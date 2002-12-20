Beef-Stuffed Mushrooms
An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly. Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like.
An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly. Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like.
Outstanding-more than a few gourmets at a recent party advised these were the best sausage mushrooms ever! I used Bob Evans sage bulk sausage,italian seasoned bread crumbs,minced red pepper, and a good dash of Emeril's essence as well as the standard recipe items. I also topped them with gruyere cheese and parmesan before baking. FYI I made this 4 hours in advance,melted butter in a casserole placed them in the casserole and refrigerated until ready to bake and serve. Sooo easy and so many wows!Read More
After making the filling, I thought they lacked flavor so I am giving the recipe only three stars. I added garlic powder, onion powder and parsley and they tasted better. After baking them, I gave them a generous sprinkling of parmesan cheese and topped each with provolone. I baked them an additional couple of minutes until the cheese melted. Tasted delicious with the additions.Read More
Outstanding-more than a few gourmets at a recent party advised these were the best sausage mushrooms ever! I used Bob Evans sage bulk sausage,italian seasoned bread crumbs,minced red pepper, and a good dash of Emeril's essence as well as the standard recipe items. I also topped them with gruyere cheese and parmesan before baking. FYI I made this 4 hours in advance,melted butter in a casserole placed them in the casserole and refrigerated until ready to bake and serve. Sooo easy and so many wows!
My husbands family get togethers are always an aggrevation for me. I never know what to take and then usually end up taking home more than half of what I brought (after it has set out all day) and throwing it away. I took these and everyone raved! I substituted sausage, used seasoned bread crumbs and put swiss cheese x's across the tops. I also used a mini chopper to grind the sausage finely. This really made the recipe simple, because I did not have to stand over the sausage chopping with a spatula to keep it from clumping into big pieces. 5 giant stars from me and my husbands super picky family!
Wow, these were SO good! I made them for an appetizer on Thanksgiving, and my husband and I had to stop eating them! We were afraid we'd have no room for dinner. We really loved them. I did use spicy sausage in place of ground beef, and I think I used italian flavored bread crumbs because it's all I had, but they were fabulous. I also prepared them the night before and refrigerated, and then heated up in the toaster oven (turkey was in the big oven!) and they were wonderful. Can't wait to make again!
Oh my, just fabulous! I doubled the recipe and used sausage instead of beef. Next time I will omit the butter in the mixture, as it was somewhat greasy. There was a lot of the mixture left over after stuffing so a couple of nephews used that to spread on crackers. It makes a wonderful spread, so from now on I may just bake the filling in a casserole dish and serve as a dip. 5 stars plus!
These were AWESOME! I kinda winged the recipe a little as I added more garlic and some celery to it. Also, I completely FORGOT to add the cream to it - this was my first time making stuffed mushrooms, so I called a friend in panic (this is after I had them ready to go in the oven) - she suggested a little bit of zinfandel on each one...I used a turkey baster to add the wine and they were AMAZING! Definitely the fastest appetizer gone from the Thanksgiving spread! Will definitely be making these again. Also, I didn't have any chili powder so I just left it out. :)
Very good, even without the ground beef. For the vegetarian version, use olive oil to saute the onions and garlic. Be sure to make extra filling since the meat in the recipe is much of the filling.
I used Johnsonville Irish Sausage (it's what I had on hand)... the kind with "a wee bit o garlic"... I made about thirty of these and they were devoured in short order by a party of 6. I also used the regular white mushrooms, so the sizes of these varied greatly. Next time I may go lighter on the butter and sub Olive oil. The "serving yield" of 12 mushrooms = 12 Servings must be some kind of a sick joke unless the recipe uses some Huge mushrooms, which it does not specify.
Excellent, delicious! A major, major hit with my husband and son! I doubled the sausage, onion, and garlic, but kept the bread crumbs, cream, and butter at the same amounts (this produced a flavorful, more meaty mix). I also took the advise of another reviewer, and topped them off with shredded Gruyere cheese. I had enough to stuff 24 mushrooms -- all of which were devoured within seconds on Thanksgiving day! I found they heated up well in a toaster oven... in a significantly quicker time. A nice solution when the oven is otherwise occupied by a gigantic turkey!
After making the filling, I thought they lacked flavor so I am giving the recipe only three stars. I added garlic powder, onion powder and parsley and they tasted better. After baking them, I gave them a generous sprinkling of parmesan cheese and topped each with provolone. I baked them an additional couple of minutes until the cheese melted. Tasted delicious with the additions.
I've made this a few times. My daughter has requested them. I like the fact of the hamburger mixture taste like strognaff. It's really simple and easy and I shake a few extra dashes of chili powder on them. As is...very nice, just needs a little more spice for flavor.
I had so many compliments on these mushrooms that the guests I made these for have requested I make them again and my husband, who is picky, loves them. I used a pound of sausage instead of beef and I added shredded parmesan cheese to the mixture and then sprinkled them with grated parmesan cheese as well.
These were very good. I did use sausage instead of hamburger and they turned out very well. I used small mushrooms because it was for a cocktail party and needed to be bite size. I doubled the recipe to make 40 and still had PLENTY of filling left over. I probably could have stuffed at least 20 more. I did not dip the mushrooms in melted butter first because when I tested the recipe before the party, they were a bit greasy. I sprayed a cookie sheet and they turned out fine. I was able to make them several hours in advance and put in the fridge until I was ready for them and let them sit at room temp for about 15 minutes before I baked them for 20 minutes.
These are wonderful. Followed directions exactly except I use evaporated milk instead of cream because it is what I usually have on hand. The family gobbled these up and have asked me to make them several times. Thanks Jennifer for the yummy good recipe!
I made these for Thanksgiving, and all the mushroom lovers thought they were fantastic. My sister in-law asked for the recipe. I used italian sausage and seasoned bread crumbs. They are very easy and fairly quick. Make more than you think you'll need, because everyone wants more than two. I am going to make them again for Christmas Eve.
At first these didn't look too appealing. After you take the mushrooms out of the oven they have a gray brown color. Add some parmesan or salsa on top to give some color. Very yummy, I should have made more cause all the woman at Thanksgiving ate it all before the men got any.
My family loved these. I have made them twice now and they were the first items gone. I have tried a couple of other recipes on here also but my family likes this one best. I even tried substituting sausage and they were not as happy with the results. Awesome recipe!!
Every family function big or small, holidays, cookouts etc these are requested. I use baby bella Mushrooms and put them as an appetizer. Thhere is NEVER any left over. These can be made the day before and warmed before setting out.
We didn't care for these. I think they would have been better if the chili powder had been mixed into the meat mixture.
I used sausage instead of beef and my family LOVED these. I sprayed a little Extra Virgin Olive Oil over the tops to keep the mushrooms from drying out. They were gone within minutes of setting them on the table. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent! Made this over the holidays and everyone gobbled them up! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
easily followed and easily altered. yummy either way. I use smaller amount of beef(had some leftover) and added about 7 slices bacon chopped up and cooked. also added about 2 cups baby spinach ( leftover).
Simply Awesome!! I used 50 percent less fat Jimmy Dean sausage, and low fat margarine to reduce calories. The sausage gave it extra zip. We couldn't get enough. Incredibly easy. Thanks for the recipe!
I made these on Thanksgiving and my family definately liked them. I tripled the recipe since we had a large group and added garlic salt. Although these were very good I probably won't make them again. They were a lot of work.
I used this recipe as an appetizer in a dinner I made for my very critical in-laws... and they couldn't get enough... either could I. I am going to make this again without a doubt!
My family loved these. I have made stuffed mushrooms many different ways and everyone loved these the best.
Made these for appetizers on Thanksgiving. Placed the plate out while I was cooking. I went back and there was almost none left for me! Def keeper!
This is a pretty good recipe. I made this with italian sausage. My husband really liked it. I think I would've liked it better with the ground beef. Thanks for the recipe.
Love These! Followed recipe exactly, but did substitute the sausage for the ground beef. Delish! I doubled the recipe and even forgot to add the cream to the first batch and it was still awesome. The cream pretty much holds the stuffing together. Great kick, very tasty, quick and everyone loved them. I had to run and grab my portion otherwise I would not have gotten any!
My family and friends love this recipe. They always ask me to bring this recipe to any and all functions! I prefer them with sausage for extra flavor. Yum!
Much too buttery! It also needs something else to hold the stuffing together...some type of cheese. Won't make again.
I absolutely loved this recipe. I did use italian sausage (Johnsonville) instead of plain ole pork sausage. I thought it was an excellent recipe. I didn't get rave reviews from them like I thought I would, but they were definitely pretty delicious, and they certainly disapeared. Thanks for sharing. I can't wait to make them again!
I was planning on making these for Thanksgiving, but I was short on time, so I had my husband make them. He's still learning how to cook, so this recipe was good for him to do. These mushrooms turned out great and our guests thought they were tasty also. I'll be keeping this recipe.
Really easy and tasty! You can also substitute the heavy cream for the same volume of condensed milk, still tastes great.
The recipe as written is a little bland. Instead I used spicy sausage instead of ground beef and they were gone before I got them out of the kitchin. The next time I made them I added a little bit of bacon to rave reviews. A warning, it does make a LOT of stuffing. You may want to increase the number of mushrooms accordingly.
Superb! I used Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage and added some onion powder.....Superb!
Added parmessan cheese, liked the stuffing, but will reduce the meat next time.
I think its a good recipe, simply because its quick and easy. I added criss-cross strips of swiss cheese on each mushroom before baking! Taste wonderful with the cheese!
i made these for an appetizer on thanksgiving. they were pretty good, but i added parmesean cheese, used italian seasoning bread crumbs and used 97% lean ground beef so i had to add a little olive oil to the pan so it wouldn't stick... it was nice to have a stuffed mushroom without sausage, or seafood! next time i will try to add some garlic salt to get it a little saltier and more garlicky. i will definitely make these again!
Wow! And I thought my stuffed mushrooms were good. Everyone always wanted me to make my stuffed mushrooms, then I found your recipe and serve them. Now everyone wants yours! I'm jellous!!
awesome. 1/2 Italian sausage Mild and 1/2 burger. added a little blackening spice to the stuffing to give some kick. Also put caps in pan of melted butter to cover w/ butter. Really great. This stuffing could be used in any other recipe. I will stuff Shrimp next.
They were ok. I thought tis was kind of bland. I wouldn,t use this recipe again.
Excellent recipe! This dish was the star of Thanksgiving at our house. My husband is a picky eater and he was raving about them the day after. Used small mushrooms which made around 2 dozen (16oz). They were ALL demolished by the two of us, so I'd definitely consider making larger portions for guests. I added around 1-2 tsp of Emeril's seasoning to give the stuffing a little extra punch.
This is the best stuffed mushroom recipe I've seen. I used the extra large white mushrooms and served them as main course. Everyone loved them.
Very good recipe! I added a little parmesean to the mix, then sprinkled some on top. It was my first time making stuffed mushrooms and I found the recipe very easy to make!
I used a cheddar & jalapeño chicken sausage instead of ground beef and they had tons of kick... loved 'em!
Using sausage (either pork or turkey) is a huge improvement over ground beef. Also improved by omitting all butter. I pressed a mixture of panko and fresh grated Parmesan onto the top of each filled mushroom then lightly sprayed tops with cooking spray to get a nice crunchy top. Have made several times; never any left over
I first choose this recipe because it didnt call for a sausage stuffing. I am really pleased how they turned out. They are wonderful!!
These are amazing! I doubled the recipe and did 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 spicy italian sausage. They were gone in minutes!!!
Fantastic! I used Italian Sausage instead of the ground beef (more spices/flavor) and half and half instead of the heavy cream. So good. They can be made the night before and kept in the fridge till ready to put in oven. I also grated fresh parmesan cheese over before letting heat up. Mmmmmmm. Will make again.
Loved these mushrooms!!! Easy to make and took very little time. My boyfriend couldn't get enough!
This recipe is delicious, and can be made ahead which is extremely convenient when making these for a party. I made these exactly by the recipe the first time and they were delicious. The second time I made these I made a few changes: used sage pork sausage in lieu of the ground beef and sprinkled gruyere over the top instead of the chili powder. Both recipes were a huge hit! Definitely recommend them to anyone preparing an appetizer for a holiday (or any) party! Edit 12/3/15: I've made these many times since my first review. I've begun putting the meat mixture through the food processor to make a smooth stuffing for the mushrooms. It also distributes all the flavors throughout the stuffing mixture. My husband is generally very profane in explaining his love for these gems. Definitely give them a try!
Amazing recipe! I made only a few changes by adding in a tbl spoon of cream cheese when I added the heavy cream and I topped it with cheese instead of chili powder! I have always used stuffing from the box when making stuffed mushrooms, but this recipe is so simple and amazing, that its the only way I will make them now!
These were very good, although I was surprised that they didn't call for any spices, so I added cayenne, chile, garlic powder, basil and parmesan cheese into the meat mixture, which helped make them a little more savory. They were very popular.
Delicious! I made this for a Thanksgiving appetizer and everybody ate them up super quick. Thanks :)
Fabulous!! Do to a dairy allergy I swapped the cream for unsweetened soy milk, and it was delicious. Also did not use the butter, and used sausage/ground beef mix.
Mmmm. This was absolute heaven. The stuffing was both crispy and creamy. I love the taste of the mixture after cooking on the stovetop, but after it was cooked in the oven it was very scrumptious. I didn't follow exact ingredients in the recipe, I eye-balled and added more of what I love.
Served this as an app for Christmas. These were fantastic! They were just as good the next day too. I would definitely make this again.
Yum! I used sausage instead, and made the night before Thanksgiving. I just had to pop them in the oven and they came out great!
I made these using Hot Italian sausages since my boyfriend and I love spicy food and they were delicious! He asks me to make them all the time now!
I thought these were very delicious! I did alter a couple things, though. I used jimmy deans sage sausage, a just a dash of minced onion and garlic, because the sausage was already flavored. Then instead of the heavy cream, we used cream cheese, (it melted in the pan) because the store was all out of heavy cream! (i guess thats what we get for going on thanksgiving!!) we also added the chili powder into the mix instead of on top, because thats what someone else suggested. very good! :D thanks!
I do not normally eat mushrooms but I love this receipe! It's a frequent request in our house. I do find it slightly time consuming to make but feel that the raves make up for it! Love the Jimmy Dean italian sausage with this receipe.
I loved this recipe. It makes a lot of filling to stuff fairly large crimini caps. In my oven 20 minutes was plenty. I had two mushroom haters in the house. They were sniffingaround the kit hen for the delicious smells. They loved them too!
excellent, but i used 2 garlic cloves and still not enough
These were scarfed down faster than I could take them out of the oven and everyone wanted the recipe. These taste great (I used hot Jimmy Dean sausage and added a little parmesan cheese) and unless you are used to opening a can and calling it dinner, these are not hard to make at all. Will make these again for sure!
I love this recipe! I made vegetarian by substituting vegetarian crumble for the ground beef ... making it again soon
I was looking for a stuffed mushroom recipe without cheese and found this. I also use ground turkey instead of beef. With the richness the heavy cream adds, you don't miss cheese at all. Great recipe.
These were good. I felt they needed a bit more flavour to them though. I am not sure what, but I will have to play with it the next time I try this. Also, there was WAY more meat than mushroom caps. I had enough left over to stuff an acorn squash!
Fabulous! These were so easy to make and garnered a marvelous taste. I served them to guest and was asked for the recipe by everyone.
This is an absolutely FABULOUS recipe, although I changed the ingredients slightly and amounts. I used a 19 oz package of Johnsonville spicy Italian sausage. No need for red pepper flakes or other seasoning with this sausage! I used 2 - 16 oz packages of mushrooms, 1/2 a medium onion, 3 cloves of garlic and doubled the Italian breadcrumbs to 1/2 cup. Also used 2 tblsp of sour cream and 1/4 cup milk because I was out of heavy cream. Topped with freshly grated Parmesan and it was the hit of the party! Everyone was clamoring for the recipe and exclaiming they were the best stuffed mushrooms they had ever had!! Definitely a winning recipe!!
So delicious! This is a wonderful recipe!
Thank you for this purely for the filling recipe. I gobbled the remainder up on crackers and it was so good.
We used half hot and half regular sausage, and stuffed into baby portabellas. Followed the recipe exactly otherwise. We love, love, love this. Thank you to the recipe submitter for making me into a mushroom lover!
Made this for the first time and it was wonderful! Everyone loved them. I added Montreal Steak Spice to the meat to bring out more flavour.
This was delicious! The only change I made to the recipe was to use sausage in place of ground beef. It was very simple to make. As other reviewers have stated, there was enough stuffing to make at least 18 mushrooms.
This recipe is a keeper! My husband loved it! I used ground beef & milk instead of heavy cream & it still tasted great!
A recipe I'll use lots of times.
Decided to use sweet italian sausage instead of plain burger... so glad I did. Everyone loved them!
Took a chance on Thanksgiving and made these for the 1st time! Everyone loved them! I used sausage... didnt dip in butter. I made approx 2 doz (2 prewashed, prepackaged) mushrooms and there was tons left over... so I put rest in a ziplog and froze it! Very good!
Perfect for parties they go fast!!! I like to make the stuffing a day early to help with prep
Awesome simply Awesome
My family loved it! Also pretty kid-friendly for making. The girls had fun helping me with it. The only difference I had was using parmesan on some just to try it, but they were absolutely delicious without it!
Loved it
I subbed sausage for the ground beef and half my guests loved them, half preferred the cheese stuffed kind. Good, but not great for me - a little drier and not as cheesy as I like.
My family loved these!! Made them for Christmas Eve as an appetizer, they went FAST!! My husband is already requsting more for Thanksgiving dinner.
These were amazing. I just tested the recipe before I make them for Thanksgiving and we loved them. I followed the tips in other reviews by using sausage. I will be using the ground beef for Thanksgiving. I also put motz cheese on top. We devoured them! Thanks
I have used bacon that I cooked until crispy and crumbled it up and the taste was amazing. I also use cheese. Gouda is yummy, just a bit. I add a splash of red wine whatever I have on hand when cooking the mushrooms and it has a lovely flavor. Instead of mixing the bread crumbs in with everything, I crush seasoned croutons, and sprinkle them on top of the stuffed mushroom before baking them, so it adds a nice little crunch. Everyone requested that I make these for Thanksgiving. Always a huge hit!
Loev it! These were so good I'm bringing them to a work pot-luck!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections