Stovetop Candied Sweet Potatoes

This is an easy and great tasting receipe. I changed it a little; I used maple syrup instead of brown sugar. I also cut the sweet potatoes in chunks raw, placed them in a buttered covered casserole dish and pour the sauce mixture over them, put them in a 375 degree oven for approx. an hour until the potatoes were done. Less time in the kitchen and less cleanup. Will use it again!
This is an easy and great tasting receipe. I changed it a little; I used maple syrup instead of brown sugar. I also cut the sweet potatoes in chunks raw, placed them in a buttered covered casserole dish and pour the sauce mixture over them, put them in a 375 degree oven for approx. an hour until the potatoes were done. Less time in the kitchen and less cleanup. Will use it again!
This recipe is great~ I made a few changes to it. I used yams instead of sweet potatoes. The color and the taste of the dish turned out better with yams~ I didn't add the orange juice to it also, so that it can caramelized~ It tasted just as good without the orange juice! I will make this dish again, but next time, I'll add less butter to it~
This is almost the same as the one I make every year except I add about 1/4 teas of cinnamon and precook the sweet potatoes then slice and put in the candied sauce. I have made the day before and then put the in the oven to heat while making the gravey. Have been asked many times to bring these to pot lucks.
This was very good - easy and delicious. The orange juice adds a wonderful taste - if you have any doubts, add a little, taste it and decide if you want to add more. I also sliced the potatoes and boiled them with the skin on. After they were tender, I drained the water, let them cool and then cubed the potatoe slices. It is easier to cut cooked sweet potatoes then raw ones.
I love this recipe. My friends and family request I bring this every year for Thanksgiving. It's great because it's easy and you don't need the oven for it. The only thing I change in the recipe is less orange juice. I use about half as much OJ, which seems to be just enough for that extra tang but not enough for it to become overwhelmed.
These were great! My family does not like the sweet potatoes with marshmallows and even those who do not like sweet potatoes in general (I am one) loved this recipe. I have made this for three family holidays and it has become a favorite.
Wanted to make something for husband who loves sweetpotatoes. He was raised here in europe so has never had a good 'ol american thanksgiving with candied sweetpotatoes. He fell in love. Teses were easy and delich... will make these again. Thanks
Really enjoyed this recipe. I am not a fan of the marshmallow version of sweet potatoes, and really like them baked with butter, so the addition of the orange juice was a nice variation. As all cooks will do I did tweek it a bit. I added a little fresh grated nutmeg, some cinnamon and just a pinch of cayenne pepper. Also as previous reviewers did, I made the sauce and pour it over the sliced raw potatoes, then baked them in a 350 degree oven for about an hour (basting every 15-20 min). What I like most about these is you don’t have to make them Thanksgiving day, you can make them a couple of days ahead of time, keep covered in the refrigerator and reheat them for 15-20 minutes just before serving.
This is my favorite side dish with a nice turkey dinner! My family has been making this since before I can remember! We do make it slightly different. 1st we do not add any orange juice, 2nd we do not boil the yams or sweet potatoes. We peel the yams/sweet potatoes, then we slice them into about 1 inch slices. Next we melt the butter then add in the dark brown sugar, then we add in a little cinnamon. Next we let that melt and get bubbly.(on a low setting or it will burn)Now this is were my mom puts in raisins and pecans.(I don't like them so when I make it I don't add them in) Next we add the sliced yams/sweet potatoes to the brown sugar mixture. Then we coat all the yams/sweet potatoes with the mixture, turn it on a low setting, and cover the pot. Keep stirring gently every so often until they are nice and tender. Absolutely delightful!!
Like others, I didn't precook the potatoes. Just put them in a dish, poured the sauce over and baked for an hour or so. Also added cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice, as well as pecans to the top. Came out exactly as I expected.
This is a delicous and easy recipe for sweet potatoes. The sauce has a wonderful unique blend of flavors from the butter, brown sugar, and orange juice. My mother is a southern lady who is now in her eighties. She had me prepare this for Thanksgiving dinner. She loved them! I would highly recommend this scrumption and EASY way of cooking sweet potatoes.
These turned out great! Like some of the other readers I used a little less OJ since I had NOT from concentrate and it was mentioned it might be too strong, this worked out perfectly! I was concerned there might be too much sauce so I scooped some out and just added a little more at the end. I did end up adding a bit more brown sugar to thicken the sauce up. Also I slightly underboiled the potatoes to keep them from being too mushy and right at the end I turned the heat up almost to high to get a some good carmelization on them and it worked out perfect. I will absolutely make this again
This is one of my favorite dishes brought to the table on Thanksgiving. It’s very similar to what my family makes. I added a bit more of brown sugar because mine seemed kind of soupy but it turned out great! This recipe is a keeper.
Oh my goodness!!! These were the absolute best sweet potatoes ever in the whole wide world!!! The kids loved them, I loved them, my husband loved them and I brought the left overs to work and my co workers loved them!!! Awesome! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
The family really enjoyed this recipe. I cut the orange juice down as suggested by some others. I also found that there was a lot of sauce. I would cut the butter in half next time--could probably cut some of the sugar without losing flavor too. However, it was really yummy and I will make it again soon.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2000
Last year, we all liked the special fresh zing that the orange juice added, so I'm making these again this year. Don't let the description fool you -- they are sweet, but not cloyingly so. However, I did change it a bit in that I added raisins (grew up having sweet potatoes with raisins and brown sugar and can't imagine them without raisins), which may have made them taste sweeter. While some of our leftovers got thrown away, we ate all of these for days until they were all gone!
These are delicious. I followed some of other reviewers suggestion and put the potatoes in a 9X13 and baked them, instead of doing the stovetop bit. I also added marshmallows on top. The selling point is the brown sugar, butter, orange juice mixture, though. Love it! Everybody at the Thanksgiving table said these were the best they had ever had. I would have to agree! Thanks!
Absolutely LOVE this recipe, no doubt it will be a yearly tradition now. I had boiled the sweet potatoes too long, so it turned out to be "Mashed Candied Sweet potatoes" but I actually think I like it better!! My family LOVED it!!
This is an excellent recipe. I was looking for a recipe my biological family use to make when I was a child. This was so close & so yummy. I added some large marshmellows on top & it was perfect, not to sweet. I never would of thought to add the orange juice, great ingredient.
This classic orange sweet potato recipe has been a family favorite since I was a young child - 53 years ago! It is the best sweet potato recipe I have ever had the honor and privilege of using and eating and since my Mother, 85 now, can no longer make holiday dinners, I am happy to take my turn at making this Holiday tradition. Amen! And Happy Thanksgiving!
This was a very good recipe. I added just a little bit more brown sugar and butter and simmered it for a while, until the rest of the food was all ready. At the end I mashed it all up and it was deeeelicouse! Thanks for the recipe.
Made this for husband's family for Thanksgiving, as they don't do the marshmallow recipe. Baking them raw, in syrup, is quicker, and fine, but the edges get a little chewy. Boiling and stirring cooked potatoes into sauce is better result. I did some of both, since I had cut more potatoes than fit in a single layer of a 9x13 pan. Really a good recipe, quick, simple. I used a little shy of the amt of OJ in the recipe.
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving, and my family widely agreed the it was less sweet and "more like a vegetable" than our usual fare. This, in spite of the fact, that I covered the sweet potatoes with candied pecans. However, this was universally viewed as a good thing, as you could taste the potatoes and their orange juice compliment, instead of just getting a mouthful of sugar and marshmallow. I will definitely make this again, and I look forward to experimenting with some of the advice other reviewers have offered such as substituting maple syrup for the brown sugar, and adding bits (1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon) of cinnamon and nutmeg with the melted butter.
Sweet and simple. Makes a lot of sauce--I used the amount called for in the recipe for twice as many sweet potatoes, plus a butternut squash. I roasted them, then added the sauce for the last 15 minutes of cooking... They were delicious!
I thought this recipe was very good--I used yams instead. After following the rest of the recipe, I added the McCormick cinnamon and sugar to a portion and that made it just right! I do agree that the orange juice should be reduced a bit so as to not overwhelm the taste; but overall, it is a very simple recipe. For my next portion, I will not boil, but bake as I usually do to control the texture of the yams.
I omitted the orange juice the second time I made this and it was wonderful. I don't think including the orange juice is a bad thing if you can take how overpowering it is over the potatoes. The recipe otherwise is great. Very yummy and simple! Thanks!
AMAZING! Will be a staple in our home for years to come. I only used a splash of OJ and I added a squirt of syrup while the brown sugar was heating up. Would have been perfect with the said recipe but we like it extra sweet =)
This receipe was so easy to make and it was the best sweet potatoe recipe I have ever tried. They were so good that I almost ate it all out of the frying pan before I served it too my family. Even my Husband who says that he hates sweet potatoes enjoyed it.
This was the first time I made sweet potatoes. I microwaved them like some of the other reviewers instead of the oven. (turkey was taking up the oven) I never liked sweet potatoes but these were pretty good. I will make again. Not overly sweet- perfect.
This is the recipe that I have been look for for years THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2001
These wee really good! I made them for my amily this Thanksgiving, and my moter, who has uses and sworn by the Mrs. Pauls' packet for many, many years, says these are even better. i'll be making them next year. Thanks!
I love this side dish and so do my so very picky bunch! My 1 1/2 year old ate his entire serving and wanted more. He is the pickiest of picky. My 6 1/2 year old son loved them I just told them they were cooked oranges. My 3 1/2 year old daugther ate a couple bites and that's really good for her. Thanks for the recipe :)
So simple & amazing! I thought the orange juice would be overpowering but it wasn't at all. Just added a hint of a pleasant "what is that?". I also used the oven variation (in a buttered casserole dish at 375 degrees for about an hour) and I would recommend turning them halfway through. I shouldn't have test run them alone because I ended up eating the whole thing myself! And I'm not sorry!
I made this, it was totally awesome,I did have to add some thickening, (cornstarch),And found that to thicken the sauce taking the potatoes out made a big difference... The tang of the orange juice (which I had never used before) mellowed out the sweetness. Totally loved by all
Fantastic recipe - these were a big hit at Thanksgiving this year. Even my boyfriend, who usually doesn't like sweet potatoes, went back for seconds. I followed the advice of several posters here and reduced the orange juice to half of what the recipe recommended. It was still pretty powerful - I'd suggest either reducing the amount to 1/4 (see how you like it), or even eliminating it from the recipe all together. Anyhoo, great dish - will definitely be making this again. Super easy to prepare and re-heated really well.
Loved this recipe!! I will have to make double the amount next time. There were no leftovers & everyone raved about them. Even won over the relatives who never liked then. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.