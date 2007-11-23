Finnish Turnips

23 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A sweet baked turnip side dish

By cathy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add turnips; cook until tender but still firm. Drain.

  • In a large bowl, add turnips, butter, salt, cream, eggs, brown sugar and 1 cup corn flakes. Blend until well mixed.

  • Pour into a 2 quart casserole dish, sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons crushed corn flakes. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 189.8mg; sodium 492.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022