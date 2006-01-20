The World's Best Turkey

My husband and I do not drink so when I saw "champagne", I was a little hesitant to try this recipe. This was only my second time to ever prepare a Thanksgiving turkey on my own. I couldn't be more happy that I tried this recipe. Since I only have two of us to cook for, I had to alter the recipe just a teeny. We used a 7lb bone-in turkey breast, and a whole onion (I didn't have any apples)-other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. This is by far the way to go when preparing a turkey. You just put everything in the roasting bag, put it all in the oven, and walk away. The turkey was falling off the bone and was the juiciest turkey breast we have ever had. Don't worry if you are not a champagne aficionado. The meat does not retain any of the true champagne flavor and the drippings make a fantastic gravy! The gravy is hearty and full of flavor and has an added tang that is unexpectedly good. I will no longer go to the trouble of preparing turkey in the traditional manner. This recipe is an absolute keeper! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.