Grandma Winnie's Turkey Stuffing

A classic stuffing recipe to serve with any turkey dinner. If you have turkey broth on hand, it can be substituted for chicken broth.

Recipe by Christine L

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Butter one 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a saute pan, cook onion and celery in butter until soft.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine onion and celery, bread cubes, poultry seasonings, mushrooms, egg and stock. Mix well and add to casserole dish. Bake for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 296.2mg. Full Nutrition
