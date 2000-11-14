Easy Spinach Casserole
Couldn't be easier or yummier!
Couldn't be easier or yummier!
This was my first time making creamed spinach and this recipe was wonderful. I did cut down the breadcrumbs because it was way too much for such a small casserole dish. I will be making this for years to come. It was also very quick to prepare..I microwaved the cream cheese, stirred, and put it in the oven.Read More
I'm not giving a perfect rating because I changed it a lot, but this was a perfect addition to our holiday spread this year. I ended up dicing up 1/2 of an onion, mushrooms (about 3/4ths of the carton of button mushrooms) and a red pepper. with those additions not only did it look christmas-y, it was FANTASTIC. I made it again for a New Year's Party, and people devoured it. I'm sure it's really really good with just spinach, but I do feel like it would be too much like a dip or spread and not a casserole. Great Starter Recipe!Read More
This was my first time making creamed spinach and this recipe was wonderful. I did cut down the breadcrumbs because it was way too much for such a small casserole dish. I will be making this for years to come. It was also very quick to prepare..I microwaved the cream cheese, stirred, and put it in the oven.
This was pretty good with some major doctoring. I halved the recipe since it was just two of us. I added lots of grated parmesan cheese, lots of garlic powder and a little onion powder. I also didn't measure the seasoning salt or the bread crumbs (just eye balled them both). I think I'll use roasted garlic bread crumbs next time. I just put it all in to taste. I also microwaved the cream cheese briefly to make it stirable. The casserole would be way too bland without some tweaking. I would definitely make it again if for nothing other than it's ease.
I'm not giving a perfect rating because I changed it a lot, but this was a perfect addition to our holiday spread this year. I ended up dicing up 1/2 of an onion, mushrooms (about 3/4ths of the carton of button mushrooms) and a red pepper. with those additions not only did it look christmas-y, it was FANTASTIC. I made it again for a New Year's Party, and people devoured it. I'm sure it's really really good with just spinach, but I do feel like it would be too much like a dip or spread and not a casserole. Great Starter Recipe!
I think this is a great recipe. We have it every holiday season but with a few changes. We omit the bread crumbs and add a small can of chopped black olives and 1/2 a jar of real bacon pieces. Thanks for the recipe Barbara!
excellent! i used 3 bags of fresh spinach that was on it's last leg purchased from the farmer's market 2 weeks prior. nothing left by the end of the night! thanks!
I changed this a lot: ) My daughter does not like the texture of cooked spinach. Sauteed chopped onions, mushroom stems until tender, added crumbled pieces of cooked bacon. Added splash of sherry, dash of garlic powder, mixed in with cream cheese whipped with finely chopped fresh spinach to which I added Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Had a lot so I stuffed the mushroom caps and baked in the oven. YUMMY!!
this turned out to be very impressively simple and full of flavor. i used fresh spinach. and used caesar crutons instead of bread crumbs, and i also added cheddar cheese. loved this very much.
This was a fun little side dish to play with. I used some other reviewer's suggestions to add greater flavor and then diced a 5-ounce can of water chestnuts which provided a delightful crunch!
If you want a simple creamed spinach recipe that it quick to make, this is the recipe. I will make it again but will use a 1 quart casserole and only about 1/4 of a bread crumbs next time. Maybe a little mild too. It is good.
This tasted terrible! I have been trying out various spinach casserole recipes and this was by far the worst.
Yum! I've made this recipe many times, and I always try something different each time. The best version I've found is sauteed fresh mushrooms, onions in REAL butter, then mixing. Adds incredible flavor and makes it easier to mix. Terrific!
Delicious! A tasteful, yet incredibly simple recipe!
I have made this casserole forever-the only changes I make is to cook the frozen choped spinach in water, then squeeze out the liquid (I use a heavy pot that will fit into a colander after I have drained the spinach into same colander..., add a little nutmeg,a pat of butter and sprinkle the top with canned parmesan cheese and bake.Family always requests this dish.BIG MAMMA
I was not crazy about it although it was good.
ew. I even added garlic powder, onion powder, and some other spices.. I won't be making this again.
very good!
Using packaged fresh spinach leaves saves time.
This recipe was not as good as expected. Perhpas try following some of the suggestions to doctor the recipe a little.
Mine looked nothing like the picture. I also recommend using less bread crumbs or mixing them in the mixture as they wouldn't bake for me. Aside from that, it was really yummy!!
Made the casserole. Didn't have cream cheese so used cottage cheese. Turned out great. Family enjoyed it . Sprinkled cheddar cheese over a few bread crumbs. Will make again and use the cream cheese.
This recipe had pretty good flavor, but tasted more like a dip than a side. My husband particularly didn't care for the texture. I made this thinking it was a good way to get him to eat spinach--not so. I wouldn't make it again.
Good flavor but I added alot
I made this and added some diced garlic cloves, diced hot Serrano and about 1/4 C each of grated Parmesan and grated mozzarella.
I was disappointed with this recipe.
Absolutely delicious! After trying it, I made it to bring to a Potluck supper ; made a huge hit. It has become a "regular" on my dinner menu !
This is a good base, but if you want something with some flavor, follow the advice about adding olives, garlic, onion salt, bacon, etc. Instead of breadcrumbs I topped it off lightly with onion flakes, and it was still bland, but definitely edible.
I used my food processor and processed a cup of garlic croutons on top.
It was very good but next i'll use half the bread crumb amount.
This recipe was good but not great. I think maybe when I do some expirementing I'll try fresh spinach.
I also cut back on the sour cream because my guests "eat healthy", and they loved it. I also used sharp cheddar on top. The next time I make this again soon.
I did not make any changes, and I will definitely make this Spinach Casserole dish again. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections