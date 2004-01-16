Easy Corn Pudding

IF YOU DOUBLE THE RECIPE, DOUBLE THE TIME! I had read some of the reviews that said it took a little longer if you doubled, so I gave it another 10 min (total 40 min), and it was just as soupy as it was going in. I moved it to a commercial convection oven (church kitchen), and after 20 or so more minutes, it was set. I added the eggs as other recommended (4 eggs for the doubled recipe) and skipped the sour cream. It fit perfectly in an aluminum toss-away casserole pan. Despite the frustration with the cook time, it was really good. I liked the texture - not as dense as corn bread, but a little more so than my other corn pudding recipes. Just plan on an hour in the oven if you double it. I will make this again. I even plan on using the regular sized recipe for a regular family meal, and I don't know that I've ever made corn pudding that wasn't for a pot luck. Very easy and good.