Fresh Cranberry Relish

44 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 11
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A fresh, fruity, no-cook cranberry relish that is quick and easy!

By Wendy Glasser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, combine cranberries, pineapple, apples and oranges. Blend into small chunks, add sugar if needed. Chill and serve.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022