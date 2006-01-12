The Greatest Grilled Turkey

Learn how to grill a turkey for Thanksgiving with this easy recipe. Although not very traditional, cooking turkey on the grill is the best way to ensure tender and juicy meat and crispy skin every time. With minimal prep time and extra space in the oven for all your holiday sides, this grilled turkey recipe is one to try!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
If you want to use the turkey drippings for gravy, place a metal pan under the turkey inside the roasting pan. Add 1/2 cup water to the metal pan, and more as necessary during grilling, to prevent the drippings from scorching. Remove the pan about 30 minutes before the turkey is done cooking.
Editor's Note:
Please note the differences in yield, as well as the addition of a honey-Sriracha glaze when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Wonderful idea. I have been grilling turkeys for about 10 years now and found one more simple hint that just kicks a turkey over the top. Before you grill the turkey cut up some apples (any kind will do). Just cut up and core. Leaving the skins is fine. While you are grilling the juice in the apples will evaporate and merge into the turkey giving the smoky flavor a very moist apple flavor...
Wonderful idea. I have been grilling turkeys for about 10 years now and found one more simple hint that just kicks a turkey over the top. Before you grill the turkey cut up some apples (any kind will do). Just cut up and core. Leaving the skins is fine. While you are grilling the juice in the apples will evaporate and merge into the turkey giving the smoky flavor a very moist apple flavor...
Very helpful for large holiday dinners when oven space is crowded. Flavor is great! Keep fluid of some type in the roasting pan to make awesome gravy. The turkey was tender and moist. A 12 lb unstuffed turkey took 3 1/2 hours and less than 1/4 tank of propane on a Weber three burner gas grill.
Wow for Grilled Turkey! It was so simple, so very good, so very moist. Gave me a free oven to do as I please.I did not do the Italian spice..I put the apple,chuncked orange, fresh sage,onion,celery & garlic in the cavity. Brushed w/melted butter. Put some white wine in the roasting pan. Used it for the broth for my gravy. We will NEVER cook a turkey in the oven again. Thanks again Allrecipes. Happy Holidays..Nana
I think this is one of the best turkey recipes I have tried. (and I have been cooking turkey for about 35 years) The recipe was super easy, the meat was very moist, and in only 3 hours I had a main course fit for any company. The easiest turkey I have ever cooked, and the best (by far). THANK YOU!!!!
Fabulous! Moist, juicy, and best of all my oven is free to cook everything else! I served it with the Slow Cooker Stuffing (sooooo good!), Kentucky Bourbon Sweet Potatoes, and Garlicky Potatoes, all from this site. Needless to say, my husband and I outdid ourselves this year!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2006
Our oven broke down just before my dinner party. I turned to allrecipes.com for help and found this amazing recipe. I will never cook a turkey any other way now. The grilling process made my turkey turn out absolutely delicious. I especially loved the smokey flavor and the carmelization. My dinner party turned out to be one of my best ever. And now all my friends want to know how to grill a turkey.
I'm a convert! Not only that but I'm singing your praises to everyone I know. I've never been a turkey fan but I loved this! My family was skeptical but I persisted and even they agreed that it was great having the oven available. But the best part, I got rave reviews on the taste. I put my turkey in a disposable pan, prepped it the same way I would if I were roasting it (olive oil, salt, pepper, sage, garlic, thyme)and put onions and celery leaves inside the bird. I added chicken broth to the pan and put it on the grill at medium heat. I ended up adding two additional cans of chicken broth to the pan and putting aluminum foil over the wing tips and in just over 4 hours our 15 pound turkey was perfect. What a wonderful discovery!
I have been grilling whole turkeys for T-Day for almost 20 years. Two things I do differently: I cover the ends of the legs with foil for the first 2 hours; and I will put either whole fresh herbs (sage, parsley & rosemary) or a peeled orange, or 1/2 peeled onion in the cavity for the whole roasting time. Discard before carving the turkey. Bon apetit! gobble gobble
I have been roasting my turkey on the gas grill for years. The only difference is I put about 1-2 inches of water in the bottom of the foil pan with the oiled, salt and peppered turkey, and yes I make a foil tent over the turkey. That all goes in the gas grill on med/high heat (and I close the top). I think for a 12 lb turkey is was about 2-2 1/2 hrs (not positive). The Italian seasoning sounds good as does the apple, I will definitely try some new seasonings this year. The grill process makes the turkey very moist and definitely saves room in the oven! I think everyone is surprised to hear it was roasted using the grill, it actually tastes like it was roasted in the oven. (I usually also pray for no snow on Thanksgiving Day, you never know in Ohio!).
This turkey was at least as good as fried, better than anything from the oven, and easy as can be! I brined the turkey overnight like I always do. Thanksgiving day I just put it on the grill with a pan underneath the grate to catch drippings. I added celery, apples and onions to some chicken stock in the pan. The best gravy ever! Freed up the oven for all the side dishes. My husband and kids loved it! I'll never bother with any other method again. This is a keeper you must try!
This is so simple, yet fantastic. My first grilled turkey, and it is perfect, moist & tender. My twist: I used the double-pan method as prescribed to catch the drippings, but in the outer pan I laid several strips of uncooked bacon at each end outside of the inner drip pan. This gave the turkey a faint smoked flavor along with the Italian seasonings. Best turkey I ever cooked, this will now be my preferred method. Thanks!
Iv been doing Turkey this way for many years and have added a couple of ideas. In addition to the apple chopped, butter and onion in the cavity I add one/two cans of Classic Coke. Turkey is in alum pan so it stays moist. Half way through the grilling I flip the bird over (not easy but worth it), this makes for a very Very moist bird. Never any complaints and they keep coming back for more.
My family has been grilling our turkeys for years.... Sometimes I brine it before hand, & other times we've injected it with seasoning or garlic butter.... and with all the modifications, it's always amazing; it's not about the seasoning, it's about the cooking process. I've got my oven to bake everything else & no turkey mess to clean up after thanksgiving. [:
Couple suggestions: Over the direct heat I like to put a pan of soaked woodchips; I like mesquite for a strong smoky flavor. You can use oak if you want a milder smokey flavor. I also like to baste with a mop while it cooks, or keep a pan of liquid somewhere in the grill for humidity. The mop I typically use is a simple eastern North Carolina, of cider vinegar, molasses, dry mustard, some other seasonings depending upon what mood I am in. Sometimes I also stuff pats of butter down under the skin, or slices of raw bacon or saltpork to add flavor while the turkey cooks.
I love grilling turkeys, especially for a holiday or family gathering. I've been doing it for about 7 years. While tastey, I found that this recipe was a bit lacking when it comes to details and instructions.
I made two turkeys (grilled and oven roasted) to compare. This was incredibly easy and turned out moist, tender, and flavorful with almost no work. The skin was crispy and browned up nicely. All I did was brush the turkey with peanut oil (no seasoning, salt and pepper on the inside of the bird only), and put water in the bottom of the pan, which I continued to add periodically as the turkey cooked. Although this turkey did seem to cook more slowly than the turkey in the oven, it seemed to cook more evenly. We pulled it off at 172, which was a bit too soon; next time I'd let it get a little higher. Being on the grill didn't even damage my roasting pan. Those who sampled both turkeys preferred the grilled to the oven-roasted; I will definitely cook turkey on the grill again and forgo the brining and other stuff.
I brined first using Turkey Brine from this website. It took a little over 3 hours for a 16lb turkey on the electric grill. I tried to get it to 350 degrees but with it being cold out, it was around 300. I put it in a roasting pan so I could use the drippings for gravy. It was awesome and cooked really well!
Loved it. Its summer and I wanted to do something different. I have a 2 burner weber gas grill. I put the turkey in a foil pan with a little bit of water. My turkey was a little under 12bs and had the heat up to 325-350 degrees for about 3-3 1/2 hours. This is very simple and came out so moist, I almost couldn't believe it. I will do again in the near future anytime of any season. Awesome!
I have never done a turkey on the bbq before but with a huge family gathering this Thanksgiving, room in the oven was pretty scarce! It took about an hour longer than forcast, but my turkey may not have been completely thawed. It was moist and beautiful, I stuffed it with chopped apples and wove a bacon mat to put on top. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Great, I did 2 turkeys one in the oven one on the grill. The one on the grill got much better reviews. It cooked quicker then the oven and stayed very moist. I also added some apples and oranges to the cavity. I also put a pan below the grates and filled it with apple cider and water just to add some moisture. This is the only way I will cook a turkey in the future.
I put sliced oranges with whole cloves into the cavity of the turkey, cook it upside down for the first 1/2 of the cooking time, then turn it over to finish cooking. This adds great flavor, keeps the bird moist and adds flavor to the drippings for the gravy.
Oh gosh this was so awesome!!! we stuffed the turkey with applesauce and apples and then followed the recipe. We had a little trouble keeping the temp at the right temp for the first like 20 min and then it was like everything came together and oh my goodness so moist, tender and full of flavor. I will never do a turkey in an oven again..this came out so good I think we will try it for my family Christmas!!
Grilled turkey for the win!!!! My family isn't big on turkey, we decided to give it a shot this past thanksgiving, so glad we did.... best turkey ever! so moist, so easy to make... we recommend for everyone to grill their turkey.
my oven stopped working about a year or more ago and last year i thought i was going to have to borrow a friends oven:( i found this and thought id give it a try since i really didnt wanna deep fry one. i was amazed and so was the family, completely different flavor than what we're used to but in a great way! def doing it like this every year
Christmas Turkey..This Turkey recipe is fantastik..It was my first time doing it..I used sage, apples and oranges in the carcus.Filled the pan with chicken broth and some red wine; also used mesquite wood chips ...Cooked it covered until the last hour..during the whole time on indirect heat..My family loved it was tender and very flavourful..
My oven died just as I was getting the turkey ready to roast. Thank goodness, I found this recipe. I light off the grill and grilled the 15# turkey for three hours. The turkey was cooked perfectly, moist, and delicious. As other commenters point out, prepare the bird just as you would for the oven (insert aromatics into the cavity) and refresh the liquid in the bottom of the roasting pan as needed. Voila!
I used a citrus brine for the turkey, and soaked it for 24 hours. Chopped up some onion, garlic, limes and tangerines and filled cavity with mixture, then covered it in melted butter and topped with poultry seasoning. I set it on a rack inside a foil pan and basted with more butter every half hour and made sure there was water in the bottom of the foil pan so I didn't scorch the juices but otherwise kept the lid down our charcoal grill. Used wood charcoal. Our 16-lb turkey was done in 3 hours. Brought it in and turned bird upside down so juices would settle in the breast and left it set for an hour. Best EVER! And I had my oven for other things. Everyone loved it!
This was my first bbq turkey. I took the advice found in some of the other reviews about stuffing the turkey with apples, onion, celery, orange, and garlic. I also poured some white wine in the pan and covered the turkey with tin foil. I was told by nearly everyone that this was the best turkey they have ever eaten! This is the turkey recipe I will be using every year!
The turkey turned out great. However, I have grilled my turkey for several years. Additional info that makes this recipe better: Make sure it's breast-up in the pan, brine before hand, and preheat to 400-450.
Excellent, easy way to make a turkey and free up your oven for other things! I had a 14-lb. fresh turkey. Brushed it with olive oil completely, but used Mrs. Dash Table Blend instead of the Italian seasonings. Sprinkled with salt and pepper. I did insert a quartered, cored apple (unpeeled) along with a few stalks of celery in the interior cavity. Placed it on a rack in a roasting pan. Added chicken broth and water in the bottom to make sure it remained moist. I kept the grill temperature at a steady 325 (I have an exterior-view thermometer on my grill). In a little over 2 hours, we had a juicy, beautifully browned turkey. I would recommend using a disposable pan, as clean-up of the grilled-on grease spatters on my roasting pan proved to be a real challenge. Highly recommend this as THE way to roast a turkey.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.