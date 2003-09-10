Easy Vegetable Dip

I made this for about 24 people including 6 kids. They ate most of it and liked it just fine. However I did add 1/4 cup of brown sugar when I made it because my husband thought it needed a little sweetness. It was a pretty yellow color. I did make it one day in advance and it did just fine the next day on my Christmas party buffet table.
This is just an incredible tasting dip. Great little tang,that adds so much to the veggies. The color is really appealing. Do make it the night before-as this one gets better & better with mellowing the flavors together.
I served this at aretirement party last year and have been requested to serve it again at a party this week. It has a unique flavor and is a change from the ever-present ranch vegetable dip.
This was great! I was skeptical at first because it called for mayonnaise and not sour cream but it was surprisingly wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
Not good at all! The guests were not impressed and I ended up throwing it all out. I let it sit overnight and that helped but I will never make this again!
Delicious! I made a few changes: used light mayonnaise replaced grated onion with 1/2 t minced dried onion and used 1/4 t tarragon 3 t white vinegar. Took it to my book group and everyone asked me what was in the dip.
Without a doubt my favorite veggie dip. I followed the directions and let it sit overnight. Got great reviews at a party.
I thought it was okay as did my guests. I think that my main problem is that I always think that I like curry better than I actually do! The dip was well balanced and generally pleasant; I just thought I would like it better than I did.
I love this dip. The curry gives sit a punch. Although my husband and all the guests liked another dill dip better this is the one for me. It goes especially well with carrots.