Broccoli and Stuffing Casserole

After reading the reviews thought I'd add a few comments that might help.I also mix all ingredients together and use non fat sour cream. Some reviews said the top was too crusty. A little trick I learned a long time ago when topping any casserole. Instead of using boxed bread crumbs and melted butter, I butter a slice or two of whole wheat bread (depending on size of casserole)tear each piece of bread into approx. 4 pieces. Place in a small blender (a handy dandy little round blender I use for chopping onions, peppers etc. rather than getting out the large blender) Blend until the bread crumbs are small, then sprinkle on top of casserole. Sprinkle a small amount of paprika all over top. This gives it a nice golden brown color when baked. Easy and requires very little time. I always have guests ask me how I make my casseroles so pretty and just the right crispyness. I also add a bit of curry powder to the overall mix for this dish sometimes just for a different and yummy flavor. This also makes an easy Chicken Divan recipe by adding a little more curry powder and chopped chicken. I like anything that's easy !!