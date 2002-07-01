Nana's Fruit Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

My grandmother used to make this salad when I was a little girl. It's a tradition in my family now, for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
10 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine fruit cocktail, mandarin oranges, apples, pears, and pecans.

    Advertisement

  • In a small mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and lemon juice. Add enough fruit cocktail juice to achieve a smooth and creamy consistency.

  • Fold the cream cheese mixture into the fruit mixture and toss. Cover and chill for 1 hour before serving. Prior to serving slice bananas, add to fruit salad and toss again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
731 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 93.8g; fat 39.7g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 186.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/22/2022