Easy Broccoli Salad I

Our family really enjoyed this salad. Tangy and refreshing! A nice change from most of the broccoli salad recipes that are loaded with mayo and bacon. Since I had to peel an orange for the juice for dressing, I cut up the remaining segments and put into the salad. I left out the raisins just thought it would be weird with the orange... I loved the combination of orange and broccoli! Next time I'll make more to make sure there's leftovers. I also added toasted pumpkin seeds as well as sunflower. Healthy and delicious, thank you for the great recipe! Update: for those looking for a little extra flavour; the dressing definitely needs salt and pepper, I also use srping onions and put them right in the dressing. Made again last evening and put a pinch of cayenne in the dressing, might be that little extra some of you are looking for!