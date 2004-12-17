Sweet Potato Casserole VI

Made this exactly as described, except added fresh grated nutmeg and some cinnamon to the potatoes for spice. I even scaled it up for 15 servings and it still fit nicely into a black Glad serving pan for easy travel. Because some in my in-law household don't like pecans, I took a suggestion from another recipe and substituted corn flakes in the topping for 2/3 of the top of the casserole. Both the pecans and the corn flakes were sweet and crunchy/even a little chewy which was AWESOME, and they stayed that way underneath the marshmallows my husband insisted I put on top to broil at the end. Such a great, easy recipe. Suggestion for sweet potatoes: I peel them and cut into pieces if I have time, then steam them over my large pasta pot. They cook in 20 minutes while you're getting everything else together and they are so moist and soft when you mash them because of the steaming. This works leaving them peeled and whole as well, just takes a little more time.