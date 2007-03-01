Southwestern Turkey Casserole

This was good, not great. I typically like my food spicier and more savory and this one was on the bland side of my tastes, but everyone else really liked it. I'm typically not a fan of Cream of Mushroom casseroles. Mostly because they're lazy and unimaginative for the most part (and loaded full of sodium). However, given that this one is for turkey leftovers, simple is what you want. After all, you just got done cooking a Thanksgiving feast. Things I might try next time: ground cumin, hotter peppers, chopped onion, and/or marinading the turkey before hand. Notes: You "leftover Thanksgiving turkey" will affect the taste of this recipe. If you fry, smoke, or roast your turkey it will result in three flavor variations on this recipe. The same is true if you baste and rub your turkeys with herbs, those flavors will carry over to this casserole (and not all of those flavors are Southwestern friendly). So, the further away from simple roast turkey your turkey is, the more "off" this recipe will taste. Three Stars: It is, after all, a Cream of Mushroom based casserole.

