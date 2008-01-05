Three Bean Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
289 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 203
  • 4 star values: 73
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, onion, sugar, vinegar, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and celery seed. Let set in refrigerator for at least 12 hours.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 4.7g; sodium 298.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (288)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

NICOLELS
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2008
Good recipe, but I made a few changes - cut the sugar to 1/4 cup, added a small diced green bell pepper and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also used fresh green beans that I cut in small pieces and boiled 2-3 minutes, then rinsed in cold water. You can also use chick peas instead of yellow beans. Let marinate overnight and mix a few times during this time. Bon appétit! Read More
Helpful
(186)

Most helpful critical review

VesHeill
Rating: 2 stars
10/10/2009
I like the concept, and was hoping to like this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding an extra can of drained & rinsed garbanzo beans and cutting down the sugar to 1/4 cup based on other reviews, but it was still WAY TOO SWEET for everyone in my family. We all thought the sweetness ruined the dish, and I had to pour out the liquid in the bottom of the bowl and douse it with more vinegar before serving to even make it edible. If you don't like sweet side salads you definitely will not like this recipe. I'd recommend skipping the sugar while making it entirely and adding a small amount an hour or so before serving if you think it needs it - you can always add more, but you can't take it out once it's there. Read More
Helpful
(34)
289 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 203
  • 4 star values: 73
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
NICOLELS
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2008
Good recipe, but I made a few changes - cut the sugar to 1/4 cup, added a small diced green bell pepper and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also used fresh green beans that I cut in small pieces and boiled 2-3 minutes, then rinsed in cold water. You can also use chick peas instead of yellow beans. Let marinate overnight and mix a few times during this time. Bon appétit! Read More
Helpful
(186)
HAPPYSTEAK
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2005
I have made this recipe several times now to raves. Yes, this is a sweet version, however, like any marinade, it's not meant to be eaten really. I serve mine with a slotted spoon, that way, you're not consuming all of this marinade with the salad, and you won't lose any flavor because the salad has been marinated. Try it, you'll like it better served this way. Read More
Helpful
(114)
HARMONYRN
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2003
Don't forget the garbanzo beans for a great 4 bean salad!! Read More
Helpful
(92)
Advertisement
VesHeill
Rating: 2 stars
10/09/2009
I like the concept, and was hoping to like this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding an extra can of drained & rinsed garbanzo beans and cutting down the sugar to 1/4 cup based on other reviews, but it was still WAY TOO SWEET for everyone in my family. We all thought the sweetness ruined the dish, and I had to pour out the liquid in the bottom of the bowl and douse it with more vinegar before serving to even make it edible. If you don't like sweet side salads you definitely will not like this recipe. I'd recommend skipping the sugar while making it entirely and adding a small amount an hour or so before serving if you think it needs it - you can always add more, but you can't take it out once it's there. Read More
Helpful
(34)
kendrajanel
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2005
It was a good basic recipe although I made slight changes. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet. Also used butter beans and garbanzo beans in place of kidney beans and it turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Jessica Donahoe
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2008
Become one of my staples for summer picnics since it is a great salad with no mayo. I usually only use 1/3 cup of sugar Read More
Helpful
(30)
Advertisement
IEATTOFU
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2006
Just the way I remember three-bean salad! I made this for my British husband who had never heard of this classic American salad, and he LOVED it! I added more salt and pepper and substituted garbanzo beans for the wax beans. Yum! Perfect for bringing on our camping trip. Thanks Eleanor! Read More
Helpful
(28)
SHOOSH
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2003
Good recipe, but too sweet for our tastes. I just cut the sugar in half the second time I made it and it was perfect. Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Kristin F.
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2018
Hands down the best bean salad dressing I’ve ever made or had, and have made it too many times to count. I’ve made it many times exactly as written (5 stars), and have recently started cutting back a little in the sugar (still 5 stars). I also now add seasoned pepper. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(19)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022