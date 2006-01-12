The Greatest Grilled Turkey

Learn how to grill a turkey for Thanksgiving with this easy recipe. Although not very traditional, cooking turkey on the grill is the best way to ensure tender and juicy meat and crispy skin every time. With minimal prep time and extra space in the oven for all your holiday sides, this grilled turkey recipe is one to try!

By Bob Cody

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare an outdoor grill for indirect medium-high heat.

  • Remove and discard giblets. Rinse turkey and pat dry. Turn wings back to hold neck skin in place. Return legs to a tucked position.

  • Brush turkey with oil. Season inside and out with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place turkey, breast-side up, on a metal grate inside a large roasting pan.

  • Place the roasting pan over indirect heat on the preheated grill. Grill until the internal thigh temperature is 180 degrees F (85 degrees C), 2 to 3 hours.

  • Remove from the grill and let turkey stand 15 minutes before carving.

Tips

If you want to use the turkey drippings for gravy, place a metal pan under the turkey inside the roasting pan. Add 1/2 cup water to the metal pan, and more as necessary during grilling, to prevent the drippings from scorching. Remove the pan about 30 minutes before the turkey is done cooking.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in yield, as well as the addition of a honey-Sriracha glaze when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

