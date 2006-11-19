Creamed Onions I
Small onions in white sauce with a crunchy topping.
I tried other creamed onion recipes on this site. This one is the best. Others used heavy cream, but did not thicken as much I like. I used another persons advice and added a dash of hot pepper sauce. Great recipe!! Thanks
There were way too many cracker crumbs, and the onions were undercooked. If I were to make this recipe again I would increase the cooking time and omit the crackers. One good thing is that the sauce was a nice compliment to the flavor of the onions. Thanks anyway.
I found it to be dry and way too many cracker crumbs..
great and easy recipe! The crunchy crackers on the top added a nice touch!
2.10.19 You’re basically making a white sauce (bechamel) to go over the onions. I’d recommend melting your butter, then add the flour, and whisk and cook over medium heat for about 2 minutes, eliminating the raw flour taste. Next, add your milk, salt and pepper, and stir until smooth and thickened. I scaled this down to 4 servings, which then called for 25 crackers. I looked at the size of my casserole dish, knew that would be W-A-A-A-Y too many crackers, so I used 12 and would do that again, maybe even cut back to 10. And I wouldn’t worry too much about toasting your crackers in butter in a saute pan. I know next time I’ll just mix the melted butter with the cracker crumbs, and sprinkle on top of the onions. The butter-cracker crumbs will toast while you’re cooking the onions in the oven, and you’ll save yourself a dirty pan to wash.
