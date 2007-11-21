Cranberry Salad V
A cool and refreshing light side dish.
This is almost exactly the same recipe my family has been making for Thanksgiving since I can remember! The only difference is that we use raspberry gelatin, which we mix with the hot water and juice from the crushed pineapple, and cool it to where it is just beginning to set, then mix it with everything else. This is one of my favorites! Thanks!Read More
This didn't jell for me and I'm not sure what went wrong. I followed the directions.Read More
This is very good, and full of fiber. I used sugar free jello and it was fine. It isn't real sweet which is a nice contrast to rich holiday food. At first I was concerned it wouldn't gel but it did fine.
Using frozen cranberries can give you a much denser salad.
Wonderful! My food processor broke, so I crushed the cranberries and celery with a meat tenderizer! It still turned out great. Lots of complements at thanksgiving!
This is like what we make except we use black cherry jello, gives it a much better flavor. (you can also use cranberry jello, or reg cherry etc. but lemon dont sound very good to me?) Also we use the juice from the pineapple boiled to make the jello and use pineapple tidbits instead of crushed. i tried with crushed before and felt like it ruined it even with such a small change.. we also use canned whole berry cranberry sauce, the gel of the sauce really adds to the gel of the gelatin. We also top it with cream cheese/sour cream topping with vanilla and sugar in it, home made, It is AMAZING together! Great as a side or dessert! My family has always made this, & I always do. It wouldnt be thanksgiving without it. My kids love it as much as their father and I. Even people who dont care for cranberrys love it. I didnt like whole berry cranberry sauce till this!
This was excellent for Thanksgiving dinner. I made it with a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple, undrained and 1/2 cold water added to the jello mix/sugar/hot water mixture. It came out a little more runny, not as set up, but my family said they liked it that way. Aslo used 1 chopped granny smith apple instead of celery for the same crunch but even more tartness/fruitiness. I thought it was perfectly sweet, you could probably have even knocked the sugar down to 1/4 to 1/3 cup and been okay. Overall, it was a hit!
I made this with red jello 1 c cranberries and 1/3 cup sugar. My mom has always had this at Thanksgiving and it was very good!
My children wanted to participate in the thanksgiving meal prep so I chose this simple recipe, WOW what a response! It goes wonderfully with the meal and the leftovers. Thanks
This turned out so well and was a hit at Thanksgiving! I did use cherry Jell-O instead of lemon and used only about 1/3 cup sugar. We loved it and can't wait to eat leftovers.
This is not bad, but I couldn't bring myself to add the celery or serve with mayo . . .definitely not our thing. I love cranberries and tartness, but this is a tad too much, so I think I'd try with a sweeter jello next time. Very easy to make, and tastes pretty good, but we'd have to modify it more next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This is an old family recipe we have loved for years. We always used lemon jello but I believe you could use any fruit flavor. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners wouldn't be complete without it.
Like many other commenters, this has been in my family since I can remember. I got this recipe from my grandmother. We use lemon jello and it's wonderful. It lets the other flavors shine. Don't be afraid of the celery! Trust me.
Not overly sweet and has a wonderful crunch. I’ll definitely make this again!
It was really tasty and a nice contrast to the Chicken Pot pie I served with it. I gave it four rather than five stars because it never set completely. Will make it again and use less of the juice from the pineapple
I made this for Christmas dinner hoping it would turn out like my late grandma's in which I do not have the recipe! I doubled the recipe, used pecans instead of walnuts, and used strawberry jello instead of lemon. It turned out amazing and people who said they don't like cranberries loved it!! Will definitely make again!!
If yours didn't set up right, you probably added cold water out of habit, which the recipe does NOT call for. Love this type of salad. it is almost identical to a recipe I got over 25 years ago from a co-worker who got it from a Vegan magazine. Only difference is hers was doubled, called for cherry jello, and the addition of chopped apple. Either way, it's delicious and good for you. Makes a good snack too, when it is a while between meals for the kids. Avoids the crankiness before dinner. LOL
This was a hit at our Thanksgiving dinner. I used black cherry jello, added cream cheese & sour cream topping, and garnished with the nuts and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Just like the cranberry salad we have made for over 50 years with the exception being that we add one large apple and two small oranges to the mix. We chop everything up in the food processor (except the celery and walnuts) and we use lemon jello. With the addition of the pineapple we also cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup. We find it to still be sweet enough.
I made this with cherry jello for thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. I will be making this every year!
Taste is very nice...but as it is to be a Christmas dish, i was disappointed in color...will use a red flavored gelatin next time.
I followed the recipe exactly except I exchanged the lemon jello for cranberry jello!
My neighbors and I loved it! At the end of the potluck it was almost gone!