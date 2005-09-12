Aunt Carol's Apple Pie

This recipe was GREAT! It was so easy to make and it tasted amazing! I had never made a pie before and I was a little concerned about my pie being runny, so after I sliced up the apples, I tossed them in a little bit of flour to coat them, to ensure that the sugar wouldn't pull too much liquid out of them. I used 7 granny smith and 2 macintosh apples because I figured the granny smith would be nice and tart, and the macintosh would be more juicy. I also lined the crust with tin foil since I don't own a pie shield, and I put a piece of tin foil on the rack directly above the pie so that it had less chance of burning and the color was golden brown. I finished off the lattice with an egg wash and cinnamon sugar. My husband, brother-in-law and I gobbled up big pieces with vanilla ice cream, and everyone loved it. Thank you so much for such an easy and delicious recipe! Aunt Carol will be making an appearance again soon!