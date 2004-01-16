Easy Corn Pudding

My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.

Recipe by Elizabeth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C ). Put butter in 2 quart casserole dish, place in oven until melted.

  • Remove casserole dish and add creamed corn, kernel corn, corn muffin mix and sour cream. Mix well, bake uncovered approximately 30 minutes.

486 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 58.4mg; sodium 1209.1mg. Full Nutrition
