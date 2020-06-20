Easy French Dip Sandwiches

1 of 1109

Rating: 5 stars So awesome! I did not know that consomme was so I just bought beef broth. Before I made the recipe I looked it up and realized it is a strong broth so I just added 3 beef bullion cubes to the broth before adding the roast beef. It was so great. Everyone in my family gobbled it up. My husband preferred cheddar and and mustard so it was easy to change it up before putting in the oven. Helpful (327)

Rating: 4 stars It does't get much easier than this! Plus, it tastes really good! All I added to the "au jus" was a 1 tsp. of minced garlic, and a 1/2 tsp. of rosemary. I also sauteed a large onion sliced into 1/2 inch rings. I used swiss cheese instead of provolone (personal preference). These were some "Easiest" French Dip sanwiches ever! Helpful (304)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! I just au jus (in the packet) and it came out great. I added some garlic and onion salt to the juice. I also added garlic salt on top of the sandwiches before cooking. This was quick and simple and we loved it, thanks! Helpful (190)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for my son and I tonight. He said this is better than Arby's! I did make a few changes. I added onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper to the beef broth like others did. I sauteed green bell pepper, onion and mushroom to add to sandwich under the provolone. Gotta get them veggies in! I am still trying to find the bread that will hold up to the juice as the hoagie turns too mushy, maybe toasting it as others have done will make the difference. I'll try that next time. I have found that the sandwich turns out best with good quality meat from the deli. This is a keeper for my family as we can customize to individual tastes, quick to prepare and yummy. Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT sandwich. I am the chief cook on our shift at the fire department and the guys are always looking for something different. These sandwiches along with homemade french onion soup rocks! Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (113)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I really really enjoyed these and they were exactly what we were looking for in a french dip. As per others suggestions, I sauteed onions and mushrooms and put them on too. I will definately be making these again. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars These were so good and so easy! I had leftover roast beef and beef broth in the freezer homemade rosemary bread and provolone. I added a little rosemary to the broth and it was perfect. My family loved it! Thanks for a great idea writergirl. Helpful (45)

Rating: 3 stars Very easy. I've used consomme forever due to it's weight & flavor. However, absolutely NOT a fan of deli roast beef b/c it does not even resemb le real roast beef in flavor. I take a 4 lb.boneless beef roast from the freezer, place it in a 500 degree oven for 30-45 mins. Turn oven down to 250 and roast UNcoveredfor 6 hrs. The finished product is fantastic & the drippings must be moistened, stirred up & added to the consomme. This is the only way to eat roast beef in our family. Helpful (41)