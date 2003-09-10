Easy Vegetable Dip

Rating: 4.44 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This dip is golden in color and looks great on a holiday buffet. Serve with any vegetable dippers.

By Cindy Carnes

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, curry powder, garlic, vinegar, onion and horseradish. Mix together, cover, and chill overnight to allow the flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 158.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

RUTHYY
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2003
I made this for about 24 people including 6 kids. They ate most of it and liked it just fine. However I did add 1/4 cup of brown sugar when I made it because my husband thought it needed a little sweetness. It was a pretty yellow color. I did make it one day in advance and it did just fine the next day on my Christmas party buffet table. Read More
Helpful
(40)

Most helpful critical review

LYNDSAYKAY
Rating: 1 stars
08/23/2005
Not good at all! The guests were not impressed and I ended up throwing it all out. I let it sit overnight and that helped but I will never make this again! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Kathleen Bayramian
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2004
This is just an incredible tasting dip. Great little tang,that adds so much to the veggies. The color is really appealing. Do make it the night before-as this one gets better & better with mellowing the flavors together. Read More
Helpful
(31)
JWINSLOW
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2003
I served this at aretirement party last year and have been requested to serve it again at a party this week. It has a unique flavor and is a change from the ever-present ranch vegetable dip. Read More
Helpful
(28)
KRANEY
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2003
This was great! I was skeptical at first because it called for mayonnaise and not sour cream but it was surprisingly wonderful! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)
LYNDSAYKAY
Rating: 1 stars
08/23/2005
Not good at all! The guests were not impressed and I ended up throwing it all out. I let it sit overnight and that helped but I will never make this again! Read More
Helpful
(16)
cboz
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2011
Delicious! I made a few changes: used light mayonnaise replaced grated onion with 1/2 t minced dried onion and used 1/4 t tarragon 3 t white vinegar. Took it to my book group and everyone asked me what was in the dip. Read More
Helpful
(15)
DLBYRNES
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2004
Without a doubt my favorite veggie dip. I followed the directions and let it sit overnight. Got great reviews at a party. Read More
Helpful
(15)
ADBURCH
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2005
I thought it was okay as did my guests. I think that my main problem is that I always think that I like curry better than I actually do! The dip was well balanced and generally pleasant; I just thought I would like it better than I did. Read More
Helpful
(12)
LynnInHK
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2005
I love this dip. The curry gives sit a punch. Although my husband and all the guests liked another dill dip better this is the one for me. It goes especially well with carrots. Read More
Helpful
(10)
