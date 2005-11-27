Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock

This recipe is used to make Awesome Tangerine-Glazed Turkey with Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing--or your favorite gravy. To make life easy on Thanksgiving Day, prepare this stock in advance. (Note: This stock can be made up to two days in advance. Allow stock to cool completely, uncovered. Keep chilled in an airtight container, in refrigerator, until ready to use).
Bland. No flavor at all. My turkey didn't come with a liver so all I had was the neck and giblets, so maybe that had something to do with it, but I had to ad 3 1/2 tsp chicken bouillon just to get it to taste like something.
It smells like Thanksgiving in here! This stock was so good and easy, a great way to use those giblets! I used this recipe to make the "Savory Turkey Gravy" recipe from this site, so I did eliminate the tangerine zest because I wasn't sure I wanted citrusy gravy.
This turned out wonderfully! I have never tried to make my own turkey stock and this made for an amazing gravy! It made my gravy really flavorful and much less SALTY. I will be doing this every year, although I have to admit I didn't add the liver... just couldn't do it.
I made this as directed to go with the "Awesome Sausage, Apple and Dried Cranberry Stuffing" as called for. It was not as much fuss as I thought it would be and the results were fantastic.
I have made this stock and the accompanied stuffing for the last several years. I was freaking out because I misplaced my recipe folder. Thank goodness I was able to remember where this was on the Internet because this stock is amazing and wonderful for a beginner. And the apple/sausage stuffing it goes with is perfection as well!
I've been a vegetarian for 21 years!!! Faced with a neck and bag of giblets I was mortified! If I can do this anyone can. Gonna attempt a turkey stew now...wish me luck carnivores! P.S. No I won't be eating it.
I wanted to make the Awesome Sausage, Apple & Dried Cranberry Stuffing on this site, so looked for a turkey stock recipe. Luckily, Stacy provided this recipe as well. This was easy to make and was delicious. I didn't have tangerines, so I used orange peel instead. I made the recipe and, as directed, added water to get it to 3 cups. I used 3/4c for the stuffing recipe and most of the rest for my gravy.
I wasn't going to make turkey stock, but this morning I decided at the last minute that I would like to give it a shot. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it turned out great! It is very easy to whip up while the turkey is in the oven. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Omigod this adds the best flavor to the turkey for the Holidays and it makes you just want to drink it it smells so good and leaves your home smelling GREAT! I have used this stock for the past two years on my thanksgiving turkey and its ALWAYS a success!
This was first time making giblet stock. I followed the recipe exactly and used this stock for my gravy, which turned out wonderful! Will keep this basic recipe as a keeper for future use. **I just made this again this year. The stock was awesome for the Awesome Cranberry Sausage Stuffing recipe, but was too sweet for gravy. Will make again for stuffing though!
Super easy and super delicious. I used the whole turkey carcass though to get more broth than this recipes creates. Same spices and ingredients though. Using the stock for a turkey tex mex stew (also a recipe on this site).
I made this stock, and the giblets etc. I then finely cut up the neck meat, heart, liver, etc and set it aside. I then used a package (Knorr) mix (Horror...) which just calls to add a cup of water. I used a cup of this stock instead, then added some of finely cut up giblets. It was WONDERFUL.
This recipe was very easy to follow. It made the house smell so good. My bf said it smelled like Thanksgiving. :) I used it to make the Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing which, came out SO good! Although, since it does take quite some time to make, I don't know if I would do this again. I already have a lot to cook/bake for Thanksgiving, I think the stock is one thing I could take a short cut on. I'm pretty sure I could use store bought turkey or chicken stock that'll give me just as delicious results.
I didn’t make any changes. So that means I included the zest. Not sure I like the sweetness the zest ads. I will make this again and exclude the zest.
This is a good base for soup or just to store as stock. I like to use the "junk" vegetable parts instead of the whole pieces; onion and carrot ends, carrot peels, celery leaves, and any leftover parts. Usually I freeze them in a big bag along with old herbs and drop them in the stock. Use the veggies themselves for soup. Also, don't forget the salt! A good stock has a decent amount of salt in it, and that's part of what makes it taste good.
This was a great, easy recipe. I used it for Awesome Sausage, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffing, and then added the turkey drippings and some corn starch to the rest for gravy. My first time cooking with giblets and I felt confident with this recipe,and it turned out great! I didn't have any bay leaves, so that was left out and it still turned out fine.
I could not believe how easy and tasty this was. I did not reduce the broth but instead used it for turkey noodles. This broth is out of this world! Just as the author states, the entire house smelled fabulous. I have always thrown away the giblets because it looked gross as a kid. So, I gave it a chance and I am so glad I did. As a kid, I would never eat the dressing because I knew it was made with the giblet broth and giblets...I just might try it now at 52 yrs of age. That's how good this broth is!!!!
