Broccoli and Stuffing Casserole

This recipe is great for vegetarians or for anyone who loves rich meat-free stuffing.

By Autumn

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Cook broccoli in a large pot of salted boiling water until just slightly tender. Drain.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, onion, mushroom soup and mayonnaise.

  • Place a layer of broccoli in the prepared baking dish. Pour mayonnaise sauce over broccoli. Spread stuffing mix over the sauce. Drizzle butter or margarine over all and top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 741.6mg. Full Nutrition
