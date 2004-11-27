Thanksgiving Corn Pudding

This recipe has been made and served in my mother's family for as long as I can remember. It is traditionally served with turkey and mashed potatoes. To save fat and calories, I cut the amount of butter and sugar for the topping in half, but for full flavor it is better with the full amount.

Recipe by Karen Andre

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, flour, baking powder and sugar. Add corn and pour into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes.

  • In a small sauce pan, combine butter, sugar, water and flour. Cook until clear. Once corn mixture is cooked, remove from oven, pour butter and sugar mixture over top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 438.9mg. Full Nutrition
