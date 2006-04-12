Cranberry Sauce Extraordinaire

This has been a 'trade secret' for years, but it's so good I decided to share it! It's everyone's favorite, and can even be poured over a block of cream cheese and served with crackers for a fun holiday appetizer.
Literally the BEST cranberry sauce EVER. You will never again buy the canned kind. I followed the recipe to a T, except that I substituted one small can of mandarine orange slices instead of one orange. It made prep super easy. For the dried fruit, I used the Sunmaid bits of fruit that include raisins, prunes, cherries and apricots. Everyone at our Thanksgiving dinner loved this sauce. My mother asked for seconds and thirds! The recipe makes a TON, but it lasts in the fridge and only gets better as the flavors blend. I found myself craving it by the spoonful the days following Thanksgiving, so I would heat a few spoonfulls in the microwave until it was warm and ate it right out of the bowl. I am still eating it with cream cheese on bagels for breakfast every morning! This one will be a staple at my holiday table every year! The best way to describe it is that it tastes like "fall." The yummy fall spices make this dish.
This year I volunteered to bring the cranberries to Thanksgiving dinner, and I wanted them to be really special. I chose this recipe since it had so many good reviews, but... gross. SALT in cranberry sauce?!! Also I thought the spices were overpowering. I had to run to the store to buy more cranberries & started over with the traditional cranberries/orange juice/sugar recipe & they turned out great. Might be ok if you leave out the salt & tone down the amount of cinnamon & nutmeg.
11/19/2000
I made this in the crockpot overnight on the low setting. Couldn't have been easier
FANTASTIC. I substituted Splenda for all but a tablespoon of the sugar for my diabetic guest, a former chef. He thought this was the most incredible cranberry sauce/chutney ever, and is now requested for all future thanksgivings. I don't care for regular cranberry sauce, but this was quite nice. I used about 1/2 the nuts called for, dried cranberries, cherries, and apricots, a whole (small) pear with a 1/2 an apple, and added a pinch of ginger and some allspice in addition to the cinnamon. The house smelled wonderful, and it tasted just as good.
Use Food Processor! So much easier!!! I put fruits and nuts one at a time in food processor then after cooking processed again to get that pretty red color back. I added an extra orange and used dried apricots which threw off the color but cut the tart flavor and were FABULOUS! The pecans make this absolutely irresistable. Serving suggestion: on bagel, toast or crackers with cream cheese! Its awesome!
I used to hate cranberry sauce but not any more. I've been making this for thanksgiving and Christmas for 2 years now and I "ALWAYS" get compliments on this dish. I leave out the nuts, used a can of mandarin orange instead of orange and been trying different kinds of dried fruit like tropical fruit mixes (coconut, mango, pineapple, etc.) It always turns out good.
This was a good cranberry sauce. I used the same recipe, except using splenda instead of sugar and left out the dried fruit. I also did not peel the fruit (except the orange of course!) and did not find that to affect the final product except the time it saved me. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! I made this twice over the Thanksgiving holiday and it was well received both times. I used 1/2 cup dried cherries and 1/2 cup dried apricots for the dried fruit. The second time I made the sauce I added slightly more than 1 cup sugar, and I thought it tasted even better. This will be our new cranberry sauce tradition. Thank you for this delicious sauce recipe!
Very good. My pear was not quite ripe, and I used dried cranberries as fruit bits so I added a bit more sugar. Next time I will add a mix of dried diced apples, currants, cranberries, and blueberries - and make sure my pear is RIPE! I also left the pecans in halves in case the diner wanted to pick them out. Leftovers were spooned into pre-baked shortbread tart shells and eaten with ice cream!
Part 2 of 2 Parts!! [CHEF'S NOTE: The second time, on my commercial range, I chose not to simmer, but to use a low boil instead once the syrup was ready. The cranberries began to burst almost as soon as they were immersed, and my doubled recipe was cooked in about 15 minutes, contributing to the apples and pears retaining their consistency. I recommend the higher heat instead of the longer simmer.] A double recipe yields a little more than 3 quarts. And I can tell you it won't be enough! The finished product is very jam-like in texture, and reducing the sugar helps to not overwhelm the tartness of the cranberries. You will not want to pass on this recipe. It is a genuine crowd pleaser! You may find that doubling again (to 4x) will provide the leftovers you'll be sorry you didn't have more of. We have used this on toast and even as an ice cream topping!! (Try it, you'll love it.) It will make an excellent gift when packed in 1/2 pint mason jars using a standard jam hot-pack method. Just tell the recipients to use it as soon as possible so they can ask you for the recipe before all the cranberries are gone from the market until next year.
I introduced this to my "Intro to Cooking Class" this morning 3 out of the 12 students declared they hate Cranberry Sauce and would never think of even trying this dish during the taste portion of our class.... All three did tried Cranberry Sauce Extraordinaire and all 12 students left the class today saying when they have to bring a dish to the family gathering this year, this is the one! I did change one thing... left uncovered and reduced the whole lot until it became thick, rich, sweet and wonderful.
As a professional chef, I knew this was a winning recipe when I saw it "on screen". You will NOT be disappointed by this recipe which is easy enough for your child to do with supervision. I made this for the first time -- twice in the same week. First in a crockpot overnight, then on the stovetop. Both times doubling the recipe and omitting the nuts and salt (no reason for salt in this recipe at all). Also reduced the sugar to 1-3/4 cups instead of 2 cups. Used smaller-sized navel oranges pureed to juice and pulp in a food processor, and golden raisins, mediterranean apricots, mango slices, and dark cherries as the dried fruit (all but the raisins chopped in the food processor with steel knife blade), and Granny Smith apples and Bosc pears cut by hand. In a 6-quart crockpot overnight, the apples and pears broke down and became indistinguishable in the sauce. And the lower heat of the crockpot means having to "help" the cranberries to burst.
This is really exceptional! I made a double batch of this. I took the advice of another reviewer and added dried cranberries instead of other dried fruit as I wanted a true cranberry taste. It turned out a nice deep red. We have some diabetics in the family so I only used 2/3 cup of Splenda in place of sugar for the double batch and it was nice and tangy! I made a mistake though and as odd as it sounds, it worked out for the best! Even though I had doubled the recipe, I accidentally only added one cup of water! It turned out nice and thick (not runny) but watch the temp if you do that so it doesn't burn. Got rave reviews and requests for the recipe which is the greatest compliment! Going to make more for Christmas next week! I only rated four stars since I used the Splenda and only 1/2 the water for the double recipe, otherwise I would have rated it five stars! **Edited** to add that the second time I made this, I used around 3/4 cup of Splenda, great taste but think everyone prefers it made with 2/3 cup of Splenda, more tang to the taste with 2/3 cup.
This was so good. The only thing I'll change next time I make it (and there will be a next time; I'll never look for another cranberry sauce recipe again!) will be to soak the dried fruit in brandy before adding it. That's the only thing I missed from my previous cranberry sauce.
I just finished my first batch ever, only having been sampled by my wife and I but our two party jury has deliberated...this recipe is GUILTY of being the best cranberry sauce either of us has ever had! Some changes of note: I used half a cup of orange mango juice instead of water. Partly because of previous reviews stating the sauce tended to be a bit watery, but also because I substituted a cup of fresh raspberries and a cup of fresh blackberries for dried fruit. Also the reason I used a quarter of the suggested sugar. Instead of a fresh orange I used canned mandarin orange. I added a quarter cup of cognac and cut back on the spices by half while adding a 1/4 tsp of Chinese five spice. Cooking temp was a little higher to boil off some extra liquid. Turned out magnificent!
This is a wonderful dressing for turkey, chicken, hen or pork (including ham). I follow the recipe exactly when I'm home (except that sometimes I substitute 1/4 cup Splenda and 1/2 cup light brown sugar for the granulated sugar -- just for variety) but I substitute Pecan extract when I "travel" with this because some members at our holiday dinners can't handle the nuts. I've frozen double batches in plastic air-tight containers and it reconstitutes very well when left to defrost in the refrigerator overnight. Prefer it warm? 1-1/2 minutes in the microwave (stirring once, half-way thru) will take care of that. Enjoy.
This is a totally fabulous cranberry sauce, but I make it without the pecans. I love pecans, but I don't care for them in this dish. They create a bit of a weird texture for me. I have used several different types of dried fruit - dried cherries, cranberries, raisins, blueberries, apricots, etc. I've made this sauce many times and always get rave reviews!
AMAZING!! I made this for Thanksgiving last year and everyone loved it! There were many requests for me to bring it again to Christmas. I make two batches and there are never any leftovers. Great with cream cheese and crackers. It couldnt have been easier to make, just put all the ingredients in a pan and simmer! I loved the texture of the pecans, and the dried fruit is a must!
Ok, this is absolutely THE VERY BEST AND MOST AMAZING cranberry sauce I have ever tasted, bar none. My DD has been making this (by popular demand) for special occasions for family gatherings over the last year, and I finally got the recipe from her so that I can make it, too. I have used this in and on everything from roast chicken/turkey, fish, filet mignon, and chicken stew (yes - added in just before serving!), all the way to sneaking into the refrigerator to snack on it like a leftover dessert (ooo la la - so very yummy!). I promise, this won't disappoint and rivals the best of the best. Pookie, I'm still going to be asking you to bring along this favorite, any time your precious hands are willing to make it! (And I love your special touch with what you do with the pecans!) Love you for having found this gem! xoxo
Followed the recipe mostly, however I used 13.5 oz (3 cups) of fresh picked low-bush cranberries, 1 granny smith apple, 1 bosch pear, 1 purreed navel orange, no nuts (lethal allergies in the family), and currants for the dried fruit (since that's all we had). The cinnamon was a little overpowering, and I added 2 pinches of ground cloves, a pinch of ground ginger, and a pinch of mace to even out the flavour. At first I was scared that the sauce was too sweet, but after the cranberries burst it turned into a perfect tart-sweet combination and a beautiful deep red-burgandy colour. Bonus: The currants plumped up and looked like little cranberries. Everyone loved it! Even the anti-cranberry sauce folks! The bf covered a third of his plate with a helping of this on it's own. The recipe yielded so much that we are using the rest for a cheesecake topping later this week. Love the versatility of the recipe! Next time will omit salt (not needed), maybe try some orange zest, play around with maple syrup instead of sugar, try using anjou pear, and only use a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and the spices used above. I'll also try some batches with nuts when my mom isn't around, and one without spices at all for comparison. This will be a year-round recipe. Thanks! I noticed a lot of comments regarding too sweet or too tart, which does come from the type of dried fruit used as mentioned, but can also be affected by the fresh fruit.
Extraordinaire is appropriate. I have been making cranberry sauce for years but was looking for something different. Followed the recipe to a T except I added 1/2 the pecans during cooking and 1/2 I toasted and put in at the end. This won't replace the old cranberry sauce, but will definitely be sitting next to it.
Ever since I found this recipe, I have been making it at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I now have to double the recipe, as people always want to take some home with them. This is also great to put over baked Brie when you need a fancy looking and delicious appetizer. Can be make ahead of time, and holds up well in the fridge. I usually use a small can of mandarin oranges instead of the fresh orange, and is fabulous. You will never go back to the canned stuff!
This recipe is as good as everyone said it was. I added dried cherries instead of the mixture and they were perfect in this very flexible recipe. I wish I could give it 6 stars. Thanks for sharing this with us. I'll be making this again.
I have been making recipes from this website for years, but have never rated or reviewed anything. I had to rate this. This recipe is AMAZING!!!! I decided that I wanted homemade cranberry sauce this year. I had never tried to make it before. We are a family that likes our can shaped sauce full of ridges (plus it's just one less item to have to prepare). For my dried mixed fruit, I used a combination of blueberries, cherries and apricots. I did not use an orange, but substitued a small can of drained mandarin oranges that I smashed up. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. It was very easy to make. My 3 year old loved it too! It was her favorite part of dinner!!!! Will definitely be making this again in the future (and probably extra to have on hand for baked chicken dishes through the winter).
Wow...this recipe was great! Even better the next day. I will actually make this the day before because the flavor is not as bitter and just wonderful the day after. I used mandarin oranges from in the can. I did not have a pear around or dried fruit but did add a mango and it was just delicious. I plan on making this every year or also for Easter dinner. Next time I will add an extra apple and more of the oranges. It was just fine without the dried fruit. Thank you for this great recipe.
12/23/2010
Last year I used a different recipe and I was the only one who liked it. This time even people who don't like cranberry sauce liked this. To accommodated their picky tastes I did leave out the pecans and dried fruit (though I think the pecans would be wonderful). I also used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. And only 1/2 cup of water (because my cranberries were frozen for a week before I used them and were juicy). I didn't puree the orange, I just chopped it into small pieces and cooked it like that.
Absolutely wonderful! This cranberry sauce is so easy to make. I omit the dried mixed fruit as I prefer all fresh fruit in my sauce, also I don't always add chopped pecans due to food allergies. I have also added pineapple to this sauce in years past and it adds a nice tropical twist. My family requests this side dish annually for Thanksgiving and Christmas. This past year we tried putting some warmed cranberry sauce over vanilla ice cream for dessert and found it heavenly! Thanks for sharing your recipe with us :)
01/08/2011
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas and everyone absolutely loved it. For the dried fruit I used dried cranberries, cherries and 2 prunes. I also pureed the pear and apple. This will definitely be a staple at our holiday table and likely throughout the year!
I made this for this past Thanksgiving to bring to someone else's dinner. It was a big hit. My husband usually will only eat the strained jelly but he loved this. Said there's no reason for the jelly if I have this. I've made it again since Thanksgiving and had it with chicken and turkey meals. Also put it in a burrito wrapper with chicken and rice dressing, heated in my pannini maker - delish! Before I made it, I read the top 100 helpful reviews and incorporated their suggestions into the recipe by cutting the sugar in half and using mandarin oranges which I broke up with my fingers. The second time I made it, I cooked the berries with the liquids and spices until the berries burst. It was much easier to help them burst without the other fruits in the mix. Once the berries burst, I added the other fruit and cooked until it was thick. Since we have nut allergies in the family, I toasted the pecans but didn't add them until I was able to take some plain sauce out first. I can't imagine being without this and plan to always have some in the fridge. Next time. I'll double the recipe and freeze it in smaller quantities that would be used within a couple of weeks. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!
This was far too tart for my sweet tooth. I added another 1/2c. of sugar, a 1/4c. of orange juice and a 1/4 c. of sherry. I didn't put in the dried fruit, either because I'm not a fan. I let it simmer for about 15 minutes more uncovered to reduce the sauce down because my additions made it soupy. I customized it to fit my sweet needs and it was fabulous.
This is a great recipe and adds personality to something most people are used to getting out of a can. I did have a bunch leftover (a little goes a long way), but I rubbed it over a pork roast and put it in my slow cooker for 8-10 hours. Made a nice dinner, and I used up the cranberry sauce! Thanks!
WOW! I am from New Zealand where we couldn't tell the difference between a cranberry and a loganberry (and who's heard of kiwifruit sauce with turkey....LOL!!) so I needed a recipe to get me through Christmas dinner in North America. This recipe was easy and by far the most delicious thing on the table. December 29th and we are still raving about it and eating it with anything we can. Bravo!!
I just made this and the next time I will cook cranberries for 15 minutes and then add the rest of fruit and nuts because I like it to be a little less mushy. It only needs to cook about 20 minuts. I also added a little red food color to make it a deeper color. The I put it in 3 pint canning jars and let them seal so I could store in refridgerator and usa for Thanksgiving and Xmas. It makes alot. I also had about a half a cup more and I'm going to see how it freezes. I will also grate thr orange peel and add that.
This is the 2nd year I will be making this sauce. I used 1 small can of manderine oranges including the liquid instead of the pureed orange. I used 1/4 less water at the start to compensate for the liquid added from the can. My husband even had some and he hates cranberry sauce.
This is by far the best cranberry sauce I've had! The only change I made to the recipe is to lightly toast the nuts and sprinkle them on top rather than boiling them with the other ingredients. This small change gives it much better texture.
Made it exactly as recipe called....I normally cannot stand Cranberry Sauce....This one was AWESOME! Thanks for sharing. Even the my picky In-Laws (that I love dearly) had second helpings. Will definitely make this one again.
I made this for Christmas and thought it turned out great! It looked like the picture and tasted wonderful, however the large group I made it for didn't like it. Guess they are still stuck on the Canned Cranberry tradition. Maybe a good idea to introduce this to the traditional types by providing both styles! I give it 5 stars for thinking outside the box or in this case....the can!!!!
this really is some great cranberry sauce! but it does make A LOT!! i used just a bag of trail mix from the dollar store, it didnt have nuts just dried fruit and that way it was a lot cheaper than going to the bulk bins. i got a lot of different dried fruits in the one bag and it was only $1! i didnt peel the apple or pear, i just cut them into chunks, i didnt have any skins clinging to the back of my throat and it saved a lot of time. also instead of using a pureed orange, i just dumped the whole can of mandorin orange slices in with the juice and halved the sugar. i had to add about 3 tsp of flour to thicken it up though because of the added juice! like most of the other reviewers, i have been eating it on everything, and by the BOWL FULL!
Seems odd to me that people will significantly change a 5-star recipe and then give it fewer stars! I've been making this for years and *every* time I serve it -- whether at home or at a potluck -- it's gone, gone, gone within mere minutes because it's an utterly delightful version!!!
I do not like cranberry sauce but my husband does. I started making this recipe 2 thanksgivings ago and every time I make it he says it is the best stuff I make!! Now I make it every year for Thanksgiving AND Christmas and even my family and my in-laws love it and ask for it. I like it the 2nd day warmed up on a bagel or english muffin for breakfast. Try this recipe--you won't regret it!
This recipe is so DELICIOUS! I noticed some of the reviews said it was more fruity than a traditional cranberry sauce. Might I suggest that instead of dried mixed fruit you add dried cranberries! It gives it an extra cranberry kick and the dried cranberries plump up while cooking to give the sauce a nice texture!
I rated this recipe years ago and had to submit an update. I am asked to make this every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Here are the revisions I've made...I add fresh ginger and cloves along with the cinnamon and nutmeg. I omit the dried fruit and salt because I don't think they're necessary. Also I use walnuts instead of pecans and only use about 3/4 cup of organic pure cane sugar. A hit every time I make this!! Also found if there ARE leftovers this tastes great spread on toast! :-)
Absolutely delish! I followed the recipe exactly, poured finished sauce over a block of cream cheese and served with crackers. The cream chz and sweet sauce really balanced each other well. My husband nor I are cranberry sauce fans, but we're both a fan of this dish.
I didn't have dried fruit or use the pecans. And I added about 1/2 of triple sec as it cooked. Everyone absolutely loved it...even people who said they normally don't like cranberry sauce thought it was great. Thanks Leeza!
This is by far the best cranberry mixture I have ever had the pleasure of making and eating. The difference in this recipe is that there are all kinds of things. The "purist" cranberries (ie. cranberries, orange juice and sugar) are still wonderful, don't get me wrong! But to have such a decadent and surprising change will thrill your guests (if you are cooking for a party)! There are those who will always hate cranberries, but those who just "didn't care for them" before fall in love with them after this recipe. Try it out, and don;t be afraid to mix it up a bit with this recipe!
Family members who don't usually care for cranberries have had second helpings of this dish. I've made this as per the recipe, and it is great. The second time I made it, I added finely zested orange peel and substituted 1 teaspoon of Chinese 5-spice (cinnamon, cloves, anise, ginger, pepper) for the cinnamon. Both added interesting flavors.
Made exactly as directed and thought it was good but my husband said it tasted 'weird'. I honestly don't know what to think of this, it is quite a bit of work and is definately not a 'sauce' but more of a chutney. I guess I will serve it on Thanksgivng anyway because it is different. One more thing, the appearance is not pretty, it is mushy and an odd color. And...there seems to be debate as to wether it is too sweet or too tart. That just depends on your particular taste. I thought it was just fine.
I'm not sure why anyone would call this a trade secret as this is the recipe we all grew up eating in northern Minnesota. My grandmother who lived to be 97 passed this recipe on to me and I use this "fruit" sauce recipe one year and the next year I make my Mom's cranberry sauce and back and forth.My Iowa side of the family also uses the recipe. It's good but we like all cranberry and fruit sauces from many different sources. Happy Thanksgiving everyone-)
This will be the 3rd holiday I make a 4x batch of this and give as gifts to teachers, daycare workers and co-workers. And family. And for me. I save empty jelly & salsa jars all year long! Very good warmed up on waffles.
OH MY GOSH this is amazing. The smell is intoxicating and the taste is to die for. Seriously. I made this to take to a Thanksgiving dinner and it almost didn't make it out of the house. My husband and I were just eating it warm right out of the pot! I did take the advice of other raters and used the food processor - wouldn't do it any other way. This is so good I plan to make some every month this winter just to eat with my breakfast! This is THE BEST cranberry sauce I have EVER, EVER had.
When I said to my husband, "Should I make cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving this year?" he just rolled his eyes and shook his head. Luckily for us, I didn't listen to him - I found this recipe! Since I didn't have the dried fruit on hand, I used chopped dates and raisins instead. I also didn't puree the oranges - I chopped them up coarsely along with the canned pears I had. Cooking this makes the whole house smell wonderful! We tried it right away on cream cheese - delish! This is also fantastic in a roll-up sandwich with deli turkey, swiss, fresh spinach, cashews and dab of spicy brown mustard! This is a keeper!
This is a very good cranberry sauce. I made it for Thanksgiving and several people that don't like cranberry sauce said this was outstanding. The recipe makes quite a bit though so if you're not actually feeding 12, you may want to scale it down a bit. I had leftovers that did not get eaten.
Perfect! Sweet like a dessert, many people who didn't like cranberry sauce said they thought this was great. It is rich though, so most people only ate a few bites of it. I made a single batch for 15 people and had about half leftover.
I made this for a dinner I was invited to and it was a hit! It was super easy and everyone raved over it! It was almost like a desert, I could easily imagine this as a filling for a pie with some ice cream!!
This was delicious, and even people who said they didn't like cranberry sauce ate this at our dinner! I took the advice of another reviewer and put the final product in the food processor on low pulse to blend everything together and to achieve a deep red color. It was perfect, and the leftovers were great!
I made this today on the stovetop...It was yummy...I just suggest you pick out your favorite dried fruits...I forgot last night to get a pear but I didn't really miss it...It makes a lot so make sure you have a large enough pan...
This is my Thanksgiving staple cranberry sauce recipe. The taste and texture are perfect and it makes enought that I follow Leeza's recommendation of serving it over a block of cream cheese with crackers for a appetizer and its OH-SO-YUMMY!! Thank you for sharing!
10/15/2002
My wife likes to cook in a hurry, but I like to take my time and sample things along the way. I just made this for the first time, but after reading the reviews I made sure that all of my fresh fruits were ripe. The end result was great, everyone loved it, and we even served the remaining sauce over vanilla ice cream after dinner was over! It was a great way to welcome autumn.
I don't bother pureeing the orange or adding the salt. I also have used canned pears and added a little bit of cloves. Also, some red wine and a little butter adds a bit of richness. Very good recipe.
11/23/2001
People went CRAZY over this dish. I served it for Thanksgiving. My mom said she could not believe how good this was - the best she has ever had (she stressed that over and over and over again). Everybody LOVED this dish. I was surprised to see such a big fuss made over one dish of all the really good dishes I had for Thanksgiving.
Great recipe. I made a quadruple batch for a large party. I cut down the apple and pear by 1/4, and substituted orange juice for the water and oranges. Also left out the nuts in case of an allergy. Honestly I wish I'd cut the apple, pear, orange flavor, and cinnamon in half, in order to maintain a stronger cranberry flavor. Also, I cooked it uncovered for 10 minutes after bringing it to a boil just like a "traditional" cranberry recipe and it set-up great.
Amazing! I made this last night to serve tonight. It was delicious warm last night and even better chilled this morning. I followed the recipe exactly. I will be making this often! It will be perfect on baked brie for New Year's Eve!
Very different and tangy with flavor. I used orange juice instead of the whole orange; and powdered ginger instead of the nutmeg. I decided to follow the advice of a previous reviewer to add the toasted nuts to the cooked sauce. Really yummy! Will make again.
This has to be the best cranberry sauce I have ever tasted and will make again every year! Just the right amount of tart and sweet.. I was in love!
11/07/2005
Wow! Great recipe. I ommited the pecans because some family members are allergic and I only used dried appricots, but still, the recipe came out delicious. This will recipe will defitely be a family tradition from now on. Thanks!!!
Delicious! We all loved this Cranberry dish. DH was scooping this up with dinner rolls after the meal. I added the zest of the orange after the sauce was cooked. I toasted the pecans and added them about 20 minutes before serving. Otherwise I followed the recipe. This is a new favorite! Thank you!!
