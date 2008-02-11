Cornbread Dressing

This recipe has been handed down in my family for several generations, however, this is the first time it has been written with amounts of ingredients rather than a dash of this or a pinch of that. It was a real feat to get my mom to measure the ingredients before she mixed them all together. Enjoy!
Wow! I took this dressing to a family gathering today and everyone flipped. I made two pans, for twenty people, and they could have eaten three. The only change I made was to add a can of cream of chicken soup in place of one of the broths, which I think really made this dish special, used garlic cheese biscuits instead of plain, and sauted the onion and celery with a bit of garlic. My family just went on and on about how good it was. I was very proud of this dish and will never make my dressing any other way. Too bad there are not 10 stars here. It certainly deserves it!
As I am reading some of the reviews about my recipe and pondering why some of the reviewers are having problems with the dressing either being too moist or too dry, it occurs to me that it has to do with how much liquid is lost in the boiling of the vegetables. If after you boil the onions, celery, butter and chicken broth, you strain out the onions and celery, add them to the cornbread mixture, and then measure out 2 1/2 cups of broth to add to the cornbread mix, that seems to be the perfect amount of liquid. My least favorite part of making this dressing is getting the raw sausage thoroughly mixed in with the cornbread/biscuit mixture. Found a cure. Don't know why it took so long to think of it...must be old age! If you will take about 4 of the biscuits, tear them a little and put them in a small food processor along with the raw sausage and chop for a few seconds, then it is easy to mix in with the rest of the batch. On a side note, I only use "hot" sausage. It adds more flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/21/2004
This recipe has all my favorite ingredients and smells delicious. But unfortunately it came out of the oven like a sticky glob:( Maybe there was to much broth. Maybe another try and it will be better:)
I prepared this dressing exactly as written and it was wonderful! This is the best dressing I have ever tasted. I have been looking a LONG time for a dressing that my kids would eat and this is it! Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2001
This went over great at Thanksgiving. And I loved losing the raw egg drama. As long as this gets brown you know it is done. And it was perfect, not overpowering! I skipped the boiled eggs as we are not fans of boiled eggs.
For my first time making dressing I had to have a recipe that included boiled eggs- like my grandmother used to make. I didn't add sausage and I cut the cornbread by 1/2 a cup-- but it came out wonderfully! It was a huge hit with my family and I loved it! Thanks
Perfect cornbread dressing recipe. Just the right flavor and moistness I wanted. I did add a bit more sausage and I cooked it first. But after eating it, I don't think it needed the extra sausage. I also sauteed the onions and celerey in the butter and then added everything to the biscuits and cornbread. I used whole wheat refrigerated biscuits. When I crumbled the cornbread and the biscuits I did not use all that I had made. I used four cups of each as specified in the directions.
This was my first Thanksgiving to cook. Everything didn't come out right like it should but everyone loved the dressing. I think I used a little too much broth. But the dressing was still delicious. It tasted just like the dressing my grandma used to cook.
Sorry, mom, I think I've got you beat now! This was great dressing! I start about a month before Thanksgiving freezing my leftover cornbread and biscuits so that I don't have MORE cooking to do around Thanksgiving and so the two cans of chicken broth wasn't quite enough for me. Luckily I have seen my mom make dressing enough to know what it was supposed to look like before it went into the oven. I also aadded more salt and a lot more sage. Next time, I'll probably just add a boullion cube to the broth/vegetables/butter boiling mixture. Thanks for a wonderful recipe that made Thanksgiving away from home more bearable!
RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME DRESSING COOKERS :) I have NEVER cooked a homemade dressing before and all of my family was coming to my house for Christmas dinner this year!!! I was scared!! I found this recipe, got the ingredients, and tried it for the first time...It turned out AMAZING!! My Mother-in-law even said that it was the best she has ever had, even her's! It was so moist and no crunchy veggies! Next time I will have to make two pans of this because the first pan went too quickly! Thanks for posting this recipe!
I made this Thanksgiving, and my husband said it was better than his moms. It is sooo good. I had no sausage or biscuits ready, so I just used cornbread and non cooked eggs, and it was still wonderful! Thanks for the wonderful recipe! Ten years later and I'm still making this wonderful recipe. We definitely use the sausage now. :D The only difference is that we don't like cooked eggs in our dressing, so I use non cooked. It is so good!
My family (all avowed stuffing haters) went wild about this dressing! They said "you know I don't eat this stuff normally, but this is really good!" Following several other reviewers suggestions, I used butter-flavored biscuits, 2 raw eggs, and 1/2 tsp of sage. Absolutely delicious. This will now be a mainstay for our holiday meals!
Waaayyy too packy using the biscuits. It may have just been me, but I think the biscuits were the culprit. I ended up throwing most of it away - just too packy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2001
This recipe saved me on Thanksgiving day. It was my first time to cook dressing but my husband loved it. Thank you for this delicious dressing!! By the way I cut the amount of Biscuit down to half from the recipe. I will definitely make it for this Christmas...and every occasion!
This was the easiest dressing I've ever made. I did make biscuits from a baking mix,but that is so simple to do and the flavor is better. Also, I used beaten eggs instead of hard boiled, just poured them over the dry ingredients, then added the wet ingred. Family loved this dressing as much as the one we used to use. I will make this frequently! Thank you Beth!
This turned out to be the best stuffing I have ever made. Doubled recipe, added equal amounts chopped granny smith apples to celery/onion mix, used refrigerated biscuit mix (whatever was in my fridge) and it turned out great. The only thing was that, because of the doubled recipe, it took FOREVER to cook and I ended up having to finish in the microwave because the center wouldn't cook. Next time I'll split doubled recipe in 2 different casserole dishes. But am making this again at christmas!
Well here it is, 2018 and I still come to your recipe as my “go to” for making my dressing 12 years running! I make homemade cornbread since I’m old school and also use hot sausage, Jimmy Dean because it’s our favorite. Thank you! Happy Holidays from a Texas mom (?? now a Grandma!)!
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was wonderful! I will never make it any other way. I made it the night before, because my father always did it that way, and I have enough things to do on Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and used half to stuff the bird, and I baked the other half. It turned out great both ways. I got nervous when I first put everything together because it looked too wet, but when I took it out the next day it looked perfect.
A terrific dressing but, kind of a pain to make--several steps & lots of dirty dishes..lol. To help with the time & mess element I made everything the night before and put together right before stuffing the turkey. I sub. one can of cream or chix soup for one broth and sauted my onions/celery in the butter. Made my own flavorful corn bread (which added to the mess). Wasn't sure if I would like the chopped eggs, but, glad I tried them--think they added to the dressing & will use them next time.
I really love this dish. My husband and I are tried this recipe out together because our families were having Holiday gatherings as much as they used to. I told him we need to learn how to cook all of the dishes we love since our grandparents and parents are not cooking like they used to and start inviting people over to our house for the holidays. Well this was a winner with our entire family. At first no one put big portions of this dish on their plates but once they tasted it, they went running back for seconds and thirds until there was nothing left. We didnt make any changes to the recipe since we just wanted to make the dish right and see if we like it. We loved it so the second and third time we made it we just added more meat because my husband is a meat man and loves meaty dishes. I would give this recipe way more stars if I could. Thanks for sharing because now our cornbread dressing dish is requested at every holiday gathering!!!!! P.S. I think this dressing is better than our grandmas & it feel great when you can cook a dish that beats your own grandmother dish.
I had a family get together and I was asked to bring a dish to go with a pork roast. I had a taste for stuffing, but wanted it to be different. This was perfect! Not only did it go well since it has a pork flavor, but it was a hit! The picky eaters enjoyed!!! My only change was increasing to half a pound of pork sausage, I wanted to add more pork flavor and I am glad I did
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2001
Excellent dressing! I will use this for many family gatherings and holidays to come!
This is the best dressing recipe ever. I have always loved my grandmas cornbread dressing but now that I have had this I can't even think about it. The mixture of biscuits and and cornbread make the perfect texture. I don't change anything ever!
I do believe I've found the perfect dressing recipe. I love the little touch of hard boiled eggs and ground sausage. Went easy on the sage, as I'm not a big fan of it. The biscuits and cornbread were a perfect combination. Everything just went together perfectly.
I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was GREAT!!! Though a little wet, all the flavors went so well together. I would use more sausage next time. Overall, a great traditional stuffing...would definitely make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2000
This will be a Thanksgiving tradition in my family for years to come - Delicious!
DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe! I did omit the sausage and the egg and added lots of jalopenos for some kick! Also used buttered refrigerator bisquits which added lots of flavor. I will be using this FOREVER. My search forthe PERFECT dressing is over. Thanks again! I LOVE IT and so di everybody else!
this was my first time making cornbread dressing and it turned out pretty good! i used mild italian chicken sausage instead of pork - removed the casing and sauteed in a pan before using in the dish. it was nice and chewy and added a delicious flavor. however, i would echo others that said it came out too moist. next time i'll add less chicken broth.
Loved, Loved, Loved this recipe. Received the highest compliment--- "It tastes just like Grandma's". The only change I did was to mix in two raw eggs instead of the boiled eggs. No question, I will be making this again.
I baked the cornbread and biscuits the night before Thanksgiving. I used a 1.5qt dish and filled it with cornbread and biscuit crumbles, then used a larger bowl and mixed together the broth and other ingredients then adding the crumbles. I loved the taste of this recipe and will be using it again!
Awesome. I took the ideas from other reviews and made this with raw eggs vs. boiled and cooked the sausage prior to mixing it with the dry ingredients. My only regret is that I didn't make MORE, this was a hit for Thanksgiving I am definitely making it again for Christmas!
Prepared my first ever Thanksgiving Dinner and this dressing was absolutely wonderful. I did read the reviews and swapped one broth for a c.o.m. soup and raw eggs for hard boiled. It even pleased my husband who admitted he has NEVER liked any dressings in the past. (including mom's and grandmothers) Now that is a compliment in my book!!!
Very savory! Very moist! This recipe makes plenty of dressing - I might increase the serving size given here. Please be sure to bake it in a SHALLOW pan, or increase baking time. I have been using the leftovers for "fried bread" at breakfast, like my Native American Aunt Rose used to make, and it is absolutely spectacular!!
My family loves this recipe! It reminds me of the cornbread stuffing that my grandmother used to make. I made this for my family when I cooked my first Thanksgiving dinner and they were impressed. The pan was completely gone! I can't wait to make this again!
Good holiday side dish. I didn't add the cooked eggs or biscuits. However the flavor and texture were good. The kids noticed something different, in a good way, from the regular dressing. I told them it was the sausage!
I decided to try this for Christmas this year and it was a hit. I totally forgot about buying celery at the store and decided to go ahead without it and I did not use the sausage. Figured it would be awesome minus sausage and I was right. I also used 1/4 of a teaspoon of sage and it was the right amount. It came out moist with a crunchy topping and extremely tasty. The only thing I would have done different would be to add another hard boiled egg.
I have been making this specific recipe of cornbread dressing for the last 5/6 years and it has become a family favorite! I can't tell you how much the hard boiled eggs add to this dish. It's got basic ingredients and it's fabulous. This is a well put together recipe.
I am not a big fan of cornbread dressing so my review may not be a good one to go by. That being said my husband wanted this type for Thanksgiving. I followed directions leaving out the boiled eggs. Dressing was dry and very little flavor. We do not use salt, but I added it. This was bland. It really needs more seasoning. We ate it for our dinner and threw the rest away. My husband did not care for it, I won't make it again
Pure perfection as a first time dressing maker, I followed it TO THE LETTER. came out perfect. Entire family raved. Took it to a social function, it's now the one dish I'm ALWAYS expected to bring. It's a no brained recipe. Can't fail. THANK YOU FOR SHARING. so simple, the last time I made it for the family, I let my 9 y/o daughter make it, and it STILL ZTURNED OUT Perfect.
I have made this cornbread dressing now 3 years in a row. Everywhere I bring it I get tons of compliments. I do add more sausage then the recipe calls for but, that's just me. This recipe is a winner in my household, for sure!
I omitted the hard boiled eggs and added 2 raw eggs, whites and yolks beat separately. Also divided the mixture in half and only put sausage in 1/2 of it since we have some non sausage eaters in the family. I did use 1/8 pound in half of the recipe and it was fine.
Love this recipe! I make every year for thanksgiving and Christmas. Wouldn't change a thing.
Denice Poole
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2004
I made this for the first time for Thanksgiving 2013 and everyone loved it! I substituted one can of chicken broth for a can of cream of chicken as was suggested by another reviewer, and I used fresh chopped sage. I did use the hard boiled chopped egg and to my surprise it added flavor. The only reason I am only giving it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I felt that it needed a bit more spices. It truly was a huge hit with everyone though. I will definitely be making this again next year.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2010
Fantastic. I made my own homemade cornbread off of this site and together they both turned out great! Should have made more...it was gone in minutes.
I made this for thanksgiving and I got raving reviews! Even my kids who are super picky wanted seconds!! I felt like a rock star so thanks for the hook up :) I didn't use the sausage and the flavor was still on point.
This recipe is the best dressing I've ever had. I did some minor changes though. Used 1/4 lb sausage, no boiled eggs, and used poultry seasoning (which has sage in it) instead of just sage. It was perfect!!
I have been using this recipe for years. I didn’t get to make it this Christmas for the family, so I am making it for Easter. Still my go to recipe. Follow instructions and it is always a hit! I always have to make 2 pans. The ingredients are basic and you probably have everything you need already. You won’t be sorry trying this recipe.
