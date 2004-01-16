Easy Corn Pudding
My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.
Giving this the highest rating because I tried another corn pudding recipe from this sight and this one was much better. Didn't like the other one because it was too much like bread. Followed this one just as written, but admit I did add a little milk because I was worried it might be dry like the other one. Actually, had to bake it a little longer (due to the added milk). Next time I will do just as written and I am sure it will be the creamy consistency I am after. Be sure NOT to drain the can of whole kernel corn. Very good!!Read More
This is a good one-be sure to add two eggs when making this. This can also be doubled very easily and made in a 9X13 pan for a larger crowd.
This is a Great tasting dish, yet it requires minimum effort. I think it taste best without the sour cream. As one reviewer stated earlier, be sure to add the liquid from the whole kernel corn. This taste exactly like the corn pudding served in one of the well known restaurants in New Orleans.
this was so easy and very, very tasty! the best part was the top gets golden brown like cornbread, but the dish's consistency is that of a thick pudding. i used "no salt added" corn (but then added a scant teaspoon), threw in a small handful of grated cheddar cheese, and mixed in a can of mild green chiles on half of the casserole. very good!
I am always trying new recipes and rarely like them, but this one was a very welcome exception! It's very easy to put together - one dish and one spoon. I did drain the can of whole kernel corn (my guess is this explains why a few others thought their's was too runny). I also added a bit of sugar & used the sour cream. When I doubled the recipe, I had to cook it for 45+ minutes to get it to cook through. This recipe will be a regular dish in our house.
Awesome. Even better the second day. I added a bit of sugar to the recipe, and topped the casserole with graham cracker crumbs mixed with butter toward the end of baking. Delicious.
Took this to a family dinner at my new in-laws and got rave reviews, even from one who claimed not to like corn pudding! Make sure you add 2 eggs, gives a better texture and adds richness to this dish. Great comfort-food!
Loved it and so did everyone in the crowd. I added 2 eggs, and didn't drain the corn. The 2nd time I cut the butter down to 1/3 cup and still it was great. Tried it both with and without the sour cream and liked it both ways -- with the sour cream it was softer, creamier consistency, without it was a little more bread-like.
I can't imagine adding eggs to this. There is no need for them, and why clog the arteries when it's not necessary? In fact, my family has been making this for years and we have never added butter. It is every bit as delicious without it. The creamed corn and sour cream gives the pudding plenty of moisture. Trust me! Leave out the eggs and butter and save yourself a trip to the emergency room.
I added two eggs like other people had mentioned it was wonderful. I served it at Christmas Eve Dinner great. A keeper
I doubled this recipe for a family reunion and everyone loved it. My brother thought our mother made it (because she's such a good cook). Very easy to make and delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Not my gramma's corn pudding, but it's a yummy alternative! I added 2 eggs,1 cup of sugar, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and used margarine (had no butter). Took exactly 30 minutes. Was soo easy. I liiiiiike it. Added Note: The first time I made it w/out the corn juice and it was the consistency of pound cake (although tasty). The second time I made it, I did leave the corn juices - MUCH BETTER MUCH BETTER (almost like grammas :-))
The hubs has been doing ALOT of "self-teaching" with grilling/smoking lately so I've been on the quest for different, down-home style side dishes to go with his latest experiements. That's what motivated me to try this simple dish. I followed the directions, being sure though to NOT drain the whole kernal corn, then added 2 beaten eggs & a pinch of salt. Mine had to cook almost 60 minutes in an 8x8 pan but...we & our guest loved it! Comfort food - not diet food to be sure, but tasty & a nice texture change from cornbread. The following night I crumbled the leftovers in a hot skillet (no added butter or oil) & threw in a finely chopped green onion to mimic what one of our local restraunts calls "corn fritter casserole". This too got rave reviews from our guests. So, I love that it tastes really good, can do double duty & for us as a side dish over 2 nights fed 8 adults & 1 child!
A wonderful recipe, can be changed to suit you. I sometimes add a can of Mexicali corn & add a small can of green chilis, sometimes sprinkle top with Mexican stylw shredded cheese, totally yum! If not making it south of the border style, I add a 1/4 cup of sugar. Never tried it with the eggs, I will try it, sounds really good.
We've been making this forever and it couldn't be easier. If you use a deeper dish, as opposed to a 9x13, it will take longer than 30 minutes to cook. I always put the sour cream in it and I do drain the can of whole kernel corn. It doesn't need anything added to it, it's just good.
I always add a cup of cheddar cheese on the top for the last 10 minutes of cooking. If you add eggs then drain your corn, if you don't add eggs the don't drain your can/cans of corn.
I served this last night to a group of 14. I don't know what I did wrong since so many like this recipe but I did not care for it. It was gritty and mushy and I was embarrassed. Are you suppose to mix the corn bread mix up as directed and then add. I added it from the box and I suppose that made it gritty.
Used Jiffy mix and added the 2 eggs - DELICIOUS! Was the hit of Thanksgiving, even picky mom loved it!
I found this recipe last holiday season and made it four times! It was a hit each time... I added two eggs and left out the butter. I added a pinch of sugar and a dash of cayenne. Delish!
This was good, but I had to cook it a lot longer than called for to get it done in the middle. I will use a more shallow dish next time.
I did not use sour cream... but I did add a cup of cheese to the mix...... Shocker though is that my dh lovvvved it... He had never had corn pudding before... He hates cornbread and cream corn.. of course he had no clue was was in the recipe... but he loves sweet type- savory type meal items... He said most def ****5 stars****- If you don't like sweet sides, don't make this or use reg corn meal mix and not "jiffy mix" as I did... thx
The only change I made the first time I made this was the addition of two eggs, as others have suggested. I was really good. I just made it again tonight and added about a cup of sugar and it was WONDERFUL! Not only was it sweeter, but it turned out more custardy than it did the first time. I will be making this again and again - with the tweaks, of course!
This recipe is fast and simple, I get requests every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday, as well as gatherings during the year, from my family to make this Corn Pudding. The best thing about it is its simplicity and doesn't take much room in the oven. I highly recommend this dish.
IF YOU DOUBLE THE RECIPE, DOUBLE THE TIME! I had read some of the reviews that said it took a little longer if you doubled, so I gave it another 10 min (total 40 min), and it was just as soupy as it was going in. I moved it to a commercial convection oven (church kitchen), and after 20 or so more minutes, it was set. I added the eggs as other recommended (4 eggs for the doubled recipe) and skipped the sour cream. It fit perfectly in an aluminum toss-away casserole pan. Despite the frustration with the cook time, it was really good. I liked the texture - not as dense as corn bread, but a little more so than my other corn pudding recipes. Just plan on an hour in the oven if you double it. I will make this again. I even plan on using the regular sized recipe for a regular family meal, and I don't know that I've ever made corn pudding that wasn't for a pot luck. Very easy and good.
I doubled the recipe and baked it for 45-50 minutes and it was delicious. The only reason I gave it three stars is because I felt it was lacking a bit of direction. I drained the whole kernel corn cans but NOT the cream corn cans. I also combined all the "wet" ingredients first and then added the corn bread mix and incorporated that well into the wet ingredients. Also make sure you incorporate the butter into the batter DO NOT just leave it in the pan. I will be making it again and again! I'm going to try it again with a gluten free corn bread mix.
This was fantastic. Used the eggs as suggested and it was the perfect texture. I didn't have whole kernel corn so used all creamed corn and it worked just as good. Made a double batch for Thanksgiving and it was my favorite dish! Does have to cook much longer when you double it.
Perfect creamy pudding. I used jiffy rmix prepared with 2 eggs and heavy cream and a touch of sugar. I drained most of the corn liquid. I can now stop searching for a recipe. Thanks!
I have made this recipe for years and I can no longer arrive at a Thanksgiving celebration without it. The only difference is ...1 egg, salt, pepper and garlic powder, all to taste. If I have a lot of dishes to prepare for the holidays, I will sometimes half cook the night before, so as to cut down on the cooking time the following day....-Lena
Very good side dish. Quick to make. I just added one egg. Turned out perfect. Also, I know it says the sour cream is optional. But, I used it and it made more creamy. So I would recommend using the sour cream. I will be making this again.
This is a great tasting and simple dish to make. It was a big hit at the holiday dinner. I used less sour cream which makes the recipe more like a very moist corn bread.
My son would live on this if I let him!
I liked the flavor that the sour cream gave to this dish. In retrospect, I wish I had added some sugar. It was still good however.
Great easy recipe! I like that there is no cream in this. I also added two eggs along with cajun seasoning, 3 tablespoons of roasted red pepper, fresh pepper, 3 tablespoons of onion and 2 tablespoons of thyme--delicious!
Ooohhh sooo good, great recipe did it exact and my whole family loved it, served it with chicken enchiladas and it was amazing, please make this for your family.
This is sooo very good. I added 2 eggs and it turned out great. I could eat it as my main course any day! I would make this more often if I could resist eating so much of it!
Made this for first time yesterday for Thanksgiving. Used 2 eggs, 2 T splenda, light sour cream, and undrained corn. Very good!It's delicious cold for breakfast too. YUM. Next time I'll try it using nonfat greek yogurt in place of sour cream, and only one large egg, to make it healthier.
Yummy!
I have been making this corn casserole for years, and I also add two eggs. I want to remind everyone to drain the whole kernel corn, otherwise it will be too runny. Because of the corn muffin mix, it puffs up like a soufflé. It is delicious as well as appealing. I always add the sour cream.
This recipe has become a holiday staple in my family now. The only thing I do differently is add a few tablespoons of sugar to the mix, but that's because we like it sweet (and yes we do use the sour cream).
This recipe has been one of our traditional holiday side-dishes for now our 4th year! Add those eggs, sour cream and the water from the corn and you are all set with a yummy bit of comfort! Simple and delicious!
Superb - I had the luxury of substituting the canned whole kernel corn with freshly grown sweet corn. It will be a staple in our household for years to come!
Wonderful side dish! Easy and delicious! I had to bake it longer than it states in the directions.
Fabulous! I did as others suggested and added 1 egg to the mix. Only thing to add, use a shallow casserole dish if you want the cooking time to be true and if, like me, you love more of that lightly-browned crunchy top crust!
Corn is one of my favorites, however this recipe tasted mealey. Corn pudding made with corn meal is not one that I would recomend.
Made for Thanksgiving. Now it's a family favorite. I used the sour cream
I made this for the first time for a larger crowd. I easily doubled the recipe, and added eggs like one reviewer suggested...and voila! It turned out to be a HUGE hit to my surprise, since it was not a "corn pudding" crowd! Everyone raved about it. It was moist, slightly sweet, dense, and had a great corn flavor. Be sure to add 2 eggs, and sour cream for a rich, dense, moist texture. I will definitely make again. I was asked by several guests for the recipe too! Excellent!
Tasted really terrific, but a bit too runny for my taste. I retained the liquid from the canned corn and pureed the creamed corn to a smooth finish, which might have altered the way it baked. Added a splash of vanilla and only had corn MUFFIN mix (8.5 oz), so hey, maybe that is what changed the consistency...all in all, a yummy pudding. Will try with corn BREAD mix next time to find my consistency issue - gotta cancel out all the variables!
I too added a couple of eggs to the mix and it came out excellently! A fantastic side to our ribs last evening. My daughter Ashley's boyfriend ate it like it was a dessert. Thank you so much Elizabeth!!
I made this recipe for a dinner party with my parents and future in-laws and got rave reviews all around. As a matter of fact I'm making it again this weekend for an early Easter get together with my family. Highly recommended!
This a.m. I made the corn pudding for luncheon guests. In the past I have made various corn breads and corn pudding...but this recipe beats them all. I followed recipe almost exactly but took the advice of some of the suggestions in the other reviews. I left the liquid in the corn, added the sour cream and two packets of Splenda plus two beaten eggs (with a fork). It needed one hour at 350 deg. In addition I used Jiffy mix. I ate so much of it that, for the first time, didn't have dessert. It was soon easy to prepare and no mess. Thanks for the recipe. It's my new favorite.
Amazing!!! Will make again. It was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner!
I thought this was great! My two girls 11&5yr old Love THIS They ask for it a lot. I sprinkled sharp cheeder cheese on top towards the end.
As others suggested, I added 2 eggs to this recipe. I also added 2t sugar for a slightly sweeter version and it came out perfect! Thanks.
Recipe doesn't say whether to drain the corn or not. I didn't drain it and ruined the dish.
This was the all around favorite dish at my Thanksgiving! I doubled the recipe (putting it in a 9x13 baking dish) and pretty much made it as it said. No eggs, no sour cream. I left it in the oven a little too long so it would stay warm while everything else was getting made and it got brown and crispy in the bottom corners. Some people said they preferred those sections.
This was very tasty. I followed the directions (and added 2 eggs) and was a little confused with the butter. It pooled on top of the corn bread in places. So after 30 minutes in the oven, I stirred it and baked for another 25 minutes. That got me what I wanted. And boy did it taste good! Next time I'll reduce the butter to a half stick and see what happens. Great with Simple Whole Roasted Chicken. Thanks Elizabeth!
I remember buying a package of a mix that had this recipe on it... I didn't know it was just corn bread mix! :D My boys are allergic to egg and the original recipe didn't call for egg, I do remember it calling for a bread pan and to keep in in the oven longer than 30 minutes, but not long enough to have the texture of bread. We always loved it topped with chili. I can't wait to try this recipe!
This is the same recipe as 'Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole', but no eggs are listed in this recipe. This recipe must use eggs.
Very yummy and delicious-a carb lover's dream. Best eaten with melted butter. Sweet yet not overbearing, creamy, and decadent-make with real butter instead of margarine and look out!
Easy and delicious recipe. It produces a pudding with a texture like a very dense, moist bread. The sour cream sets off the sweetness perfectly. I would just clarify that I would be sure to use salted butter, OR add a bit of salt. Also, make sure to cook it until it is completely set; if you take it out too soon, you will end up with a mushy texture.
My goodness!! So very easy, and it was delicious. My husband couldn't stop raving about it. The corn bread mixture makes it extra yummy. I omitted the sour cream, and did NOT drain the corn. I will be making this again and again. It's a no-fuss dish - I was able to throw everything together and put it in the oven all while tending to the main course. Try this recipe!!
This was delicious and so easy. I added the two eggs as previously mention. Excellant. This is a definite keeper that will be made again.
I've made this recipe around the holidays for years. It always gets great reviews. I've never added the sour cream before but after reading other reviews I'm going to try it.
This has become a classic in our family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I sometimes reduce the butter and no one notices.
i made this for a ladies club brunch...it was and is delicious
this is the best recipe ever. i bake it for 1 hour, until its golden brown on top. It taste's like city BBQ's corn pudding.
I use frozen whole corn instead of canned & a little over 1/2 the butter.
Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone ate it all up after tasting it. You definitely need to stir it up before setting out but it's definitely a do again.
totally delicious. I used Marie Calendars corn bread mix.
We.Love.This.Recipe! Quick, easy, and delicious. My family literally cheers when they see me making it.
This recipe is fantastic!! I will be making it again and again! The first time I made it I didn't use sour cream...it was still deliscious!
I always prepare this for the holidays for my family. This is the first time I tried the recipe with packaged corn bread and my family wasn't as partial to it. It takes the pudding like consistency from the dish. The taste was decent but just not an overall favorite.
This is very tasty. I drained the water from the can corn. The recipe didn't say one way or the other. I also cooked it longer until the edges were browned. This is one the kids want third helpings.
I was quite surpise at the results of this dish. It was really good. Definitely a side dish at my Thanksgiving.
Excellent recipe. Very easy to make. I have made this recipe 3 times. 1st time I used generic brand can corn and cream of corn. Not flavorful at all. The second time I used Delmonte and Jiffy cornbread mix. Excellent taste. The third time I added 4oz more of the Jiffy cornbread mix to make it more cake like. It taste a little gritty after it came out of the oven. After the flavors settled, it tasted exactly how I imagined. It was no longer gritty. That is the recipe for our home. My family could not get enough. The next day it was even better. Thanks for the foundation. I gave a friend the recipe and she loves it just the way it is for her family. I told her where I got it from...All Recipes! I just love this website.
Was rather disappointed when I made it due to its heavy consistency. Don't recall this recipe being like this as this was one i'd used for years. Will look for other.
This is so easy and it is so good I could eat the whole pan. Goes great with barbecue!
best corn pudding recipe ever. I don't ever add eggs because we like the creaminess. I have had others with eggs and think they are kind of grainy.
My grandmother use to make this years ago. Her recipe adds 2 eggs and 4 green onions chipped fine. You have to bake for 45 min if you add the eggs. However, either way, this is a great addition to holiday tables!
I followed the recipe, including the eggs and sour cream. Added a can of green chilies and about 3/4 cup mixed shredded cheese to the mix as some others suggested. I also mixed butter and margarine. Sprinkled a little more cheese on top after about 30 minutes. It needed around 45-50 to be completely done. Turned out great. May try the "corn fritter experiment with the left overs.
This was a winner at my last potluck. I doubled the recipe and it worked out great. I did add the two eggs as others suggested. I also drained one can of the corn. It was gone in minutes!
I made this according to suggestions, and it was fabulous! I'm sure it'd be great as is also! I actually had bags of frozen corn on hand, so I used that, I included the sour cream, added two eggs and 1/4 cup sugar. It took about 1/2 an hour longer to cook because I made such a large batch. I quadrupled the recipe and took it to a family gathering last night. The first pan was gone almost instantly, and my godmother made me put the second pan in her freezer so she could have it another time! Hahaha! It was so delicious! Thanks for sharing!
This is a good recipe but after 30 minutes it was still liquid. I think the sour cream lengthens the cook time. I'll try it next time without the sour cream and see.
This was a truly easy and simple recipe. I liked the fact that it didn't call for eggs, giving it a more 'pudding' texture. I double the recipe making it in a 9x13 and adding 10 more minutes to the cook time. Its always a hit at get-togethers!
Wonderful. I've taken a batch of this to several people, along with a pot of chili. My sister wants to create a chain of restaurants around this dish.
I used this basic recipe, but add 2 Tbs sugar, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste. It always turns out perfectly and gets rave reviews.
I host an "Orphan" Thanksgiving at my home every year and since I served this Cord Pudding recipe (Tripled!) It's the first menu request out of the mouths of invited guests! It's the biggest payoff for the least work!
This is my family's new favorite for holiday meals. We find it perfect just as it is, and no matter how much I make, there are rarely any leftovers!
TASTY! This recipe is super easy (and super cheap, which helps when you're a poor college student like myself, haha). I also liked that it only required one dish and one spoon - easy cleanup! However I did follow some of the suggestions from other reviewers: I did not drain the liquid from the whole kernel corn, I decreased the butter to 1/3 cup (5 & 1/3 tbsp), and added two eggs. Additionally, I did not have any sour cream on hand so I substituted plain greek yogurt. Perhaps because of the extra liquid, the pudding require much longer to cook (maybe 15-20 additional minutes). Although, I'm afraid with out the extra liquid from the canned corn the result would have been more like a souffle, and I prefer a moist, dense pudding. With these modifications, I will definitely use this recipe again!
This was a little dry. I will try to liven it up next time. Had a great flavor, just too dry.
Added two eggs as others suggested, omitted the sour cream, added two teaspoons of sugar and 2/3 of a package of frozen peas. Delicious!
Definitely easy and quite good. Perfect for Thanksgiving. I skipped the sour cream and added 2 beaten eggs instead.
My mom makes corn pudding at all her cook outs. She has played with the recipe and my fav. version is the one that she adds a some chopped bacon to. It's very tasty!
I only add half of the liquid from the whole kernel corn, but otherwise follow the directions. Love this recipe and it is a crowd pleaser.
i'm giving this recipe, as is, 3 stars because it was good, but not fantastic. i doubled the recipe and changed up the second batch & would give that one 5 stars. i added: 1 c shredded cheddar, about 1/4 cup (maybe a smidge more) chopped jalapenos (from a jar), and some garlic powder. also, i left the corn "juice" in this one, and drained the corn before putting it in the "normal" one. the jalapeno cheese one was the favorite dish at our thanksgiving pre-feast potluck last night. it was very hot and full of flavor. VERY moist due to corn juice - thought it wasn't cooked through. can't say which consistency we liked best, but the flavor of the jala one was awesome. will definitely make that way again - probably for thanksgiving thursday! i did put the sour cream in both of them - think that's important.
I found this just okay, but will give it 4 stars. And baking time for me was more like 40-45 mins.
This was my first time making it, so I took lots of advice from other reviewers. I doubled the recipe and added three eggs, didn't drain the corn, mixed the melted butter in, and added a little shredded cheese. I pre-cooked it about 35 minutes the night before, then cooked it about 45 minutes the day of. It was a big hit. Will definitely do this one again.
Everyone loved it. I also added two eggs and I used low fat cottage cheese instead of sour cream! It was perfect.
I tried it exactly as the recipe called for and it came out wondefully! It was SO easy!!
