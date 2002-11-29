Stovetop Candied Sweet Potatoes

These sweet potatoes are easy to make and not overly sweet.

Recipe by Brenda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil cut-up sweet potatoes until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Melt butter and brown sugar together in a frying pan until bubbly. Add orange juice and stir until smooth. Add the sweet potatoes and cook slowly, turning occasionally until caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If syrup is too thin, add a bit more brown sugar.

You can also bake the sweet potatoes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until fork-tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 100.3mg. Full Nutrition
