Beef-Stuffed Mushrooms

An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly. Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Remove and chop mushroom stems.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine ground beef, onion, and garlic. Cook until beef is no longer pink; drain. Mix in chopped mushroom stems, 1 tablespoon butter, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cream.

  • Dip mushroom caps in 1/4 cup melted butter, and stuff generously with meat mixture. Arrange stuffed mushrooms in a baking dish. Sprinkle with chili powder.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven.

107 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 163.4mg. Full Nutrition
