Mom's Curried Fruit
This is my favorite traditional side dish for our holiday meals... it may sound a bit on the weird side... but go for it!
Excellent, but I prefer using all brown sugar. Strange, but in this recipe the curry tastes more like nutmeg than curry. I also like to add a few toasted pecans on top of this dish just before serving. JudyRead More
The combination of fruits in this recipe is delicious, but I had never tried "curry" before and was a little put-off by the taste. If you like curry I imagine you will like this recipe. Maybe some ground ginger instead of curry?Read More
Served this at two brunchesat my home. The ladies just raved about it. They all wanted the recipe. Now fifteen more women know about allrecipes.com. dblunck
I was leary becuase I am not a curry fan, but I was trying this for my husband who is. I was so surprised! It smelled good while it cooked and the sweetness really brings out the different flavors in the curry, it was really good. I might take this to my mom's for Thanksgiving!
Fixed this for breakfast brunch and even the men were complimentary. Added a little cinnamon & nutmeg and would be good with brandy. A definate keeper.
Very different, but good! I would recommend a little more brown sugar. I had to put a little more on when eating the leftovers. But, I DID eat the left-overs, which I am not good at! :-)
oh my!! this looks just like a recipe that my mom got from sunset magazine when i was a kid~! we loved it--thought it was very exotic. can't wait to try it again!! (i'm guessing on the stars right now...
i was searching for this recipe as i have misplaced my cookbook. everyone loves this and it is so easy to bake. thanks, glad i found it
delicious and simple...will definitely use again
While I loved this recipe, it did not go over well with my picky eaters. They had not tried anything curried prior to this, so the taste probably caught them a little off guard. I will, however, be making this again for myself.
This was good. I added canned cherries, (it's how I always made it before) but would be great without them.
Fantastic. I don't like curried food but this is amazing. Doesn't taste like curry at all.
had it for the first time when I was a kid at my Aunt's house... loved it. My Mom used to make it and I lost my recipe. So glad to find it. Have made it and put over a simple cake and got rave revues! Never considered it for the holidays though! Making it for a crowd this Spring at church... hopefully will be received as well!
My mom always made this to go with holiday ham, and it's been a family favorite for over 50 years. I use all brown sugar. Make sure the fruit is very well drained. I melt the butter and sugar and then add curry and stir with the fruit and bake. Great the next day.
My grandmother-in-law used to make this and I always enjoyed it. I like to make this for Thanksgiving dinner and to go with pork tenderloin. When I make this I like to use dried apricots because I don’t think canned have very much flavor, I reconstitute them overnight in the juice from the canned pears. I also use dried cherries as I think maraschino don’t taste like cherries.
MMM! I looked for this recipe because I remembered it fondly from a potluck breakfast brunch back in the mid 70s. I recreated it from this recipe for our Christmas dinner at work. My fellow workers are not adventurous but it was well received. I didn't care if they like it or not - more for me!
This is the perfect holiday side dish. Like previous reviewers, I used all brown sugar instead of white. It's even better the next day.
I've made my own version of this recipe for many years and love it. One can vary the curry from mild to hot, based on personal taste. It is always better a day after cooking so do ahead and reheat. I like it with dried apricots, not fresh. I serve over rice, with chicken, pork or turkey.
