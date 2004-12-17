Sweet Potato Casserole VI

This recipe is so easy to prepare and tastes more like a dessert than a vegetable. I haven't found anyone that does not like it.

Recipe by CMOORE1946

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, sugar, eggs, milk, salt, 1/3 cup butter and vanilla. Mix together and pour into a greased 13x9 inch baking dish.

  • To prepare the topping, combine in a separate bowl the brown sugar, flour, 1/3 cup melted butter and pecans. Mix together and crumble over sweet potato mixture. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 282.8mg. Full Nutrition
