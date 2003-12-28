Turkey Tetrazzini I

Rating: 4.19 stars
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great recipe for leftover turkey. Even those who say they don't like turkey will eat this. May be assembled in advance and frozen: heat covered dish at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours.

By Earla Taylor

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 4 minutes, or until almost tender. Drain.

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion; cook and stir until tender. Stir in the flour until blended, then gradually stir in the milk so that no lumps form. Season with salt, pepper, poultry seasoning and mustard. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and add 2/3 cup cheese and pimento, stirring until cheese melts. Add undrained mushrooms to cheese sauce.

  • Place a layer of pasta in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover with a layer of turkey, and then a layer of cheese sauce. Repeat the layers. Sprinkle remaining 1/3 cup cheese over top.

  • Bake for about 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until sauce is bubbly and cheese on top is toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 836.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (99)

Most helpful positive review

SHARLAG
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2003
SHARLAG
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2003
This turned out great after a few modifications. I sauted the onion & 2 lg cloves of garlic (minced) in a large non-stick skillet. Once the onions were tender I added 8oz fresh sliced mushrooms. I also stirred in 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, the chopped turkey, and a little salt into the liquid mixture before adding the shredded cheese. I used a 12oz pkg of angel hair pasta. I stirred everything together in the same large skillet then transferred to a baking dish. I added the cheese on top, covered with foil and baked at 350 for about 15-20 minutes. I think this may have helped to keep things moist. My husband loved it!



Most helpful critical review

mom2hhh
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2003
mom2hhh
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2003
Not bad...the kids liked it. My husband even liked it and I thought for sure he wouldn't. It does need a little more sauce. I put fresh mushrooms in and it livened it up a little.


Reviews:
AVOCET
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
AVOCET
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
Excellent recipe for left over turkey! Used a combo of cheddar and swiss cheese then added 1 tsp of garlic powder to cheese sauce. Great dinner for a cold snowy winter evening.


the allrecipes staff
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
the allrecipes staff
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
This recipe has been altered. It now uses only one 8 ounce package of angel hair pasta instead of two. -- Happy cooking! The Staff


LOOOBEEE
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
LOOOBEEE
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
This was great! My kids are already getting tired. I made this for dinner and they asked to have it again the next day. I used fresh mushrooms and celery and sauteed them with the onions. I also used green olives instead of pimentos. I will definately make this again.


FAIRUZAH
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
FAIRUZAH
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
This recipe was very very easy to make! My husband is allergic to mushrooms but I added a layer of steamed brocolli between the turkey and the cheese sauce for an all in one meal. Works out great for me I make it in the morning or the night before when I have the most time and leave it covered in the fridge until dinner time. Perfect!


BLIES
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
BLIES
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
As it is this recipe is still too dry but the flavor is good. Next time I will double the sauce. And I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic - just because!


Kat
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
Kat
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
Great! I followed Sharlag's suggestions and it turned out perfectly. I did add some gread crumb/butter topping and broiled it for a minute or so to turn it brown.


Susanne
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2003
Susanne
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2003
Excellent! Great to get rid of turkey left-overs. I could imagine corn instead of the pimientos. Allows for lots of promising variations.


TopChef
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2010
TopChef
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2010
I followed BBHolt's lead and added sherry (a given when I'm making a cream sauce!!). Also added 3 cloves of garlic as I am incapable of cooking without it! Topped with bread crumbs and I'm rating it based on how GOOD the sauce tasted. Oh and fresh mushrooms.


