Green Bean Casserole III

Grandma's Best Green Bean Casserole

By Sherry Wisdom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix the green beans with the soup and milk. Gently stir in half the French fried onions. Transfer to a non-greased 9x13 inch baking dish, and season with salt and pepper. Top with remaining French fried onions.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 1101.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (81)

mommy
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2006
I loved this recipe. The second time I made it, I actually forgot to add the fried onions before putting it in the oven! I frantically added the whole thing at the very end and it turned out crunchier. I was disappointed in myself until my husband mentioned that he liked it better that way. Now he requests that I make it the "wrong way" :-) Read More
Helpful
(67)
AMYLRF
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2005
This recipe is great! I also sautee 1 cup of sliced mushrooms and 1 chopped onion and an extra can of soup. This all gets added to the mix and gives it a great combo of flavors! Read More
Helpful
(53)
SAVANAH4200
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2003
This recipe has been used in my family for as long as I can remember! This is the one dish I look forward to having on any special occassion. Thank you for sharing it with everyone so that they may enjoy there holidays as much as I do! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Beth from Atlanta
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2009
You can't beat this classic! To punch it up you can sub sour cream for the milk and add sliced mushrooms. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Moria
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2007
I made this last Christmas and got really good compliments on the recipe. I also added some fresh mushrooms and onions and sautéed these in red wine before adding them in with the other ingredients. I will be making this again this Christmas! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Carol Hammond
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2008
I know a lot of people are crazy about Green Bean Casserole and I bet if your family likes it they ll LOVE this recipe. The flavor truly is excellent but my family and I didn t care for the texture. I think it was the use of the fried onions in the dish. I ll try it again only make it on the stove top use the soup as the flavoring and sprinkle the fried onions on top just as they go on the table. Read More
Helpful
(16)
StephanieG231
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2003
This was an excellent recipie I cooked it for thanksgiving and there were no leftovers. Will definitely make it again! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Kelli Tennison
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2007
This is a requested recipe at our family get togethers. I do add sauted mushrooms and diced onions. Been making for years. Read More
Helpful
(11)
LillysMom
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
Just delicious; everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
