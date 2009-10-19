Colonial Pumpkin Bars

Vanilla frosted pumpkin bars with walnuts are the best! These can also be frozen with or without the frosting, for later use.

By CHRISTYJ

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and flour a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 3/4 cup butter and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the pumpkin. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg; stir into the pumpkin mixture. Mix in walnuts. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, 1/3 cup butter, and vanilla until smooth. Gradually blend in sugar, then beat until smooth. Spread over cooled pumpkin bars. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 159.8mg. Full Nutrition
