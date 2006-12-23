Quicky and Easy Shrimp Dip
My mom serves this appetizer every Thanksgiving with fresh cut carrots, cauliflower, celery, and red peppers!
In response to steffunny, if you will add the following, I think you will like the dip much better: 1 cup finely chopped onion 1 cup finely chopped celery 1 cup finely chopped green bell pepper I thought the same thing as you and added the above and it was great!!!!
This was good, and it was a hit with my visitors. It seemed to me like something was missing, but I could never put my finger on it. Oh well, thanks for sharing!
I've been making a variation of this since I was first married... it's so simple and it's so good!!! Who needs a cracker? :) This does make a LOT, so halve it or invite a crowd to share! I will also say that I thought it needed just the littlest bit more PUNCH... next time I'm putting in half a teaspoon of horseradish.
I put a twist to this. I chunky chopped the shrimp.
This was addicting! Myself along with all my dinner guests agreed this was a keeper. Very easy to make. Thanks!!
