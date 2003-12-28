Turkey Tetrazzini I

1 of 99

Rating: 4 stars This turned out great after a few modifications. I sauted the onion & 2 lg cloves of garlic (minced) in a large non-stick skillet. Once the onions were tender I added 8oz fresh sliced mushrooms. I also stirred in 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, the chopped turkey, and a little salt into the liquid mixture before adding the shredded cheese. I used a 12oz pkg of angel hair pasta. I stirred everything together in the same large skillet then transferred to a baking dish. I added the cheese on top, covered with foil and baked at 350 for about 15-20 minutes. I think this may have helped to keep things moist. My husband loved it! Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe for left over turkey! Used a combo of cheddar and swiss cheese then added 1 tsp of garlic powder to cheese sauce. Great dinner for a cold snowy winter evening. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has been altered. It now uses only one 8 ounce package of angel hair pasta instead of two. -- Happy cooking! The Staff Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! My kids are already getting tired. I made this for dinner and they asked to have it again the next day. I used fresh mushrooms and celery and sauteed them with the onions. I also used green olives instead of pimentos. I will definately make this again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was very very easy to make! My husband is allergic to mushrooms but I added a layer of steamed brocolli between the turkey and the cheese sauce for an all in one meal. Works out great for me I make it in the morning or the night before when I have the most time and leave it covered in the fridge until dinner time. Perfect! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars As it is this recipe is still too dry but the flavor is good. Next time I will double the sauce. And I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic - just because! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Great! I followed Sharlag's suggestions and it turned out perfectly. I did add some gread crumb/butter topping and broiled it for a minute or so to turn it brown. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Great to get rid of turkey left-overs. I could imagine corn instead of the pimientos. Allows for lots of promising variations. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I followed BBHolt's lead and added sherry (a given when I'm making a cream sauce!!). Also added 3 cloves of garlic as I am incapable of cooking without it! Topped with bread crumbs and I'm rating it based on how GOOD the sauce tasted. Oh and fresh mushrooms. Helpful (7)