Easy Pumpkin Bars
A sweet and simple way to enjoy pumpkin
Holy moly these are so good! I used margarine instead of shortening and just did 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice instead of the combination of spices. I lined my dish with foil and sprayed with cooking spray - makes it easy to just lift out of the pan to cool, frost and cut. I made a small batch of Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site for these. These came out pumpkiny, spicy, buttery, and moist! A cross between a bread and a cake. The only thing that is bad about this recipe is that it doesn't make enough! I would double the batter for the 9x13 to get a taller bar. Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
these are good, but the pan size stated is far too big for these bars. So unless you want a bar/cake that is an inch high, use a 9x9 pan.Read More
I baked this late last night since I forgot I was scheduled to bring morning treats for today's weekly meeting at work. I chose this recipe since I had all of the ingredients on hand it had received positive reviews. Well, here comes one more A+ review! The cake turned out great...moist, spicy and delicious. My co-workers couldn't stop raving about it! The only mods I made were to replace the bread flour with AP flour (worked like a charm) and add a bit more spice to it (without measuring): ginger, cloves, allspice, cinnamon and a hearty dash of vanilla. I frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this website. A perfectly easy bar/cake to whip up on a whim!
I creamed the shortening with the sugar, then added the eggs, pumpkin and spices, then added the rest of the dry ingredients. The children loved this, and so did my husband. Anna
I made these yesterday for my weekly church group. They were a big hit, and I will even say that I loved them, and I'm always my toughest critic. I switched the recipe up and bit - I used all-purpose flour, which worked just fine and I was generous with the spices as I always am when making gingerbread, sweet potato pie or anything similar. Plus, I used more like 1 cup of pumpkin because 2/3 cup just didn't seem like enough. Also, I opted to use butter instead of shortening because I thought that might make it a little more flavorful. Shortening would probably be fine, but the butter worked out great. I iced them with cream cheese frosting. Yum! I will definitely make these again.
Wow -- these are really good! Used butter, rather than shortening, added walnuts, and just 3/4 cup brown sugar. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream. My family loves them. Thank you!
SO delicious! yum - the cream cheese frosting makes them. i received so many compliments on these...
Very, very good. I didn't change the recipe at all but I did double it. I still used the 9x13 pan. It turned out to be a delicious, moist cake. I frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site because it is less sweet than most frostings. My husband loves this recipe and asked for it again already.
These bars are light textured, moist and lightly spiced with great pumpkin flavor. They were also very popular. I like that this is a one bowl recipe which makes for very easy cleanup, although I did cream the shortening first before adding the rest of the ingredients. I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the cream cheese frosting I made to top, which complemented the cake beautifully.
This is DELICIOUS! Tastes like carrot cake (and dense too) w-out the carrots. I used all-purpose flour too since I did not have bread flour; worked fine! I also made home-made cream cheese: cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar. MMM...Good Recipe! : )
My favorite thing about this recipe is that these are true pumpkin bars, and are not cake-like at all. They are moist and have just the right amount of spice. I just used all-purpose flour and that worked just fine. I frosted these with my own cream cheese frosting with a little added cinnamon and they were a perfect fall treat.
I'm not a huge fan of pumpkin, and this is definately pumpkin...but, it was good, and will serve the purpose for which I intended. Very simple to make, and quick.
The gluten free version of these that I made using garbanzo bean flour came out great. I used butter for the shortening and cut the amount of brown sugar in half. The cream cheese frosting I topped them with was plenty sweet so using less sugar in the bars created a good balance. Like others, I also creamed the butter and sugar first before adding the eggs and then the pumpkin, and I stirred the dry ingredients together before adding them to the creamed mixture. I appreciate recipes like this one that can be successfully modified. Thanks!
This was so good that I actually had to make a second batch because while I was upstairs waiting for my dad to buy the pumpkin, my family came into the kitchen and ate the dough. All of it.
My son begs for these every day! I am wheat free so I used rice/soy/tapioca flour mix. I also added a little more pumpkin to make it extra moist. Awesome plain or with cream cheese frosting.
Very light and moist, worked well with the cream cheese frosting recipe I made from this site.
These turned out good, but were more of a cake than a bar. The only change I made was to use butter in place of shortening because I didn't have that on hand. I topped it with a cream cheese frosting with a dash of pumpkin pie spice added.
These were good, but they didn't knock my socks off. Everyone liked them, yet they're not disappearing very quickly. I frosted them with the Cream Cheese Frosting II. I probably won't make them again, just because the response from family wasn't that enthusiastic.
Perfect! Double the cake recipe as suggested for a great 9x13 cake. Also, instead of 2/3 cup pumpkin puree add one whole 12 oz can per batch, it's amazing.
Very good for this time of the year! These are excellent. Very Very moist and cake like. Sooo good with cream cheese frosting. I dble batch and put in a 9x13 pan and an 8x8 pan so I can some to daughters.
dry, no good
Delicious and so easy! I cut the recipe in half and made in an 8x8 pan and it worked well. Used store bought icing because I was lazy...would be even better with homemade. I plan to make again for sure! I did add a bit extra pumpkin.
A bit dry for what I was looking for, but nice flavor.
Most and tasty but a little too sweet.
Loved it. Its the perfect sweetness. I used butter instead though.
excellent
Added a little more sugar :)
I put this together just as the recipe says except I doubled the pumpkin for moistness since 2/3 cup didn't seem like much. It came out perfect. It's more like a cake than a bar, but I like that it wasn't super sweet. A cream cheese frosting drizzle would be perfect. I dusted confectioners sugar over mine and it was pretty and added that subtle sweetness that makes these a great go-along with coffee. I'll be making these again.
These bars are SO good! Followed the recipe except I used AP flour because I was out of bread flour. It didn’t matter because the result was super tasty. Was moist and flavorful. Thanks for the recipe!
It tasted very good but it's a sheet cake not a bar. You could easily double it and just call it cake. It definitely needs the cream cheese frosting.
Very good but was not enough batter for a 9x 13 pan. I used an 8x11.5 pan.
Wonderful recipe! I followed it exactly with the exception of making them into "cupcakes" instead. Everyone loved them! Sweet, but not too sweet, moist, delicious, just enough spice... excellent! Thank you!
So moist and delicious! My family can't get enough of them.
Also I wanted to add to my review that I didn’t Frost mine bc I feel like that wasn’t necessary. They taste amazing alone
The only change I made was to use pumpkin pie spice in the total amount of spices instead of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. I frosted them with the Basic Cream Cheese Frosting. They were easy to make, moist and flavorful.
I made these twice in the last 5 days, that's how good they were! The first time I made them, I followed the recipe exactly. The bars were bar-like, as they should be. I brought them to church potluck, and there were not any to bring home! :) Second time, I doubled the recipe and they came out more cake-like. My husband preferred the cake-like version, but enjoyed both. I used the Cream Cheese Frosting I recipe to top them.
SO delicious! I am not a fan of pumpkin anything but my husband is so I more or less made it for him. When I tasted it I couldn't believe how great this is and ended up eating more than half the pan! I kept everything exactly as written and will definitely be making more. GREAT recipe, thanks!
i did make one change. i used dairy cream butter and made it into bread instead of cookie bars. it only made one small loaf. so i expect to double the recipe next time for a full loaf. then after cutting it up hot from the oven i slathered more butter. omg, it's gone.
These were awesome! I ended up doubling the recipe so it was more like a dense cake when it was done. The only thing I changed was that I added some extra spice with pumpkin pie spice because that is what I had on hand (but we like a little extra in general). I frosted this with the Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Icing on here. Very good!
