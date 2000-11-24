Sandra's Persimmon Pudding

A rich pudding that's more like a cake. Serve it with fresh whipped cream.

By Donita

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Butter one 9x13 inch baking pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a blender, combine persimmon pulp, egg, sugar, flour, milk, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and butter. Blend until smooth.

  • Pour into baking pan and bake for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out with just crumbs but no batter stuck to it.

589 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 110.2g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 83.1mg; sodium 477.6mg. Full Nutrition
