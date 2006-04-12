Cranberry Sauce Extraordinaire

This has been a 'trade secret' for years, but it's so good I decided to share it! It's everyone's favorite, and can even be poured over a block of cream cheese and served with crackers for a fun holiday appetizer.

Recipe by Leeza

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, boil water and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat to simmer, and stir in cranberries, pureed orange, apple, pear, dried fruit, pecans, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cover, and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries burst. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield, as well as the omission of nuts when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 6.8g; sodium 100mg. Full Nutrition
