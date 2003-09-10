Easy Vegetable Dip

1 of 61

Rating: 4 stars I made this for about 24 people including 6 kids. They ate most of it and liked it just fine. However I did add 1/4 cup of brown sugar when I made it because my husband thought it needed a little sweetness. It was a pretty yellow color. I did make it one day in advance and it did just fine the next day on my Christmas party buffet table. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars This is just an incredible tasting dip. Great little tang,that adds so much to the veggies. The color is really appealing. Do make it the night before-as this one gets better & better with mellowing the flavors together. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I served this at aretirement party last year and have been requested to serve it again at a party this week. It has a unique flavor and is a change from the ever-present ranch vegetable dip. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I was skeptical at first because it called for mayonnaise and not sour cream but it was surprisingly wonderful! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 1 stars Not good at all! The guests were not impressed and I ended up throwing it all out. I let it sit overnight and that helped but I will never make this again! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I made a few changes: used light mayonnaise replaced grated onion with 1/2 t minced dried onion and used 1/4 t tarragon 3 t white vinegar. Took it to my book group and everyone asked me what was in the dip. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Without a doubt my favorite veggie dip. I followed the directions and let it sit overnight. Got great reviews at a party. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I thought it was okay as did my guests. I think that my main problem is that I always think that I like curry better than I actually do! The dip was well balanced and generally pleasant; I just thought I would like it better than I did. Helpful (12)