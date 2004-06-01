Vegetarian Stuffing

4.4
77 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

I take this to our family gathering for the holidays. Everyone likes it - the meat eaters don't miss the giblets. You can make it vegan by deleting the mushroom soup and increasing the broth, also use no/low fat soup if you like. Chopped walnuts can be substituted for chopped pecans.

Recipe by Debra B

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the bread, cream of mushroom soup, vegetable broth, water, poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper to taste. Add any or all of the optional ingredients as desired. It will be sticky. Shape into a loaf and wrap in (nonstick, sprayed) foil to bake.

    Advertisement

  • Bake for about an hour at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). You can slice it like a meatloaf and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 12.2g; sodium 944.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022