Southwestern Turkey Casserole
A warm and delicious casserole that makes the most out of your left-overs.
This was great and my family LOVED it! I did make a few of the suggested changes. I cut down on the number of corn tortillas to about 10/12 and I put a VERY thin layer of the sauce under the tortillas to keep them moist. I only used the Cream of Mushroom Soup and left out the Cream of Chicken. I used light sour cream. I added a can of Ro-tel (spelling?) tomatoes with chilis, I used more cheese (1/2 of which was Pepper Jack and 1/2 Chedder) and I added a small can of HOT chilis to the mix. I also increased the turkey to about 2 cups. I layered sauce, tortillas, turkey cheese, sauce tortillas, turkey and cheese. WE LOVED THIS!! Great EASY meal and what a great way to use up leftover turkey!Read More
This was good, not great. I typically like my food spicier and more savory and this one was on the bland side of my tastes, but everyone else really liked it. I'm typically not a fan of Cream of Mushroom casseroles. Mostly because they're lazy and unimaginative for the most part (and loaded full of sodium). However, given that this one is for turkey leftovers, simple is what you want. After all, you just got done cooking a Thanksgiving feast. Things I might try next time: ground cumin, hotter peppers, chopped onion, and/or marinading the turkey before hand. Notes: You "leftover Thanksgiving turkey" will affect the taste of this recipe. If you fry, smoke, or roast your turkey it will result in three flavor variations on this recipe. The same is true if you baste and rub your turkeys with herbs, those flavors will carry over to this casserole (and not all of those flavors are Southwestern friendly). So, the further away from simple roast turkey your turkey is, the more "off" this recipe will taste. Three Stars: It is, after all, a Cream of Mushroom based casserole.Read More
We love this recipe so much that we cooked a turkey just to have left-over meat for this recipe! I switch the corn for flour tortillas, and I chop them up into inch squares - it makes it easier to serve and eat. I also add about half of a medium onion chopped, and I am very generous with the cheese - I use a lot more than is called for. Also this recipe freezes very well - I usually make two 8x8" pans at once; we eat one and freeze one for later. When we are ready for this meal again, I simply pull out the frozen dish at noon and cook it in the evening for dinner. OUR FAVORITE!
I made so many changes to this recipe that I probably shouldn't rate it. First I used about 2-3 cups chopped turkey. I omitted the cream of mushroom soup and added one can of tomatoes with green chilies. Also added 1 tsp ground cumin and 1 tsp fajita seasoning and stirred the turkey, soup, chilies, tomatoes, sour cream, 1/3 cup chopped cilantro and spices together and let sit for about an hour in the refrigerator before assembling the casserole. I then layered it as directed. After baking I sprinkled with sliced green onions. I served this with salsa on the side as it wasn't spicy enough for my husband. We both liked it a lot after the changes. It's a really good and different way to use the leftover turkey.
I made a lot of changes--used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can Rotel, 1 can green chili's, 1 can rinsed and drained black beans, and 1 can corn (I would have used cream corn if I had it), 1 packet spicy taco mix and cumin along with the other ingredients. I mixed it all together and then layered the tortillas, the mix and cheese and baked--VERY YUMMY! I will make this again with chicken.
This was very tasty! I omitted the tortillas altogether to make a low-carb version and it was still delicious. Only other change I made was only using a 4 oz can of green chilies. It tasted just like chicken enchiladas in sour cream sauce. Thanks for the great recipe, Carrie!
I added salsa to the mixture and made filling layers with tortillas layed flat like the bottom. I topped it off with another layer of tortillas. On top of the tortillas, i put a thin layer of sour cream, salsa, and topped with more cheese about 15 minutes before coming out of the oven. I can't tell you how many people complimented me at the party I took it to. Everyone wanted the recipe!
I was given this recipe by a friend. For the 3 of us I cut it in half. I use half as much milk as the soups and add cumin. Let it sit 5 mins before serving - this firms it up perfectly. My family adores it. I gave it 4 stars because afterall it is a casserole and I'm being snobby.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and used torn up flour tortillas (about 8 since that was all I had), used the Cream of Mushroom Soup and left out the Cream of Chicken, used light sour cream, added a can of Ro-tel tomatoes with chilis, added more cheese, added corn, added black beans, and finally added additional spices (cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper) . We loved it and made 2 casseroles from it and I froze one to eat later. Thanks for the great recipe to use my leftover turkey!!
This is very similar to a recipe I make with ground beef, tomato soup, and salsa. I combined the ingredients (minus one can of soup)in a large skillet including the tortillas that I chopped into 1" squares. Put it all in a baking dish, topped with cheese and baked 20 min. My family likes this and I like that it is so easy!
my cooking used to always be McDonalds, until I discovered this web site. This was the first meal I made - My husband is impressed! I can't take any credit though - this was delicious and I will make it again. next time I will cut less corn tortillas, 16 was to many.
this was very yummy - I made my own "cream of" soup and used flour tortillas and layered everything in the crockpot lasagna style and put it on low for around 4 hours. delish
I absolutely loved this casserole. After reading the reviews I took my left over roast turkey, gave it a rough chop and cooked it in a skillet with a little water and taco seasoning. The only thing I will do different next time is to put down a thin layer of the soup mixture before layering in the tortilla pieces. Some of the corn tortillas on the bottom were a little dry even with the juicy cooked turkey on top. All in all this recipe is a winner.
We enjoyed this casserole. It was quite easy to put together. I did use about 3 cups of turkey and more cheese (didn't measure it). Instead of making strips with the corn tortillas, I just tore them into bite sized pieces and layered them. They tore very nicely. Will make again but probably will use chicken next time.
As written, I'll give it a 3. Doctored up with some veggies, though, it's great - a 4+. I replaced the chicken soup with rotel tomatoes. I sauteed half an onion and a clove of garlic, and added it, as well as a can of black beans and a shake of taco seasonings. I chopped the tortillas into wedges. Add a green salad and you have a tasty, quick dinner!
Good. I will make it again, but with some spices. It was a little plain.
We enjoyed this quite a bit. I did make a few alterations based on some reviews. Here's what I did: 1 can Rotel 1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup 1 8oz Light Sour Cream 1 can green chilis (drained) 1 can black beans (drained) 1 can corn (drained) 1/2 tsp. cumin 1/2 tsp. chili powder 2 cups diced turkey Mixed all together. 6 large tortillas chopped. Spread thin layer of creamy mixture in the bottom of 2 (8x8) pans, top with a few handfuls of tortillas, layer with a handful of mexican blend cheese, top with more turkey mixture and continue layering, ending with a layer of cheese on top. Bake for 35 minutes at 350. Eat one pan and freeze the other - Yum!
Great tasty and simple recipe! I used leftover crushed Tortilla chips instead of tortillas. I also added a package of Taco seasoning and 1 ½ cup of milk to make up moisture for the drier Tortilla chips. I was looking for a tasty recipe to use those Tortilla chip crumbs and Turkey.
I omitted the cream of mushroom soup and added a jar of salsa. I also added some corn and black beans, and a packet of taco seasoning. I'm sure a pack of fajita seasoning would be good as well. I used more cheese than called for because we love cheese. It was great!
My picky family loved this - I made 2 smaller pans instead of a 9x13, had one and froze one for later. A for sure win win situation
Great recipe! I used one can of Rotel w/Chilis in place of cream of chicken soup. Added a little cumin and chili powder, and more cheese.
I used healthy request cream of chicken and cream of celery soups, fiesta blend of shredded cheese, and served it with hot picante sauce. Got rave reviews.
This was a great recipe to get me going on a spicier version. Well, I am also using up stuff in the cupboards :) I had 1 can cream of celery in place of the mushroom. Added 1 can diced water chestnuts. Instead of greeen chili peppers, I had a can of diced tomatoes w/some green chili peppers in them. So I drained off 1/2 of the 14.5 oz. can and put them into the sour cream mixture. No corn tortillas either, so I Pam-sprayed my 4 flour tortillas and toasted them in the oven awhile. Then when cooled, I tore them apart to put into the bottom of my glass baking dish. Then I put half the soup/cream mixture over them. Then about 1 1/2 cups chopped cooked turkey, then rest of soup. Cheddar cheese on top, and baked it covered till nearly done. Then took off foil and added crushed JALEPNO kettle-chips on top and baked till those got a little toasty. Soooo excellent and you don't even notice that you are eating TURKEY AGAIN!!! LOL. Enjoy it all you spice lovers.
We didn't like this. It was pretty bland and unappealing. I don't even know what I would do differently- just won't make it again.
Awesome turkey leftover meal, everyone liked it!!! Only change I made was using flour tortillas instead of corn.
This is delicious! I did make a few adjustments. I lightly fried the tortillas in oil and then cut them into strips - I used 12 tortillas. I also sauteed half a cup of onions and half a cup of celery in 2 tablespoons of butter for about 10 minutes. I then added a can of rotel tomatoes. I used one can of cream of mushroom soup and mixed in the sour cream and rotel/onions/celery. I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. I used 2 cups of pepper jack and 2 cups of sharp cheddar and increased the turkey to about 2.5 cups. It was very tasty. I will make this every time I have turkey leftovers!
I used some taco seasoning and ground turkey and added a can of black beans. Kids loved it. Made it the day before and it kept well overnight in the fridge. Easy and tasty. Will def make again!!
I took cues from other reviewers and kicked it up a couple of notches. I replaced the mushroom soup with a 10-oz jar of medium-hot salsa, added half a cup of chopped fresh cilantro, and used only one can of green chilis--but hot ones. I kicked up the protein and fiber by increasing the turkey to about 2 cups and adding a can of black beans, rinsed and drained, and I used fat-free sour cream. When I tasted it before cooking I thought I had gone overboard with the salsa -- but after cooking, the dish was nicely balanced and not too hot. Allow a full 45 minutes cooking time for this version.
Love it! This now a regular dish in my home. Kids enjoy it as well.
Easy, not great but satisfying. Oddly addicting.
THis was a great jumping off recipe for adders. I also tweaked my for our tastes. I used a few less tortillas and used jack and cheddar combo. I added corn to mine as well as a thin layer of green salsa as we like things hotter. I also added chopped onion and instead of adding turkey like other reviewers, I added a can of pinto beans. It was awesome! My kids loved it and it was great for lunches the next day.
I used the base recipes, but tweaked by adding: 1) some (did not measure) Mrs. Dash' Southwest Chipotle Seasoning Blend to soup mixture, and 2) two chopped green onions (on top of soup mixture in pan). Yum. I will make this again. Thanks.
Like everyone else i modified this immensely, adding corn, black, beans an extra can of chilis, broth, and just one can of cream of celery--omitting the cream of mushroom and chicken. It's great!!! I give it 5 stars as it was a great idea and easily adaptable. thanks again
Very easy. Great with a few changes. Only used Cream of Mushroom soup, added rotel, black beans and corn.
very good. i make a similar tasting casserole using cream cheese and wrap the cream cheese, chicken (or turkey) green chilies in the tortillas and pour the sauce on the top.
I used left over turkey that I had smoked. My husband and his friends loved it. I also added a can of corn to mixature. I would make again. I don't like turkey, but tasted it and it was good.
Really good! Used salsa and pepperjack and cheddar cheese.
Followed many of the suggestions from the snowlovr review, and it turned out great! Omitted the cream of chicken soup, added a can of Ro-tel, used fewer tortillas, and signficantly increased the amount of turkey.
Wonderful way to use leftover turkey. I added some garlic and cumin, but my husband requested chopped onion and jalapenos or Tabasco to make it a little hotter next time.
This is delicious! I followed other's suggestions and added a twist of my own... accidentally. I used flour tortillas because we're not crazy about the corn style, and tore into pieces rather than cutting into strips. I also added about 1-1/2 tsp. of chili powder to the soup mixture and didn't have green chili's, so used a can of Rotel, well drained. The recipe said to pour the soup mixture inside, but I reserved enough to lightly cover the top, after the turkey, then I layered with cheddar. The results are excellent... a nice kick without taking away the taste of the turkey. This has replaced our current "day after Thansgiving" favorite and I am sure will remain so for years to come. Thanks for sharing Carrie!
So low only because we modified it. Instead of making a cassarole we bought corn chips and ate it like a dip, needed a bit more flavor (but can't be sure because I couln't open the peppers).
This was a big hit for a christmas party. I made three modifications - I used a smoked turkey breast (de-boned), added black beans and rotel tomatos. Lots of requests for the recipe!!!
Very easy to prepare. It was very good...it tastes just like the enchiladas I make! I used some of my leftover turkey. I made two 8x8 pans and put one in the freezer.
This was a good way to use leftover turkey - but chicken would taste even better. I added a heaping teaspoon of chili powder and a sprinkle of seasoning salt to the soup mixture before assembling. Thanks for the recipe.
Put a little sauce on bottom before the tortillas
I used sliced mushrooms & tomato sauce instead of condensed cream mushrooms.Mixed monterey jack cheese with the chedder cheese
This was incredible. What a great tasting casserole. My husband went back for seconds and thirds. My kids all loved it and even the cat, who loves Mexican food loved it. Thank you!
I was a little confused as to what to do with the recipe. It wasn't quite clear whether the tortillas were supposed to be layered into the casserole. So, after reading the reviews of others I cut them into 1 inch pieces (for easier serving) and added them in the middle as well as on the bottom. I added 3 tbsps. of Trader Joe's Chipotle sauce to add a little zing AND used spicy Jack Cheese with the Cheddar Cheese. I probably used over 3 cups of chopped turkey. Kids and Dad ate it with salsa and went back for seconds. I will make it again next year.
My very picky 8 y.o. said, "Make this for Dinner, lunch and breakfast, too!" I barely make any changes, this recipe is perfect as it is written First time I made it I could not find canned chiles so instead used canned green sauce. Wow! This is a great recipe. We make this with chicken when we don't have turkey available. Over the years (been making it for 5 years!!) we've changed it a bit, still stick to green sauce if we have it already on hand, otherwise opening a can of chilis work well. I saute a few tablespoons of onions in butter then mix in the turkey (or chicken) with it and give it a few shakes of chili powder and paprika. If it is around the holidays, the left over olives make a nice addition over the top. It can cook *gasp* in the microwave for 15 minutes and turn out just fine! A great recipe for left over turkey or chicken, half batches are super easy with the can of combo chicken/mushroom soup.
This was a tasty casserole but the tortillas didn't soften up all the way. It was perfect as leftovers. I would probably cut down on the amount of tortilla and bake it a little longer. Maybe even assemble it early and have it in the fridge ready to go.
Very good!! I used 2 cans of cr. of mushroom, no cr. of chicken. Next time I'll decrease the sour cream or omit, start with a little of the soup mix before layering tortilla, increase the green chilies (or add a tad bit of jalapenos) and maybe even add some chopped onion. Would be great with chicken instead of turkey too!
This was a great recipe. I took the recommendations of others and made some changes by adding Rotel (drained), a little more cheese and a few less tortillas. This was very, very good. However, I think it would be even better with chicken rather than turkey. I will be making this again.
This was ok, but nothing to write home about. I won't be making again.
My family loved it! I used flour tortillas instead of corn. Added cumin, chile powder, garlic powder and half of a fresh jalapeño (minced) to the soup mixture.
This recipe is very similar to the Chicken Chipulos recipe, except that they use flour tortillas instead of corn and adds more cheese. It is easy to do but it is pretty bland as is. The second time I made this I doubled the green chilies, added some green tobasco, garlic and onion. I also mixed in some corn and black beans with the meat. Much better.
This was good for how many basic ingredients it had. It wasn't anything special but I didn't really expect it to be.
This was good, but I only used one layer of tortilla strips, and I found it a little too liquid. Where the strips were doubled up I preferred the texture, but the tortillas did stay a bit dry. I like the idea of letting it sit overnight and then cooking it at dinner time. I bet it would be excellent with tortilla chips kinda crushed up in place of the plain corn tortillas. I also added a 4oz can of diced jalapenos for a little more of a kick. Flavor was great! You just can't beat sour cream and cheese!
Very tasty. I used a can of tomatoes and green chilis instead of the green chilis. Great use of leftover holiday turkey meat.
My husband doesn't like really spicy stuff so I used a can of mild rotel instead of the chilies as other suggested. I also added black beans to the receipe. Very similar to a chicken receipe I have. I loved it and it was a great way to serve turkey when you've had enough sandwiches.
This was pretty good. I substituted the corn tortillas with flour tortillas and would suggest adding jalapeno jack cheese instead of cheddar for some zip
Great! I substituted the Cr of Mush soup for 505 Hatch Green Chili sauce - Medium. Great kick, very good.
This recipe turned out delicious. I left out the mushroom soup and I added bell peppers and one jalapeño plus one cup of chicken broth to make it creamy. My first time to make this recipe.
I followed the recipe and also added the vegetables that were inside the turkey and came out so delicious.
This was absolutely the BEST! I made this last night using leftover turkey from Christmas and made enough to serve 8, just my hubby and I and my hubby had 3 helpings which he never, never does. He took some to his carpool buddy and he loved it for lunch today. Used the Ro-tel tomatoes, and cumin as other reviews stated. Excellent, will definitely make again! Thanks
Four of us had it and we all adored it, though these four never agree on anything foodwise! Good sign! It was just enough and was delicious. As with most recipes, I think adding more veggies would make it even better, but it was absolutely AWESOME as it was!
Wonderful recipe. I took suggestions and made two 8 in. pans. I cubed tortillas and used a can of green chile enchilada sauce instead of second can of soup. I would make it with chicken too.
My family really liked this recipe. I substituted flour tortillas, and it was just wonderful with the leftover turkey we had. It would be good with chickent, too!
Will be a traditional after Thanksgiving dish in our family. Easy and tasty. Only change I made was to add some chunky salsa to the sour cream / soup mixture and use more cheese.
I made this tonight with our left over turkey. It turned out pretty tasty. I read the other reviews . I decided to use only one can of mushroom soup. I added a drained can of chillies and diced tomatoes. I added some habanero sauce for spice (we like spicy). I added 2 large tablespoons of sour cream to the sauce. I cut the tortillas into squares/ strips.I layered it sauce, tortillas, shredded turkey, cheddar , sauce, tortilla, shredded . turkey, and cheddar. Turned out well, Will make it again.
One of our (my wife & I)favorite recipes. Easy to prepare, and simply delicious, we have made it a traditional day-after-Thankgiving meal. Works well with dark or light meat. Sometimes we give it a little "kick" with some chili peppers. Also have tried with different seasoning combos...cumin, paprika, curry powder, as well as cilantro, and other herbs really work nice with this recipe.
It was quick and easy and very good. I also substituted leftover ham instead of the turkey and it was simply delicious.
Last year my fiance made this several hours before baking. This year I made it immediately before baking. I also used a 4 oz can of jalapenos instead of chilies for more kick. The texture of the tortillas is better if you let the sauce soak in for a while before baking. Makes turkey leftovers taste not so leftover.
Great recipe for leftover turkey. Easy to make. I will make this again.
Wonderful taste! Everyone loved it. I add about 1/2 can of water to the sauce mixture. Also lined the pan with sauce before putting down the first layer of tortilla.
I tweaked it a little according to the reviews. I did 20 oz of turkey instead of 10 oz. I threw the turkey in the frying pan to warm it up then added some taco seasoning and water. I layered in salsa as well. I cut the tortilla strips into bites and only used 10 tortillas instead of 16! It turned out great!
We really enjoyed this casserole. I made a change based on other reviews and also what I had on hand. As the sauce, I used 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can enchilada sauce and 1 c sour cream I added a shake or two of cumin & chili powder. I layered as follows: * a tiny bit of sauce to prevent sticking * a layer of tortillas * a layer of southwestern veggies, from the freezer, rinsed to thaw * a layer of torillas * a smearing of sauce * the leftover turkey, cut into chunks * a layer of tortillas * topped it all with shredded cheddar and a little more chili powder for color This worked for us!
Very good but will modify next time by adding jalepenos. The green chilies weren't enough to give it a kick.
Using previous reviews, I made this recipe, plus added these changes: 1/2 can of each soup, 1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes with chiles, 3 C. turkey, 10 oz. cheese. Then I sauteed an onion and 2 chipotle chiles with 1 tsp adobo sauce. This recipe was very yummy, and a bit (just enough!) hot. Will make again. Lovin' it!
Very Tasty and Easy To Make.
I added a can of rotel tomatoes instead of green chilies which gave this more spice. I also substituted plain greek yogurt for sour cream, much healthier than plain sour cream. Plus I used chicken. Delicious!!!
I added a half cup of chicken broth and onions.
My family really liked this and they are hard to please. The only thing that I did different was add 1/2 envelope of red enchilada mix. This added great flavor.
Tasty. Good way to use leftover turkey. Reason I'm giving a 4 instead of a 5 is it doesn't stand out from other recipes but I will do it again.
I made a few changes from some of the other reviewers I used a pack of taco mix, instead of the can of diced greem chili peppers I used fresh from a barrell of peppers I had had smoked and then tossed in a pinch of cayenne pepper and LOADS if cheese. These were a mega hit! everyone says they tasted just like chicken enchiladas...nice break from all that leftover turkey
Great way to use turkey leftovers. The whole family loved it. Not spicy, so my father could enjoy it, and the rest of us added hot sauce and/or salsa to ours. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I did follow this recipe along with using some tips from other reviews. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup, did not use the mushroom soup instead used i can of enchilada sauce (mild green), I added 1 cup or so of mixed chopped green and red peppers and 1 can black beans, I doubled the turkey at least. I added all ingredients, warmed turkey and soup first then add the rest except for tortillas and cheese into one pot on the stove. Warmed that to just below boiling and added the strips of tortillas to soften, sprayed 2 pans (8 x 8's) covered bottom with mixture, added some cheese then topped with remaining mixture with a layer of cheese on top. I baked it the same amount of time. Served with tortilla chips...So good - an usual way to use up turkey breast that was frozen from another day!!!
I used a lot more turkey and cheese than called for and instead of using 2 cans of soup I used 1 10oz can of cream of mushroom/chicken soup and 10 oz of white corn and black bean salsa. It was yummy and easy to make.
Awesome. I was great with the turkey leftovers - I have also made it with chicken since. It reheats well for lunches.
This was an excellent way to use up the leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, and was different enough to make it irrelevant that we were on Day 3 of our leftovers. The dish was hearty and delicious, with the diced green chilies adding a nice tang. I'd substitute sharp cheddar for a little extra kick. Very good!
This is very good but too rich. Next time I will substitute a can of green enchilada sauce for the cream of mushroom soup and sour cream. I used the meat - about 3 cups - from two rotisserie chickens and it made for a very tasty dish. I also used more cheese than what is called for.
I used a whole rotisserie chicken that I got at the store. It was wonderful and easy.
I really did make a ton of changes but this came out very tasty. I halved this recipe and used just one full can of cream of chicken soup. I sauted 6 or 7 mushrooms in a pan and added those to the layers of turkey and only used 4 chopped flour tortillas. I added some cumin to the soup and left out the peppers because I didn't have any, but this really did come out awesome. Really easy and really tasty. Thanks.
this was pretty good i only used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and added green onions tooo on top under the cheese mmmmm good
I had left over chicken thigh and drumstick pieces broken down so this was used instead of turkey. And I had sharp cheddar cheese. This is a good recipe, and I try to be "salt free" as much as possible but I did season this to enhance the flavor. It always comes out quite good, made it prior and it is a basic good dish
very quick and easy. feeds a lot of people easily. adding more turkey helps. yum yum yum
It tasted pretty good...but not sure if I like the turkey flavor. It tasted better the second day when the turkey absorbed the sauce. I also made a few versions of it since we had so much turkey. I used corn tortilla and enchilada sauce in one pan. I followed the recipe exactly in another. Then the last I used flour tortillas with enchilada sauce.
Really good and easy. Just the way I like to cook.
Loved it. I added a can of Rotel to the soup mixture along with the green chilies and I added cumin and chili powder to add flavor. I used smoked turkey because that's what I had left over. I cut the tortillas into really thin strips and I put a little bit of soup mixture on the bottom of the pan before putting tortilla strips down. I did not end up using all 16 tortillas. I used just enough to make a thin layer of tortillas on the bottom and in the middle of the dish. Both my husband and I thought it tasted wonderful. Will definitely make again.
3 and half stars, easy to make and tasty
