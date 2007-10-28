Fresh Cranberry Relish

I have been making this at Thanksgiving for close to 10 years. It is a huge hit with my family of 8. Three of my kids really love it and will eat it like it’s a dessert in the days after lol, so I used to make a double batch! Now we’re down to 5 of us and my oldest still loves it and now her younger sister does too. ?? I’ve played with it over the years and I only use 1 apple and 1 can of mandarins, I use whatever kind of pineapple is on sale and I use around a cup of sugar. And here’s my big trick! I make it on Monday and let it sit in the fridge till Thursday. The sugar mellows the tartness but the cranberry flavor is still strong enough to know it’s the star of the show.