Bread and Celery Stuffing

An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Let bread slices air dry for 1 to 2 hours, then cut into cubes.

  • In a Dutch oven, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Cook onion and celery until soft. Season with poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir in bread cubes until evenly coated. Moisten with chicken broth; mix well.

  • Chill, and use as a stuffing for turkey, or bake in a buttered casserole dish at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 613.1mg. Full Nutrition
