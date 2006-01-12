Apple Butter I

This recipe was absolutely wonderful! I used Red Rome apples that my husband and I picked fresh off a tree on our farm. The apples were a little under-ripe, so I added an extra 3/4 c. sugar in the recipe to make up for their tartness. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. While I was waiting for the butter to cook, I got online to read some reviews of the recipe, and I started to panic because so many of them said that the recipe was WAY too sweet and they were cutting the amount of sugar in HALF. And I had ADDED an EXTRA 3/4 c.?!?! Well, it turns out I had nothing to worry about--the apple butter was perfect. Sweet, but not too sweet. Perfect spreading consistency. Beautiful deep purplish red. Only regret was that this recipe only yielded 2 1/2 pints :( I will definitely be making another batch. TIP: At 10 hours, ladle the butter into a blender and blend for a few seconds to get out the lumps. Then return the butter to the crock pot, turn it back up to high, and leave the lid off so that it can thicken up. PERFECT RESULTS!!! YUUUMMM!!!