Sweet Potato Casserole VI
This recipe is so easy to prepare and tastes more like a dessert than a vegetable. I haven't found anyone that does not like it.
This is a great recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving, our office Christmas party and will make it for our family Christmas dinner. I only use fresh sweet potatoes as I don't care for canned. Also, I don't like to boil potatoes (loses flavor) so what I do is wash about 4 sweet potatoes (leaving skins on), wrap them in aluminum foil and bake them in the oven at 450 degrees for about an hour or until soft. Let them cool, unwrap foil and then cut in half and the skins easily slip off. If you have the time, this is A LOT easier then peeling and cutting sweet potatoes to boil (don't know about you all, but sometimes trying to cut through a raw sweet potato is pretty difficult!!). Anyway, then I follow the recipe from there. Yum! I always get rave reviews. Thanks again for this great recipe!Read More
Too sweetRead More
good! it is sweet but not overpowering. i used about 2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes to get the 4 cups mashed. i made in 2 6 x 8 disposable pans and froze one after baking, without the topping. it reheated very well. also, i added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice for the added flavor. definitely a keeper!
I doubled this recipe and cut back a little on the sugar, as others mentioned, and it turned out perfectly. Also, as someone mentioned, 2.5 lbs. of sweet potatoes equals 4 cups mashed. I baked my sweet potatoes whole for about an hour, then scooped out the filling and mashed, topped and baked. The topping was delicious and I got many compliments. Thanks!
I didn't make the topping, and I did cut back on the sugar in the casserole (I used 1/3 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar). This was EXCELLENT! Definitely the best sweet potato casserole I've ever had. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this for the first time, and brought it to work today. Everyone loved it. I'm glad I read the recommendations to reduce the sugar, because it would have been much too sweet otherwise. I made it with 8 cups of baked mashed yams instead of sweet potatoes, reduced the white sugar to 1/2 cup, used 1 stick of butter, and added cinnamon & nutmeg to taste. For the topping I reduced the brown sugar to 1 cup, and used 1 stick of butter. I made the yams last night, and kept them in the fridge, then this morning I covered them with the topping, and baked. All my co-workers asked for the recipe!
Delicious! I cut the sugar in both the potatoes and the topping in half because we don't like it to be so sweet. We loved this!
I've made this many times for many different people and it has always been a big hit at the holiday events. There have been times where I used canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh to save time. When I do this I omit the sugar from the potatoe portion of the recipe (the syrup in the can makes it sweet enough) and I strain the potatoes out of their syrup. Nobody could tell I used canned sweet potatoes and it was loved by everyone. I cut the topping portion in half (I always had extra left when I made a full batch) and put everything in a round casarole dish and that seems to be a good amount for a family event.
This recipe was delicious and very easy to make. I did use about 1/2 of the amount of sugar it called for. I did add a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg when I made the topping. Added a great flavor. Will add this to my recipe box for sure. My husband enjoy it and he is not a "casserole" person! Thanks!
This recipe is terrific! I had people that don't like sweet potatoes loving it. My husband said it was like a dessert. A must for company.
The very best sweet potato cassarole I have ever ate!! even my picky husband loved it. Thanks for the recipe
OK, this is even BETTER than my wonderful mother-in-law's version of Sweet Potato Casserole! I use two 15oz. cans of sweet potatoes (mashed) or 4 medium sweet potatoes, baked in microwave. Reduce sugar by HALF in casserole AND in topping. Add 1/4 t. nutmeg and 1/2 t. cinnamon to casserole. Bake in 2qt. round baking dish. I like this pecan/brown sugar topping SO MUCH BETTER than marshmallow topping!! It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without it!
I needed a new sweet potato recipe for our Thanksgiving (tired of marshmallows) and chose this one because it was one of the few that called for a little salt (which made me trust its creator more). My Very Picky Nephew said it was "awesome" and even my hard to please Mother said it was a "keeper." I changed it only just a bit - I cut the white sugar in with 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 maple syrup; added nutmeg and an extra tsp vanilla; used evaporated rather than regular milk and increased the amount til it reached the consistency that *I* prefer; and whipped it til it was fluffy (catering to my mom's tastes - I would've been happy with it mashed, too). It is officially now a part of our traditional holiday menu.
Incredible! First time making sweet potato casserole, and what a huge hit! With that said, I did not add any sugar to the sweet potato mixture, and added only one egg instead of two (otherwise, without the sugar, two eggs may have been to "eggy"). Roasted the potatoes in a 400 F oven for about an hour (first rub with oil and poke holes in it, and cover loosely with foil on a baking sheet). For the nutty topping, I used walnuts because I did not have pecans, and I only added 1 TB of brown sugar. It was perfect as a "savory-ish" sweet potato casserole, and just what we prefer. Thank you for the base recipe.. it's going in my recipe binder forever! :)
My mother in law kept going back for more and she is a great chef.
Way better than anything with marshmallows, and sweet enough to be dessert. YUM.
AMAZING!! .... everyone raved about this dish!!
A family favorite any time we have turkey. I always use fresh cooked sweet potatos instead of canned, and make more topping than called for since we love the topping. I make my topping gluten free by using rice flour insted of all purpose flour for the topping, and it tastes the same.
Made this exactly as described, except added fresh grated nutmeg and some cinnamon to the potatoes for spice. I even scaled it up for 15 servings and it still fit nicely into a black Glad serving pan for easy travel. Because some in my in-law household don't like pecans, I took a suggestion from another recipe and substituted corn flakes in the topping for 2/3 of the top of the casserole. Both the pecans and the corn flakes were sweet and crunchy/even a little chewy which was AWESOME, and they stayed that way underneath the marshmallows my husband insisted I put on top to broil at the end. Such a great, easy recipe. Suggestion for sweet potatoes: I peel them and cut into pieces if I have time, then steam them over my large pasta pot. They cook in 20 minutes while you're getting everything else together and they are so moist and soft when you mash them because of the steaming. This works leaving them peeled and whole as well, just takes a little more time.
My uncle has been making this dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas for the last few years. I personally dont care for yams/sweet potatoes, but after tasting this creation - I'm a yam fan (at least when they are made this way)! With the sweet potatoes smoothe as silk and the sugar/nut topping for a nice contrast in textures, it became a family favorite for holidays. Make it and your family with fight over the last spoonful!
In error, I added the topping the last 5-10 minutes of cooking and it turned out fantastic. I don't think I would cook the topping the whole time the potatoes are cooking. I think it would have been over-cooked. This is a keeper! My mother-in-law wants to use it for her christmas dinner now!
Absolutely wonderful! My first time making a sweet potato casserole and it was a hit with the family.
I love this recipe! It is always a hit every time I make it for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I actually make it with gluten free baking mix instead of flour because I'm allergic to gluten. You can't tell the difference. I do cut down the white sugar and brown sugar a little bit. It's delicious!!
super yummy :)
excellent!! I don't normally like sweet potato casseroles, but my husband insisted for christmas I make some. This was simple and delicious. The only change I made was adding a small amount of pumpkin pie spice to the potatoes as someone else recommended. I will absolutely make this again!
This is exactly the taste I was looking for. I did not make the topping, since my kids don't like nuts. I baked it with out the topping for 10 minutes, then added mini marshmallows and continued baking for 30 more minutes. It was perfect!
we made this for thanksgiving and made a boo boo, we combined all the ingredients together instead of making a topping. but i have to say i have always disliked sweet potatoes. but i have made this recipe again for Christmas dinner keeping my mistake for fear it wont taste nearly as good. i love it. thank you for sharing.
I made this for Christmas dinner at a friends - we could have nuts due to allergies, but everything else was just as the recipe stated. It was DELICIOUS - most everyone took seconds and several asked for the recipe. It was very sweet but a great side for turkey and stuffing!
This was the first time I have ever made a sweet potato casserole and my family loved it. Even some of the people who don't like sweet potatoes tried it and liked it - said it tasted like dessert. I made the sweet potato part the night before and put it in the fridge and then on Thanksgiving I put on the crumb topping and baked it.
Amazing recipe. Made it for Thanksgiving and everyone kept going back for more. I baked the sweet potatoes the night before and then peeled off the skins when ready to make the casserole and mashed. Don't buy canned! Use the real thing...makes a huge difference. A new family favorite...making it for Christmas, too. The topping is to die for!
I don't think 5 stars is enough... this was a HUGE hit at Thanksgiving!! I made it exactly as directed, with one exception... at the end of the baking time i cranked up the oven to 400, moved it to the top rack and let it brown till sizzling... made the topping deliciously crunchy. it was to die for !!!!!!
I loved this recipe as well as my whole family. I made it Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thank You
I make a sweet potato casserole like this every Thansgiving, with two small changes. I use 1/2 C. flaked coconut in the topping, and I add a tsp. of grated orange zest to the sweet potato filling. Out-of-this-world additions.
Okay...I DONT Like Sweet Potatoes, But THIS Is soooo good, that unless someone had told me different, I would have SWORN this was a Very GOOD Dessert from a Very Nice Restaraunt! I took this to a dinner, and I have NEVER gotton so many compliments! It pleased everyone wanting your Classic Sweet Potato Casserole...and all the others who NEVER liked sweetpotatos at all! A GREAt Hit! I will never have a Holiday Dinner again without it!
I made this for my husband to take to his office Thanksgiving lunch yesterday and he said it was the highlight of the meal...everyone LOVED it! Needless to say I'll be making it again for our family meal and for many years to come. Thank you for a wonderful recipe that will now be a family tradition. (I did as other suggested and cut the white sugar to 1/2 cup but did everything else as written....YUM!)
FANTASTIC!! I just made it to take to a family gathering and had to stop myself from eating a big helping! It tastes more like dessert than a side dish!! If you don't like sweet things, I would cut down on the white sugar. It's wonderful and rich!! Sure to please everyone like likes sweet potatoes!
I loved this recipe. I changed it a little to adjust to my personal style of cooking and taste. I boiled the potatoes in a little bit of water, butter, sugar and vanilla. As they cook more water will be produced by the potatoes. I mashed the potatoes and added more sugar and some of the water from the boiled. I only added one egg and the 1/3 milk. For the topping I used the remaining water from the boiled added the flour and pecans. Stirred untl thick. Added the mixture to the mash, baked for 30 mins, added marshmallows and baked for another 15 minutes and YUMM!
My family loved this casserole. My family loved the casserole with marshmellows on top!
Very good recipe. Thanks,
Loved it. We added a touch of cinnamon and cut the recipe for 4 people. We bought the cubed peeled sweet potatoes in a bag in the produce section of Wal-mart and you can actually cook those IN the BAG IN the MICROWAVE in 5 minutes with no mess. That saves the vitamins too.
I made this at my family's Christmas celebration and everyone enjoyed it.
Very tasty and easy. I used 3/4 cup of sugar, but next time i'll probably use only 1/2 as this is really sweet. Bake potatoes in the oven first, skin comes off nicely and no peeling required.
This is the best! Everybody loves this recipe and always wants a copy. I don't think it could be any better. it is more like a dessert than a side dish.
This is a great recipe. Instead of milk I used condensed sweet milk.
Go easy on the brown sugar
fabulous!
My family really enjoyed this dish. The only thing I changed was, adding 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to the sweet potato mixture.
My father does not like sweet potatoes at all. He LOVED this recipe. This is spectacular!
Wonderful! Will be a new holiday tradition. Used a little less sugar than called for. It was perfect!
delicious!!! loved it will do again...but may cut out some sugar next time. :)
Even the pickiest kids who swear off veggies go for seconds on this. It's a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Th topping is sweet enough to cut the sugar in the sweet potatoes down to 3/4. If you want a bit more classical sweet potato dish, you can definitely get away with even 1/2 cup.
DELICIOUS!!
This is a great dish. We are gluten and dairy free. We use Almond milk and a butter substitute instead of regular milk and butter. We also use brown sugar instead of the white sugar. Everyone in the family loves this dish. It is now a regular in our house!!
I have never been a fan of sweet potatoes - until I had this! In fact it is so good that everyone had seconds. I cut the white sugar just a little and it was still plenty sweet enough. Very easy to make and presents nicely! Thanks for the great recipe.
Great, wonderful and absolutely delicious! It was very easy to make and everyone at my Thanksgiving dinner loved and praised me for it! The only thing is that next time I make it I think that I am going to use a little less sugar. Thanks for this great recipe.
I've been making this for years. I substitute egg beaters for the eggs and use Splenda for the sugars. It turns out just as sweet, like a dessert, but cuts calories.
This was a big hit at Thanksgiving! The only thing I changed was to add 2 tsp of cinnamon to the topping. The crunchy topping is awesome, reminded me a bit of apple crisp. This was so good my kids wanted more for dessert instead of pumpkin pie. Will definitely make again.
I don't like sweet potatoes, but, I tried this and liked it a lot. It was easy to make and I put it in an 8 x 8 pan in my toaster oven. Making it at Thanksgiving and Christmas yearly. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made marshmallow topped sweet potatoes last year and I thought it was good..until I made this potato casserole! The brown sugar topping with pecans was absolutely amazing. I followed the recipe exactly and I wouldn't change a thing! This recipe is good as a side dish or as dessert! It wasn't too sweet but hit the spot!
I've made this 2 years in a row for Thanksgiving and it is a big hit even with those who don't like sweet potatoes.
My favorite part of Thanksgiving! This year I doubled the potatoes and left everything else the same - turned out great. One of our guests thought it was dessert and had three helpings!!
We really loved this!
Excellent! I made this for Thanksgiving last year and couldn't believe the reception it got! Everyone absolutely LOVED it. Even my oldest brother who is the pickiest critic on the planet who doesn't even like sweet potatoes!! The first thing everyone asked me this year was, "Are you going to make that sweet potato casserole again?" It is going to be a staple at every Thanksgiving from here on out!!
I massively reduced the sugar (to 1/3 cup) and it still tasted amazing.
Truly the BEST! To be honest, I thought it would be TOO sweet - but it's perfect. Really compliments my au gratin potatoes and cranberry sauce. MAKE SURE TO USE FRESH SWEET POTATOES rather than canned - it's 10x better. Bake it for about 1 1/2 hours, and the skin comes right off.
This recipe was relatively simple but a had a great outcome. My family doesn't like overly sweet foods so I just added an extra potato and that seemed to balance it out a little. I also used evaporated milk instead of regular milk. For the topping I used dark brown sugar, since it was all I had on hand, and it was very good.
This recipe was a hit at Thanksgiving! The top layer of pecans and broiwn sugar was delicious! The best recipe for sweet potatoes I have ever tried!
Excellent - everyone loved them - my 7 year old grand-daughter decided we need to make them much more often & not just for Thanksgiving day. The recipe was easy to follow turned out great, and micowaved wonderfully the next day
Here's what I did to make this a 5 star recipe that everyone raved about: - Bake fresh sweet potatoes, wrapped in foil, at 450F for one hour. - Halved the sugar (used only 1/2 cup) - Added 1/2 cup maple (not pancake!) syrup - Used only about 1/2-2/3 of the topping on a 9x13" dish. Using the whole amount lays it on too thick.
Delish! I would reduce the sugar, and use only 2/3rds of what the recipe calls for though. Very tastey I will make again and again!
Used Splenda instead of sugar...just as good. A regular at our house at Thansgiving and Christmas.
I made this for Thanksgiving it was a HIT !!!!! everyone LOVED it (even my kids loved it )Thank you sooooooo much for sharing this recipe.... I am making it again for Christmas..
This recipe is fantastic! I've made it quite a few times and still get rave reviews.
my husband love this recipe
I just fixed this recipe for my family and my father, who really isn't crazy about sweet potatoes, LOVED it! I also shared that I made this on Facebook and three people have already asked for the recipe. Plus, it's really easy to make!
Delicious! I baked my sweet potatoes before I mashed them - I find the flavour is better than boiling. I also halved the recipe and left out the topping. I served it with a roast chicken and some salad and it was absolutely perfect! My boyfriend doesn't even like sweet potatoes and he ate this. Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome--even people who didn't like sweet potatoes loved this. I cut the white sugar down to half a cup and added two cups of mini marshmallows while making the topping mixture, and it was delicious!
Have made this twice - last year for Thanksgiving and this year for Christmas. Delicious and a big hit with my family! I halve the potatoes, etc. (use can sweet potatoes) and bake in 9x9 but use almost a full recipe of the topping. Very easy to make.
Absolutely wonderful. I make this for all my holiday dinners now! You can add more sweet potato and keep the rest of the ingredients the same and it is still great!
excellent!!!!! (I reduce the sugar in the mashed sweet potatoes to 1/2 cup)...the topping is wonderful
I made this recipe for thanksgiving and the topping was very good but the potatoes lacked in flavor and consistency. If I make them again I would add all dark brown sugar instead of white sugar and a good shot of maple syrup.
This was a -big- hit at Thanksgiving. We usually have candied sweet potatoes, and this was every bit as sweet. Everyone who tried it loved it... although we thought that the topping should have been half flour and half brown sugar, and will probably make that change next year. But we'll definitely be making it next year too!
Absolutely delicious ... I did cut the white sugar in half (still plenty of sweetner), with the rest of the recipe "as is". It paired well with the turkey and the other side dishes to help create a fantastic meal. Thanks!
I brought this to a pre-thanksgiving potluck at work and it was very well received. It tastes great warm or cold. My hausband ate it cold w whipped cream...I also cut the white sugar to 1/2 cup, and I just about doubled the topping and it was perfect..you can use a little less brown sugar too, about 3/4 cup, and 3/4 cup pecans will do it..unless you like more...also drizzled 3-4 tsps of maple syrup on top..makes it sweeter and had a nice taste!
Easy and delicious! I made it for Thanksgiving trial run with friends and it was a HUGE hit. I took the advise of others and baked the potatoes (4 large sweet potatoes baked for an hour). Then I squeezed them out of the skins and mixed the other stuff in. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ginger and omitted the salt. I did not double the topping as others have suggested. I can see how people would like that because the topping delicious. However, by not doubling it, it was a pleasant surprise when you got a bite of the topping without being overly sweet. I will make again for sure!
This recipe is a hit every year with my family. It's a classic.
Yummy!! Reduce sugar unless you want to have a sugar high :)
My family couldn't get enough of this dish!
Ok, every year I try a new sweet potato recipe for thanksgiving and they are all pretty much the same... But I must say, this was the best one yet. It's the topping that made it. Thank you so much! I am making this again for Christmas!
This is a great recipe. I made this for Thanksgiving and it was eaten up with in minutes! Thanks!
Very popular dish at Thanksgiving this year. I think I will keep this one around for next year.
Made it for a party last night. Everyone loved it. My sister said I made her like sweet potatoes for the first time ever. I did not use the topping, just sprinkled some brown sugar and some marshmallows on top. Was excellent. Followed the rest of the recipe as written.
Made this for Thanksgiving and my BF said it was as good as his mothers and he is an extremely picky eater. Listened to other reviews and only added half a cup of sugar in the sweet potatoe mixture and used 3 medium sweet potatoes and 3 medium yams. Only put crumbled brown sugar on top because my son is allergic to all nuts, but is was all gone by the next day.
mmmmmmm
Love it! Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great!
I make this for the holidays every year and my daughter usually makes it to take to annual Christmas lunch at work. It never fails to get compliments. This is not your typical sweet potato casserole - it's very sweet and more like a dessert.
This was a very good dish, like a dessert. I added mini marshmallows on top of the pecan topping and baked for 42 minutes. The marshmallows browned on top and was a little crunchy, it complimented the pecan topping well. Excellent!! :)
Loved it! It was an absolute hit - which doesn't often happen on my first attempt at making something!
I prepare this recipe last thanksgiving and it was a great hit. Everyone was asking for the recipe.
