The Greatest Grilled Turkey

I made two turkeys (grilled and oven roasted) to compare. This was incredibly easy and turned out moist, tender, and flavorful with almost no work. The skin was crispy and browned up nicely. All I did was brush the turkey with peanut oil (no seasoning, salt and pepper on the inside of the bird only), and put water in the bottom of the pan, which I continued to add periodically as the turkey cooked. Although this turkey did seem to cook more slowly than the turkey in the oven, it seemed to cook more evenly. We pulled it off at 172, which was a bit too soon; next time I'd let it get a little higher. Being on the grill didn't even damage my roasting pan. Those who sampled both turkeys preferred the grilled to the oven-roasted; I will definitely cook turkey on the grill again and forgo the brining and other stuff.