope that enough will be left for Thanksgiving dinner....can't stop eating it.
This was my first time making stuffing and got rave reviews with this recipe! Thanks!
just like mom used to make. Simple and full of flavor. Love it.
This is such a simple, basic recipe and full of flavor. My family does not like a stuffing with too many ingredients, so this is perfect for us. We enjoyed it.
This was my first time making homemade bread stuffing and it wasn't bad. Everyone seemed to like it. I would use less poultry seasoning next time though because a little goes a long way.
Love this recipe!! Have used it for both Thanksgiving and when I make cornish hens... Its a staple in our household!!
i was going to post a recipe just like this, but you beat me to the punch. it is so delicious and so good as leftovers. this is sheer turkey JOY yum!
I wish I could give more stars than just 5! I look forward to Thanksgiving all year round just for this recipe! I don't alter a thing and make it the day before so it's ready to go! My mother-in-law and her mother both asked for the recipe our first Thanksgiving and ask every year whether I'm making it! Thank you!
This was a great stuffing! I recently made it for my family and it was a huge hit! I tweaked it a liittle bit though. I only used 1 1/2 teaspoons of poultry seasoning and I used turkey broth instead. My family encouraged me to make this a tradition for the times we see each other. I will definitely be makingthis again!
Like many other reviewers have noted, this is exactly like our family receipe, which we all make but has never been written down! TIP: For full flavor, stuffing needs to be cooked inside the turkey - to avoid the dangers of bacteria and the hassles of scraping stuffing out of a hot bird, line the cavity with a couple of layers of cheesecloth before inserting the stuffing, leaving the ends hanging outside the bird. Roast as usual. When the turkey is fully cooked and removed from the oven, simply pull the ends of the cheesecloth from the hot bird, cleanly and safely removing the stuffing!
This is how my mother and her mother all made 'dressing'. The only addition is we use an egg or two slightly beaten to help hold it together. This is truly a home classic.
Very similar to the basic dressing I've made for years only I lie the bread out the night before or it sends to be a bit too soggy? Also, I sprinkle the pepper, poultry seasoning and/or sage directly onto the broken bread not into the melted butter. I also omit the salt, unnecessary and its not good for you anyway. :) I also find that the chicken broth is unnecessary if you're stuffing a turkey however it may be a good idea to use it if you're baking the stuffing in a separate pan.
Very good and very easy, i added some chopped water chestnuts for extra texture and toasted the bread in my toaster before i cooked it, it turned out great!
This is almost exactly like the recipe I got from a Family Circle cookbook and have used for years. Delicious! The only difference is that I also add 1 large, chopped carrot. It adds a touch of sweetness and some festive color to the stuffing.
This was great, just the stuffing I was looking for. I did a half white, half whole wheat bread. I also added some craisins for colour and flavour. Got lots of compliments!
Great stuffing recipe. I add rosemary and thyme.
Very good stuffing. Lots of flavor and SO easy! I used a little extra poultry seasoning and added 2 apples. Everyone had seconds.
This was a really good recipe. I did add some dried sage to the stuffing though... Like mom used to make!
This was a delicious stuffing recipe. I added 1/2 teaspoon of celery seeds along with the poultry seasoning to enhance the celery flavour, and it was a hit!
Delicious! I used mostly whole-wheat bread with a tiny bit of chewy sourdough. I found 3/4 cup chicken broth sufficent; anymore would have been too much. But one may need to use the whole amount depending on what type of bread they used, how dry it is, etc. This is just like my mom's, but it has the addition of the chicken broth, which I really enjoyed. I added a tiny bit of sage and thyme to get some extra flavor. Make sure to add the leaves from your celery stalks!
Awesome stuffing! This has to be one of the best stuffings I've ever had. I would say that you don't need to add much salt to it though. I had added some salt, but I think the salt from the broth would have been enough.
I do not like stuffing, but had to make it for our Christmas gathering this year. I made this recipe and loved it! I have now changed my mind about stuffing.
I don't know what I did wrong, but it was terrible. In fact I pitched the entire batch.
Easy and excellent recipe. Very tasty traditional stuffing. I used gluten-free sourdough bread from Whole Foods, and it was delicious. Everyone at the table loved it.
i've always loved making (& eating) stuffing. this is a very good, flavorful recipe however i thought it came out way too moist. next time i'll cut back the chicken broth to somewhere between 1/2 ~ 2/3 cup. thanks carlota!
There is not much to change great receipe the left over stuffing that will not fit in the turkey I always wrap in foil add a little broth and bake along side turkey.
My husband and brothers-in-law always request me to make this side dish for Thanksgiving every year!
This was just on OK recipe for my family until I did some adjustments. Instead of air-drying the bread, I lightly toasted the bread - much quicker. I used a 13 ounce loaf of white bread instead of the pound, reduced the unsalted butter to 1 stick (1/2 C), and increased the poultry seasoning to 2 1/2 teaspoons. Since there were no amounts listed for the salt and pepper, I played with that too and came up with 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper, which will give me a consistant product every time. With the changes it now gets a 10 STAR rating in my family.
Great recipe! It was my first attempt at making homemade stuffing. I followed the recipe exactly. I have been nominated to make this every Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it!
Childhood recipe that mom used to make. Love it! Make as directed.
Excellent recipe. I added 1/2 c. more chicken broth and used 1 tsp. poultry seasoning and 1 tsp. sage instead of the 2 tsp. poultry seasoning. I also cut the celery down to 3 stalks and used half wheat bread, half white bread. I let the bread sit out over a day so it was nice and dry (rather than the 1-2 hours). It was a hit at our Thanksgiving! Thanks to the author.
perfect and super easy. i used the pepperage farm bagged stuffing, just to make it even easier. i like the simplicity of it. i have tried the sausage stuffings, the ones with nuts n cranberries... the apples. i LOVE this stuffing the best. stuffing is bread. not all the other jazzed up versions. this is the one. after 2 days, with all the leftovers, there is no more stuffing. even the left over mashed potatoes outlasted this! Thanks for a traditional, wonderful stuffing!
