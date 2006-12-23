Quicky and Easy Shrimp Dip

4.2
8 Ratings
My mom serves this appetizer every Thanksgiving with fresh cut carrots, cauliflower, celery, and red peppers!

Recipe by Golda Szydlowski

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, blend together the shrimp, cream cheese, sour cream and chili sauce. Season to taste with salt and ground pepper, serve with favorite crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 135.5mg; sodium 227.3mg. Full Nutrition
