Celery Stuffing

I was never much of a stuffing fan until I tried this recipe. Let me also say, I generally dislike celery, so don't let the name of this throw ya. However, I've made this stuffing 6 or 7 times now, including for Thanksgiving, and just love it. I rate it 4 stars as-is. However, I have made some adjustments to suit my tastes. I increase the seasonings to 1/2 tsp sage (plus a light sprinkle on top too) and 1/8 tsp of thyme which I crush between my fingers while adding. I also only use 2 eggs (which seems not enough when you first pour it over the dry bread cubes, but once the broth is added, it works fine). Oh, and I drop the salt down to 1 tsp, never even tried it with 1T, just seems it would be too salty with the broth and butter, especially if you tend to ladle gravy over it on your plate. Anyway, with these modifications, I give it 5 stars! I keep forgetting to try the marjoram - next time. I follow the directions for baking it outside the turkey (about 2.5 - 3 cups total broth, buttered glass baking dish with lid, 350 for 45 mins) and it comes out perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe! Very happy to have found it.

