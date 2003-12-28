Turkey Tetrazzini I

This turned out great after a few modifications. I sauted the onion & 2 lg cloves of garlic (minced) in a large non-stick skillet. Once the onions were tender I added 8oz fresh sliced mushrooms. I also stirred in 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, the chopped turkey, and a little salt into the liquid mixture before adding the shredded cheese. I used a 12oz pkg of angel hair pasta. I stirred everything together in the same large skillet then transferred to a baking dish. I added the cheese on top, covered with foil and baked at 350 for about 15-20 minutes. I think this may have helped to keep things moist. My husband loved it!
Excellent recipe for left over turkey! Used a combo of cheddar and swiss cheese then added 1 tsp of garlic powder to cheese sauce. Great dinner for a cold snowy winter evening.
This recipe has been altered. It now uses only one 8 ounce package of angel hair pasta instead of two. -- Happy cooking! The Staff
This was great! My kids are already getting tired. I made this for dinner and they asked to have it again the next day. I used fresh mushrooms and celery and sauteed them with the onions. I also used green olives instead of pimentos. I will definately make this again.
This recipe was very very easy to make! My husband is allergic to mushrooms but I added a layer of steamed brocolli between the turkey and the cheese sauce for an all in one meal. Works out great for me I make it in the morning or the night before when I have the most time and leave it covered in the fridge until dinner time. Perfect!
As it is this recipe is still too dry but the flavor is good. Next time I will double the sauce. And I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic - just because!
Great! I followed Sharlag's suggestions and it turned out perfectly. I did add some gread crumb/butter topping and broiled it for a minute or so to turn it brown.
Excellent! Great to get rid of turkey left-overs. I could imagine corn instead of the pimientos. Allows for lots of promising variations.
I followed BBHolt's lead and added sherry (a given when I'm making a cream sauce!!). Also added 3 cloves of garlic as I am incapable of cooking without it! Topped with bread crumbs and I'm rating it based on how GOOD the sauce tasted. Oh and fresh mushrooms.
Not bad...the kids liked it. My husband even liked it and I thought for sure he wouldn't. It does need a little more sauce. I put fresh mushrooms in and it livened it up a little.