Southwestern Turkey Casserole

A warm and delicious casserole that makes the most out of your left-overs.

Recipe by Carrie Spencer

Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken soup, mushroom soup, chile peppers and sour cream.

  • Line the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan with corn tortillas. Follow with a layer of turkey. Pour soup mixture over turkey, sprinkle with 1/2 of the cheese. Repeat layers and top with cheddar cheese. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until cheese is browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 1021.5mg. Full Nutrition
