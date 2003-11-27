Cornbread Casserole
This cornbread casserole is a cheap and easy favorite. It cooks in an hour and only takes five minutes to prepare, plus kids love it!
I've tried a few cornbread casserole recipes and this is by far the best! I love that there is no egg in it! I will never bother to try another corn casserole recipe again, this one was perfect! Just a note, you do have to drain the whole kernel corn.Read More
I believe the recipe should have one - 8 ounce sour cream. The recipe I use also calls for two eggs.Read More
I made this for a work potluck and it went over great. I gave the recipe out to a few. I did take the advice of others and added 8 oz sour cream, 2 eggs and I aded 1/3 cup of white sugar. The recipe didn't say whether or not to drain the corn and I did. Next time, I'll leave the juice in. I also dusted the buttered dish with a light coating of sugar. This dish was gone in a flash! Thank you.
We used 3 cups of Marie Calendar's cornbread mix (sweeter than most mixes), about 1/2 cup sour cream, and 4 TBS melted butter. Everybody loved it.
Great way to take ordinary corn bread and transform the traditional into something different, good and very tasty. My family loves this recipe. It's tried and true, I love the texture. I made one adjustment to it because when I cooked it for an hour it was still a little bit mushy so I kept cooking it for about 1 hour and 15 minute to an hour and a half. It was just right!
I love this recipe. I accidently left out the butter the last time I made this, but the taste is still the same! I'll be omitting the butter from now on when I make this.
OK, maybe I'm missing the point here but . . . this is just a "cake-y" textured cornbread, right? Not really a "casserole" 'cause there's nothing else in it! That being said, I tried it anyway. I made this EXACTLY per the recipe, but it wouldn't hold together--was very "chunky" (?) & didn't appear to have cooked long enough either! Then, I read the reviews about 8oz. of sour cream (that's a BIG difference allrecipes' editors!) and suggestion of using 2 eggs. Ummm . . . OK this is what I came up with: 2 eggs, 8oz. sour cream, slightly less than 1/2cup oil, one 15oz. can of creamed-style corn, 2 cups self-rising (white) corn meal, + 2 Tblsp.sugar. Mix all ingredients together & pour into greased glass 9" x 9" dish and bake at 425 for 40-45 minutes. A smooth, cakey-textured cornbread that HOLDS together! (the hotter oven temp. helps "crisp" the edges/sides of this cornbread, making the pieces cut from the edges of the pan preferred!) Yum!
I LOVE this recipe! I printed it out last year and have made it at least 10 times since. I wouldn't change anything! The only thing I notice is that the recipe doesnt say to drain the can of regular corn. Oh, and it really does need about an hour to bake. but SO YUMMY! :)
1 stick of butter, melted 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, not drained 1 small can creamed corn 2 packages jiffy cornbread mix 8 ounces sour cream 2 eggs Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a mixing bowl, combine butter, whole corn, cream corn, corn muffin mix and sour cream. Fold all ingredients together, pour into 2 quart casserole dish. Bake for 1 hour. I looked at a lot of recipes to try and figure out "Becky's" exact recipe. I am still unsure that this is the correct amounts, but I don't really think you can go wrong with these ingredients! This recipe says to cook it for 1 hour... I would check it at 45 minutes. Enjoy!
I changed the recipe to suit my family. I used two boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix and added a cup of buttermilk. I also peppered the batter. I also greased the pan with bacon grease. Very good. We like this with chili or warmed the next day with eggs and bacon.
This was a big hit during the holiday season! It was simple to make and tasted great!
Jazz this us up by cooking a pound of ground beef, place in bottom of pan, add a layer of cheddar cheese, add jalapeno's to according to your taste in cornbread mixture and pour over cheese. It is fantastic.
Drain the whole kernel corn. If you don't after 50 minutes it taste uncooked and grainy in the middle. Also, if using Jiffy Cornbread Mix, it taste better if you add at least two tsp. of sugar.
A winner at holiday gatherings! I make it for Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving, everyone loves it.
I thought this recipe was very good my family loves it. The recipe I have calls for 1 box of phildelphia cream cheese instead of sour cream.I simply melt butter and cream cheese in microwave for about 2-3 minutes or until soft. I am always asked to bring this dish for family get together and potlucks.
I have made this a few times. The first time I forgot the sour cream, second time I added about 4 ounces of sour cream. I had the same result each time flavor wise however the sour cream adds a fluffiness to it. Others have reported adding eggs, using them will give you more of a firm texture that can be sliced into squares that will retain their shape when put on a plate. Also I have always drained the kernel corn. Any variation I have used, I have never had a bad serving of this recipe!
Came out FANTASTIC!!! I added 1/3 cup of sugar, and I actually forgot to add the butter and it still came out great! I also used 8 ounces of sour cream. I'm definitely making this again. Hubby enjoyed the cornbread casserole better than the main dish!!!
I liked very simple. But I added cheese to mine as well and onions.
I, too have the original recipe of this. I usually use the Trader Joes cornbread mix. I was confused, though, the last time I went to make it. It must have been awhile. Do you other cooks who use it drain the regular canned corn? AND the recipe calls for a smaller box of cornbread than I typically use, so I can't remember if I typically double the rest or not. I guess no-one can help me with that one...oh well...wish I could remember, it's so yummy!
So good, alway make it in a cast iron skillet... and heat the skillet before pouring in the batter. Crispy edges are my favorite!
Have made this for years. It's perfect with a whole 8oz container of sour cream (not just the 1oz it calls for)
THIS IS SO AMAZING I USED 2 EGGS HONEY AND WHITE SUGAR I ALSO USED LIQUID FROM CORN I THEN SPRAYED PAM ON PAN THEN SIFTER POWDERED SUGAR BEFORE ADDING CASSEROLE MIX PUT IN MIDDLE OF OVER FOR ALMOST AND HOUR , SIMPLY DELISH
Wonderful. I am making this for Thanksgiving. The only thing different I did was add a little bit of honey to the top of the casserole when it was done.
I was going for a cornbread that's like bread rather than casserole. I customized the recipe by adding another 8.5 oz. Jiffy cornbread mix (total of 2 boxes or 17 oz.). I used 1 15 oz. can whole kernal corn and 1 can of sweet kernel corn, NO Butter, NO sour cream, and 1 egg. I pre-heated at at 375 degrees and baked for about 30-35 minutes. I sprayed the 9x13 casserole dish with spray to prevent it from sticking. It turned out to be a moist cornbread and was a hit with my party of 9.
I thought this was very easy. Came out a little dry for my taste. Maybe it needed more sour cream?
Loved this recipe. I actually substituted cream cheese for the sour cream last year for Thanksgiving, and it turned out yummy. Although it was probably a bit more fattening:)
I've tried so many other cornbread casseroles and this is by far the best!!! I also used 1 stick butter, 8oz sour cream and two eggs like other reviewers. When I want just a cornbread texture I omit the cream corn and only use frozen(thawed)corn. Thanks for the recipe!
I like to put in a can of Mexican corn to use as a side dish for a mexican dinner.
My boyfriend absolutely loved this, and I liked it too. We used 2 Tbs butter instead of 1/4 a pound. Also low fat sour cream. About 3 Tablespoons. 2 Tbs make an ounce, so we used more sour cream than the recipe said. And we used corn muffin mix. We thought mushrooms might go good in it next time. It came out super moist. Added chicken.
Excellent! I also added a layer of sour cream on top and cover that with cheddar chesse. Yummy!
this has become a thanksgiving staple for us! Just make sure to drain the corn first!
May have been better if it wasn't so full of whole corn. Definitely a "casserole" and not like "bread."
I doubled the dry ingredients but still only used one can of corn and one can of creamed corn to make a 9x13 pan. It was delicious! This is a new family favorite and pairs well with white chicken chili.
Loved it and did what a few people suggested and used 8 oz sour cream - used the light - it was sooooo delicious!
What a wonderful Thanksgiving casserole! My mom wanted to take all the leftovers home. I used the Mexican-style cornbread and it was very tasty. We won't wait until next Thanksgiving to make this again. The kids can whip this one up for you. It's that easy.
really good and rich .
I really didn't know what to expect with this, but decided to give it a try since we love cornbread. This was awesome, although I wasn't sure how much 1/4 lb. of butter was, so I guessed. I didn't make any adjustments to this. However, after 1 hour of cooking, mine was still mushy (maybe this is the way it should be), but it just didn't seem done so I cooked it for an extra 15 minutes and it then came out perfect (a little softer consistency than cornbread).
Perfect on top of chili. I didn't have creamed corn, so I used 2 cans of regular corn, a cup of sour cream, and a touch of milk. Delicious.
After going to a Thanksgiving potluck at our church, I tasted this. After going back to get seconds and being dissapointed to find it all gone, I was determined to ferret out the recipe! This is it. The only thing I did different was to add 8 oz sour cream and two eggs like the others said. It is so good and so unbelievably easy. This one will find its way onto my Thanksgiving table next year for sure!
I loved this recipe and it was so easy! It tastes just like the cornbread casserole that's served at Tony Romas. I accidentally put in too much sour cream (about 4 oz) but it turned out great. Next time I make it, I will put in the 1 oz. of sour cream that's called for in the recipe and see which one I like better.
My morning radio show co-host challenged me to cook SOMETHING for our company Thanksgiving luncheon. I have no cooking experience past making toast, so I thought I'd try this recipe. I practiced the night before and made these alterations: I drained the whole kernel corn like JMCURTIS suggested, and I added shredded cheddar and some fresh parsley on top at the last ten minutes of baking. By the time my co-host arrived at the luncheon yesterday, the casserole was EATEN ALL UP! Thanks for making me look good, Sarah!!!
next time I will add a little more cream corn than just one can
Yum Yum Yum, this has become a family favorite. I always make it for every family event. Its great too because its quick and easy.
Easy recipe. I usually double recipe and use Jiffy mix. If you do not drain corn you don't need to add butter. Follow directions on box of Jiffy and add rest of ingredients. You have to add egg with my recipe (found out the hard way). I make this for every get together.
DELICIOUS. Needed to be cooked for 10 minutes longer, but it was so good I couldn't stop eating it!
Kick it up a notch! I used 3 cups Marie Callender's Low Fat Original Corn Bread. Added 1/4 lb melted butter, 1 can whole corn (don't drain, add the water too), 1can Cream Style Corn, 8 oz sour cream, 2 eggs, 8 packets Splenda and 3 Tbs. dehydrated jalapeno for just a little kick. Cooked it in the smoker with a ham at 275F for 2 hours for a wonderful lightly smoked flavor.
Been making this recipe several years now. Everyone loves it. This recipe calls for "1 oz." sour cream? My original recipe called for 8 oz., which I changed to 8 oz. cream cheese. Soften and break up well. Sour cream is just that - sour. Cream cheese is sweeter and smoother. Try it!
Did not care for it at all.
This is good but the "original" recipe I got from my Mom over 40 years ago also called for 2 eggs and a 16 oz container of sour cream. I've always drained the whole kernel corn so the dish isn't quite as wet.
I love this basic recipe. One thing I do is right before it's done baking, I take it out and cover it with shredded cheddar or to make it really fancy, I put slices of smoked provolone on it. Great recipe.
For all the holidays we celebrate, this is one dish we never forget to make. We're corn addicts, and the cornbread casserole is to die for. It satisfies our taste for something sweet, but could be eaten at the same time with other entrees.
This is good, but not as good as my original recipe (which I couldn't find). It definitely does require more sour cream...1 ounce? I think this recipe requires at LEAST a cup. I also threw in some chopped green chilis. This recipe was a little "drier" than mine, probably because of the lacking sour cream and like the last reviewer said....eggs! This wasn't bad, but I think I will still keep looking.
A big hit...absolutely delicious and very easy to make!
i love this recipe ..but yes add more sour cream..and use a box of jiffy. and if you add in chopped onion.its awesome... i added some chopped red bell peppers for a fiesta night i went to lol and they looooved it
Very good! Moist, just what I was looking for.
This is a very tasty recipe. It's best eaten when it comes out of the oven, after sitting in the fridge it gets a bit dry and the corn crumbles off (although it still tastes great). I've already made this twice and it's SO easy and it's delicious!
This recipe is awesome!!! My family loves it. Its even great as a leftover. So easy & quick to fix up.
I used only creamed corn (had an industrial sized can). It came out too gooey.
I've made this recipe over and over for years, although the version I found years ago has me mix everything in the very same pan that it will be baked it. I use 8oz sour cream, and the last time I made it with Jiffy 8.5oz. I use a round casserole pan and have never had problems. It is a favorite in my family.
I tried this recipe and it was great!! I only used the cream style corn, but I used the sweet cream corn. It came out fantastic! This is a definate keeper!!
So easy to make, yet so good. This is now the dish I bring to Holiday get togethers.
My family loves this!
family favorite that my aunt and I make every year for our Thanksgiving dinners!
This was one of the easiest dishes I have ever made and it was such a hit. I made two pans and there was nothing left over but crumbs!
I didn't care for anything related to cornbread when I was a kid, but this one is great. It tasted just as I hoped it might. It finished with a nice, golden brown crisp topping, and was softer underneath, which is a pleasing combination. I'm often looking for simple, easy, delicious side dishes and this one fits the bill. It's so sweet, it almost feels like one is eating a dessert.
This makes an easy side dish to prepare when your in a hurry. My kids loved it, I thought it was ok.
This was absolutely delicious. It's super easy and very inexpensive to make. Double the recipe if there's gonna be more than 4 people eating it. It goes fast!
I prepared this for 20 people at our family Thanksgiving dinner. I did add a 4 oz of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of sugar. I used a box of Jiffy corn meal mix. This was by far the easiest dish that I prepared and I received several compliments. I will make this again.
I cooked this last night for my family and it disappeared. I did add about 1/3 cup sugar to make it a little sweeter, and found it took just under an hour to cook.
Cramy, sweet comfort food. There isn't any JAZZ to this casserole; it does what the ingredients promise: creates a warm, satisfying comfort side to any home cooked meal. Also great if you're on a budget (this cost me about $2 to make with the butter on hand), and while I'm not a mom, looks like a great way to make a mostly veggie dish accessable & tasty to kids -- I would have loved this when I was 6!!! :) MY ONLY INGREDIENT NOTE: I used 8 oz low fat sour cream & 1/3 c reduced fat margerine and liked the results.
i followed the advice of others and used 8oz of sour cream, 2 eggs, and the jiffy corn muffin mix. i made this for a potluck and it was so delicious i didn't have leftovers.
Awesome, easy, kid friendly! Will make this one again!
This was a great cornbread casserole. I made it exactly as listed and it came out wonderful. The kids and hubby really liked it. I have also frozen it and then thawed and warmed up in the oven. It was great then too.
This is a great recipe with a few minor changes. It definitely benefits from a better quality brand of creamed corn (my local store brand looks and tastes like corn jello), 8 oz of sour cream, and a longer cooking time is a must! I consistently need to bake the casserole for 1 hour and 15-20 minutes. Overall, it is a treat during the holidays, especially with a dusting of sugar : )
This is one of my husbands favorite sides. I use Jiffy corn muffin mix and 8 ounces sour cream. It is great with so many dishes from mexican to southern barbecue. Once in a while I will add a 4 ounce can of green chiles. Very yummy.
Very easy! Very good!
I drained the corn as suggested. It was easy and delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
This turned out very well. I made it to go with the "Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast" recipe and it was a nice compliment. Will make again, perhaps at Thanksgiving. Thanks!
This was so yummy! I made this for a group of 12 and everyone wanted to take the recipe home.
Easy and tasty!
I made this for lunch today and to also go with supper,I did a few things different,I just crumpled up some leftover cornbread that I had made from this site but should have crumbled it up finer, and added cream of potato soup, good meal!
This was a delicious dish. My whole family loved it. However, next time I will use half the butter amount suggested. Too buttery for me.
Delish, was a big hit with my family from kids to adult!!! What a great recipe, thanks for sharing Sarah!! I will make again & again!
excellent!!!!
Great recipe! Found it for a friend who raved about, so had to try it myself. A big hit with my turkey dinner guests. I can now throw away all the other recipes I've been trying to decide if I liked, or not. Thanks, so much!
Very bland. Need something more to add flavor.
I make this with the Mexicorn, that has the peppers in it. I also like to add 1/2 green bell pepper and a red bell pepper , both chopped into small chunks. And I only use about half of a small box of Jiffy cornbread Mix. Just enough to thicken the corn, add 1 egg. And it will turn out PERFECT!!!
I've made this about 10 times now and love it! Very quick and easy to make. Pairs well with mashed potatoes!
I've made it once with sour cream and once without, both times it came out delicious. Made it with Christmas dinner and everyone loved it!
Delicious and extremely easy.
Everyone loved this recipe. If you like cornbread, then you will love this. And, it was sooooo easy to make.
Made this for my moms surprise party, everyone loved it! Will be making it on many other occasions.
Tastes good. Just made it yesterday, for part of the family's thanksgiving day spread. It's sweet, sliceable, and has a much more pleasant consistency than i anticipated. Only thing that i "might" say negative, was a very strange, "smoky" aftertaste (for lack of better words). Overall a decent dish.
So delicious!!! It was gone in about 15 minutes.
I make this regularly cause everyone loves it. The duration of baking time makes a big difference if you like custard, dry or somewhere in between.
My family devoured this dish! I did make it as some people suggested... added the 2 eggs, 8oz of sour cream, and 1/3 cup of sugar. It was soooo delicious and moist. It's a new holiday staple at our home for sure! Thanks for a great recipe and a big thanks to the reviewers for their suggestions.
Very good recipe... and easy too. Made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was a hit.
My kids loved this and asked me to make it again the next night. I did use about a 1/2 cup of sour cream. I drained the corn. Mine came out great, firm and I was able to cut it in squares.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. This was my first time making ANY cornbread casserole, and everyone loved it! I would give it 20 stars if I could. I will definitely be making this again!
