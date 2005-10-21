Broccoli and Stuffing Casserole
This recipe is great for vegetarians or for anyone who loves rich meat-free stuffing.
I also (as usual) changed the recipe... I mixed all the ingreidents instead of layering, plus added 1/4 cup of sour cream and 3 oz of cream cheese. I used 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese mixed into all, not on top. And I used frozen brocolli instead of fresh, which saved the step of boiling it first. The moisture was fine, not too wet or dry this way. Everyone loved it and says it's a keeper.Read More
Cheese should be left off until the final 5 minutes or after done. It got crusty being in the oven so long. Otherwise, a very good variation on stuffing. It is more of a stuffing than a veggie dish.Read More
Hands down the BEST broccoli dish I have tried. My hubby loved it too and the leftovers were gone before the next morning. I followed the other reviewers tips and mixed instead of layering and added the cheese near the end and it turned out perfect.
Delicious. Did make a few changes. Steamed broccoli & I always trim, slice & chop stems. No butter. 2 boxes [10 oz each] of stove top chicken stuffing. Used crm of celery soup. I also cooked up one pkg of brown & serve pork sausage & sliced them up. Took others advice & mixed it all together. I'm making this has a side dish for Xmas. Will double the recipe, triple the sauce. Put one of those new crock pot liner bags in my crock pot and cook on low. I'm thinking that by using the liner it won't burn on the sides Wish me luck!!!! Post note: Liner worked beautifully, not dry & didn't burn
I made this casserole by mixing all of the ingredients vs. layering..I also added 1/2 lb. sage flavored sausage. I also used Herb flavored stove top vs. bagged stuffing..Mixing all together in a 'round' casserole bowl, then pouring the soup-egg-milk mixture over the entire dish..Baked at 400 for 30 minutes...Outstanding was the comments I got from the family..
I LOVE this recipe! I did make a couple changes. I made the stuffing before hand and then mixed everything together before baking. Came out much more moist and was a hit! Will definitely make again and again.
Really good. I mixed it together rather than layering and it turned out perfectly. Fast and delicious recipe.
This one was kind of dry when layered, so I think I will try mixing it together instead of layering it. However the broccoli part tasted good, but save the cheese for later it got crusty.
It's amazing what you learn by reading the reviews. I wasn't paying attention to them personally and I paid the price. I will mix this all together next time before baking and "if" I put cheese in it, it will go on in the last 5-10 minutes. The stuffing I bought was cubed, maybe that didn't help the dry factor. MIX all together. Otherwise it is a delicious recipe and I'm so happy that Autumn took the time to put it on this site. Thanks!
Had a good taste but found it to get quite crusty.I think next time I will try to just mix it all together rather than layering it to get the stuffing more moist.
Big hit in the family. My boyfriend loves it! As suggested by other reviews I combined all my ingredients together. I use both corn and broccoli. Very tasty!! Making it for dinner tonight!
I mixed all ingredients, and also add parmesan cheese, and two tbs. sour cream, everybody loved it. Will do it again for sure!!!
After reading the reviews thought I'd add a few comments that might help.I also mix all ingredients together and use non fat sour cream. Some reviews said the top was too crusty. A little trick I learned a long time ago when topping any casserole. Instead of using boxed bread crumbs and melted butter, I butter a slice or two of whole wheat bread (depending on size of casserole)tear each piece of bread into approx. 4 pieces. Place in a small blender (a handy dandy little round blender I use for chopping onions, peppers etc. rather than getting out the large blender) Blend until the bread crumbs are small, then sprinkle on top of casserole. Sprinkle a small amount of paprika all over top. This gives it a nice golden brown color when baked. Easy and requires very little time. I always have guests ask me how I make my casseroles so pretty and just the right crispyness. I also add a bit of curry powder to the overall mix for this dish sometimes just for a different and yummy flavor. This also makes an easy Chicken Divan recipe by adding a little more curry powder and chopped chicken. I like anything that's easy !!
Yummy! My family REALLY liked this. I made some small changes, but only because of personal preference. Replaced the mayo with sour cream and the cream of mush with cream of cx. I did follow other suggestions of mixing all together, then topping with PREPARED stuffing mixture. Delish!!! Definitely a Keeper.
Was great, but would have been better if I had made up the stuffing before hand, I ended up lifting the cheese top and carefully pouring some hot water over the dry stuffing mix(was definitely better once I did this).
Following the recipe as written got me a rather dry and ho-hum dish. With the following tweaks I thought it was great: used Savory Herb Stove Top dressing, used cooked frozen broccoli, exta chopped onion, cream of broccoli soup and mixed everything together vs. layering.
This has become a family favorite - my 12 yr old son dislikes broccoli but loves this! You can also make it with browned, diced chicken instead of broccoli and serve it as the main dish!
I used to make the "globby" cheese/broccoli casserole with chiz whiz...the family liked that one till I happened upon this same recipe years ago and now we will not have any other recipe but this one. I always layer mine since the family likes it best that way. Thanks for sharing for others to enjoy this wonderful side dish (comfort food)
This is a great recipe, but there is one fundamental flaw - moisture. With most casseroles that call for a cream of soup, they also call for a half a can of milk with it. This recipe doesn't, and I think it should. The mayo is a thick texture, so it doesn't add enough moisture, so I would suggest using some milk with this recipe. I would also reduce the stuffing mixture because I had trouble fitting everything in a 9x13 pan. Otherwise... it's de-lish!
I added sliced almonds & bacon pieces and left out the butter. Even though I used low salt bacon, soup and stuffing mix, it was still salty. Maybe the cheese made it too salty? Like the other reviewers I cooked the stuffing mix and onion, and then tossed everything together. It wasn't quite grand enough for the holidays, but would be great as a quick weekday meal.
Family loved this recipe. I, too, mixed everything together. Easy and delicious!
this was amazing. i cooked the stuffing as directed on package. then i mixed all the stuff together instead of layering. i used 2 cups of cheese. it was great we all loved it and will make it again.
Thank you for a way to get my hubby to eat broccoli! I didn't have cream of mushroom soup so I used cream of chicken. Still tasted very good. I, as others, mixed it all up before putting in dish to bake. Added a little more cheese last 5 minutes of baking.
This was great! I only had a 16 oz frozen bag of broccoli and a 6 oz box of Stove Top stuffing. I just used that and didn't change anything else. I mixed it all up like others suggested and sprinkled with extra cheese. It was yummy!
Family loved this recipe!!! I did make adjustments for one family member that is allergic to soy and dairy products. Used creamed corn instead of mushroom soup and skipped the cheese. Was fantastic!!!
Very dry and found it had a strong mayo flavor. I followed instructions to the letter, very disappointed
This was super good, and the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was the moisture content (or lack thereof). I added 1/2 cup sour cream at the start in addition to the mayo, and had to add approx. 1/4 cup half and half and 1/2 cup milk while baking (I stirred it up to distribute the moisture). Otherwise, the taste is awesome and it went great with Christmas dinner. I'll be making this on a regular basis. Thanks for sharing!
This tasted great, but when I followed it as it was written, the stuffing mix didn't get moist enough. Next time I made it, I stirred the mix in with the mushroom soup/egg mixture and I think it would be perfect. I also seasoned the soup mixture with some garlic and Italian seasoning.
I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone LOVED IT! I only made one change because I didn't have cream of mushroom. I used a can of broccoli and cheese soup mix. I figured it would work and it did. I prepared two boxes of Stove Top and I layered it because I liked the idea of a crumble on top. I was delicious!!
Love, love, love this recipe! I have been making this for several years now. I take it with me to family dinners and it gets rave reviews. The only thing I have changed in the years of making it, is that I don't bother layering anything. I just dump it all in to a casserole dish and bake. Turns out great everytime!
I also followed this recipe to the letter and was disappointed. It was to dry and it had WAY to much mayo. I dont think I'll make this again.
I agree with the others' comments that the stuffing gets a little dry, and I'd rather put the cheese on top of the broccoli than on top or the stuffing next time. Still, the casserole has a wonderful flavor. I plan to make it again. Thanks Autumn!
This recipe is straight off the box of Brownberry Stuffing Mix. I too followed the recipe and found it to be lacking moisture. I knew that while I was making it and thought it would be better layering it as well! Anyhow, next time I make this, with more moisture and the onions pre-cooked, I am sure it will be even better.
This is super tasty! I followed most reviewers suggestions and premade the stuffing, doubled the cheese and added it at the end, omitted most of the butter and mixed everything together instead of layering.
I sauted the chopped onion in the butter, mixed all the ingredients together, then stirred in the fresh broccoli. I baked in a 325 oven for 35 min. The broccoli was crisp tender and everyone enjoyed it. I will definitly be making this one again. I prepared it all the day before, refrigerated it and baked it the following day.
It was a perfect Christmas dish for my friends, who are not very crazy about meat. Everyone loved it!
This was amazing! We made a few modifications: we cooked the stuffing first, then mixed everything together, then put the cheese on last.
This was pretty decent. I did follow others suggestions and cooked the stuffing and mixed it all together then baked it. I added the cheese in the last 10 mins so it didn't get crunchy on top. The husband was impressed, the little one not so much. It was a nice change from the normal side dishes.
My friends and family really enjoyed this version of broccoli casserole. It will be something I will definitely make again. It was very, very good .
I also mixed everything together. The tweak I made was using onion flakes and Parmesan cheese. Very delicious. I was expecting a creamy casserole, and came out drier, but was way better than I ever thought. What a great way to use leftover broccoli!
I make this recipe also, but I layer the broccoli, then cheese and then mayo mixture. I repeat these steps until I use everything, then I put the stuffing on top. The stuffing does get a little crusty, but I like it that way and the cheese doen't get dried out.
I like the use of broccoli in this dish. We love broccoli and this is a new use for us. This is much like green bean casserole you have at thanksgiving. Although I prefer sour cream to the mayo and I sometimes add the crispy onions for a crunchy topping.
I thought this was really good. My husband has high cholesterol and high blood pressure (inherited-- he's only 27 years old, and is a runner in otherwise great shape!), so I make substitutions as a general rule. I used a whole can of 98% fat free soup, and replaced the mayo with 1 cup of fat free plain yogurt. With the extra moisture, I didn't have trouble with it drying out. (thanks for the heads up from the other reviewers!) Also, I made my own simple stuffing on top using olive oil instead of butter. This recipe was a great idea-- I never would have thought of such a thing!
This casserole is very flavorful, my family loved it when I made it as a Thanksgiving side. However, keep an eye on it as its baking. I had a problem with it rapidly drying out in spite of the mayo/egg/soup mixture. I ended up mixing a can of cream of mushroom soup and some milk and pouring it over the top about 10 min. before it was done, and covering it with foil for the final bake. After that it was great.
I really liked this recipe. It had lots of flavor and I didn't have to add much seasoning because the stuffing added a lot. The only thing I would change is wait until the last 15 minutes to add the cheese so it will stay soft and not dry out.
this is a big hit with our family! I have changed type of cream soup and type of cheese occasionally. Still a hit- make it every new years day.
This was delicious! I used one bag of frozen broccoli. I didn't bother with layering and just mixed everything together and added the cheese on top toward the end of cooking. I added minced garlic and red pepper flakes, because I add that to everything. Also put in some paprika. This was the best dish on our Thanksgiving table!
Absolutely yummy. I am trying new recipes lately and this one is a definate keeper. I did mix all the ingredients before putting them in the pan and also chopped up fresh broccoli. Delicious!!!
I agree with the other reviews-dry on top,so I added a little chicken broth to the top after cooked. We really liked the flavor.
I thought this was quick and tasty. I reduced the stuffing to about 8 oz. instead of 10oz. Completely omitted the butter altogether (I tried to make it a little heatlthier). Also, mixed everything (inc. the cheese) instead of layering, Didn't think it was dry at all, moisture was just right. I will definately make this again, thanks!!
With added carrots and minus the butter, it was a great side dish to make with everything that I already had in the pantry.
Followed everyones advice..Did not layer. Stayed true to the ingredients, using a bagged stuffing. Everything stayed moist and delicious.
I lightened this up a bit by making a few small changes - I only used half the butter called for in the recipe and I omitted the mayo. It was still very moist and delicious, mainly because I made the Stove Top stuffing in a pot before combining with other ingredients. I added a bit more water while making it, so it would be very moist. Instead of layering, I mixed everything together and baked for 30 minutes. Delicious while being a bit lighter in fat and calories!
I left out the onion so the kids would eat it, and mixed everything together rather than layering. Also added some garlic & paprika for more oomph. It was ok, but I probably won't make it again.
Pretty good. Great way to use left over broccoli that I had. I added about a tbsp. of garlic pepper and a tsp. of paprika to spice up the dish-also used most of a vidalia onion and I added some green onion to give it some kick. I took other reviewers' advice and nixed the butter, but added chicken broth--(about half a can)just enough to moisten the stuffing. Also used low-fat mayo. Hubby loved the dish!
very good, everyone enjoyed this dish
I have this recipe with slightly different directions. there isn't any eggs or mayonaise and my cheese goes under the stuffing...as kind of a surprise. I have no doubt that this recipe is very good. my husband loves it, and we make it at least at thanksgiving. and a few times during the rest of the year.
This recipe was average. Nothing spectacular. It doesn't reheat well either.
i made this recipe for my rest/tavern. everybody loved it!! awesome casserole! thanks a bunch!
Nice flavor, but incredibly dry. I however, did not prepare the stuffing ahead of time. I just used the dry stuffing mix. This could have been my mistake...not sure.
I agree with other reviewers; you have to mix all the ingredients together… don’t layer! I also added another cup of cheese and mixed that into the dish too. I used a bag of frozen broccoli and it turned out well. I used an 8x10 dish and it was fine. I have used other veggies other than broccoli and it turned out great too… especially squash and zucchini!
Yummy! I did make some changes as I used what I had on hand (dehydrated onion, frozen broccoli, broccoli cheese soup, Stove Top Chicken stuffing), omitted the butter and mixed together as others suggested rather than layering. It smelled sooo good while baking and was very delicious. I do think fresh broccoli will make it even better. Thanks for sharing! :)
loved it! doubled the mayo and onions, used turkey gravy as no cream was available! crispy as well as soft and delicious! broccoli tastes so yummy. will make again...
I am not a stuffing girl, but this was for my vegetarian Thanksgiving. It was well-received, but not one of the faves.
This was a great side dish. My family loved it. I cooked half amount. I would only leave it in the oven for 20-25 min of you are cooking less than the original 12 servings.
Cooked the broc and mixed everything together. Doubled the soup, cheese and stuffing (stove top) and it was phenomenal!!! Everyone loved it!
Made this for Christmas dinner and it was a real hit. Easy to make and the taste is wonderful.
Not enough liquid on top, the stuffing and cheese was crunchy. The soup mixture didn't blend very well with the broccoli. Basically this cooked up in three layers that took an effort to eat together.
Amazing casserole! I've substituted the broccoli with green beans too. Also very good!
Delicious just as written! No changes needed.
Delicious and EASY!!! I also mixed everything and didn't add the cheese until almost done cooking.
Good with cauliflower as well. Put the cheese on top of the broccoli and sauce instead of on the stuffing, or reserve just a little bit for the top. Cover with foil so it doesn't get crusty, you can take the foil off in the last 5 min so everything can brown.
Perfect! I added the cheese above the sauce as opposed to on top, and doubled it. Delicious.
HOMERUN! Make sure you mix everything together instead of layering
pretty good stuff too much butter though, cut in half or even use none
Making it again this year... Great with three cheeses of choice and chicken stovetop stuffing..
A delicious recipe, does well with my homemade mushroom gravy used for the condensed cream of mushroom soup. Works very well with vegan substitutes.
Love this recipe. I too added about a half cup of sour cream and mixed it all together before baking it. once I also subbed the cream of mushroom for a can of cheddar cheese soup and it turned out fine. I used what I had on hand but either works well. I too put the shredded cheese on in the last 5 minutes. To make it more of a main dish I will be putting cubed chicken in as well.
This recipe was quick and easy. I will definitely be making again. Next time I'm going to add some chicken.
Wonderful side dish with just about any meat!
We ended up with a thanksgiving style cookout in June and this dish was a hit! I used 2 boxes of the chicken stove top, made accordingly to the box directions (cut butter in half). Then, I mixed all ingredients together (except cheese & butter) before putting in the casserole dish. I increased the cream of mushroom soup (I used almost 2 small cans). I added a sprinkle of cheese with about 10 minutes left. I did not put butter on the top at all. It was great and I'll make this again for sure. Most folks went back for seconds!
Husband really liked it. I thought it was ok. I made exactly like stated ---only mixed it all together before putting in oven(like the majority of the reviews recommended). It had a good flavor. A little too salty for me but husband said it was fine. IF i make it again-- . I will use MORE broccoli --maybe even double the original amount that was called for. Also i would add a couple of cloves of garlic -at least and a good dusting of black pepper. As it stands -it is more of a glorified stuffing dish---but by adding MORE broccoli--i can make it more of a VEGGIE side dish.
This recipe is worth five stars once you take into account a lot of the suggestions from other reviews. Mine came out wonderful even though I forgot to cook the broccoli first! ( I added a couple of frozen cubes of chicken stock and covered for first half hour, then baked another 20min uncovered to fix that) and I took into consideration the following modifications: Mix it all up before cooking(including the cheese), make the stuffing beforehand as if you're getting ready to stuff a bird, used herb and garlic cream cheese instead and half the mayo(miracle whip), used uncle ben's stuffing mix. Added some black pepper and chili pepper to modify it slightly to my palette.
I loved the flavor of this recipe but it turned out pretty dry. I am going to try it again but increase the mayonnaise sauce & decrease the stuffing. I'm also going to change the order of the layers so that the sauce is closer to the top so it can melt down into the other layers. And I'm going to save the cheese until the last 10 mins or so because mine turned very crunchy & dark brown.
Even tastier when reheated.
Prepare stuffing according the directions on th back of the package. This makes for a moister stuffing, which wiil crisp up during cooking time.
