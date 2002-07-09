Mom's Curried Fruit

This is my favorite traditional side dish for our holiday meals... it may sound a bit on the weird side... but go for it!

Recipe by HAV2SING

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Drain the fruit and arrange it in an oven-proof casserole dish. Dot the fruit with butter or margarine. Mix the sugars and the curry powder together, sprinkle over the top of the fruit.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until slightly brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

251 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 57.6g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 43.9mg. Full Nutrition
