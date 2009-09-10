Cranberry Chutney II

4.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delightfully fragrant and spicy cranberry chutney. This is a wonderful dish for people who like new and different tastes. It's a nice departure from a traditional cranberry sauce.

Recipe by CHRISTYJ

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
22
Yield:
2 2/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

22
Original recipe yields 22 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 3-quart saucepan, combine cranberries, tomatoes, water, raisins, onion, and salt. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until cranberries pop.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, cloves, and pepper. Cover. Cook for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the consistency of relish, stirring occasionally. Ladle into jars or freezer containers. Refrigerate or freeze until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 110mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022