The World's Best Turkey

371 Ratings
  • 5 295
  • 4 45
  • 3 14
  • 2 10
  • 1 7

This recipe makes a deliciously moist turkey.

By Sarah

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 (12 pound) turkey
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Rinse turkey, and pat dry. Gently loosen turkey breast skin, and insert pieces of butter between the skin and breast. Place apples inside the turkey's cavity. Sprinkle with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Place turkey in a roasting bag, and pour Champagne over the inside and outside of the bird. Close bag, and place turkey in a roasting pan.

  • Bake turkey 3 to 3 1/2 hours in the preheated oven, or until the internal temperature is 180 degrees F (85 degrees C) when measured in the meatiest part of the thigh. Remove turkey from bag, and let stand for at least 20 minutes before carving.

Tips

Learn more about how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving in our How to Cook a Turkey article!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 68.2g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 213.6mg; sodium 207.2mg. Full Nutrition
