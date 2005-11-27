Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock

4.6
59 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe is used to make Awesome Tangerine-Glazed Turkey with Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing--or your favorite gravy. To make life easy on Thanksgiving Day, prepare this stock in advance. (Note: This stock can be made up to two days in advance. Allow stock to cool completely, uncovered. Keep chilled in an airtight container, in refrigerator, until ready to use).

Recipe by Stacy M Polcyn

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine the neck and giblets (excluding the liver), 6 cups water, celery, carrot, onion, tangerine zest, bay leaf, and peppercorns. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, skimming the froth occasionally, for 1 hour. Add liver and continue to cook at a bare simmer for an additional 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Strain the stock through a fine sieve into a bowl. Reserve the liver for Awesome Sausage, Apple and Dried Cranberry Stuffing (see Cook's Note). Reserve the neck and remaining giblets for the gravy. There should be about 3 cups of stock. If there is more, simmer the stock until it is reduced to about 3 cups; if there is less, add enough water to measure about 3 cups.

Cook's Notes:

I use this stock for my Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 49.7g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 688.1mg; sodium 334.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022