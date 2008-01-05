Three Bean Salad

1 of 288

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe, but I made a few changes - cut the sugar to 1/4 cup, added a small diced green bell pepper and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also used fresh green beans that I cut in small pieces and boiled 2-3 minutes, then rinsed in cold water. You can also use chick peas instead of yellow beans. Let marinate overnight and mix a few times during this time. Bon appétit! Helpful (186)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe several times now to raves. Yes, this is a sweet version, however, like any marinade, it's not meant to be eaten really. I serve mine with a slotted spoon, that way, you're not consuming all of this marinade with the salad, and you won't lose any flavor because the salad has been marinated. Try it, you'll like it better served this way. Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars Don't forget the garbanzo beans for a great 4 bean salad!! Helpful (92)

Rating: 2 stars I like the concept, and was hoping to like this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding an extra can of drained & rinsed garbanzo beans and cutting down the sugar to 1/4 cup based on other reviews, but it was still WAY TOO SWEET for everyone in my family. We all thought the sweetness ruined the dish, and I had to pour out the liquid in the bottom of the bowl and douse it with more vinegar before serving to even make it edible. If you don't like sweet side salads you definitely will not like this recipe. I'd recommend skipping the sugar while making it entirely and adding a small amount an hour or so before serving if you think it needs it - you can always add more, but you can't take it out once it's there. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars It was a good basic recipe although I made slight changes. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet. Also used butter beans and garbanzo beans in place of kidney beans and it turned out great. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Become one of my staples for summer picnics since it is a great salad with no mayo. I usually only use 1/3 cup of sugar Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Just the way I remember three-bean salad! I made this for my British husband who had never heard of this classic American salad, and he LOVED it! I added more salt and pepper and substituted garbanzo beans for the wax beans. Yum! Perfect for bringing on our camping trip. Thanks Eleanor! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe, but too sweet for our tastes. I just cut the sugar in half the second time I made it and it was perfect. Thanks!! Helpful (24)