Apple Butter I

150 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 40
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

A Sweet Apple Butter

By Susan

Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • Fill a slow cooker with diced apples, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Cover, and cook on high for 1 hour. Reduce heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 12 hours, or until thick and dark golden in color.

  • Pack into small, freezer-safe containers leaving 3/4 inch space at the top. Store in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 0.1g; sodium 18.6mg. Full Nutrition
