Easy Spinach Casserole

35 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

Couldn't be easier or yummier!

By Barbara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thaw spinach and squeeze out water. Soften cream cheese.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine spinach, cream cheese and seasoning salt. Mix well and spoon into 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degree C) for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 685.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022