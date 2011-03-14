Celery Stuffing

A great recipe for stuffing a turkey. It is very moist! A pinch of marjoram can be added to this dish in addition to or in place of thyme. Try putting the stuffing under the skin of the breast. It makes the turkey very moist!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
To bake dressing out of the turkey, place in a buttered baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly browned. More broth may be needed for this method to keep it from drying out.
Note
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 493.4mg. Full Nutrition
I was never much of a stuffing fan until I tried this recipe. Let me also say, I generally dislike celery, so don't let the name of this throw ya. However, I've made this stuffing 6 or 7 times now, including for Thanksgiving, and just love it. I rate it 4 stars as-is. However, I have made some adjustments to suit my tastes. I increase the seasonings to 1/2 tsp sage (plus a light sprinkle on top too) and 1/8 tsp of thyme which I crush between my fingers while adding. I also only use 2 eggs (which seems not enough when you first pour it over the dry bread cubes, but once the broth is added, it works fine). Oh, and I drop the salt down to 1 tsp, never even tried it with 1T, just seems it would be too salty with the broth and butter, especially if you tend to ladle gravy over it on your plate. Anyway, with these modifications, I give it 5 stars! I keep forgetting to try the marjoram - next time. I follow the directions for baking it outside the turkey (about 2.5 - 3 cups total broth, buttered glass baking dish with lid, 350 for 45 mins) and it comes out perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe! Very happy to have found it.
Instructions were not really clear for a first timer. Bouillon mixture I assumed was the chicken broth. Marjoram was not listed but directions made it sound like a necessity when you have only a printed copy instead of online view where it said marjoram can be substituted so it was not known.
Instructions were not really clear for a first timer. Bouillon mixture I assumed was the chicken broth. Marjoram was not listed but directions made it sound like a necessity when you have only a printed copy instead of online view where it said marjoram can be substituted so it was not known.
I was never much of a stuffing fan until I tried this recipe. Let me also say, I generally dislike celery, so don't let the name of this throw ya. However, I've made this stuffing 6 or 7 times now, including for Thanksgiving, and just love it. I rate it 4 stars as-is. However, I have made some adjustments to suit my tastes. I increase the seasonings to 1/2 tsp sage (plus a light sprinkle on top too) and 1/8 tsp of thyme which I crush between my fingers while adding. I also only use 2 eggs (which seems not enough when you first pour it over the dry bread cubes, but once the broth is added, it works fine). Oh, and I drop the salt down to 1 tsp, never even tried it with 1T, just seems it would be too salty with the broth and butter, especially if you tend to ladle gravy over it on your plate. Anyway, with these modifications, I give it 5 stars! I keep forgetting to try the marjoram - next time. I follow the directions for baking it outside the turkey (about 2.5 - 3 cups total broth, buttered glass baking dish with lid, 350 for 45 mins) and it comes out perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe! Very happy to have found it.
This recipe was a big hit! I made it for Easter dinner and it complimented my ham very well. I changed the serving size to 8 and I also used rubbed sage in addition to ground sage and added in marjoram and thyme for more flavor. I used 1 can of chicken broth and baked it a little longer so the top would be crispy. It was delicious!
I would give this 4.75 stars if I could. I accidentally added 1 tablespoon of fresh pepper, instead of 1 teaspoon. I also added all 3 cups of chicken bouillon. Next time I will use less salt, the buillion was salty enough as is. Wonderful recipe and I love that it doesn't have any sausage meat. This will definately become my standard stuffing recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2002
Wow, I made great stuffing!! This was delicious and will be a regular family sidedish.
I was looking for a different version of this recipe and made a few alterations to the ingredients and it turned out great. · 2 cups chopped celery · 3 cups chicken broth, divided · 1 cup chopped onion · 1 Tablespoon minced garlic · 1/2 cup butter · (2) 6oz boxed chicken flavor stuffing mix · 3 eggs, beaten · 1 tablespoon salt · 1 teaspoon ground black pepper I just baked mine in a 9 x 13 pan as directed and added the extra cup of chicken broth with a baster 30 mins into baking.
I used my own homemade, whole wheat bread cubes, used 1 egg and 2 whites. I also used 1/4 cup canola in place of the butter. I did not saute anything but just tossed it all together and baked it. Nice recipe and easily adaptable. Will make again.
I thought this was great! I did saute the celery with the onion, and only boiled a couple of minutes. I needed a bit more chicken broth cause I did mine in a baking dish. The top was nice and crunchy and the inside was delicious and moist! Why is there marjoram in the directions, but not in the ingredients. I was out anyway so I didn't add it but it would have been a nice addition. Thanks for making my first stuffing a great experience!
i am not a stuffing fan, but like to keep the turkey moist and i know a lot of my family enjoys it, so i throw some together every year at thanksgiving and christmas. tried this version though and the little taste i snuck was actually not bad - had more flavor and seasonings to it, so it didn't taste like the inside of a turkey to me... and everyone else who likes to indulge in stuffing said this recipe was the best they've had!
This stuffing was really easy to make. I toasted a loaf of white bread in the oven, then had the kids cut them up (with a butter knife..they're only 5 & 7!) into little squares, then followed the recipe. When it came time to add the broth, I spooned out all the "stuff" and drizzled the broth over the bread just a bit at a time. I actually didn't use most of the broth (to be cautious not to make the bread soggy) so after I stuffed the turkey, I poured the remaining broth into the turkey pan and used it to baste the bird. Soooooo good!
Hands down, the best stuffing I've ever had! We served this alongside the Sunday Dinner Mashed Potatoes found on this site and they complimented each other very well. My husband loved them and went back for seconds. He's the main chef in our family and is a connoisseur of fine cooking, and even he agreed this was some of the best stuffing he's ever had!
This was my first official Thanksgiving at my house so I wanted everything to be perfect. I chose this recipe because it was straightforward and had no ingredients that anyone could complain about - lots of opinions on stuffing out there. Also, did not stuff the bird and it tasted great baked in a casserole dish. Everyone in my family was happy and ate it all up, There was hardly any leftovers and this makes a large batch!
My family enjoyed this very much. I also added more thyme & sage then the recipe called for. I also had two golden delicious apples on my counter & diced that up along with 1/2 cup cranberries & added that too. So moist & so delish!
yum, what a nice poultry stuffing. i added both the thyme & marjoram for added flavor plus sauteed a tiny bit of finely chopped carrot for color. i also had success in scaling this recipe down to 8 servings. went well with the delicious "easy herb roasted turkey" also on this website. thanks jerri!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2003
I made this recipe a few years ago and have been requested to make that "really good" dressing every year since.
I wanted a traditional stuffing to go with our supper tonight and decided to try this. It was great! I believe I doubled the sage but otherwise went by the recipe. This is my go-to stuffing recipe from now on.
I luv luv luv it ,I put the turkey neck and wing tips on top of my stuffing in the baking pan ,that way everyone gets some turkey flavored stuffing ,also I could eat my stuffing with more celery ,and I don't cook' it first just dice and it has a wonderful mouth feel ,I also add diced apples ,whatever I have in the fridge ,but all in all this is the best recipe....thanks for sharing
Absolutely no need for that much broth! I used this recipe almost as is: I used about two-three tablespoons of broth to wet the bread mixture, while fishing out all the good chunky stuff. :) The turkey gives the stuffing enough moisture without the extra broth in my opinion. I make the turkey in a bag and it all turned out perfectly!
Soooo good! I made the following changes: lightly toast the bread b4 dicing, add 2-3 cups diced chicken, and a handful of fresh sage, and 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning. Then instead of taking so much time to bake it, I do what my mother always did....I fry it in a no-stick pan in lots of butter. Make sure to fry it putting only a thin layer in pan at a time Killer!
Good but not great. I cooked it in my convection oven and it was moist. I just think it was missing something... I used butter not margarine but omitted the salt since I used boullion. The celery was not over powering.
Pretty good stuffing. This was my first time making stuffing without sausage and it was really easy. I love the taste of sage so I added extra. The proportions seemed right to me. I used several different types of leftover bread that I cubed myself. I think you could definitely play around with this recipe by adding cranberries but overall it is a good easy stuffing recipe. I would consider using this stuffing for an everyday meal and not just for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Thanks for the recipe!!
a.ledesma
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2006
This recipe is easy and tastes great. I added extra seasonings because my family is in love with Mrs. Dash and it worked wonderfully.
I made this for Thanksgiving last year and my husband (who LOVES stuffing with a passion) couldn't stop raving about it. He even ate it cold right from the fridge the next day... This is now my go-to "old school" stuffing recipe (I've made it several times since). I don't change a thing except to add just a bit more sage (one of my favorite spices). As a sidenote, I always bake it in a casserole dish; I never stuff the turkey with it and it turns out great. Never too dry...
I can’t believe I found a recipe with the exact ingredients as my mother’s dressing! I have been looking for this recipe for 30 years! My mom gave it to me but, like someone else said, she didn’t have measurements. It was just, some of this and enough til it tastes right! My mom has been gone now for 21 years and I am so happy to have found this!
After trying several different stuffing recipes I will be keeping this one for future meals. Made according to directions and it was a success. I think this would also be a great base recipe to play around with different additions.
Simply beautiful stuffing! A must try, especially if you don't have a bird to fill. Just the right consistency. I didn't have some of the spices, so I substituted with Italiano Seasoning in its place.....Sage and marjoram are on my grocery list. Thanks for sharing your recipe. We are stuffed :)
I made this, this year. I usually make may same homemade stuffing that I actually used loaves of bread and it is always a hit. I tried to be different this year and I will never do that again. The old saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is true. This stuffing was soooooo dry and my husband said it tasted like sand paper. I had to add so much more broth and butter than it called for.
As stuffing goes, I added carrots to bring a little sweetness to it, also added two eggs and put it in a slow cooker for a bit and by the time the turkey was out of the oven the stuffing was done in the slow cooker.
This stuffing was delicious, I like my stuffing a little more dry, so I went with 2 cups of broth, and I tripled the sage, it was everything ii hoped it be, I also cut an egg out. I'd definitely make this again!
Imlovd the flavour of the dressing,. I did a few changes.added a sliced carrots.half cup no sugar applesauce,lemon pepper oregano.used French bread. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.Put about 11/2 in turkey just for flavoring.I use the rest in casserole baked for my Dinner. Enjoy Happy cooking!y. Lovebird mama. (dody)
I made this recipe two years ago and EVERYONE LOVED it! I couldn't find the print out for last year and I was so sad that I couldn't find it online either! I made a real effort to find it this year and I cannot wait till it is out of the oven in 40 minutes! I added three garlic cloves, minced, and Italian seasoning that another person suggested in the reviews! :)
I will never, ever buy boxed stuffing again. It has forever been ruined for me! I used day old Italian bread and I added some onion powder with the other spices. And I did this in a casserole dish, not in a turkey. We couldn't stop eating this! Awesome!
Such wonderful flavor and just the right moisture especially as I didn't stuff a turkey with it. Plain just how my family likes it and simple to make too! Baked it in a casserole dish in the oven an it came out perfectly!! This will become my go to recipe for stuffing.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.