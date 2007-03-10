1 of 570

Rating: 5 stars I am giving this a 5 because after lots of changes, this was incredible! I used fench cut beans, 1/2 sour cream instead of all milk, 1/2 cup chopped oinion, and a cup of cheddar cheese. I did not mix any french fried onions in, as they tend to get soggy, I just topped with them (cheddar flavored) instead. My husband who eats NO veggies, and everyone else too, had 2 seving each, our family of four almost polished off this whole casserole. I am very excited, as I have been looking for a green bean casserole recipe, and this was so tasty. Definitely cut down the liquid, or it will be too runny! Helpful (659)

Rating: 5 stars Mix the cream of mushroom with the milk, then add pinch of salt, pinch of pepper, 3/4 tsp garlic powder, and 1/2 tsp of onion powder... add green beans and french's fried onions according to recipe... bake 30 mins then add onions on top and 10 more mins. Eliminates wateriness and lack of flavor. I made it this way and didn't have leftovers!!! Almost upsetting until I remembered that meant my guests loved it. Helpful (308)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe proves that green beans can indeed be comfort food. My husband and his friends go nuts over these and ask for seconds and thirds. (Vegetables!!) It's now expected that I serve up a pan of this with any special dinner. I used 1/2 cup milk (all you need; makes it super creamy instead of runny) use frozen green beans (4 cups; better texture!! Just bake until tender) ANd ther is NO NEED TO ADD EXTRA SALT- esp. if using canned beans. The soup is salty, the onions are salty, enough already! I also add lots of fresh cracked black pepper. Helpful (230)

Rating: 4 stars You really can't go wrong with Green Bean Casserole...I use this recipe year after year with the only significant change being to eliminate the milk and add in sour cream (or light sour cream) in its place. Makes a less soupy and much more creamy dish. Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars great classic recipe. The only thing I change is I add 4 oz cream cheese per can of soup. Makes the casserole very creamy! Helpful (63)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is by far a favorite in our household. I agree that you have to cut the full amount of milk since the beans will excrete some juices and make it a tad watery. My family prefers the string beans in the can whereas I prefer the green beans that are frozen from Sam's or Costco the large organic bag of beans. We also add some shredded colby jack to thicken it up a little more and a few chopped onions for added flavor. Be sure to 'cover' the top of your casserole with the French fried onions and bake till crispy... it's awesome!!! Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. Just a note: if you used frozen green beans heat them up in the microwave first! Also buy the larger can of fried onions - they are great on the top. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars Used this as my 1st ever green bean casserole recipe. I used the other user's suggestions: #1 instead of 3/4 cup milk, I used 1/4 cup milk + 1/2 cup sour cream #2 I added 1/2 cup diced onion & 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese & #3 instead of mixing in ANY of the french fried onions, I added them all to the top for the last 5 minutes of baking. Whole family loved it! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars This is great recipe that I have used for years with a few exceptions. I use 3 cans of drained green beans, 1/4 cup milk, fat free soup and don't add salt. The soup has enough salt. Just mix it all together and heat in the oven without preheating. Spray pan with cooking spray for easy clean up. Easy and Good! Helpful (42)