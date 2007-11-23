Finnish Turnips
A sweet baked turnip side dish
This was so tasty it could have been dessert. I don't think I'll ever be able to prepare turnips any other way. Even my resident "non-veggie" eater couldn't get enough!Read More
I found this dish to be lacking character. To start with, it is too sweet. If you remove the brown sugar, you basically have a turnip omlette with some breadcrumbs thrown in. It is very rich and very unhealthy, and if I'm going to eat something like that, I want it to taste better than this! It needs some spices (nutmeg and ginger maybe?), and one review suggested mashing the turnips. Maybe that would help too. If I were to make this again, I might try those modifications, but I probably won't make it again.Read More
What a wonderful way to eat turnips! Who would have thuought that cornflakes would enhance the flavor, they seemed to take the bitterness out and leave the yumminess in! Even Mom liked them and she never eats turnips!
I love this recipe, but have to give it 4 out of 5 only because of the alterations I made to the recipe (I only give 5 out of 5 if I love the recipe after making it exactly as written). I use one medium turnip and halve the remainder of the ingredients. Also, I use 5% cream instead of heavy whipping cream and only a tablespoon of brown sugar Splenda instead of regular brown sugar. Not too sweet, and not too heavy. When I made this recipe with the modifications, my parents - who are both Finn and grew up on their respective mothers' turnip "casseroles" - said that these were the best turnips they'd ever had!
This recipe overall was pretty good. It was a little too soggy for my taste, but it had a nice not-too-sweet flavor. The cornflakes helped.
Personally, I enjoyed this dish. My family was iffy. I will make this again---without changes, the consistancy was fine. They'll learn to love turnips, I already do!
My hubby and I both enjoyed this very much!I did use 1/2 c. carnation evaporated with 1/2 cup 1% milk.Thankyou.
It would have helped if the directions had stated to mash the turnips, perhaps it could be edited to include that in the directions. Otherwise, very good and will make it again. We raise our own and always have plenty.
Yummy and fattening.
I am not real familiar with turnips but couldn't resist the beautiful white and purple vegatables I found in the market. This looked like a good recipe so I forged ahead. Every step is really easy and I learned that boiling turnips takes much less time than potatoes. I have only made this recipe once so have not had the chance to try variations. As written, however, it is delicious. It impressed my guest who is a gourmand. I did not have corn flakes so crunched up corn chex which worked perfectly. My advice is have your guests hang out in the kitchen. When it comes out of the oven it is so beautifully tall and golden! I agree with others who said it could double as a dessert.
Sounds like a good recipe. I also put 1/2 teaspoon of allspice and use regular breadcrumbs instead of cornflake crumbs. I omitted the egg though.
I made this for Thanksgiving. The family was not impressed. If I try it again I will mash the turnips and put the corn lakes only on top.
made this for the family and it was a hit so would make again! Thanks for the recipe! :0)
I will be passing this recipe on to my father-in-law, as well as using it again. With the kids helping we ended up with about a quarter cup extra crushed cornflakes and I used them all. I'll probably stick with that.
I will make this again -- scalloped turnips kids would like.
I will definitely be making this one over and over again. I did add one finely chopped leek. My hubby absolutely loved it. I didn't even have to remind him to put some in his lunch he was way ahead of me. Was even great to have the 2nd nite with dinner. Guess I will be adding turnips to the garden this year.
These were good!
