Nana's Fruit Salad
My grandmother used to make this salad when I was a little girl. It's a tradition in my family now, for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I made this recipe for a Christmas brunch, and it was delicious! I would make it again for sure, but I would probably put in fresh mandarin oranges, because they fell apart, and I would put in less juice from the fruit cocktail in the cream cheese mixture. The recipe wasn't specific, so I may have put in too much, thinking "this seems a little thick and more seems to be making it creamier." The salad was a little on the watery side (that could have resulted from the canned mandarin oranges too).
This recipe sounded great when I first read it. However, I think I made the same mistake as another reviewer and used too much syrup, because it was very thin and did not improve after chilling. It tasted odd and milky and we ended rinsing off the fruit and just adding cool whip so it wouldn't go to waste.
Made an excellent pot-luck dish (although must remember to put bananas in directly before serving - and it's not as good without them). Also added some vanilla sweetener (sugar-free Splenda syrup/coffee flavoring) and some coconut.
This was easy to make as well as delicious. Right up my alley! I brought it to my Mom's Christmas dinner and everyone really enjoyed it.
This is ok, but it just isn't that great to me with all the cream cheese as the dressing. I felt it could have used a little whipped topping or maybe some coconut.
