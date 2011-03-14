Celery Stuffing

A great recipe for stuffing a turkey. It is very moist! A pinch of marjoram can be added to this dish in addition to or in place of thyme. Try putting the stuffing under the skin of the breast. It makes the turkey very moist!

Recipe by Jerri Taborski

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in saucepan. Saute onion in melted butter until soft, but not brown. Add celery and stir well. Add 2 cups chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Place bread cubes into large mixing bowl. Add eggs, salt, pepper, sage, thyme, and marjoram. Add onion-celery mixture; combine thoroughly. If still too dry, add more chicken broth. Makes enough to stuff a 10 to 15 pound turkey.

To bake dressing out of the turkey, place in a buttered baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly browned. More broth may be needed for this method to keep it from drying out.

