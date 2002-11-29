Stovetop Candied Sweet Potatoes

This is my favorite side dish with a nice turkey dinner! My family has been making this since before I can remember! We do make it slightly different. 1st we do not add any orange juice, 2nd we do not boil the yams or sweet potatoes. We peel the yams/sweet potatoes, then we slice them into about 1 inch slices. Next we melt the butter then add in the dark brown sugar, then we add in a little cinnamon. Next we let that melt and get bubbly.(on a low setting or it will burn)Now this is were my mom puts in raisins and pecans.(I don't like them so when I make it I don't add them in) Next we add the sliced yams/sweet potatoes to the brown sugar mixture. Then we coat all the yams/sweet potatoes with the mixture, turn it on a low setting, and cover the pot. Keep stirring gently every so often until they are nice and tender. Absolutely delightful!!