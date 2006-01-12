Apple Butter I
A Sweet Apple Butter
This is yummy, but I will say I use it more like a "suggestion" than a recipe. I fill my large crockpot with about 15-20 medium apples, peeled, cored and chopped. Then, I add 3 cups sugar, 3 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves, and a dash of salt. Cook it for 10-12 hours, blend, and pour into jars. I don't can/preserve it, just refrigerate--it goes so fast, it's not around for long! I think the original recipe would have been way to sweet--and would have made too little! Fill that crockpot, make it worth your time--makes the house smell great!Read More
Too too sweet for my family! I got my own recipe for this one and the family very happy with mine. Its a good recipe for the people who love sweet things. I put mine in the freezer.Up to nine months. The recipe did not say how to store the Apple Butter this is importain to the people who make it for the frist time. Or forgot how to make the Apple Butter. Need more information for keeping the product and how.Read More
This was a great recipe in thought. I'm really glad I read the reviews first. I cut the sugar in half. I also cut the cinnamon in half with the second batch and found it better, 4tsp is just TOO over powering. The concept of the slowcooker was perfect the amount of cooking time was perfect. My family can't get enough of MY version. I hope others will try this recipe and do it to their tastes. It's better than jam thanks for inspiring me with this recipe. Cheers!!
This sure was easy. And no burns from superheated liquid splatters like when I made apple butter on the stove. I used 12 medium apples and 3 cups of sugar. Nearly filled my 3 quart crock pot in the beginning. I also added 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon allspice. I removed the lid for the last couple hours to help thicken. Processed in a BWB for 10 minutes in half-pint jars. Tasted plenty sweet to me.
Fantastic !! I added 1/2 tsp allspice and substituted 2 cups brown sugar for 2 of the white and at the 6 hour mark I added 1/4 cup of aged balsamic vinegar !!!! then used the stick blender, as suggested in another review. It was easy and fool proof as it was but for that extra "gourmet" feel go with the vinegar !!. Just a side note i served it warm over grilled pork chops, even the kids went nuts over it.
This recipe has quickly become a family and gift giving favorite. I use a half red, cooking apples and half granny smiths. Then a stick blender toward the end of the process, kick up the heat to high again, just to get rid of any extra moisture. So delicious. Mini mason jars do the trick for gifts. Not sure how long it lasts (safely). But, I actually like it after it has been opened for a couple weeks (less sweet). Will probably just use less sugar next batch, though.
This recipe is so easy and so yummy! I made it in a few hours as my crockpot seems to work a lot faster than the norm. I boiled for 1 hour on high, stirred and let it cook on low for several hours while I made supper and went about my day. I did throw it into the blender and was worried about the consistancy, but after canning and leaving overnight, it was perfect. This has to be the best apple butter I have ever tasted. Used tart green apples and it came out perfect, not to sweet or over-powering - apple butter IS meant to go on toast. People that complained about the sweetness must be eating it right from the jar. Would have liked a more in depth explanation on how to store unused jars - refridgerate? cold room? Thanks for a great recipe!
Way too much cinnamon. Also I didn't use any sugar, just a 1/2 cup of huney. I also used a few more apples. Very good with just a little less cinnamon.
I COULDN'T BELIEVE THE SWEET HOMEY SMELL I HAD IN MY HOUSE. BUT WHEN I TASTED IT WOW. DELICIOUS! WILL MAKE OVER AND OVER AGAIN!!!
Great recipe! I love apple butter and have always made applesauce first than added my spices but I fellowed this recipe and it turned out wonderfully. I did let mine cook in the crockpot overnight and a whole day, just for the smell mainly. I was a bit nervous cause I thought it might be a bit to watery but after I processed it in my food processer it was perfect. It made 4pint jars. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a very good recipe...however, you listed it as 8 apples...it should be 8 lbs apples....I used 8 lbs and it came out fantastic...not too sweet...I believe that is why others stated it was too sweet...they only used 8 apples!!!
I incorporated the reviews w/ original recipe & this was amazing & so easy !! Filled my (7qt) crock pot w/ chopped apples, 2 c brn & 1 c white sugar, 3 t cinn, 1/2 t cloves, 1/8 t nutmeg 1/8 t allspice 1/8 t ginger a dash of salt & let it cook down, stirring occasionally. Used a stick blender & filled 8 (8oz) canning jars. Process 10 mins in BWB. What a great holiday gift :o)
This recipe was absolutely wonderful! I used Red Rome apples that my husband and I picked fresh off a tree on our farm. The apples were a little under-ripe, so I added an extra 3/4 c. sugar in the recipe to make up for their tartness. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. While I was waiting for the butter to cook, I got online to read some reviews of the recipe, and I started to panic because so many of them said that the recipe was WAY too sweet and they were cutting the amount of sugar in HALF. And I had ADDED an EXTRA 3/4 c.?!?! Well, it turns out I had nothing to worry about--the apple butter was perfect. Sweet, but not too sweet. Perfect spreading consistency. Beautiful deep purplish red. Only regret was that this recipe only yielded 2 1/2 pints :( I will definitely be making another batch. TIP: At 10 hours, ladle the butter into a blender and blend for a few seconds to get out the lumps. Then return the butter to the crock pot, turn it back up to high, and leave the lid off so that it can thicken up. PERFECT RESULTS!!! YUUUMMM!!!
Excellent, but I tweaked the recipe after reading everyone's reviews. Here is what I did...not too sweet, not too spicy, just right. 12 Medium Apples 2 tsp Cinnamon 2 c. Brown Sugar 1/2 tsp. Allspice 1/4 tsp. Salt 1/4 tsp. Ground Cloves Definitely use a hand mixer toward the end, as it helps to smooth out the apple butter. The mixture tends to "shrink" as you cook it, so fill that Crockpot as full as you can! My crockpot cooks fast, even on a low setting. Took less than 8 hours from start to finish for me. (1 year old Rival "Smart" Crockpot)
This turned out beautifully. I did however take the advice of a few of the reviewers and substitute brown sugar, decreasing the amount. I made a batch on the stove and the crock pot. Both turned out great, I used a blender to get a perfect consistency and canned all of it. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is so easy and tastes so old-fashioned. I've also used this recipe and substituted pears and it also turned out wonderful. Thanks for sharing it.
I only gave this 3 stars for the simple fact that 4 cups of sugar is ridiculous. I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar and it was still a little too sweet. Next time I will try 1 cup sugar. I used half granny smith and half gala apples. I also added nutmeg and allspice and 1 cup water. I cooked it on the stove instead of crockpot. It came out wonderful with these changes.
I used Heidi's suggestions. 16 medium apples, half Golden Delicious and half Gala. After 1 hour on high, I switched it to low for 14 hours, stirring about every 3. (So long because I went to bed. lol). A few seconds on blend in my blender, and poured it into 5, 14 oz. containers. Perfect, and not too sweet with that many apples and Heidi's measures of sugar and spices.
I absolutely love this recipe! I use it all the time! My kids and my whole family love it and people ask me to make it all the time. Great. Totally awesome!
Have used this recipe for several years and it's a NO FAIL recipe. I've learned that a couple of hours before I take it off, I take an electric mixer and whip up any large pieces left and add a few Cinnamon Red Hots which improves the color.
Family loved it!!
After reading others comments, I added 1 t. ginger, used 2 C. white sugar and 1 C. brown sugar instead of 4 C. of white sugar. At the end of 12 hours, I used a whisk to stir the apple butter and it gave it a wonderful consistency! My gang LOVED this recipe and I'm already making another batch! It is fabulous!!!
This was very easy and delicious. I did tweak it a bit. Like other reviewers, I cut the sugar in half. I used 2 cups, lightly packed light brown sugar. I also used 12 good size apples, 2 tsp. of cinnamon and 2 tsp. of apple pie spice. It is a wonderful treat on toast or raisin bread. The timing in the slow cooker was perfect. Even though I did change things a bit, "thanks" for a great recipe!
I love this recipe! My kids and neighbor kids love it too!! I use half red and half green apples, and then cut the sugar down to just 2 cups. I also use a blender at the end just to smooth it out. It's easy and great!
Turned out great, but I wish (for us slower people) the recipe mentioned how to get rid of the chunks of apples. I put mine in the blender and took care of the problem right away.
Other than it being just a bit to sweet.....It was a perfect way for me to use up a bag of apples that would have otherwise gone bad, and it's perfect on some waffels.
I read the reviews first, and halved the sugar. So glad that I did! I also added that dash of nutmeg, and allspice, and it turned out wonderful, and delicious!!!!
I have used this recipe for the last 3 years and it is always a hit. So easy! I keep the skin on the apples and when they are all done cooking I ladle the mixture into the blender so it is smooth. Saves me that extra labor of peeling and chopping.
A good, basic recipe...I also cut the sugar and cinnamon in half, and pureed it in a blender after cooking. Excellent!
I used Empire apples which made a sweet final product. The results are great but it takes a long time.
Super delicious. I did have some trouble with the recipe: I cooked this for way longer than the recipe says, and the apples never thickened on their own. But that's probably the fault of my slow cooker - it's just really slow. I just eventually whirled the mixture in the blender for the perfect spreadable texture. The flavor was amazing! I did reduce the sugar a bit (my apples were already pretty sweet) and use part brown sugar. I also added a dash of allspice. This is one I'll definitely make again, even with the little bit of extra work of blending it.
This is a really good recipe. I did not peel the apples. I put them in the blender after they cooked for awhile. I would do that again, the peel just turns into little pieces that you can't taste when it is on toast. I also cut the sugar in half. I decided that I could always add more later. Some apples are sweeter than others and I didn't know what people were using. I used McIntosh and it worked out well with half the sugar.
I used the general idea that this recipe gave....8 apples, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 2 tbsp cinnamon. Thats it. Slow cooked for about 10 hours. PERFECT! Not overly sweet, super easy. Thanks for the idea :)
I really like this recipe for it's simplicity. I did on the other hand make a few modifications. It is VERY sweet so I cut the sugar in half and squeezed in the juice of half a lemon. I also left the skin on the apples. After cooking I ran it through the food processor and it came out beautifully. My family and friends are raving over it. Thanks a bunch for a great recipe, Susan.
Really enjoyed this recipe. I only had whole cloves on hand, so I popped a couple in...this worked fine, but as it simmers overnight, the cloves added a slight bitter taste. I'd recommend using the ground cloves, but in a pinch, add the whole cloves - but remove after the first hour or so. Great recipe!!
Turned out great. First time I made apple butter and it is great. Plan to make more for Christmas Gifts. I did have to use a hand blender to get smooth. Jar'd right up perfectly.
I added plums to this and made it during our annual plum-jam-athon. This was the one recipe that people were asking for more of.
Used 13 apples, 2 3/4cSugar, 3tspCinnamon, 1tspCloves, 1/4tspSalt, juice of 1 Lemon. Followed the crocking directions. I think the recipe as written would have been far too sweet. Next time i'll reduce the sugar even more.
This is awesome apple butter. I followed the advice of some commenters. I decreased the sugar by one cup, the cinnamon by one teaspoon, added a couple of apples because the ones I was using were on the small side, and added balsamic vinegar. My husband said it was as good as we bought at Shipshewana. I think it is better. I love using the slow cooker - it's so easy.
I'm only giving this recipe 2 stars because the ingredient list is written poorly. There's no way you can make a proper batch of apple butter with only 8 apples. Especially when adding that much sugar! I used this as a guide along with many other recipes on here to get a proper recipe to our liking: 9 lbs granny smith apples cored, peeled and sliced, 2 cups sugar, 4 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/4-1/2 cup water. Everything in crock on high (300 deg. F ) for 4 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Use stick blender or food processor to blend to smooth consistency. Remove to jars, put on lids and process in water bath for 10 minutes. Check seals, tighten rings and store in cool dark place 8-12 months.
Loved it! Made enough to last all year. Real easy when you don't have much time to stand over a stove all day.
This was pretty easy to make, even if it does take forever to get the right consistency! I wasn't sure if mine was going to come out right because I thought it was thin at first, but after leaving it in the fridge overnight, it's great! My daughter LOVED having some on her bread for lunch :)
SOOO Good! I've been looking for apple butter ,was so glad to find such an easy recipe! I used raw sugar( 1/2 the specified amount), and 1/2 the spices, as was suggested by other reviewers. Amazingly good! Mashed with a potato masher when it had cooled. Yum!
I used the half sugar, half cinnamon that others suggested. I also used an immersion blender after 12 hrs, then left the lid off for the another 1-2 hours to increase the thickness. I preserved in 8oz jars, using the boiling water bath method for 10 minutes. Recipe yielded 3 and 3/4 jars. I will be giving these to family and friends for Christmas gifts! Great recipe!
Delicious!! I've made about 5 batches and every batch has turned out well. I've canned mine. And it is so easy. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good! My husband tasted it with a little hesitation but then went right back for more saying "this really DOES taste just like what I had as a kid!". I can't give this 4 stars because the recipe was vague on the amount/type of apples - "8 apples" leaves a ton of room for interpretation! I used a 3lb bag of Pinata apples (they taste like Honey Crisps) which was 10 small apples. I also reduced the sugar by half and it was still plenty sweet. I let it cook overnight and it worked great! I also like the idea of stirring it with a wire whisk to get the last chunks broken up vs putting it in a blender. A lot less messy.
This apple butter has a great flavor and a fabulous aroma. My house has never smelled more like "autumn." I do want to say, though, that this recipe is really sweet. Almost a little too sweet, and I even altered the recipe. I used 12 apples and 3 c. sugar. I think I would still use my 12/3 ratio next time, but use Granny Smith apples or another apple that is less sweet than the red delicious I used this time.
Super easy and so tasty!! I am going to make this for Christmas gifts! Thanks for sharing!
Tastes good, although very sweet, next time I am going to cut the sugar in half, as others mentioned. I did cut the cinnamon in half, turned out just right for my taste. I used granny smith and winesap apples that I got at an orchard, wonderful tart apples, even with these there was still too much sugar.
very very good! this recipe was super easy! i followed the advice of the other reviews and cut the sugar in half. i then used half white and half brown sugar. it turned out great!
Saying "8 apples" is a little vague. My apples were HUGE. This is similar to the last recipe I tried from here, and both used too much sugar in my opinion. I used 1 cup white and 1 cup brown. I cooked for about 12 hours, blended with an electric mixer to make it a little smoother and then processed six 1 cup jars in a boiling water bath. Although it tasted like 5 star apple butter, had I used the amount of suger indicated it would have been far too sweet, so I gave the recipe 4 stars.
This recipe was a great start for tweaking. After reading all the suggestions I did make a few changes. First, I initially tripled the recipe to accomodate my amount of apples. Then I cut the sugar by half and used half white and half brown sugar. I also reduced the cinnamon by half. The end product was FABULOUS! The house smelled wonderful and thae taste was so much better than any bought apple butter.
This was a very simple way to make apple butter. It was the first time I had ever made it and was pleased at how fast it went. I through it all in the crock pot and went to bed! We woke to a wonderful aroma! Much too sweet though. I would cut the sugar in half or use double the apples.
My DH would always tell me about his grandma's apple butter, but I was not about to stand over a copper kettle all day long.I was happy when I found this slow cooker apple butter. I too reduced the sugar, and used 1/2 brown sugar. I started in the evening and when I woke I had the best smelling kitchen, we polished off a jar with toast for breakfast, canned the rest in a bath water. I think I have another recipe I will have to keep on making. He bought more apples for me, hint hint.
This was so simple in the crockpot! I used 12 medium Granny Smith apples (I wish the recipe would have suggested a type.) and less sugar and cinnamon as suggested by other reviews.
This was really good! I had to cook this about 15 hours. Then I used an immersion blender to get this the right consistency. Finally, I put these in small jars and covered with boiling water, boiling for 7 minutes to seal. Don't tighten the rings on the jars after boiling for 24 hours.
I made the same recipe but used pears - because I had them on hand. I used an immersion blender to make it smooth. Very tasty!
This recipe is absolutely delicious. It turns out great each & every time. Makes a great gift in a jar also.
I've made this twice now. The first time I used golden delicious from the local orchard, I used one cup of dark brown sugar and used the recommended spices for a crockpot full of chopped apples, many more than eight, you'll need several pounds of apples to yield a worthwhile amount of apple butter. I pureed about 3 cups of the mixture in the morning after it had cooked for 12 hours, before I turned it to high again to cook off the liquid. I have an oval crockpot so I turned the lid sideways so that the mix was halfway covered, so the butter still retained enough heat to keep a steady simmer. The second time I used mostly Jonathans and a few Galas. I used fresh nutmeg instead of cloves. The second batch has a much more complex taste, it has a richness I usually associate with butter. I don't know if it is the apple choice or what. All in all my advice to fellow cooks on this recipe is start with one cup of dark brown sugar (it has a much more complex taste than white sugar) and taste it before you take the lid off to make final adjustments. Makes a great Christmas gift!
I loved the apple butter.It is sooo good on toast or biscuits. Also good on pork chops!
No need to purchase apple butter any more! This was well worth the time and effort. I did find that it was too sweet and overly spicy for my personal taste, so I cooked and masked more plain apples and added during the cooking process. I didn't not add any salt either. I stored my batch in jelly jars for sharing with family. I'm tempted to get more apples and make a 2nd batch. House smelled so great while it was cooking too!
Really yummy! I don't suggest using a slow cooker liner for this recipe. I did and it didn't hold up to the 12 hours of cooking, so it broke and all my liquid burned to the bottom of my cooker. But, I just added a little water to the very thick apple paste that I got out of my cooker and pureed it (I think this recipe needs a quick trip through the food processor to lighten it and get the lumps out) and it turned out so very good! Thanks!
I will use a little less sugar next time. I think that apples that I chose were sweet enough. This recipe was so easy, and well recieved. Thanks
I am going to have to say it missed it but just a bit. I usually make a few batches of apple butter for my family around the holidays and decided to try a new recipe. after the first batch, I made a few changes. Too much sugar for so little apples. I cut it to 3 cups, and I put about 15 apples or so in. Other than that, This recipe is quick and easy and it comes out great.
recipe was good--we took advice of several folks and cut sugar and cinnimon in half--slow cooked it for two days and then canned it. Came out great
I was nervous about making this but it turned out great. I used 12 small apples, 1 c of white sugar and 1 c. of brown sugar with a sprinkle of cloves. It made 2 quarts of yummy apple butter.
this was good, but calls for too much sugar and cinnamon. so, i added an additional apple, halfed the sugar and cinnamon and it came out perfect! where i live it is very hard to find apple butter, so this recipe is definately a blessing.
This was a fantastic recipe. Tastes just like the apple butter recipe that our family used to spend hours making in a big kettle outside over the fire. I did have to cook it longer in my slow cooker (more like 14 hours to get it nice and thick) but I think it was because I have a giant one and this recipe didn't fill it up. I will probably do a double batch next time for that reason. Also, I blended it a bit before putting it into jars to get it extra smooth.
As it is, this would make a very good ice cream topping, or topping for some other sort of dessert. It is creamy, rich and very sweet. I made another batch with half the sugar and cinnamon, and it was much more versatile (for those of us that like our creamy sweets to stay in the dessert realm) and far less painful to sugar-sensitive teeth. :)
I made the first batch according to the recipe (although I did halve the sugar) and it came out great but I was afraid some might find it too cinnamony so I used only 2 teaspoons for batch number 2. Now I'm making batch number 3 and I think I'll use at least 3 teaspoons or go back to the full 4. The "sharp" flavor is much nicer than a too bland apple butter. In any case, this is definitely a keeper - so easy to make. I put the apples in at night and finished them off in the morning with an immersion blender. As other reviewers mentioned, I took the lid off for the last couple hours to get rid of some of the liquid. I found canning instructions online, so I processed my jars and will give them as teacher gifts for Christmas.
I followed the directions exactly as stated and when I went to fill the jars all I had was a big gooey mess - not at all what apple butter is supposed to look like. It smelled good but it can not pass as apple butter.
Wonderfully simple, but requires a few adjustments as noted in other reviews. Unless your apples are very tart, you'll need to reduce the sugar. My first batch used 3 cups and was still too sweet. Next batch I used 2 cups and it was wonderful. Also, I used twice as many apples and it still came out beautiful! It made 3 yummy pints size jars! Great for giving during the holidays! :)
WAY TOO SWEET, even on plain biscuits! I used 3 cups of sugar (1.5 white/1.5 brown) & nearly two bags of apples. I did like the simplicity of the recipe & the smell that filled my house.
YUM!!! My husband loves apple butter and I had never had it before. This was such a treat , my husband raved about it and started offering jars of it to family , friends, and neighbors. Thanks for this great recipe!
Very easy, very tasty, and smelled fabulous all day long. Will make again for sure!
This is excellent! Cut the sugar back by 1 cup & subbed nutmeg for cloves (cuz i was out). Just hoping the neighbor's apple tree has enough for 1 more batch! My children ate it warm in a bowl straight out of the crockpot.
I made two crockpot batches, and just filled it to the bring with apples. I agree with other posters that the sugar can definitely be cut down. First batch I used 3 1/2 cups of sugar and it was pretty sweet. The second batch I cut down to 3 cups, and it came out just right. House smells SO good.
The most awesome apple butter EVER! Takes a long time, but super easy to make!
This recipe is awesome and soooo easy for novice cookers like myself. I did cut out 1 cup of sugar and only put in 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. Depending upon the apples it does not take 12 hours to make. Watch for the consistency of the butter. Everyone loves it! Thanks!
It wasn't exactly what I was looking for, But it was great. We have use it as filling for tarts and cookies, and it's great on toast.
What an easy recipe, and tasty too!
This recipe calls for too much sugar. I like to taste the different apples in my apple butter but the sugar in this recipe masks all that. I make over 200 pints of AB every fall and only use 1 1/2 -2 cups sugar for each 64 ounce batch of AB. I also follow the USDA guidelines for boiling water bath canning and leave a 1/4 in headspace at top of jar. If you are going to freeze this you would leave a little more space at the top, 1/2 in would be sufficient.
Easy and wonderful- keeps for a couple weeks in the refrigerator if you don't can it.
This apple butter would have been too sweet with the allotted amount of sugar, just as the other users suggested, but I love cinnamon, so I kept that the same. I only added about a third of the sugar that the recipe suggested. It tasted like it had the right amount of sweetness to me (I like tart stuff), but it never thickened up like it should have. It was still delicious - I ate it kind of like applesauce, but it was much richer and more decadent. Maybe next time I will add some cornstarch for thickening, or maybe I should have cooked it longer? I don't know what I will do next time, I just know I liked the taste, and I will experiment to see if I can thicken it up while still keeping it less sweet. This recipe, however, is a good starting point, and a great idea for using excess apples.
Just a little less sugar would have made this perfect
I like that this recipe DOES not use cider or apple sauce. I did take the suggestion of reducing the sugar and adding a couple more spices as one reviewer suggested. I didn't use a crock pot. I used a slow oven and an immersion blender. Can't wait to try it again!
This is a wonderful & easy recipe. Have already passed it on to two people. We like it a little on the sweet side, so it was just right for us. Really enjoyed doing this in the crock pot & forgetting about it. The kitchen smelled great!!!!
I reduced the sugar by a cup and substituted nutmeg as I had no cloves. My first time making apple butter, but certainly not the last. Fabulous!!
ok a few things i changed after reading the reviews: cut the sugar by 1/2 cup (probably should have cut a little more), used part brown sugar, left the spices the same but added nutmeg. minced the apples first in a chopper, cooked it for around 5 hours then ran it through the chopper again to get out the chunks. i had to add a little water to thin it out, but overall it's REALLY good and made my apartment smell yummy. good recipe.
I've never been a fan of store-bought apple butter, but wanted to give homemade a try because I've heard it's so much different & better. I have concluded that I just must not be a fan of apple butter. To me, it is just spiced-up applesauce. I guess I expect more substance to the spread, like a buttery texture or something. Anyway, I made this as stated, but reduced the sugar by just 1c versus the 2c that many other reviewers did. Thanks for the recipe, Susan!
All I get is compliments. And it made my home smell wonderful!
A very good recipe, but too sweet. I find that I don't have to sweeten preserves too much, especially apples. Instead of white sugar, I use a 1/4 cup of brown sugar.
my 2 year old went crazy for this!
So delicious and easy! I followed others suggestions and used half the amount of sugar called for and it turned out GREAT! This was my first time ever making apple butter but certainly not my last.
This was my first time making this. I did cut back on the sugar and only used 1 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Tasted alright. I think I cooked it too long though, cause I stirred it quite a bit and then used my immersion blender to break it down. I used an apple slicer and peeler in the beginning and then put the apples in a food processor for a bit. Tasted alright, didn't make too much though, guess people doubled their recipes or my apples weren't big. Will try again this year and make it in time for the holidays (missed it this year). Happy New Year!
Went apple picking, found this recipe. Made it, gave it out to my nieghbors and I am still getting calls about how good it is.
This was not too sweet. It is delectable! Will never use a different recipe again, thank you for posting this.
This was a much easier way to make apple butter than the way I was taught (but don't tell my mom that!). The apple butter did remain lumpy in spite of constant stirring, though, so I ran it through a mill and that did the trick. I used my own preferences for spice amounts. Turned out great--I'll definitely be using this method again in the future!
Really easy to make. It does not need 12 hours. The spices were really strong but good. I cut the sugar by 1 cup and used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white. Smells yummy and had a deep rich color.