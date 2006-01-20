The World's Best Turkey
This recipe makes a deliciously moist turkey.
Learn more about how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving in our How to Cook a Turkey article!
I have made this for thanksgiving two years in a row and everyove raved about it! It comes out unbelievably juicy and simply delicious! I cubed two apples and stuffed the cavity to have enough to serve with the turkey. I also took the turkey out of the roasting bag about 2/3 of cooking time to prevent the skin from sticking to the bag and basted every twenty minutes after that until it was brown and crispy. I highly recommend this recipe!!! The flavor is amazing and it's so easy to prepare! The apples and the champagne really follow through in this recipe, you won't be disappointed!Read More
This Thanksgiving will be the 3rd year I've used this recipe - the last 2 years it has turned out PERFECT!! Since we usually have between 10 and 16 people for Thanksgiving, we use a turkey that is at least 25 lbs - even with the larger turkey you can't go wrong with this recipe! You do need to check it before the end of the cooking time listed, some ovens tend to cook faster than others (like mine!) so you want to make sure you don't over-cook it. And definitely make sure you flour your bag before putting the turkey in. The drippings make an awesome gravy and has been a HUGE hit, one of our guests hates gravy, but when I make this turkey and the subsequent gravy, he can't get enough! I'm looking forward to making this again this year, we're having more guests this year than the last 2, and they're looking forward to having this awesome turkey! :)
My first Thanksgiving turkey and it turned out perfect. Had a bit of trouble figuring out how to remove the neck (was reaching for the hammer when my boyfriend took over), but prepping the bird couldn't have been easier. Season it, squish some butter under the skin and then pour champagne on, in and under the bird's skin, tie close the bag and toss it in the oven. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to cook my 12-pound bird at 275 for 2.5 hours, removing it from the bag and then returning to the oven for another 45mins to brown the skin. Let it sit for another 20 mins before carving and it was amazing. Everyone raved about how moist and delicious it was. Thanks Sarah for the great recipe!
FABULOUS recipe! And super easy to make too. A caution when using the oven bag. I forgot to read those instructions and you need to add flour to the bottom of the bag so it doesn't burst. I found that out later on and ended up switching bags before I put the turkey in the oven. The turkey was very moist and I added some chicken boulleon to the broth after it was done cooking so I could make gravy that tasted less sweet. I highly recommend this recipe, or the homestyle turkey- michagander way on this website. I've only made 2 turkeys in my life and these turned out better than ones family members have made for years (shh don't tell) Good luck!
This was fantastic! I used half a red onion and half an apple on the inside, and we used sparkling apple juice instead of champagne (cheaper). The only issue was we did not buy a thermometer, and it didn't cook all the way through in the time allotted. It might be because this was a free range ornagic one, but who knows. We laughed, tossed it back in, and when it came out it was insanely juicy and absolutly amazing. This was the first turkey I have ever cooked, and now my family swears that they won't be using any other recipes now, it was so good. Thanks so much!
I used this recipe to make a 20lb turkey. It took 2 1/2 hrs. at 350 degrees. Inside I added 1/2 an onion and cinnamon. This really added to the flavor of the meat and gravy. Also I put butter betwen the skin, and on the outside I added butter, tyme, sage, and marjoram. This made some tasty skin. My family loved the gravy and moist turkey!
I wanted to know what type of Champagne everyone used? Thanks.
Just finished Thanksgiving Dinner using this recipe it was the best turkey I have ever made!! I used Sparkling Apple Cider instead of Champagne just because I wasn't sure how the recipe was going to turn out but WOW everyone raved over it and how juicy it was. I stuffed the bird with apples and stuffing (it was a 24 pound bird) The stuffing and the gravy made from the juices both turned out spectacular. Thanks for a great recipe!! I will definitely use it for Christmas too.
This was a huge hit. This was my first Thanksgiving as the host and I have never cooked a turkey before. We had a 24lb turkey and it came out beautifuly. We cooked it for exactly 3 1/2 hours. We also put butter and champagne under the skin. The gravy that was made from this was just as much a hit as the turkey. Will definitly use this again!
This is the best turkey I have ever made (I've made it about 10 times). It has turned out moist and delicious every time and each time I'm invited to a family gathering I'm asked to provide the turkey (that's the only drawback I've seen to this recipe)! I've only seen a few people have problems and here is how to avoid them. First check the temperature of your oven with a thermometer before putting the turkey in - just because the dial says a certain temp doesn't mean your oven agrees. Also make sure you brine your turkey the day before (look for recipes here to do so - it makes a big difference). You also need to make sure the butter is properly distributed in pats under the skin. Always make sure you adjust the amount of the ingredients for the size of the turkey! Some people prefer to add a little less champagne so the gravy isn't affected as much. Lastly I would imagine that some of the people having trouble with dryness might have used a frozen turkey and didn't allow ample time to thaw and they probably didn't brine it which is the secret to increible, moist, turkey. Another tip for Thanksgiving - try making a Pumpkin Marble Cheesecake - easy and delicious!
QUESTION: Can you still stuff the turkey even though the apples are inside?
I made this last year after cruising the net for a great recipe and it was indeed one of the best turkeys I have ever had. We put a little twist on it...as all good cooks should, which was to pack the cavity with bacon as well as the apples and also layed strips of bacon on top of the breast to kick in a bit more flavor and keep it super moist. Trust me on this, it was a great way to go.
This turkey was fabulous!! Thank you so much for the recipe. I made a few changes based on what we had in the house. We didn't have any apples, so I cut up 1 1/2 onions and 3 ribs of celery and put that in and around the turkey. I added ~1/2 cup chicken stock to the champagne (we used barefoot dry champagne-it was cheap). In addition to the garlic powder and salt/pepper. I put ~ 1 tbs rosemary and thyme in the cavity of the turkey. It was AMAZING. Simply the best turkey, everyone is still talking about it. It took only 2 1/2 hours to cook a 20 lb turkey, it could have stayed in longer, but it was up to 165 so we took it out.
I have used this method for years -- juiciest turkey ANYONE has ever tasted. I put an orange, an apple and a short stalk of celery in the cavity. Also I use BROWN PAPER BAG to roast the turkey. I spray PAM on the inside and outside of the bag...If turkey is too big to fold bag closed, use another BAG to face into the first one. I also use a rack to keep the turkey from laying in the juices. When the bag is opened....the skin is the perfect color and exactly as the photo looks!!!
Everyone commented on how good this was. The only thing is it didn't say what type of champagne to use. I searched the web for some time before I found another recipe similar and it said they used Asti Spumante. So that's what I used and it was very good.
E X C E L L E N T!!! First time baking a Turkey and it came out PERFECT! The whole entire thing was gone. No leftovers! Minor adjustments: Like a few others here, I used white wine instead of champagne. I also used aluminum foil instead of using a roasting bag. I tented it loosely for the first 1 1/2 hours and untented it for the next hour. After an hour I flipped the Turkey over, loosely tented it again for 30 minutes and untented for another 30 minutes. I also basted every 30 minutes. Breast side down first! Let it stand for 20 minutes before carving ;) Yum!!! Will definitely make this again.
I made this last Thanksgiving and it was just fabulous!! I could not get over how moist the turkey was!! You have to like champagne(and I do like it)because you can really taste it. I will keep this recipe for future turkey's!
I followed the directions to the letter and it was awesome! We served this on Christmas Eve and everyone commented on the great taste. You can not taste the champagne at all, which I was concerned about. So easy, it just didn't seem right! (Be sure to coat your oven bag in flour first.)
I did this way different. I always start my turkey upside down (most of the fat is in the lower part of the bird) Half way through I flip it over (not easy, but worth it). I also stuff the cavity with apples, oranges and dried apricots wrapped in cheesecloth. That bottle of bubble gets split into 4 applications, 2 before flipping and 2 after.
I used one and a half bottles of woodchuck cider instead of champagne and stuffed the turkey with pears as well as apples. I have never had a more moist turkey and will use this recipe again in the near future. It was sensational!
The turkey was very moist and tasty. Be sure to use dry champagne or if you want to use the juice for gravy it'll taste really sweet.
yes, this might be the world's best!
Man oh Man I've made a couple of different turkeys, And this one is one that's a keeper. thanks Sarah for sharing this one just love it...
Will definitely be trying this and for those who do not like to use any alcohol in there recipes a tip for a substitution of champagne is Ginger Ale or Soda water and Champagne extract...mmmm
I cooked for 12 people for an early Thanksgiving. I used this recipe but had a 20 lb. turkey. I doubled the apples but the rest was the same. I let it sit on the warm stove top in the bag for at least an hour to reabsorb juices. This turned out excellent and so juicy. My brother-in-law, an avid chef took home the recipe to make for Thanksgiving day. Everyone loved this!! I will always make my turkey this way. Just make sure you give your turkey time to rest in the bag before cutting. Also, turkey baked in cooking bags tends to cook much faster. Thanks for the recipe.
This was my first Thanksgiving to cook. The turkey was good, not just good but Gooood. The only problem was the turkey burst down the middle. I might have used a little too much champagne. And when my husband picked it up from the pan the wings fell completely off. Everything might have not turned out exactly like it should have but it was STILL DELICIOUS!!!!! Funniest thing, when it came time to eat, my daughter (who was 2 or 3 at the time) just sat there sucking on the meat. Next thing you know she falls over asleep. This is now known as the Drunken Turkey in our house.
I make this turkey, following the recipe, every year for Thanksgiving and it is a huge hit with my family. Everything turns out moist and delicious! Also I recommend the recipe to beginner cooks because I am not very skilled but was able to pull this recipe off.
to start out it was very delicious. i wish there would have been more specific details though. like pour champagne under the skin also. i didnt do that, i poured it over. so i think it would have been even better. also specify what kind of champange to use, since im not a regular user to know which is the best. i think if i would have known which brand to use that i would have rated a 5 instead of 4. oven bags are so easy and awesome to use, thanks for the idea, and thanks for the recipe. i will make it again
This is truly the Worlds BEST Turkey I have ever eaten. My family and friends loved it; they still talk about it. You will not believe how tender and juicy it turns out. I used Granny Smith apples and Martini & Rossi Asti. It was Fabulous. This is the easiest recipe ever. You have GOT to try this turkey.
i altered this a bit, didn't cook in a bag and used white wine instead. THE KEY TO A SUPER GOOD TURKEY IS TO PUT IT BREAST SIDE DOWN IN YOUR ROASTER PAN! mine was so juicy we had to pick it apart, the knife wouldn't slice it. the gravy was super good too.
first turkey ever attemted, and now i have to make one every freakin holiday.this recipe is awsome.
I tried this recipe last thanksgiving, and the turkey came out perfect. I used white cooking wine and turkey was nice and juicy. It browned so perfectly that my family didnt believe I cooked it.
Like everyone else I'd give high marks for juiciness and flavor. HOWEVER, I took my 12 lb. bird out after only 2:45 mins at 350 (my oven temp is accuarte) and the meat was actually pulling back from the leg bones. I should also say that I had my turkey sitting on the kitchen counter for 2 hours before I started cooking it. If I would have left in for 3 1/2 hours I would have had saw dust. Also, looks-wise, this bird is only average.
EXCELLENT! I used a PEAR/APPLE sparkling drink which came in a bottle like champane but non-alcholic. It was GREAT.
Really hard to get the butter under the skin. Too much champagne, but it was really juicy an good.
I made this turkey last year for Thanksgiving. It was the most tender , moist , yummy turkey I have ever made in 30 years of cooking birds. Needless to say we will be enjoying this Turkey recipe again this year!
Interesting and did make a moist turkey. Not sure what to think of the flavor, especially of gravy made from the broth. Might use dry wine next time. I also added 5-6 cloves fresh garlic (minced). But, overall, a fair recipe.
Great recipe just as written, I really am not a big turkey fan, and this certainly changed my mind after almost 60 years. I did brine the turkey first for 4 hours and washed it thoughly of the brine solution and dried it well, only eliminated the apple and used a bottle of Asti Spumante instead of champagne. Had an antique covered roasting pan,though I wish I had a cooking bag and it came out perfect. It was a 12 lb. bird and was fall off the bone in under 2 hours. Will stick with this recipe forever! Thanks so much.
All my adult life I've never made a turkey because of pure intimidation. But last year, I made this recipe the Friday after Thanksgiving (when the stores were practically giving the Turkeys away). I found my recipe! The turkey came out so good and with so little preparation!
not a review yet...just have a couple questions. this recipe is for a 12 pound bird. how long should i cook a 20 lb.? this is my first thanksgiving for my family AND my fiance's family so i am extra nervous and this recipe seemed both easy and delicious so i am givng it a try. and the apples take the stuffing's place? thanks everyone/anyone!!
I do about the same thing except I roast my turkey upside down {it makes the breast very juicy} & add an orange to the cavity. I also use regular white wine...makes delicious gravy!!!
This was a very easy recipe to follow with great results. I used gala apples and Andre Cold Duck champagne for the recipe. It was so much quicker and easier than I expected and next time I wont be afraid to cook a turkey. And I cooked it at 325 for 4 hours for a 15 lb bird. Another time I used Andre Brut Champagne and it was a sweet and good flavor.
If you follow the bag instructions you should have no problem. Also, I usually oil the skin of the turkey and always have a beautifully browned bird everytime. I never take it out of the bag until it's done. Also, to get all of the juice out... have a strong person hold the bag by the tied end over the baking pan, snip one corner and the juice pours out easily. Then make your gravy either in the roasting pan or transfer to a pot to do it. I have used cooking bags for turkeys for years without one mishap. I always stuff mine using half purchased herbed cubes and my own cube dry bread, fresh sage and cubed apples, chopped celery, chicken broth and an egg or two to bind it. If you follow the bag instructions for a stuffed bird the dressing will always be piping hot. I make enough to have extra for a casserole. Also, I have found these great cheese cloth bags at at the dollar store. The stuffing pulls right out. Love it!
This is the best turkey my husband ever ate! I didn't put foil on top and it got brown very quickly. So I added the foil at about 30 minutes into cooking and didn't need to take it off at all the rest of the time. Keep in mind that there is a lot of liquid and if you don't have a large enough roasting pan, the champagne will spill out over the sides (in the bag of course). Next time I am going to try it upside down.
I have made this turkey every year, for the last 5 years. It always comes out super moist, and delicious! To church it up a bit I like to stuff it with apples, and adouille sausage.
This turkey was the best I've ever made or tasted! All my relatives raved about it. I cooked a 22-lb turkey in a cooking bag on a rack in my electric roaster to free up my oven for side dishes, and it took 4 hours at 325 degrees. (I had intended to cook it longer at a lower temp, but my alarm didn't go off!) I used the butter as suggested (used a whole stick in patties under the skin since it was such a large bird), and sprinkled on some Lowery's seasoning salt. I also omitted the champagne and put 2 C chicken broth in the bottom of the bag instead. Couldn't taste any apple flavor from the apples inside, but maybe they helped keep it moist. Roasting it upside down is the key!! Thanks for the tip! The leftover breast meat on sandwiches the next day just melted in your mouth! Not a tad dry! This is my new turkey recipe!
Made this Turkey for a neighborhood pot luck for the first time, and it turned out so good, that people from other potlucks heard about it and joined ours to get some of that Turkey. Very moist.
This turkey turned out extremely well. I did a few things differently however. I added some poultry spice, garlic powder, and parsley to the butter that I put under and on the skin. I added red onions to the apples, (as suggested by a few others), I brined the turkey for about 12 hours, and I took it out of the bag for the last hour or so to get a better browning of the skin. The gravy I made from the drippings had a little kick to it, (from the champagne I think) but was the best gravy I've ever made for a turkey.
I think this was a awful recipe however the technique is wonderful. I have been using cooking bags for years for turkey, roasts and ham. It makes the turkey very moist and great gravy. The gravy in this recipe was a bit acidy from the champagne.So give a cooking bag a try but add spices that you like.
Amazing! Super moist and the remaining juices added great flavour to the gravy (take off of the fat first!)
Not crazy about turkey, that said This was wonderful Might just have changed my mind on the bird, sooooo moist 10lb bird cooked in 2 hrs, only problem I had was whern I went to cut bag Kitchen shears and cut right through the wire from tem gauge.LOL wanted a new one anyway. Merry Christmas all
Turned out fabulous - just had a hard time making gravy out of the drippings
This was the juiciest turkey I have ever made. We had this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. We will be using this recipe every year!
I've made this turkey for the last 2 years (for about 8 people), and it's turned out to be fantastic each time. the meat is so moist it practically falls off the bird. This year I added a handful of fresh, chopped rosemary inside and outside of the bird, which made it wonderfully fragrant.
Really yummy, excellent turkey! Moist and flavorful! The only complaint I had was that a couple of my less adventurous relatives (lil brother and his wife) could taste the champagne in the gravy (made from pan juices) and didn't care for the gravy as much. But it really was one of the tastiest turkeys we ever had!
I've made this turkey a few times now. Using a different size turkey each time. I do add extra everything basically. I really like to taste the seasoning. But, I think overall this recipe is great, and really adds a different spin to turkey.
I searched the world over for a fabulous turkey recipe and this really is the greatest. Beautiful, moist, and delicious taste. I would not change anything about this recipe!!!
This is the best recipe for Turkey that I have tried. Have used it since 2003. I use granny smith apples and sweet onions, have used champagne but also like to use sparkling apple cider instead. I season with the garlic salt or seasoned salt. I also think it is important to use the right turkey. I have tried numerous brands but find the best to be a Young and Tender turkey. If from the midwest, I suggest a HyVee brand turkey.
i found that adding some apple sauce under the skin with the butter gave it a really good applewood sort of taste, the recipe itself turned out great, I have made this recipe 3 years running and will again make it this year. tip use sweet unsalted butter not margerin,
It was my 3rd time ever cooking a turkey and it was the best turkey I've ever had. So moist and flavorful. It was a hit! I modified the recipe a bit though by omitting the bag and instead creating a loose aluminum tent. I also basted it every hour or so in its own juices. Thanks for posting this recipe!
We found this turkey bland and a huge disappointment. I did use inexpensive champagne so perhaps it was my fault but I would not make this again.
Turkey was good. This was the first time I have ever used a roaster bag and that was a pain.
This was so moist and tasty. Will make again!
This was my first attempt at a turkey. It was simple to make and the white meat was so moist you would have thought it was dark meat. we cooked it at 500 for the first half hour and used foil to cover it instead of an oven bag. the last half hour we let it brown without the foil on it. It was a big success and the apples tasted great.
This is my new turkey recipe! So moist, so easy, and the soup I made the next day (boiling down the bones, adding the juices from the roasting pan) was the best I ever tasted. Everyone agreed. Thank you!
I made this for Thanksgiving this year instead of deep frying and I think this will be a recipe I will use over and over. I am sure that I put too much Champagne in it, but it was fantastic. Texture was great and the meat just feel apart and was so moist. Will probably make again for Christmas!
My first time cooking a turkey and i came out great! Loved this recipe! I did a few things differently though. I put bacon on top of the turkey as well as inside the turkey. I also put sweet onion and cloves of garlic inside as well! Came out great! my family was impressed. I also used a brut champagne and i used more butter and garlic than suggested because i like more. :)
Made this for Thanksgiving. Only changes I made was using Sparkling Apple Cider and put yellow onion and bell pepper in the cavity instead of apples. It was incredible. My mom-in-law said in 60 years she had never seen turkey fall off the bone. It was very moist and tasty. This will be our turkey recipe forever!
I made this for Chrismtas Dinner for my family Christmas Evening. It was nice an moist, but don't look to use this as a bird you can place on the table to carve. It was so moist it fell apart when I tried to turn it over in the roasting pan. I also think that it needed less champange as my turkey meat tasted alot of champange. I assumed that the flavor would "cook out" of the actual meat, but indeed it had a champagne flavor. Also, the giblet gravy made with the drippings tasted of the champagne, so, it was good, moist, but different in taste than I was accustomed to.
I gave this recipe a three star rating because I am unsure how it would have turned out if things would have worked out right. I had over a 20 lb turkey and so I thought I would need to double the time (from 3 hours to 6). Well, it was cooked in 3 hours, which was three hours earlier than I had planned. I might try this again for Christmas unless I decide to cook duck instead! :) It sure sounded like it would have been great...
I used this recipe to make my "first" Thanksgiving turkey and it turned out EXCELLENT. My entire family was raving about how good it was, how juicy, etc. Everything turned out so well, including the gravy, and for the first time ever, my little sister actually didn't complain about the turkey!!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it turned out great. This recipe will be a staple for my "Turkey Dinners". :)
I used this recipe 4 years ago and every year since. I am asked by everyone to make it as it is their favorite.
This is my staple Thanksgiving turkey. After dusting the roasting bag with flour, I rest the turkey inside it on a bed of whole carrots, celery, and big onion chunks. Wonderful!!
I have made this turkey 2 years in a row and I LOVE it!! My family requested this turkey in advance and they were not disappointed. The only thing I change is that I add the entire bottle of champagne for added moisture. It is delicious!
Couldn't taste the apple or champagne...maybe it was a bad bird...
This will be my 1st Turkey to cook..just wondering about the meat thermometer....how do you read it if it's in the bag?
I made this turkeylast year and my son said "who needs a cooking show to get ideas when mom can make a turkey that tastes like this!" Guess what we are having tomorrow!
Wow! Thanks for a great recipe Sarah! This was my very first "Christmas Turkey"...it looked like I had made many-it was perfect! My turkey didn't brown enough in the bag so I took it out for the last 15 minutes (it made A TON of gravy!)
fantastic! the only MINOR thing I added was I squeezed two lemons over it, and put them in the cavity along with the apples. I will never make turkey without a bag again!!
This was really just an average recipe. The turkey tasted plain and a little dry. Followed recipe to the "T".
Scaled it for a 20lb turkey and it was good. The gravy was outstanding. It did cook quicker in the bag with slits.(only 4 hours and it was already done at meat temp @200.) A little over done but what a great 1st try. Did cook it breast side down too.
First time I tried this, I cooked it wayyy to long. I did a 20lb turkey for 4hrs. The second time I did the correct cooking time and the turkey ended up being so moist and delicious. I got rave reviews for my Christmas Dinner. Will use this recipe for years to come...
I have made this turkey for three years (this will be my fourth). It always falls off the bone. I don't really ever have to "carve" it. I never liked turkey. I like this turkey. With this recipe I discovered turkey doesn't have to be dry!
i give 5+ stars for this recipe. it was the best turkey recipe ever. the meat is juicy, moist and tender. it also takes shorter time than other turkey recipes. highly recommend it. i cooked it last year and plan to do it again this year.
The one thing I wish the other reviewers would have mentioned is that the cooking time on this recipe is for a larger bird. This was my first ever turkey! The taste is great and the meat is tender and flaky. I was only confused by the 3-3.5 hr cook time, which conflicted w/the bag instructions of 1.5-2 hrs, in a 350 oven, for my 12lb bird and I cooked for 2.5 hours. Which, as it turned out, was about .5 hrs too many! It dried it out just a smidge. I'll absolutely use this recipe again, just cook it for only 2 hrs!
the best turkey i ever made. I did cook it in a bag.
I took the risk and it paid off!!! EVERYONE loved this turkey! I generally slow cook my turkey all nite, but this method was much faster and the turkey was VERY flavorful and tender! For a bit extra tendercy, try cooking a bit slower at about 250-275 degrees for an extra hour and a half or until golden brown. Also made great gravy! Two of my finicky guest already asked me to give them the recipe. WOW!
I just used this recipe for my first turkey, and got rave reviews from everyone. It was so juicy and tender, and the champagne made a wonderful gravy. I cooked mine in a Nesco roaster, breast down, and added portabello mushrooms to the juice to use for the gravy - I think I have my new Thanksgiving tradition. Thank you so much for the great recipe!
I did not like to cook whole turkeys, but for Thanksgiving 2004 I tried the Worlds Best Turkey recipe and it was the best turkey I've every had. Family members were calling the next day for more. I did not have any left for turkey salad or turkey soup.
My husband and I do not drink so when I saw "champagne", I was a little hesitant to try this recipe. This was only my second time to ever prepare a Thanksgiving turkey on my own. I couldn't be more happy that I tried this recipe. Since I only have two of us to cook for, I had to alter the recipe just a teeny. We used a 7lb bone-in turkey breast, and a whole onion (I didn't have any apples)-other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. This is by far the way to go when preparing a turkey. You just put everything in the roasting bag, put it all in the oven, and walk away. The turkey was falling off the bone and was the juiciest turkey breast we have ever had. Don't worry if you are not a champagne aficionado. The meat does not retain any of the true champagne flavor and the drippings make a fantastic gravy! The gravy is hearty and full of flavor and has an added tang that is unexpectedly good. I will no longer go to the trouble of preparing turkey in the traditional manner. This recipe is an absolute keeper! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.
We had this for christmas dinner. Everyone loved it. The baked apples inside made the house smell so good.
This was the first turkey I ever made and it was great. I will follow the suggestions next time to cut the bag for the last 20 minutes or so. The turkey was so moist that we couldn't cut it!
This was my wifes and mine first thanksgiving turkey that we made ourselves since I am stationed in Korea. We have a few friends over and it was awesome. We did not have to carve the turkey just poked it with a fork and it fell apart. Here it is Christmas day and we are making it again. simply great. The Porters
followed recipe for our 13 lb Xmas dinner bird.. a hint of boiled chicken more than Turkey was the outcome. will stick to the roasted method [ no bag] next time and save the Champagne for consumption with the bird .. It cooked much faster than recipe indicated 2hrs so as suggested in other reviews 275degrees would be a better choice perhaps . Gravy was Ok but no one raved about it .. Will not repeat this one
First Thanksgiving cooking for my inlaws. This recipe was absolutley perfect. Moist, tender, perfectly browned. Just perfect. The only variable I made was to drop the temp to 325 @ 15 mins per pound. I couldnt have asked for a better recipe.
WOW!!! This was my first attempt at a turkey and it turned out wonderfully...my husband is not a fan of turkey...but he could not stop raving about this. The white meat was so moist it just fell apart. Gravy was also really good.
Absolutely wonderful. My only comment is that to watch out if you're using a bigger turkey, as you'll need more champagne. The first time I made this recipe I neglected to adjust; guess I was looking forward to having the rest of the bottle for myself! Remembering to adjust amount needed made a HUGE difference in the moisture. Phenomenal.
