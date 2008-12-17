Cranberry Walnut Relish I
This is delicious yet easy to make. Best of all, it can be made several days ahead since it will keep for 3 weeks refrigerated or up to 3 months frozen.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a HUGE hit. We were over at a big family gathering with aprox 35 people and there was also canned cranberry sauce served, but the people who took that first went back for some of this once they heard everyone praising how great this relish tasted. As suggested by others, I too used ½ orange marmalade and ½ apricot preserves and added about 4 ounces – crushed pineapple and a little orange zest. I’ve been TOLD that I MUST bring this again for Christmas.Read More
This was incredibly easy but I think this recipe could use about a quarter of the orange marmalade it calls for. It was way too bitter and sweet for my taste.Read More
I really enjoyed the ease of preparing this recipe. I'm not sure why, but it was a bit on the "too tart" side; however, now that we are eating leftovers, it seems a bit better with age, so maybe next time I will prepare a few days ahead.
Fantastic. Easy. Yummy, popular, one of the best parts of holiday dinners as far as i'm concerned. that tangy cranberry bite is just what you need to bring out all the other flavors of the dinner. i used about half orange marmalade and half apricot preserves. turned out great. i was also stuck with a lousy bag of cranberries that were about half gone after picking through them, and this recipe is very easy to adjust if you have to work with what you've got. might want to put foil underneath the baking pan - i had an interesting cranberry mess on the bottom of my oven after it boiled over. STILL worth it.
A real hit! I doubled the recipe, and used 1 jar orange marmalade and 1 jar apricot preserves, then froze half of it. Served with Thanksgiving dinner and then thawed the frozen relish for Christmas dinner. The frozen batch was even better!!!
Yummy,a little tart BUT cranberry relish is not suppose to be sweet. This is a relish and not cranberry sauce. There is a difference. I doubled the recipe and put in an 18 ounce jar of orange marmalade and followed the recipe as printed. I always made my Moms recipe but I wished she was alive to taste the new version. She would have loved it . Putting in the orange marmalade was genius. This is easy to make. I had never heard of cooking cranberries in the oven but it was great. Make sure you put it in a big covered dish with a cover as the cranberries pop and will boil over if you don't and put it on a cookie sheet in case you have spillover. Thanks Marlene for the new holiday treat. UPDATE: For the holidays I put an 8 oz. brick of cream cheese on a plate and spooned the relish over it and served with Club Crackers. Awesome!
I made this at Thanksgiving...then again at Christmas...then again at New Years...Valentines...and it is being requested for Easter!
I started making this recipe about 5 or 6 years ago and my family loves it! I never show up for a turkey dinner with out it! If you have left overs, serve it over a softened brick of cream cheese with wheat thin crackers. Delish!
This is a real winner on the holiday table. The blend of walnuts and cranberries with oranges... and it made the house smell so wonderful when it cooked. This is a family tradition.
My family loved this dish at Thanksgiving. I added some fresh orange rind, but it was perfect as is. We ate it by itself, as a spread on bread, and over our turkey. Yummy! This recipe has definitely been added to my holiday baking repertoire.
The Best!! So easy and so delicious. The marmalade gives it a wonderful flavor. Tastes even better the second day.
Scrumptious! :o) Just made it again (first time last year) and am always so impressed with how easy it is! I used 2, 12oz bags of cranberries and 1/2 cup sugar...after came out of oven used about 3/4 of the orange marmalade. Didn't use the lemon (berries are tart enought to me) - and left out the walnuts due to some being allergic to nuts etc. But still simply delicious!! Am planning on using this to fill the Cream Cheese Mini Tarts with this! Should be great!
This is wonderful! My dad and son both love this recipe!(and they are PICKY!)I usually don't care for cranberry dishes, but this one is a keeper! I used it last Thanksgiving and it is now a tradition!
Easy and delicious! Even beter than my grandmother's recipe (and I don't say that lightly.) Thanks!
loved this. easy easy easy. great at the meal or spread on rolls/bread for turkey sandwiches - may also be nice with plain ham???? I had never made homemade cranberry sauce before, this is a KEEPER.
Always looking for ways to “cheat” with a microwave to save on energy costs, and this one worked! only had 6 oz cranberries, microwaved for 1 minute and 20 seconds and they did fine. Toasted the nuts in the toaster oven. Added some pineapple to bulk it up. Results: awesome. Its like a dessert. Thanks for the recipe!
excellent dish, goes well w/either turkey or ham, we had both at the gathering we went to - and everybody totally enjoyed this dish. I doubled the recipie and it was delicious. Its definately a keeper and i will make it again. thank you for the recipie.
This is exactly what I was looking for in a cranberry relish!! I did use sugar free marmalade and splenda in place of the sugar (some family members cannot have sugar). Also chopped the walnuts into very fine pieces before adding to the cranberries - I'm not a fan of big chunks of walnuts and even the pre-chopped walnuts needed more chopping in my taste. This recipe is SOOOOO GOOD!!!!! I'm so glad I tried it. This will be my cranberry relish recipe from now on.
Delicious and easy. Following the recommendations of others, I used 6 oz orange marmalade and 6 oz apricot preserves.
I made this relish this year for Thanksgiving and everyone really liked it. What I liked about it was how easy it was to prepare, and that you can make it a couple of days ahead of time and just keep it in the refrigerator. I was going to use what was left over the next day for turkey sandwiches, but there wasn’t any left! Definitely will be using this recipe again, thanks for sharing.
As good as it is easy! I'll never go back to the canned stuff again. This relish has a crunchy tang and an ever so slight 'bitter' that is very appealing. Addictive. Needed only little over half jar of the marmalade for a perfect consistency.
I've been making this for years and it never fails to please! I lost the recipe, so I was seeking it to refresh my mind on the amounts of ingredients. I just must add my little twist--after I'd made it several times, I thought of toasting the walnuts before adding them to the cranberries--hoooeeyyy, is that good, or what??
This was good, a big hit. Next time I think I will play with the amount of marmalade I add. It mellowed overnight in the fridge and continued to do so until it was gone. But,it was even better after we added 3 tablespoons of liquor. I put some on a bagel with cream cheese for a snack. I will be making this for Christmas and Easter as well. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm not a big orange zest fan, but to be fair, this really is a good recipe. I added walnuts to the mix. I will make this recipe again but only add half the orange zest as to not take away from the cranberry taste as much.
Excellent recipe - love the combination of cranberry and walnut (only used half the orange marmalade called for). This was easy and was a big hit. I 'hid' what was left of the relish in the back of the fridge after dinner because, well, I cooked and the rest of that is mine and mine alone :)
I love how easy this is to make. It is best to make ahead of time. The longer it sets the better it gets.
Another example of simple is better!! Tons of recipes for cranberry relish that involve cooking the berries... why!? this is perfect. tons of cranberry taste, perfect with turkey, and lasts forever! I cut back on the sugar as i like my relish tart and full of berry flavor!
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! Even those who don't normally care for cranberries. I only used 6 oz of marmalade to cut a few calories. Even with less marmalade the cranberries were a perfect mix of tart and sweet. I don't know why others said it was too bitter. I did not have that problem at all and I am a sweet tooth.
Great recipe! I made this for Thanksgiving but also made an extra batch & put in jars to sell at the church bazaar. A big hit!
A year ago I was invited to a Thanksgiving gathering with distant family I didn't know. I had made this before, and really liked it, just as written, so I decided to bring this as my table gift. There were two canned versions already on the table - jelly & whole berry - when mine arrived. When the time came to clear the table there was nothing left of my offering - the other two had barely been touched, and were consigned to leftovers. I had never before gotten so many compliments on my cooking, and nothing has topped that triumph yet except for my molasses ginger cookies we couldn't keep the kids out of ;-)
GREAT!!! And easy to prepare. I used 6 oz. marmalade and 6 oz. apricot preserves (Smucker's Sugar Free). For an evening snack I had fat free cottage cheese with a BIG spoonfull of relish. Yummy!
This will be the fourth or fifth year I’ve made this for Thanksgiving. It’s now the official thing I am in charge of bringing :) I love making this - it’s so easy and yummy, and i can make it a day or two before. I follow the recipe as written, and get great results ever time.
I made this recipe last year around the holidays and just came across it this holiday season in my recipe album. It was definitely a keeper--very simple and better than another recipe I tried that wasn't cooked, just marinated in the frig. I did use a pricier brand of orange marmalade that wasn't bitter--not sure if that makes a difference, but since it turned out so well, I will do the same this year.
This is my first year making cranberry relish for thanksgiving. We usually have the canned stuff (yuck!). This was a crowd pleaser. I had doubled the recipe, but wished I had even more.
I used half orange and half apricot as another poster suggested. This is very easy and very good.
I was out of walnuts so I used pecan pieces, but it still turned out great. And so easy to make!
The recipe was great! I doubled it and used a blend of apricot preserves and orange marmalade. I used the best quality of the two I could find. It was extremely simple to make and tasted wonderful with our Thanksgiving turkey!
Delish!
I didn't have orange marmalade, so I added home-made ginger pear jam instead, and it turned out great. My husband has already asked for this again at Christmas.
Really liked the recipe I love a little crunch in all my foods. My family did gravitate towards the more traditional cranberries but those that tried it liked it
This was delicious! I followed others' suggestions and used half marmalade and half apricot preserves. I made a full recipe for four people and we polished off every bit of it. My guests said it was easily the best they'd ever had. I'll definitely make this again -- next time I'll just have to make a double batch so there will be some leftover to put on turkey sandwiches!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! One person who loves the canned jellied cranberry sauce didn’t even eat that after trying this. It was very thick after refrigerating so I used a little pineapple juice to thin it a bit. Absolutely delicious and I will be making this frequently!
I used a half jar of apricot jam and a half jar of orange marmalade. It was perfect.
I make this as written every year for Thanksgiving. it's our favorite cranberry relish recipe.
I made this as a gift for my girlfriends for Thanksgiving, and they all loved it.
WOW..just, WOW!! This has to be the best cranberry sauce ever! I just made it and can't stop eating it right out of the oven! I followed the recipe, but realized my jar of orange marmalade was 18 oz. I used the whole jar, and it came out just fine. This will be my new Thanksgiving and Christmas cranberry sauce recipe from now on...love it!!
This relish is by far the best I have ever tasted!
Easy to make and tasty as all get out!!!
This is so easy and good. I like my cranberries a little more on the sweet side, and this one definitely fits the bill! My mother-in-law has always made the grinding-everything-up super tart make-me-pucker recipe, but now I think my father-in-law likes this one better!
Modified with pears and pineapples instead of orange marmalade for Thanksgiving. Everyone LOVED it -- even those who swore they hated cranberries tried it to be polite and there were NO leftovers !! It was a lot of fun letting my cooking helpers smash the walnuts before sprinkling them on top, too.
Just made this for the 1st time, love it. wanted the follow the original recipe the 1st time, I may try adding some crushed pinapple pineapple next time.
I made this recipe with a few changes….12 oz of cranberries ….4 navel oranges…peeled and seeded..1/2 cup walnuts and 3 drops of stevia….chop all these ingredients either in food processor quickly or with a hand chopper…soak 3 tablespoons of flaxseed….in water to cover….stir into fruit and nuts….no cooking involved..Just place in fridge for 24 hours. If you choose you can freeze this and serve as sherbet…raw fruit and no sugar….yum..enjoy...
My family asks for this again and again...and not only at Thanksgiving, so that makes me believe this is a winner!! Thank you for sharing.
Sooooo delicious! I followed the suggestions to use 1/2 apricot preserves and 1/2 orange marmalade. It got rave reviews at Thanksgiving dinner.
This was delicious and very easy to make. My mom loved it and she had been making our cranberry relish for years. I made a double batch and gave half to a friend for her thanksgiving dinner and her family loved it too.
I made the stovetop version of this. Awesome!
This is a requested dish every holiday. It couldn't be easier, and my family loves it. Guests always ask for the recipe and are amazed how easy it is. Sometimes cranberries are BOGO at Thanksgiving. When that happens, I make a double batch and freeze half for Christmas.
This is the one I was looking for! This brings back memories of grandma
My husband loved this when I first made it for Thanksgiving. It was also a huge hit with the whole family for Christmas! I followed everybody's suggestions of adding apricot and orange marmalade and crushed pineapple. Thank you!
I did what another person had suggested and used half orange marmalade and half apricot. It was a hit!
I made this for the first time forThanksgiving this year. I also used the crushed pineapple, orange marmalade and apricot preserves. It was delicious and turned out to be a hit! This recipe is a keeper!
Love that I can stop buying cranberry sauce in a can! I halved the amount of orange marmalade in this recipe because I thought it overpowered the other flavors, but the combination is awesome.
Loved it!
Love this recipe and have been making it for at least 10 years. I have shared it with family and friends and they all love it. The only change I make is pecans. Hope you give this one a try!
Loved it just the way it was and will definitely make this again.
I made this but swapped out the Orange Marmalade for Seedless Raspberry Preserves and pecans. Everyone loves it!
