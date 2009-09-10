Cranberry Chutney II
Delightfully fragrant and spicy cranberry chutney. This is a wonderful dish for people who like new and different tastes. It's a nice departure from a traditional cranberry sauce.
I just made this as thanksgiving is coming up in just days, and I loved it so much I am not even bothering with buying the canned cranberry sauce this year. So good, I jarred it and gifted it to others...had to buy more cranberries and make a second batch! Thank You.Read More
I thought I'd try something different this year, and was trying out different recipes for the obligatory cranberry sauce with Thanksgiving dinner. Oh-my-gosh! I just loved this one. It's a beautiful clear color, not too sweet or tangy, but definitely just right. It's a great mixture of sweet, tart & tangy. I halved the recipe, as I said, I was trying them out (the only change I made was to use brown instead of golden raisins - because it was what I had on hand); but I'll probably make a full recipe soon, and give some as gifts. This is a keeper.
I am trying this recipe after buying a jar at the Blue Haring wine and specialty store in Tillamook, Or. My fiancee and I loved it so much thought we'd try to make our own. Will let you know how it goes over after our Christmas dinner.
Cannot believe how good this was, considering the ingredients.!
