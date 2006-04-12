Cranberry Sauce Extraordinaire

Followed the recipe mostly, however I used 13.5 oz (3 cups) of fresh picked low-bush cranberries, 1 granny smith apple, 1 bosch pear, 1 purreed navel orange, no nuts (lethal allergies in the family), and currants for the dried fruit (since that's all we had). The cinnamon was a little overpowering, and I added 2 pinches of ground cloves, a pinch of ground ginger, and a pinch of mace to even out the flavour. At first I was scared that the sauce was too sweet, but after the cranberries burst it turned into a perfect tart-sweet combination and a beautiful deep red-burgandy colour. Bonus: The currants plumped up and looked like little cranberries. Everyone loved it! Even the anti-cranberry sauce folks! The bf covered a third of his plate with a helping of this on it's own. The recipe yielded so much that we are using the rest for a cheesecake topping later this week. Love the versatility of the recipe! Next time will omit salt (not needed), maybe try some orange zest, play around with maple syrup instead of sugar, try using anjou pear, and only use a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and the spices used above. I'll also try some batches with nuts when my mom isn't around, and one without spices at all for comparison. This will be a year-round recipe. Thanks! I noticed a lot of comments regarding too sweet or too tart, which does come from the type of dried fruit used as mentioned, but can also be affected by the fresh fruit.