Green Bean Casserole III

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. The second time I made it, I actually forgot to add the fried onions before putting it in the oven! I frantically added the whole thing at the very end and it turned out crunchier. I was disappointed in myself until my husband mentioned that he liked it better that way. Now he requests that I make it the "wrong way" :-) Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is great! I also sautee 1 cup of sliced mushrooms and 1 chopped onion and an extra can of soup. This all gets added to the mix and gives it a great combo of flavors! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has been used in my family for as long as I can remember! This is the one dish I look forward to having on any special occassion. Thank you for sharing it with everyone so that they may enjoy there holidays as much as I do! Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars You can't beat this classic! To punch it up you can sub sour cream for the milk and add sliced mushrooms. Yum! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last Christmas and got really good compliments on the recipe. I also added some fresh mushrooms and onions and sautéed these in red wine before adding them in with the other ingredients. I will be making this again this Christmas! Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I know a lot of people are crazy about Green Bean Casserole and I bet if your family likes it they ll LOVE this recipe. The flavor truly is excellent but my family and I didn t care for the texture. I think it was the use of the fried onions in the dish. I ll try it again only make it on the stove top use the soup as the flavoring and sprinkle the fried onions on top just as they go on the table. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was an excellent recipie I cooked it for thanksgiving and there were no leftovers. Will definitely make it again! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is a requested recipe at our family get togethers. I do add sauted mushrooms and diced onions. Been making for years. Helpful (11)