Easy French Dip Sandwiches

Rating: 4.64 stars
1060 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 757
  • 4 star values: 245
  • 3 star values: 39
  • 2 star values: 14
  • 1 star values: 5

A quick and easy sandwich that the whole family will love.

By writergirl

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Open the hoagie rolls and lay out on a baking sheet.

  • Heat beef consomme and water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat to make a rich beef broth. Place the roast beef in the broth and warm for 3 minutes. Arrange the meat on the hoagie rolls and top each roll with 2 slices of provolone.

  • Bake the sandwiches in the preheated oven for 5 minutes, or until the cheese just begins to melt. Serve the sandwiches with small bowls of the warm broth for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 44.6g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 93.7mg; sodium 2309.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1109)

Most helpful positive review

LadyBird
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2008
So awesome! I did not know that consomme was so I just bought beef broth. Before I made the recipe I looked it up and realized it is a strong broth so I just added 3 beef bullion cubes to the broth before adding the roast beef. It was so great. Everyone in my family gobbled it up. My husband preferred cheddar and and mustard so it was easy to change it up before putting in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(327)

Most helpful critical review

Joydee Mccorkle
Rating: 3 stars
05/16/2011
Very easy. I've used consomme forever due to it's weight & flavor. However, absolutely NOT a fan of deli roast beef b/c it does not even resemb le real roast beef in flavor. I take a 4 lb.boneless beef roast from the freezer, place it in a 500 degree oven for 30-45 mins. Turn oven down to 250 and roast UNcoveredfor 6 hrs. The finished product is fantastic & the drippings must be moistened, stirred up & added to the consomme. This is the only way to eat roast beef in our family. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Reviews:
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2011
It does't get much easier than this! Plus, it tastes really good! All I added to the "au jus" was a 1 tsp. of minced garlic, and a 1/2 tsp. of rosemary. I also sauteed a large onion sliced into 1/2 inch rings. I used swiss cheese instead of provolone (personal preference). These were some "Easiest" French Dip sanwiches ever! Read More
Helpful
(304)
Sara Weiershauser
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2008
This was awesome! I just au jus (in the packet) and it came out great. I added some garlic and onion salt to the juice. I also added garlic salt on top of the sandwiches before cooking. This was quick and simple and we loved it, thanks! Read More
Helpful
(190)
MindyMaxwell
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2009
I made this for my son and I tonight. He said this is better than Arby's! I did make a few changes. I added onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper to the beef broth like others did. I sauteed green bell pepper, onion and mushroom to add to sandwich under the provolone. Gotta get them veggies in! I am still trying to find the bread that will hold up to the juice as the hoagie turns too mushy, maybe toasting it as others have done will make the difference. I'll try that next time. I have found that the sandwich turns out best with good quality meat from the deli. This is a keeper for my family as we can customize to individual tastes, quick to prepare and yummy. Read More
Helpful
(116)
Paul Morris
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2008
This is a GREAT sandwich. I am the chief cook on our shift at the fire department and the guys are always looking for something different. These sandwiches along with homemade french onion soup rocks! Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(113)
emilymarie
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2008
My husband and I really really enjoyed these and they were exactly what we were looking for in a french dip. As per others suggestions, I sauteed onions and mushrooms and put them on too. I will definately be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(51)
GRANNYLOOHOO
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2007
These were so good and so easy! I had leftover roast beef and beef broth in the freezer homemade rosemary bread and provolone. I added a little rosemary to the broth and it was perfect. My family loved it! Thanks for a great idea writergirl. Read More
Helpful
(45)
MICHELERBSN
Rating: 4 stars
04/03/2008
This was a very easy and delicious recipe. My husband and very picky teenager loved it! I substituted the beef consomme for 1 can of beef broth and no water and got wonderful results! Read More
Helpful
(40)
