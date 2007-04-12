Pumpkin Stuffing Bread
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 275.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.8g 10 %
carbohydrates: 42.1g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 20.4g
fat: 10.6g 16 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 61.6mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 1556.5IU 31 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 41.1mcg 10 %
calcium: 59mg 6 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 23.8mg 9 %
potassium: 138.4mg 4 %
sodium: 512.1mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 95.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.