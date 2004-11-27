Thanksgiving Corn Pudding

This recipe has been made and served in my mother's family for as long as I can remember. It is traditionally served with turkey and mashed potatoes. To save fat and calories, I cut the amount of butter and sugar for the topping in half, but for full flavor it is better with the full amount.
I almost left the butter/sugar topping off due to one review, stating that it was gross. Well, I'm so glad I followed the recipe as is, without any alterations! We had 13 people for Thanksgiving dinner and EVERYONE raved about it. I'll make this again and again!
I almost left the butter/sugar topping off due to one review, stating that it was gross. Well, I'm so glad I followed the recipe as is, without any alterations! We had 13 people for Thanksgiving dinner and EVERYONE raved about it. I'll make this again and again!
Left out the last step. Used four cans of corn, instead of milk, I used heavy whipping cream and increased the eggs to four (needed enough for a crowd). The pan was cleaned out with no leftovers from our Easter dinner.
Will make this again! Follow the recipe and you'll be pleasantly surprised. The sauce was great, although I thought about cutting the sugar, I'm glad I didn't! Was easy to make and a big hit for Thanksgivng.
I used a slow cooker with this recipe. I put everything into the slowcooker (leaving out the sauce) and let it cook on low for about 5-6 hours. Then I added the "sauce" and let it cook for another hour. It came out pretty yummy, but it was quite bland to me before I added the sauce. O. and in case it's not obvious - use clarified butter (it'll look better, not like an oily mess).
This is very very good! The only thing I would do different, is cut the amount of butter and sugar for the topping, it was kind of sweet for me. My mom loved it! I will be serving this more often then just Thanksgiving.
Yummy! The bigger the pan, the thinner you spread it. the thinner you spread it, the faster it cooks. I overcooked mine- be careful! Use extra pam- it sticks bad! Was soo good though will make again when I decide to cheat on my low carb diet lol
I followed this recipe exactly, except I halved the sauce. A 9X13 pan is obviously way too big for this quantity - my corn pudding squares were less than an inch thick! The pudding tasted good, but the sauce was disgusting, and there was still way too much sauce even though I made only half. I recommend you use the corn pudding recipe, but double it for a rectangular pan and disregard the butter sauce entirely.
I didn't do the final butter-sugar topping and it was delicious. I think it would have been too sweet with anymore sugar. I doubled the recipe and used cream corn for one can. Also I added green chile and a little cream for 1 cup of milk. Everyone loved it at the Thanksgiving table - even the children (ages 1 through 5). Will definitely save and use again.
The flavors were awesome! I added jalepeno to the baked mix which kicked it up a little. Cheese and sour cream would also taste good if added to the mix. I loved the topping it was like a sweet buttery pudding. After heating the consistency of the pudding top was like lemon cream pie. Will be making this dish (doubled) for thanksgiving. I would grease the pan before baking as my corn pudding stuck to 9 x 9 baking dish. Keep in mind that this is a pudding; similar to an egg custard.
this dish was very very good I'm trying to watch my weight so counting all the calories I can and I've made some really good dishes from the web. site and this one I'm sorry I had to have another helping it is very good. and my family liked it too.
I was skeptical about making the Corn Pudding at first cause I dont really prepare many sweets, so I made just enough for 2-3 servings. I was amazed at the simplicity of this recipe and loved the way it came out. Not a desert by any means. I cant wait to add it to my endless amount of dishes I serve during the holidays. I dont know why other reviews say the the topping is no good, i think they may have burnt the sauce topping and or undercooked it. Mine was great. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Oh yea one more thing i did do was I doubled the recipe so that my pudding was not just a thin layer in my 9x13 pan.
Made this recipe for a church potluck tonight and it was wonderful. Every drop got eaten. The topping kind of stayed on top so when I put the dish out I mixed the topping with the cake so it didn't look so soupy. Definitely a keeper recipe and the great thing about it is that the ingredients are items most people have on hand.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2003
This is a wonderful dish. I did not make the sauce for the top and it was still wonderful. My in-laws loved it. Will use this all the time.
I love corn pudding! My mother shaves her homegrown corn off the cob and freezes it. Its sweet and I'm wondering if it will be too sweet for this recipe. I love her fresh corn, especially during the holidays. Thank you for a great idea!
This is a great recipe! My grandmother used to make it when I was little. I made it twice in the past two days. I didn't make the sauce either time and the second time I added a little melted butter to the mixture...probably about 2 tbsp. It give the dish a hint of a buttery taste and it was excellente!
I did not think this was good if you know corn pudding well. It was edible and not unpleasant to taste but my aunt has the best corn pudding recipe and I was trying to find one to compete. This just wasn't it. I LOVE corn pudding but there are better recipes out there.
Like many reviewers, I found this to be too sweet, even with leaving off the sauce. I cut the sugar in the custard in half as well. I also substituted a can of creamed corned for the milk to add more corn flavor. I plan to make it again though, next time leaving out the sugar altogether and adding some extra spice to make it a bit more savory. And definitely make it in a smaller pan. It was thin even in my 9 x 9.
Cooked in round soufflé casserole to get a little deeper base. Only disadvantage to this method is that you’d be hard-pressed to get more than 6 servings from it unless you were to double the base portion of the recipe. However, it was absolutely delicious, creamy and rich.
I have made this on Thanksgiving for three years in a row. Now i say ill never look at canned corn the same way again. This recipie turns a simple can of corn into a gourmet masterpiece. I love it, and would sacrifice having the turkey, to have the corn pudding.
I added 1/2 tsp salt to the bottom corn layer. NOW the top layer..... It turned out to be this clearish yellow sweet butter jelly. the look of the jelly turned my stomach. I tried a small portion and couldn't take another bite. It was so strange. I can't explain it.
Very easy to make. Tasty but too sweet for my taste. I used frozen corn instead of canned, maybe that changed the taste a bit. I used some tarragon, salt, and pepper and next time would use more of those and cut the sugar back.
A big hit! I would make a few changes, though: make it in a smaller casserole dish or just double everything but the topping. Also, I never got the topping to become clear, but it still tasted great, if a bit sweet. Everyone loved it.
Delicious! For the reviewers who said it's too sweet...it is called "pudding" so expect it to be sweet. Don't leave off the topping. I cooked mine in a 9x9 casserole dish and left it in until it looked good and set. Yummy! My kids loved it.
The pudding was good enough, but I didn't like the topping. It was thickened by the flour, but it was a weird texture. Maybe it would have been better without flour, which would have been just a buttery simple syrup. This one's not a repeat for me, but I may have done something wrong with the topping.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.