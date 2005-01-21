Easy Broccoli Salad I
A healthy, bright salad.
A healthy, bright salad.
This is a good, healthy salad.I added dryed cranberries and more o.j.I think you could omit mayo and just use yogurt if you want to.Fatheroflittle really liked it.It was good the next day too.We will have this again!Read More
So so...I agree it needs some extra zing. Played around with adding more juice. Finally tossed in a can of manderin oranges. Still the dressing wasn't quite right.Read More
This is a good, healthy salad.I added dryed cranberries and more o.j.I think you could omit mayo and just use yogurt if you want to.Fatheroflittle really liked it.It was good the next day too.We will have this again!
This is a great salad, but you need to make ahead of time to let the flavors meld together. The next couple of days it gets better tasting. I added a few dashes of distilled vinegar which i think helped. My husband actually liked it and i didn't think he would:)
I added dried cranberries and pine nuts to use up pantry foods. I also used both golden and regular raisins (had them both on hand) and they looked great. I ended up doubling the liquid ingredients as it seemed a bit dry. The recipe remained healthy with the use of low fat yogurt and mayo. Big hit when served with fried chicken wings and beer while watching the game(a good way to sneak in veggies for the men).
I really liked this recipe but did a little tweaking for my taste. I used 2 cups of broccoli and a package of coleslaw mix that you find in the produce section and then doubled the rest of the ingredients. I love it and it's great the next day.
So so...I agree it needs some extra zing. Played around with adding more juice. Finally tossed in a can of manderin oranges. Still the dressing wasn't quite right.
I cooked the broccoli and then put the sauce over it like a dressing! Turned out amazing!
Love, love, love it! My favourite salad recipe now. Wendy
This was definitely healthy but I would double the wet ingredients next time since the broccoli really soaked it up! I brought this camping and it held up well.
Good combination of ingredients in the salad, however, I thought the dressing was bland. I took one suggestion and even let it sit in the refrigerator for several hours before eating to blend the flavors. This is not one I will make again.
this salad was amazing ! my husband doesnt like raw broccoli but he loved this salad !
Not enough flavor for me, but you definitly get your broccolie serving in.
Not too Shabby! Easy and yummy.
This has to be made well ahead if you want the best results. My husband disliked it the first day...but cleaned the bowl three days later!
I used lime juice instead of orange juice, and I thought it was good, so I would suggest using 1/2 TBS lime juice and only 1 and 1/2 TBS orange juice. Could be just that kick other reviews mentioned it needed.
surprisingly tasty! Great for summer days.
it was very good. next time i will make a lot of it .
This was my first time making a broccoli salad and I really enjoyed this recipe. Since I did not measure the amount of broccoli, I eyeballed how much of the other ingrediants I would need. I would definitly make this one again.
Very good. I too, used dried cranberries. Needs a little something, I just have to figure out what. I think I'll add some sweet peppers next time.
It just tasted strange to me with the orange juice. Next time I'll try something else!
This recipe needs a kick. I tried adding bacon (the not so healthy approach), but it was still very bland.
No flavor do not make again
This was very good and light. I added red grapes cut in half for a little extra sweetness.
A big hit with my vegetarian family. I followed the directions as presented and it turned out great!
I made this recipe for my T.O.P.S. group, and it was very favourably received. I would recommend it for calorie reduced diets.
Got what I expected. Nothing out of the ordinary...just plain good.
I thought the dressing was too sour and didn't really do much for the broccoli. Just not thrilling.
A good base recipe, but a bit dry. Doubled yogurt and mayo, but added no additional orange juice. Also added dried cranberries. Family loved it and healthy too
This was okay, It does seem there is something missing from the sauce.
Oustanding! I made this for a family event, it was popular. In fact, I was asked to make it again. I do recommend adding more broccli. It seems to obsorb fast.
I incorporated ingredients from another recipe, like bacon and a dash of white Modena vinegar. I blanched the broccoli by dropping it in boiling water for 1 minute.
This salad was good. I agree with others to double the dressing. I also added extra sunflower seeds and extra raisins. The amount shown wasn't quite enough.
Good but I would double the dressing next time.
Really good, I added chicken-bacon, and substituted caesar dressing
I tried brocoli salad from the store and liked it so i decided to make some of my own... But this tasted WAY better! plus it was simple enough to make. Overall, it was a good and healthy-ish recipe.
Our family really enjoyed this salad. Tangy and refreshing! A nice change from most of the broccoli salad recipes that are loaded with mayo and bacon. Since I had to peel an orange for the juice for dressing, I cut up the remaining segments and put into the salad. I left out the raisins just thought it would be weird with the orange... I loved the combination of orange and broccoli! Next time I'll make more to make sure there's leftovers. I also added toasted pumpkin seeds as well as sunflower. Healthy and delicious, thank you for the great recipe! Update: for those looking for a little extra flavour; the dressing definitely needs salt and pepper, I also use srping onions and put them right in the dressing. Made again last evening and put a pinch of cayenne in the dressing, might be that little extra some of you are looking for!
I didn't like this at all. Bland and the yogurt dressing did nothing for the broccoli.
I'm only giving this recipe 3 stars because of the dressing. While it's a good base, a lot of altering has to be done to get the taste right, especially if you're looking for something sweeter. Double the dressing recipe, as another reviewer recommended because the broccoli does seem to soak up the liquid.
Light and easy. I added a little turkey bacon. It was a pot-luck hit.
Love this recipe; easy to make.
This recipe is great. I also added bits of bacon. It is awesome.
This is a great salad and so healthy. I used NonFat-vanilla yogurt instead of plain and doubled it. Skipped the OJ and doubled the mayo.....turned out GREAT.
Very tasty dish. I followed the recipe nearly as written except I substituted dried cranberries for raisins as we don't care for raisins and left out the yogurt for my lactose-intolerant Mom. I added a little sea salt and ground black pepper, and about 1/4 C of raspberry balsamic vinegar for added depth. I let it chill overnight and everyone enjoyed this dish for Easter luncheon.
This is pretty good. I added salt and pepper because it is a little bland. Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections