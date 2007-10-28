Fresh Cranberry Relish
A fresh, fruity, no-cook cranberry relish that is quick and easy!
This is the cranberry sauce I grew up with except ours had cranberries, an orange, a can of pineapple, and almost a cup of sugar. Sometimes we would add pecans! Delicious and so easy! I definitely recommend it on fresh warm rolls.Read More
Next time, I too will use only one apple, and also one can of mandarins. I will also use the sliced and not crushed pineapple. Make sure to drain all fruits as much as possible. I will also chop the fruit next time, and add the addition of some nuts, and more brown sugar to taste. I added some red food coloring to make it look more like cranberry relish.Read More
super easy and quick to prepare in the food processor. Delicious. Like a fuit salad.
This was an interesting dish. It was yummy but really only tasted like apples. I will probably make this again but with one less apple. The only problem is my kids thought it looked gross so they wouldn't even touch the stuff...lol!
I made this at Thanksgiving instead of having the usual canned cranberry sauce. Everyone loved it. I added a little extra sugar.
This is a great recipe. It's inexspensive, easy to make and has a great taste. I also liked that it doesn't call for loads and loads of extra sugar like some of the others do. I didn't even use the white sugar called for in the recipe; instead I used a pinch of brown sugar. I took this to my daughter's Girl Scout Thanksgiving potluck and it was a great hit- I was even asked for the recipe!
This is a quick, delicious recipe! I had to make a few substitutions and it still worked. Also, I added 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts for a little crunch, and my family loved it!
I just made this to serve on Thanksgiving. I thought that it tasted very unusual and was wetter than I expected even though I drained the fruit as well as I could before processing it. I was going to throw it away, but with so many people coming, I thought that maybe someone would like it. We'll see. It was very easy to put together and very quick to make.
This is now a family favorite!
I made this recipe last Thanksgiving and Christmas and it has been requested again this year. I also had to add some extra sugar and strain it a little more to keep it from being too runny. Otherwise, an absolutely delicious cranberry sauce alternative!
This was just great! I will reduce the sugar a little bit next time. Everyone loved it as is, including my boyfriend who loves the canned cranberry sauce. Personally I liked the very orangy taste, and you can still taste the cranberry. Update: When I first made this recipe it was different. There were no apples, pineapple or mandarin oranges. Maybe it was a different recipe. Anyway, the recipe I have been using it one package cranberries and one whole navel orange ground in a food processor adding sugar to taste. Remember that is will get sweeter the longer it sits so be conservative as first. I also sometimes add freshly ground ginger to taste.
sweet, tart, and tangy! Easy to make - and it makes quite a bit!
I changed it a little... a bag cranberries, 1 orange cut and seeded but leave the peel on, one apple, whatever kind, can of drained pinapples, splash lemon juice, sugar to taste. Put it all in the food processor and you're done. A hit, even my 9 month nephew loved the sweet and sour taste. The kids ate it like applesauce.
This has been a hit with my family since my mom made it for us back in the 80's! We only use 1 apple and I ditched the mandarin's, and added pomegranate seeds but that's what's so great about this you can be flexible we tried adding 3/4 cup coconut flakes. It's refreshing, and if you cut down on the sugar or add a sugar substitute it's healthy and it's super easy and fun for the kids and tastes better the next day. It's a staple at our holiday table.
Made some mods - used only 1 apple, added some chopped celery and walnuts. I also dissolved 1 pkg cherry jello in 1 c of the drained juice. Wanted to add some more red color.
Made this recipe with all fresh ingredients, omitting the sugar, adding a pinch of salt. Since it was just for the two of us I halved the recipe using one cup of each, cranberries, mandarin segments, roughly cut pineapple and 1/2 of a large pink lady apple. It is delicious, and would make a zesty relish, side salad, or intermezzo between heavier courses.
The flavor was interesting, but my family didn't really care for it. Thank you for sharing!
Sorry...not crazy about this recipe. Took it to a luncheon and it was not a big hit. Not as much flavor as i would have liked. Maybe I ran the processor too long because the texture wasn't that appealing. Love fresh cranberries but they seemed to overwhelm this dish to me.
Started with this basic recipe, added black cherry gelatin (Jello). Added celery, didn't have Granny Smith used Gala apples and used Splenda instead of sugar...turned out terrific. Daughter in law and I absolutely loved it.
I made this recipe last year, and making it again - it's a keeper. Everyone loved it, even my kids! Thanks, Wendy!
We were happy with the recipe. I made small changes to the preparation because of the reviews that stated it was too juicy. I not only drained the mandarin oranges and pineapple, I gave them a spin in my salad spinner. I used pineapple tidbits because that's what I had. I also processed the cranberries, apples and half cup of pecans that I added first, then the canned fruits separately so I could process the canned fruit for less time. I added a tablespoon of sugar instead of the teaspoon called for. A little tart, a little sweet and very good!
Made as directed,with the addition of a bit more sugar only because the berries were particularly tart, for Thanksgiving. This was a huge hit, even with several people who don't like cranberries. We took the leftovers and added some Lite Cool Whip and walnuts, made a wonderful dessert!
I made this relish for Thanksgiving dinner. My family is used to having the sweet marshmellow/jello-ish cranberry dish. I wanted to try something with fresh cranberries, so this was the recipe for me. I made the recipe as is, and it turned out really good. My family really seemed to enjoy it, as I was asked for the recipe. It was easy to make. I made this a day in advance and only added a little surgar. It reminded me of a fruit salsa. I was toying with the idea of adding a jalapeno and maybe some cilantro to the left overs, but didn't have any available. I think it would make a very interesting fruit salsa for the holidays!!!
This makes A LOT of relish! I used two honeycrisp apples as I didn't have Granny Smiths on hand. The flavors are very intense and complex as all of the ingredients will hit the palate. Not sure iI'd make it again for the family but might be good for a carry in if sweetened up a bit more.
This is very refreshing and can be served with a wide variety of meals.
My family has always made fresh cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving, but it was always very bitter and required a large amount of sugar. This one required very little sugar and was just sweet enough.
Love it! Very healthy, flavorful, and adaptable.
I have been making this at Thanksgiving for close to 10 years. It is a huge hit with my family of 8. Three of my kids really love it and will eat it like it’s a dessert in the days after lol, so I used to make a double batch! Now we’re down to 5 of us and my oldest still loves it and now her younger sister does too. ?? I’ve played with it over the years and I only use 1 apple and 1 can of mandarins, I use whatever kind of pineapple is on sale and I use around a cup of sugar. And here’s my big trick! I make it on Monday and let it sit in the fridge till Thursday. The sugar mellows the tartness but the cranberry flavor is still strong enough to know it’s the star of the show.
I make this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. My family requests that I make enough for them to take home. It is great to eat by itself, with crackers, or cool whip. Sometimes I add pecans or walnuts. Enjoy!
Excellent. I like that I can use canned mandarin oranges and skip all the peeling and cleaning. However, doesn't last longer than 3 days before it becomes spoiled.
I made this recipe exactly as it's written. It tastes good. However, this will serve alot more than 8 people. I put it in a 2 quart pitcher to store and it filled it 3/4 the way!
