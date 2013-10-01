Easy Pumpkin Bars

47 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A sweet and simple way to enjoy pumpkin

By SPLACE

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter one 9x13 inch baking pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine shortening, brown sugar, flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla pumpkin and eggs. Mix until smooth. Spread evenly in pan and bake for 25 minutes. Frost with cream cheese frosting when cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 45mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022