Cranberry Walnut Relish I

Yummy,a little tart BUT cranberry relish is not suppose to be sweet. This is a relish and not cranberry sauce. There is a difference. I doubled the recipe and put in an 18 ounce jar of orange marmalade and followed the recipe as printed. I always made my Moms recipe but I wished she was alive to taste the new version. She would have loved it . Putting in the orange marmalade was genius. This is easy to make. I had never heard of cooking cranberries in the oven but it was great. Make sure you put it in a big covered dish with a cover as the cranberries pop and will boil over if you don't and put it on a cookie sheet in case you have spillover. Thanks Marlene for the new holiday treat. UPDATE: For the holidays I put an 8 oz. brick of cream cheese on a plate and spooned the relish over it and served with Club Crackers. Awesome!