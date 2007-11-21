Cranberry Salad V

28 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A cool and refreshing light side dish.

By Doug Matthews

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 -10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop cranberries, celery, and walnuts lightly in a food processor.

    Advertisement

  • Mix gelatin, water, and sugar. Combine cranberry mixture, gelatin mixture, and pineapple (with juice) and mix thoroughly. Pour into mold and refrigerate to set.

  • Serve on leaf of lettuce with a dollop of mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 4.3g; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022