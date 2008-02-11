Cornbread Dressing

This recipe has been handed down in my family for several generations, however, this is the first time it has been written with amounts of ingredients rather than a dash of this or a pinch of that. It was a real feat to get my mom to measure the ingredients before she mixed them all together. Enjoy!

By Allrecipes Member

45 mins
30 mins
1 hr 15 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Prepare biscuits (enough to make 4 cups crumbled), and one 8x8 inch pan cornbread according to package directions. Cool and crumble.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small pot, combine onion, celery, margarine and chicken broth. Bring to boil and cook vegetables until tender.

  • In a 2-quart casserole dish, combine 4 cups crumbled cornbread, 4 cups biscuit crumbs, salt, pepper, sausage, chopped eggs and sage. Pour broth and vegetables over bread mixture, and stir until combined.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

549 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 2144.5mg. Full Nutrition
