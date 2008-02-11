I really love this dish. My husband and I are tried this recipe out together because our families were having Holiday gatherings as much as they used to. I told him we need to learn how to cook all of the dishes we love since our grandparents and parents are not cooking like they used to and start inviting people over to our house for the holidays. Well this was a winner with our entire family. At first no one put big portions of this dish on their plates but once they tasted it, they went running back for seconds and thirds until there was nothing left. We didnt make any changes to the recipe since we just wanted to make the dish right and see if we like it. We loved it so the second and third time we made it we just added more meat because my husband is a meat man and loves meaty dishes. I would give this recipe way more stars if I could. Thanks for sharing because now our cornbread dressing dish is requested at every holiday gathering!!!!! P.S. I think this dressing is better than our grandmas & it feel great when you can cook a dish that beats your own grandmother dish.