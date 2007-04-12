Pumpkin Stuffing Bread

A pumpkin bread that may be used to make stuffing or try it toasted with butter.

By Ibby

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Butter two 9x5 inch loaf pans. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Place oven rack in lower 1/3 of oven.

  • In a large bowl, combine the white flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs and salt. Add to flour mixture and blend in softened butter or margarine one tablespoon at a time.

  • Divide mixture between 2 pans. Bake until golden and cake tester comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Invert onto racks and cool.

Cook's Note

This is the recipe I use for the pumpkin bread in the recipe for Ibby's Pumpkin Mushroom Stuffing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 512.1mg. Full Nutrition
