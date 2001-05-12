Grandma Winnie's Turkey Stuffing
A classic stuffing recipe to serve with any turkey dinner. If you have turkey broth on hand, it can be substituted for chicken broth.
I made this stuffing for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I mistakenly bought the italian seasoned broth, but used it anyway. Even guests who said they usually don't like stuffing tried it and asked for seconds.Read More
I was not happy with this recipe at all. The only change I made initially was using vegetable stock instead of chicken. There was not enough liquid in the recipe. The stuffing didn't hold together at all. After I baked it and saw the bad results I fixed it up. I chopped it up and mixed in more egg, butter, and broth. I then put it in a smaller pan and re baked it. It was okay then.Read More
I made this stuffing last year and everyone requested it again this year. Great taste easy to make and no left overs!!! Even the kids love it.
Thanksgiving-2000---Very good but doubled the poultry seasoning.
On top of being super delicious, it was totally easy to make! For the turkey stock, I simply boiled the neck and gizzards included in the turkey with celery and onions and used that. I think that the turkey stock completes this dish and gives it that sweetness. Also, I gave the mix a stir every 20 min or so, to make some of it crispy.
Very tasty! I think I put too much bread in the mixture and it needed more liquid. Definately could have used a little more seasoning
Wasn't that impressed with overall recipe...way too bland. I had to "doctor" it - added sage, poultry seasoning and more broth to make moister.
I loved this recipie. It's great on Thanksgiving when you are having some veggie guests over. Mmmmmmm. It's a perfect base recipe which I love because I love altering recipies to my taste.
I had to triple the seasonings in this recipe and it was still bland. I may or may not make this again.....
This is the same recipe I use every year at Thanksgiving. If you are stuffing a bird, it needs to be a little dry because the juices from the turkey give it more juice. I also use seasoned bread crumbs rather than just plain bread, or you can season the bread yourself.
very good, but I would cut the amount of celery in half and leave out the mushrooms
Moist!
Perfect stuffing! Better than grandma used to make....
The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 is because I sauteed 8 oz. fresh mushrooms instead of using canned, but this is the best dressing I ever made for Thanksgiving dinner.
As another reviewer, I sauted fresh mushrooms with the onions and celery. Also, I added pecans. The result was a great hit with our friends, several of whom went for seconds.
The chicken broth makes it light and juice with great flavour, and it bakes really well. Makes for good leftovers too!
the absolute best! made it today! and cant wait to make again for Thanksgiving;-)
My first time making stuffing was a hit! Thank You!
Tasty. I doubled this, added fresh garlic, increased the butter and omitted the egg. I also added the cut up turkey innards and some chopped chicken/turkey. I kept it in the crockpot to keep it moist and warm until dinner. Mine turned out a little wet, but still good. TIP: Use your own homemade stock. You want it to taste like turkey, not salt.
Excellent recipe! We were looking for a healthy stuffing without heavy spices. It goes great with our holiday dinners (turkey or ham). We've been using this recipe for three years and will enjoy it for many more years to come.
This stuffing was AMAZING! My mother, who hates stuffing, loved raved about it. As many of the reviewers recommended, I doubled the poultry seasoning. Delicious!!!
This recipe made enough stuffing to fill our 15 # turkey. We used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and the seasoning packets that came with the bread crumbs. We added toasted nuts after the stuffing came out of the turkey. A very delicious traditional stuffing! It was moist and flavorful. Everyone like it and I'll make it again. I think I'll add more salt next time.
This was a good base to start which is why I gave 3 stars not 5. We like sausage stuffing so I scramble fried sausage, onion and celery plus extra butter with the sausage grease. Then added 2.5 teas of poultry seasoning, some garlic seasoning and ground sea salt & pepper. Finished by adding the low sodium broth and egg. I used bread that was a few days old cut into cubes. There were zero leftovers as everyone loved it including some people who said they don't like stuffing.
We love it, so much like the stuffing I grew up with, I boil the giblets with onion and celery to produce the broth that I use in the stuffing, I use 2 cups broth and 2 eggs. I then use some of the giblets in the stuffing and the rest in the gravy. I do spice it up with sage, salt, pepper. Happy Thanksgiving!!
I've made this stuffing over and over again and everyone always loves it.
add 2 teaspoons of sage and it will not be bland. You can also add 1 can of cream of chicken soup. YUM YUM!
Had to add my own seasonings!
Very good. I made the recommended changes and it turned out lovely. I decreased the amount of celery, added more seasoning, used fresh mushrooms, and added some more stock. My husband and I loved it....will be using this again as a base recipe.
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! This is something that will be made over and over and not just for Thanksgiving.
This is almost the same as the stuffing I've been making for years..I add chopped pecans but still it's the same. Every body seems to love it..I would give this one 5 stars...
This is a very good and an easy recipe to prepare. Everyone loved it at our family Thanksgiving dinner, and I plan on making it again for Christmas.
I tried this on New Year's Day with turkey and it was a real hit. It doesn't call for much seasoning, so I would add more as you see fit. Overall, really good.
This is a good basic recipe but you need to kick the spices up a notch. I add Sage and rosemary in addition to the poultry spice which I double. I also add diced carrots for color and taste.
I made this recipe for a party of roughly 30 people. Everyone loved it! It was also very easy to make. I added carrots, chopped parsley, a bit of ground sage, salt and pepper to taste, and a few tablespoons of milk. Since I have an electric oven I baked it for 45 to 50 minutes instead of the full hour.
Very yummy. I doubled the seasoning and used doubled chicken broth (not stock). I also used fresh mushroom, sauteed with the onions and celery. I really liked it, but my husband still prefers stove top.
Loved it! I doubled poultry seasoning, egg, celery and used Pepperidge Farm cornbread seasoning and fresh mushrooms. I heated stock with butter and folded it into sautéed veggies. Also added 1/2 cup bacon crumbles. I cooked in a Dutch oven at 350 for 25 minutes then another 10 minutes with the lid off to add crunch.
First time to make stuffing, this was so easy and amazing taste. Go for it, you won't be disappointed.
It is very good. Instead of canned mushrooms I used baby portabella mushrooms that I sauteed with the celery and onion.
no changes, was a hit with the family
It worked perfectly. They even looked good.
My southern cornbread-stuffing hubs always made fun
Very good indeed! I did add about 4 tbs of Worchester sauce and doubled all ingredients. It is great as left overs.
This the basic recipe that I and my mother have always used, except we add about half pound of seasoned pork sausage, sauted with the onion and celery. Nothing better for the bird!
The only thing I changed was carrots chopped and no mushrooms. They loved it
We've made this twice and will continue to adjust it to our taste-buds! Oven-toasted cubes of oatmeal, rye, and pumpernickel bread, used twice the poultry seasoning, turkey broth instead of chicken, and left the mushrooms out of the 2nd batch .We plan on adding cashews and sausage to the next batch. Tastes great out of the oven, but not so great after being refrigerated and microwaved. Still a keeper! Enjoy.
Love this recipe; however, I did make a few changes. I left the mushrooms out, as I'm not a fan. I also added a little more chicken stock and then added about 2 Tbsp of sugar. This is same thing my Grandmother always did when she made dressing. Gives it a littlw bit of a sweet flavor. Love it!
Easy to make. I substituted the turkey stock for chicken broth, increased the liquid by 1 cup and added the turkey neck meat as well as the giblets.
This was really good. I'm afraid I wasn't exact with the ingredients, using packaged bread cubes instead of fresh, fresh mushrooms instead of canned and forgot the egg. Still it was awesome and everyone loved it. I used to always made the stuffing mix that comes in a bag but will be making this instead. Next time I will plan ahead and use the soft bread cubes as the recipe states and hopefully won't forget the egg. Oh, and I made a ton of it. Hope it freezes well. We will see.
Really good stuffing, but a little bland. I doubled the poultry seasoning and added the same amount of sage.
I added water chestnuts, as that is a family favorite.
I added a 1-1/2 cups of raisins and loved the results! I do think it was just a little too dry so if I make it again I'd put in more chicken stock and maybe a second egg. Overall everybody loved it!
I made it exactly per the instructions for Thanksgiving and for Christmas this year. It was overwhelmingly enjoyed by all.
This was my first time making stuffing.. and it was delicious. I used red onion instead, chopped up the celery & carrots really small, added italian seasoning and added Craisins. It wasn't soggy, nor dry. Will be using this again for sure.
So simple to make but such a crowd pleaser, definitely complimented the turkey very well! Definitely recommend giving it a shot!!!
A good recipe, but I added some sage to it. That is how I remember dressing with the flavor of sage. Made it the day before and just heated it in the oven the next day.
I love this recipe because it is a great recipe to fix as is. But it is also easy to play with and create several versions to enjoy. one of my favorite additions to the recipe is whole fresh cranberries. let your imagination run wild and create, create, create and enjoy.
Great stuffing, everyone loved it
