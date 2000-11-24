Sandra's Persimmon Pudding

This recipe is delicious and apparently fairly forgiving. I had 3 persimmons, so that's what I used, I did not measure them, I just peeled them and stuck them in the blender...I also used 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk and 1/4 of skim milk instead of the 1 1/4 c milk it called for...then I added a dash of ground cloves and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. I baked it in a glass pie dish for 40 minutes and it is absolutely delicious and set up perfectly. I like it a little thicker, so the pie dish worked beautifully for my taste. I was not expecting such wonderful results since I so loosely followed the directions. It was a little lighter in color than I remember my grandmothers being, but it was also fluffier - I'm not sure that's the right word because persimmon pudding is by no means fluffy, but regardless, I really like it and I can't wait for my husband to get home and try it. Thank you so much for sharing your wonderful recipe - I will make it again and again! (I also like the fact that there is no liquor in this recipe. Don't get me wrong, I like a good stiff drink, but I don't like alcohol in my food, particularly in my desserts, I think it ruins the flavor of the fruit or chocolate or whatever it's being blended with so thanks again!)