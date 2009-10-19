Colonial Pumpkin Bars

Yes, the name is a bit misleading, as these are not bars, but cake. The only reason this matters is that these "bars" are best served like a sheet cake, on a plate, with a fork. I wouldn't call these a grab-and-go type thing. Nonetheless, I was entirely pleased with these. While I do like pumpkin bars/cakes made with vegetable oil, I did appreciate that this was made with butter and the taste difference is noticeable and pleasant. I'm not a big fan of nutmeg, and the recipe seemed a little short on spice, so in addition to the cinnamon I substituted 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice for the 1/4 tsp. nutmeg. And, because I'm kind of tired of the same ol' cream cheese frosting I made a caramel frosting instead, and sprinkled some crushed cinnamon cookies over the top. It was a great flavor combination, but this cake is so moist and flavorful it would be great with no frosting at all.

