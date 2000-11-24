Sandra's Persimmon Pudding
A rich pudding that's more like a cake. Serve it with fresh whipped cream.
A rich pudding that's more like a cake. Serve it with fresh whipped cream.
Rich, dense, spicy/sweet, moist - mixed up and in the oven in probably under 5 minutes. This could not have been simpler. I have never eaten anything with persimmons before, but I am a confirmed fan now! And my house smelled oh-so-yummy.Read More
This is probably a very good recipe, but I made a grave tactical error: Do NOT put this in a loaf pan. I wanted to give this as a gift, and a 9x13 pan just isn't a size appropriate for gift giving. I used a regular-sized loaf pan. I also added 1/4 c. of golden raisins because persimmon pud just isn't right without them. What a mistake!!! I baked it more than twice the directions at a slightly higher temp, and it never set in the center, when i turned it out, I got a lumpy, goopy glob. The crust was delicious, but this recipe isn't something that can be converted without adding extra eggs and more flour to bind it. I'd try it again, but not for gifts, and certainly never in a loaf pan.Read More
This is probably a very good recipe, but I made a grave tactical error: Do NOT put this in a loaf pan. I wanted to give this as a gift, and a 9x13 pan just isn't a size appropriate for gift giving. I used a regular-sized loaf pan. I also added 1/4 c. of golden raisins because persimmon pud just isn't right without them. What a mistake!!! I baked it more than twice the directions at a slightly higher temp, and it never set in the center, when i turned it out, I got a lumpy, goopy glob. The crust was delicious, but this recipe isn't something that can be converted without adding extra eggs and more flour to bind it. I'd try it again, but not for gifts, and certainly never in a loaf pan.
Rich, dense, spicy/sweet, moist - mixed up and in the oven in probably under 5 minutes. This could not have been simpler. I have never eaten anything with persimmons before, but I am a confirmed fan now! And my house smelled oh-so-yummy.
When I said I was bringing persimmon pudding to Thanksgiving dinner, everyone was very skeptical. However, after trying this dish, everyone was a fan. The only recommendation I would make would be to use a smaller pan because my pudding ended up very thin. Perhaps with a smaller pan the slices would be thicker.
Really great recipe- I added some Grand Marnier to the whipping cream for a little kick, then tried it seperately with a high-end vanilla ice cream. My husband and 23 year old daughter had a noisy race to the kitchen when I mentioned there was one serving left....
This recipe is delicious and apparently fairly forgiving. I had 3 persimmons, so that's what I used, I did not measure them, I just peeled them and stuck them in the blender...I also used 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk and 1/4 of skim milk instead of the 1 1/4 c milk it called for...then I added a dash of ground cloves and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. I baked it in a glass pie dish for 40 minutes and it is absolutely delicious and set up perfectly. I like it a little thicker, so the pie dish worked beautifully for my taste. I was not expecting such wonderful results since I so loosely followed the directions. It was a little lighter in color than I remember my grandmothers being, but it was also fluffier - I'm not sure that's the right word because persimmon pudding is by no means fluffy, but regardless, I really like it and I can't wait for my husband to get home and try it. Thank you so much for sharing your wonderful recipe - I will make it again and again! (I also like the fact that there is no liquor in this recipe. Don't get me wrong, I like a good stiff drink, but I don't like alcohol in my food, particularly in my desserts, I think it ruins the flavor of the fruit or chocolate or whatever it's being blended with so thanks again!)
Great recipe. Very, very simple to make. I used an 11 X 7 dish and added a dash of ground cloves. Everyone who has tried it has loved it.
Very thin, sweet, and a lot of work for not a very good product. I think I'll make persimmon bread next time I have them laying around.
I'm not sure what I did here but this didn't work for me. It was a flat mushy mess!!! The flavor was good but something didn't work right!
Good recipe. I baked mine in a 11 x 7 for 30 minutes and it came out fine; very moist and tender.
Very good persimmon pudding... we served it hot with a dollop of ice cream... hit the spot without being too rich...
I have made this pudding recipe several times. I take this every year to our family's Fall celebration at the Parke Co. Covered Bridge Festival...the recipe couldn't be easier and it bakes up perfectly...add a dollop of whipped cream and you've got Persimmon Paradise :-)
Yummy! This is the recipe I will stick with. Smooth consistency and great flavor. It smelled so good while it was baking. My 6 yr. old daughter is learning to cook and this recipe was great for her because she just threw all the ingredients in the blender, pushed the button and it was ready for the oven! It comes out about 1/2 inch thick but that's how we like it, with a dollop of Cool Whip on top.
very nice! I had some left over persimmon pulp in my freezer from the holiday's. I wish I would have had this recipe then! It was very easy to make! During Christmas I searched for recipes on the internet, friends, family...etc, what I came up with was good, but I think this was what I was looking for. I had it right out of the oven so I will be curious to see how it tastes when it has chilled overnight. I can already tell it is better than what I made for Christmas. I live in Indiana currently, and I have heard that there are many persimmon pudding critics here, I think they might be impressed with this one. Thanks!
My family insists on this pudding every Thanksgiving. I make it with two super-ripe hachiya persimmons and use only 3/4 cup of sugar.
This is an easy way to create a persimmon pudding. I will use this more for a breakfast item with some Greek yoghurt, so I used brown sugar and cut it to 1/2 cup, all whole wheat flour, soy milk and vanilla. It isn't a pretty pudding, but the taste and texture are good.
Delicious! I substituted coconut milk for milk, and vegan butter for the butter. And coconut sugar for white sugar, plus whole wheat flour. Still tasty! Didn’t have quite enough sugar. Very moist. Would go great with whipped crew, vanilla ice cream, or cool whip.
Tried this recipe but made it gluten free by replacing the all-purpose flour with 3/4 cup tapioca flour. I knew the texture would end up being considerably different. Had to bake it for 45 to 60 minutes. Once it completely cools down and has collapsed all the way down to just a 1/4 inch thick, it taste GREAT!!! My wife and friend who can't eat gluten devoured almost all of it. The texture is like a cross between a very dense custard and jello. Throw some whipped cream on top and start eating.
made this in a 9x9 glass pan because some reviews said 9x13 was too thin. it came out about 3 inches thick at edges, and slighty thinner in middle after cooling. one important note, don't put the flour in blender first, it doesn't get mixed in well! Sweet, but tasted good, served it with whipping cream. thanks for recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections