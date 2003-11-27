Cornbread Casserole

OK, maybe I'm missing the point here but . . . this is just a "cake-y" textured cornbread, right? Not really a "casserole" 'cause there's nothing else in it! That being said, I tried it anyway. I made this EXACTLY per the recipe, but it wouldn't hold together--was very "chunky" (?) & didn't appear to have cooked long enough either! Then, I read the reviews about 8oz. of sour cream (that's a BIG difference allrecipes' editors!) and suggestion of using 2 eggs. Ummm . . . OK this is what I came up with: 2 eggs, 8oz. sour cream, slightly less than 1/2cup oil, one 15oz. can of creamed-style corn, 2 cups self-rising (white) corn meal, + 2 Tblsp.sugar. Mix all ingredients together & pour into greased glass 9" x 9" dish and bake at 425 for 40-45 minutes. A smooth, cakey-textured cornbread that HOLDS together! (the hotter oven temp. helps "crisp" the edges/sides of this cornbread, making the pieces cut from the edges of the pan preferred!) Yum!