Maple Roast Turkey

I'm assuming this is the same recipe I got out of the Allrecipes Cookbook, although the submission names are different. Anyway, it was FABULOUS! I just made it last night with a turkey from Christmas that I thought I'd better use. This is the first time I've cooked a turkey in years- and this recipe seems pretty foolproof as I had to make quite a few changes. First off , read the directions all the way through- which of course I did not and found myself making the butter while I preheated the oven. Besides using plain apple juice, Aunt Jemima syrup and Herbs de Provence instead of the fresh herbs called for, as these were what I had on hand , and then putting the mixture in the freezer to hasten the hardening process as I had only 31/2 hours til dinnertime. After 30 min., the butter was somewhat hardened, so I proceeded with preparing the turkey- roasted it for the desired amount of time.( didn't add the vegetables to the pan, but added the chicken broth) The house smelled wonderful while it cooked. The turkey came out gorgeous and so tender and moist! And the gravy was great- a nice change from plain turkey gravy. I loved it, my family loved it- and it was such a forgiving recipe that it still turned out great despite all of my screw ups. I can only imagine how great this would be if you followed the directions properly and used all of the correct ingredients, I will definantly be making this again. Thank you so much for sharing this awesome recipe!