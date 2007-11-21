Cranberry Salad V

This is like what we make except we use black cherry jello, gives it a much better flavor. (you can also use cranberry jello, or reg cherry etc. but lemon dont sound very good to me?) Also we use the juice from the pineapple boiled to make the jello and use pineapple tidbits instead of crushed. i tried with crushed before and felt like it ruined it even with such a small change.. we also use canned whole berry cranberry sauce, the gel of the sauce really adds to the gel of the gelatin. We also top it with cream cheese/sour cream topping with vanilla and sugar in it, home made, It is AMAZING together! Great as a side or dessert! My family has always made this, & I always do. It wouldnt be thanksgiving without it. My kids love it as much as their father and I. Even people who dont care for cranberrys love it. I didnt like whole berry cranberry sauce till this!