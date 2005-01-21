Easy Broccoli Salad I

55 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

A healthy, bright salad.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: Tammy Lynn

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the broccoli, onions, raisins, and sunflower seeds.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt, orange juice, and mayonnaise until blended. Pour over the broccoli mixture and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 42.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022