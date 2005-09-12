Aunt Carol's Apple Pie

Everyone in the family has something that they're the best at making. I make the best cookies, my sister, Carol, makes the best pies in the whole world!...no competition in our family! This recipe includes an ingredient called free-flowing brown sugar. This is a non-clumping or caking version of ordinary brown sugar. It has a lower moisture content then the traditional one, which makes it free flowing much like granulated sugar. It is available at most specialty supermarket. If it is not available in your part of the world, use regular brown sugar and make sure it is broken up, free of clumps. Macintosh or Granny Smith apples are the best choices for apple pie because they are the least mushy apples.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2005
YUM!!! I've been making pie after pie tweaking things here and there trying to get it perfect. THIS IS IT!!! I used "regular" light brown sugar, added nutmeg, extra cinnamon and a dash of vanilla extract. I cheated and used a premade piecrust (pillsbury) but adding the sugar on top really made a differance. This really is the best apple pie i've ever eaten, let along made. Oh yes...i also pre-cooked the apples and mix on the stove before putting them in the pie. Thank you Aunt Carol!!!
YUM!!! I've been making pie after pie tweaking things here and there trying to get it perfect. THIS IS IT!!! I used "regular" light brown sugar, added nutmeg, extra cinnamon and a dash of vanilla extract. I cheated and used a premade piecrust (pillsbury) but adding the sugar on top really made a differance. This really is the best apple pie i've ever eaten, let along made. Oh yes...i also pre-cooked the apples and mix on the stove before putting them in the pie. Thank you Aunt Carol!!!
I have not made an apple pie in years but decided to do so today because I wanted to use up some McIntosh apples before they went bad. I previously used my mother's apple pie recipe, which wasn't great (not an Italian specialty-smile). OMG!!! When I cut into this pie, I couldn't believe it! Could not believe that I made this pie! I used the Pillsbury Refrigerated Rolled Pie Crust (delicious) and followed the recipe to a near "t" with the following changes: I added 1/2 tsp of fresh grated nutmeg and 1 tsp of vanilla to the apple mixture, I baked the pie at 450 degrees for 15 minutes then 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Pie came out PERFECTLY!!!! Not too sweet, not gooey, not too wet or too dry, perfect mixture of sweet and spicy, tender & tasty apples, perfect crust! Absolutely wonderful! Can't wait for my dear husband to taste this tonight! Will definitely be making this pie again and again and again!!!
This is the best apple pie recipe. I have even forgotten to add the cinn. one time and it still turned out great. I use pillsbury rolled crust and I love adding the sugar to the top, it really makes the crust taste wonderful.(I usually don't eat the crust but I love this one) The only thing I do differently is I set the oven to 425 and cook for about 12 min at the beginning instead of the 450 for 15 min. The crust turns out purfect every time. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
OMG! E-Z, perfectly delicious pie! As another suggested, I set the oven to 425 and cook for about 12 min at the beginning (instead of the 450 for 15 min.) Then 350 for 45 min as written, the crust was perfect, no burning. I also used 1/2 the brown sugar because I thought it would be too sweet. I also added the juice of 1 lemon. It turns out either way, would have been fine. It's a GREAT recipe, thanks Aunt Carol.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2005
I baked this pie for my husband and he told me it was "quite possibly the best apple pie" he'd ever tasted!! Thanks for the recipe.
beautiful presentation with the sugar on the crust, however, really gooey and sweet inside. apples stayed semi-crisp and was balanced by the very very sweet filling. it's good, but was too "wet" for me.
I LOVED this pie, so did my husband and he is very picky about his apple pie. I ended up using 8 cups of apples sliced about 1/8 inch thick. It was wonderful! Not too sweet, set up nicely, just perfect, thanks so much!
My daughter made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was the first time she ever made a pie. It was absolutely delicious and she did a perfect job. It came out so gorgeous, we all took pictures. There wasn't one crumb left. sAn easy, great tasting recipe.
I don't know who Aunt Carol is, but i would like to give her a big kiss on the cheek for a wonderful recipe! It is now the family favorite that is requested at every event. Thanks Aunt Carol! Absolutely delicious!
This was the very first apple pie I ever made (pretty sad for 27!) and it turned out AMAZING! So easy and good, awesome appearance- I did the lattice top and sprinkled sugar on that. I used Ida Red apples (was trying to get rid of them) and they were great. Cooking time came our perfect. I even took a picture and posted it on facebook and eveeryone was VERY impressed :) It was sweet, but I liked it that way. Great ala mode.
Amazing Pie! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect! I will definitely be holding onto this recipe!! Can't wait to make it for the holidays this year and amaze my family...if I can make this pie come out perfect anyone can!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I took this to a bbq and it was devoured in a snap!! Everyone loved it and I will be sure to make this again! The only changes I made were that I used Braeburn apples (I don't like granny smith apples) and as per other reviews I only used 1/2 the amount of cinnamon called for. The sugar crust was everyone's favorite. thanks for an awesome recipe!
This pie was the first pie I ever made. I used Pillsbury 9 inch pie crusts and made a lattice top. This pie was so delicious!!! At first I couldn't figure out how to stir the apples and sugars and flour together. There was just so much powder that wouldn't stop being powdery. I figured out that actually tossing the apples around to get the moist cinnamony moist filling. This pie was just so delicious. My family can't stop raving about it.
This rating is for the filling only. It was fine, but definitely not the "10" I am looking for. Seemed awfully pasty and a little flat. It's GOOD, don't get me wrong, but not FABULOUS, and that's what I am looking for.
This is the best apple pie I've ever eaten. I'm a novice baker in general, and this is the first pie I've ever made from scratch (not including the refrigerated pie crust), but the recipe was simple, easy, and turned out amazingly good even for me! I followed the recipe exactly as written and the filling was thick and had the perfect amount of sugar, not too sweet. It didn't take too long to make especially with using a mandolin to slice the apples. I will never buy a premade apple pie at the supermarket ever again, I'd rather make this recipe myself.
One of the best apple pie recipes I have ever made!! I also used to Pillsbury pre-made pie crusts but with the sugar on top you really couldn't tell. I added a little more cinnamon than the recipe called for and about a tablespoon of lemon juice and it turned out amazing. My boyfriend said it was the best he had ever tasted. Him and his friend ate the whole pie in one night!
I'm not a huge fruit pie fan, but my boyfriend says this one deserves 5 stars. I used Jonathan apples, half the amount of white sugar and made my own crust using Veggie Pie Crust on this site. I made a lattice design on top with some stars to make it fancy looking. I loved eating the few leftover apples that didn't fit in the pie that were smothered in cinnamon & sugar!
The best apple pie I have ever made or eaten. Simply delicious! I will never use another recipe for apple pie ever again. You will not be disappointed!! I used french pastry pie crust from this site and it was amazing. I never use store bought crust anymore!
DELICIOUS APPLE PIE - the best! I made this pie the other day because I had some apples lying around that were going to go bad real soon. It was a mix of Gala and Granny Smith apples. Well, I made this recipe and WOW! The pie was amazing! It tastes even better with the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe submitted by Stephanie that is found on this site. Try it! You'll love it!
The crust came out excellent and I will bake it this way next time. However, too much sugar for me and I thought there was too much flour. It wasn't juicy due to all the flour. I'd cut down on brown sugar and probably white sugar. Crust was Excellent though!
Fantastic Pie! Best I've ever eaten. I used macintosh apples, and cut the white sugar down to 1/2 cup. Used the never fail pie crust II recipe from this site. I baked it maybe 10-15 mins longer than stated - I like my apples soft - and it was amazing! Thanks for a great recipe.
This pie was a breeze to make. I used refrigerated pie crusts and apples of "unknown species". My brother got them from someone he knows. They were smallish, red and yellow, frangrant, and slightly mealy textured rather than hard and woody like a Delicious would be. He just told me they were "cooking apples". The sauce for this pie is abundant, almost too loose but that's easily remedied next time around. The point is that this is good enough that there WILL be a next time around! Flavor is excellent! Thanks for a very nice recipe that anyone could master. ~ My photo of this recipe is # 11~
Excellent recipe for traditional apple pie. I added about 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg with the cinnamon. I added a bit less flour than called for and it was plenty - not runny at all. I got my apples at the farmers market and based on the recommendation of the apple guy found a fantastic pie apple called "Mutsu". I will definitely look for them again next time. They are big and meaty, not too sweet or too tart, just perfect and they bake up really well. I also threw in a couple Granny Smiths.
This has been my family's favorite ever since I found this recipe!! Its turned intoa tradition, and made everyone think I'm the best cook ever(: haha Family members ask me to make it as their birthday present. ITS AMAZING :D
I made this for two Fourth of July cookouts - because what's more American than apple pie on the Fourth? I made three pies total all with Pillsbury's pie crust, which really is the best! It turned out very well for two of the pies and was phenomenal for the third pie when I added 1/2 a jar of Smucker's caramel ice cream topping and a package of walnuts. My husband polished it off within 24 hours! The other pies were a hit at both cookouts and now I have requests for more! The hardest part is the peeling and cutting with the apples - you're in the home stretch after that! Five star recipe.
Amazingly good recipe. I recently lost the recipe for apple pie that I have been using for years, and was looking for a new one. This is now my new apple pie recipe! I was hurried, the kids were running around and getting in the way, and I forgot the cinnamon but it was still amazing! Thanks for sharing this one, I appreciate it.
this pie was okay. I only gave it 2 stars because it was SO sweet. I don't like my apple pie that sweet. I wish I had thought to cut down on the amount of sugar but since the reviews were so good I stuck to the recipe. I used a variety of different apples (we had gone apple picking) so maybe they were sweeter as well so less sugar could have been used. Eh...I won't make this pie again.
Made with Basic Flaky Pie Crust. Excellent!!! The filling was very quick, easy and quite yummy for a quick apple pie fix. This recipe will go into my recipe box for sure. Thanks! My husband really liked it too.
Great Pie -- My first successful Apple pie! My husband loved it -- I used regual brown sugar cuz couldn't find free flowing??? and I used a french pastry crust found on this site as well - no mush, mmmmm. Thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2005
My husband said he has never liked apple pie in his life before this one. Very delicious! Even my mother-in-law loved it!
Delicious!!! I absolutely love the flavors of this pie. I added toasted, chopped pecans and butterscotch caramel sauce. If you do this too, I would suggest to decrease the sugar just a little. Thanks for a great recipe!
this was pretty good. next time i will use more tart apples as it was a little on the sweet side. however, i didn't exactly do it all by the recipe. instead of putting it into a pie crust i put it into some phylo dough.
This was pie delicious! I tried a crust that was also on this site which was a flop so next time I'll save myself the headache and buy Marie Callendar's frozen ones...this was an awesome apple pie. I think it beat out the boyfriend's auntie's pie that he loves!
I made this pie twice in less than 7 days - and had never made an apple pie before, EVER! I got RAVE reviews of it, and even managed to forget the butter the second time and it still was perfect (and lower in fat!). I use either frozen or boxed crusts and it makes for a very quick and easy dessert. A real keeper! Don't forget the ice cream!
This was excellent! It is somewhat healthier than the Grandma Ople apple pie (much less butter) but still forms a delicious syrup in the pie filling. The only modification I made to the recipe was to add a splash of vanilla. I made it with the "Pie Crust IV" recipe on this site.
The results were great! I had a dinner for 6 last evening and this pie was a winner. Just a comment, that I think the times need adjusting for preparation (5 min?),cook time (10 min?), and ready in (15?). Thanks for this great apple pie recipe!
Yum! This pie was delicious and not too sugary sweet. Thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2005
MAGNIFICENT is the only way to describe this recipe. This was my first time making apple pie and it came out great. I forgot to add the extra butter in the filling and to sprinkle the sugar on top. It still came out great. My fiance absolutely loved it. Oh Yeah. I used buttermilk instead of water to make the crust and it was perfect. IF YOU LIKE APPLE PIE, YOU HAVE TO TRY THIS RECIPE!
This filling was great! I've never made an apple pie before, I thought I was going to have to try mulitple recipes to find the perfect one, but this is the first one I tried and i'm not going to try another one. I used granny smith with a couple of fuji apples thrown in.
Absolutely DELICIOUS!! I've now made this pie 4 times and it is a hit everytime time! It makes a BIG,BEAUTIFUL PIE. If you don't want to make your own crust I buy the refrigerated roll out crusts which I roll out a little bit more. The final presentation with the sugar topped crust is so eye appealing. IT TRULY IS THE BEST APPLE PIE!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2005
I did'nt have time to make the crust,so I bought the ready-crust sold in the store. but basically,i used the filling ingredients in the recipe.And fairly,I can only comment on the fillings,it was briliante!but somehow, abit too sweet for my hubby.but was fine for me!therefore 5star granted!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2004
This was my first attempt at apple pie and it turned out great. Be sure to use Granny Smiths...they are just tart enough. The brown sugar gives the filling a great caramel taste. Enjoy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2004
This pie turned out really good. I only used about 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cinnamon, because I didn't want it to be overpowering. I also used pink lady apples because they are what I had on hand. I used five apples. If you love the taste of apple butter then you will love this pie, because to me I think the brown sugar gives it that slightly different flavor. And of course the filling is darker because of it. I used the french pastry pie crust on this website. It was the best pie crust I've ever tasted. Thanks Aunt Carol!
Thank you for providing this recipe. This is the most delicious apple pie I have ever tasted. The only thing I did differently was reduce the white sugar to 3/4 cup. I did not have free-flowing brown sugar but used golden brown sugar and did what you advised and made sure it was without any clumps or lumps. The baking time was perfect. I used a clear glass dish, probably 10 inches, and used about 8 small/medium apples. After letting the pie cool for about 45 minutes, I gave a slice of this warm pie with vanilla ice cream on the side to my husband. He didn't say a word - he just kept nodding his head the entire time he was eating it and left no crumb on the plate! I brushed egg white on the top crust and it baked to a beautiful golden brown. Wow. I'm thinking of having another piece now!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2005
So Quick and easy. Taste like you spent hours in the kitchen. Absolutely the BEST !!
Bobbie Williams
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2001
this was easy to make. my whole family loves this pie.
I never made an apple pie before and will never use a different recipe ever again! I thought my grandmother came down from heaven and baked me her fantastic apple pie! Fabulous. I used Freedom apples since I had a bushel. Other than that I stuck to the recipe and it was absolutely perfect! THANKS!
This was one of the best pies I have ever had. It was really easy too, I don't think I will buy store pies anymore with this easy recipe! My eleven year old son basically made it with my help, even the lattice crust. It was a big hit at Thanksgiving dinner!
i just made this pie i also used a hot water crust recipe from this site the only change i made was i used half the white sugar and added a tsp of nutmeg it smells so good right now i cant wait till it comes out i also used an egg wash on the crust instead of water and sprinkled a little sugar i will send the after pic soon
This recipe was GREAT! It was so easy to make and it tasted amazing! I had never made a pie before and I was a little concerned about my pie being runny, so after I sliced up the apples, I tossed them in a little bit of flour to coat them, to ensure that the sugar wouldn't pull too much liquid out of them. I used 7 granny smith and 2 macintosh apples because I figured the granny smith would be nice and tart, and the macintosh would be more juicy. I also lined the crust with tin foil since I don't own a pie shield, and I put a piece of tin foil on the rack directly above the pie so that it had less chance of burning and the color was golden brown. I finished off the lattice with an egg wash and cinnamon sugar. My husband, brother-in-law and I gobbled up big pieces with vanilla ice cream, and everyone loved it. Thank you so much for such an easy and delicious recipe! Aunt Carol will be making an appearance again soon!
I've never baked an apple pie before and this was so easy and delicious. My 2 year old helped me do everything except prepping apples and it was so easy. I had no idea how it would turn out because our measuring was far from precise but it was so simple and yummy. I didn't change anything in the recipe and I thought it baked perfectly.
WOW!! This is literally the BEST apple pie I've ever had!! NO changes needed it's PERFECT! I tried another apple pie recipe with over ten thousand reviews but this is hands down better! My 4 year old son and husband also agree that this is MUCH better, yummy! Feel like I could eat the whole pie at once.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year. I used Apple pie spice half the sugar and half the flour. Next time I will use more apples as well. Other than those tweaks, awesome taste! The reason for less sugar was due to the reviews.
I had been given too, too many apples. So, I've made a couple of diff. apple pie recipes. I used a mix of golden & gala. I know granny smiths are more tart, needing more sugar, but this was too sweet for me, even though I cut the white sugar by 1/4 c. I used 6 med.apples. Next time, I'll try 1/2 & 1/2 for the sugars. It was a bit heavy on the cinnamon, as well.
This was my first apple pie I made ever! I made the pie as a gift for my husband's birthday. I didn't make any changes to the ingredients, but I did heat the ingredients on the stove as reviewer suggested. My husband was impressed with my result ; surprised would probably be a better word. The next day it tasted even better as the ingredients had a chance to "set". The only change I would make is adding a few more apples as they tend to shrink upon cooking. Otherwise this was perfect! Thanks Aunt Carol!!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.