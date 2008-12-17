Cranberry Walnut Relish I

This is delicious yet easy to make. Best of all, it can be made several days ahead since it will keep for 3 weeks refrigerated or up to 3 months frozen.

By Marlene

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place cranberries in a shallow 1 1/2 quart baking dish. Sprinkle with sugar, cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes.

  • Remove from oven and sprinkle with walnuts. Re-cover and bake for 10 minutes.

  • Remove from oven and stir in marmalade and lemon juice. Mix well. Cool to room temperature. Cover tightly and refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving.

267 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 7.2g; sodium 24.6mg. Full Nutrition
