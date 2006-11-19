Creamed Onions I

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Small onions in white sauce with a crunchy topping.

By Debbie Thomas

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the sauce by whisking together and cooking the butter, flour, milk, salt and pepper. Cook until smooth.

  • Place onions in a 2 quart casserole dish, pour in white sauce.

  • In a saute pan, melt 2 tablespoons butter and toast cracker crumbs until golden. Sprinkle over onions. Bake 20 minutes or until steaming hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 33.3mg; sodium 214.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022