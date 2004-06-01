Vegetarian Stuffing

I take this to our family gathering for the holidays. Everyone likes it - the meat eaters don't miss the giblets. You can make it vegan by deleting the mushroom soup and increasing the broth, also use no/low fat soup if you like. Chopped walnuts can be substituted for chopped pecans.
I made this recipie for Thanksgiving yesterday and had mixed reviews from young and old alike. Me personally, I enjoyed the change from traditional stuffing I've been accustomed to, although I was not happy with the stuffings overall appearance upon serving from the oven. I used all of the extra ingeredients but only used half the amount of vegetable broth the recipie called for. I couldn't imagine how soupy this mixture would have been with the additional broth. ***Note: the stuffing really tasted and looked better the next day after reheating the refrigerated leftovers. Maybe next time I will make stuffing a day in advance and sub chicken broth for vegetable broth.
We have a mushroom hater in our midst, so I used cream of celery soup. It was delicious with only the optional pecans and cranberries added. Carnivores will not be disappointed in this.
It's great to be able to make stuffing without having to rely on any meat. It was very tasty, I used all the optionals. One note: I'd leave the wild rice out.. it's very hard and goes against the otherwise smooth feel of the dish. Otherwise, very yummy, thanks!
This is an exceptionally good result for the amount of time invested. I made this for my book group's holiday potluck with the following modifications: off-the-shelf 12-grain loaf, cream of mushroom w/ garlic, about 1/2 the broth and water recommended, fresh cracked pepper (about 15 turns of the mill), generous shakes of Chef Paul's "poultry magic", and just a dried fruit and nut mix by Salad Pizazz ("cherry cranberry pecano") in place of all the suggested options. All available in a pinch at my Safeway, which was one of the best things about this recipe. My book group gobbled it up!
Here's how to avoid using canned mushroom soup: - sauté the 1/2 cup of mushrooms in 3 tbsp olive oil - Stir in 3 tbsp flour to create a roux - Add milk a little at time until it becomes the consistency of condensed soup It's best to use the vegetable broth from box or condensed cubes. Cans contain BPA which may be linked to several harmful health conditions.
As a vegetarian, I loved this. I did leave the wild rice out and nuts out however to keep the consistency smooth.
YUMMY!!! I cooked this stuffing for an alternative to the normal stuffing on Thanksgiving. It was a hugh hit. The cranberries are just an option but I recommend that you use them. Thanks!
This delicious dressing is full of flavor and texture. I used all optional ingredients and it was excellent. I watched my wife's eyes at first bite and they lit up! My 3 year old daughter liked it too. She especially liked the pine needles(wild rice). I'm making it for my carnivorous family for Christmas, I'm sure they'll love it.
Quite tastey! This stuffing has a lot of flavor. The few tweaks I made were due to the available ingredients in my pantry. I used pears in lieu of apples, I added cooked Rice a Roni Wild Rice, and used Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Garlic soup. I added mushrooms but left out the pecans and cranberries (allergies). I baked it in a 8x8 pan covered w/foil for 40 minutes. Then browned it for 20 minutes minus the foil. This gave it a great combination of crisp, soft, and moist textures.
I made this for Thanksgiving and got great reviews! I followed some of the other reviews and sauteed diced onion, celery, and carrots in a bit of butter and the recommended seasonings, then mixed it into the stuffing. Instead of making a loaf, I baked it in a square pan, which turned out well. I would make this again! With the updates I mentioned, I think it's more like a 4.5-star recipe.
Having a vegetarian step-son, I like to make as many dishes that he can enjoy as well at large family/friend meals. I have a mushroom hater also so substituted cream of celery soup and did add sauted onion and celery. Left out the wild rice (but may add this in when I make it again). I did add the cranberries, pecans, and apple. I sprayed a 3 qt. baking dish instead of using foil. This was exceptional. My ste-son enjoyed it but our company raved. Brian and I found it just as good, if not better, the next day. It's a keeper!!!
Definately altered this one a bit based on other reviews and what I had. Didn't use broth, poultry seasoning, rice, or dried cranberries. I did add carrots, celery, mushrooms, and onions that I sauted down, and lots of tasty spices. A mix of ezekiel and 12 grain bread really made it hearty and healthier. Better the next day. Yum yum!
I love this stuffing! I brought it to thanksgiving this year and no one had any idea it was vegetarian. I kept getting compliments about my "amazing dressing" I added the optional cranberries (1/2 c), pecans, apples, mushrooms and I also added celery and onions. FANTASTIC!!
Brought the stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner and everyonve at the table loved it. I substituted the mushrooms and condensed cream of mushroom soup for chopped celery and condensed cream of celery soup (2 cans). I "roasted" the peacans for 3 minutes on broil to give it that roasted flavour & crunch & added more poultry seasoning - to taste. My rice was a mix of long grain & wild (added a cup more) and placed it all in a baking pan (foiled up). It came out moist just like the traditional stuffing out of the turkey. Mmmmm so good.
This was a hit at our Thanksgiving! I sauteed onions/carrots/celery/mushrooms and added to rest of ingredients. For the optional ingredients, I included apples and cranberries, as well as thyme, marjoram, tarragon and sage. This will be a staple, and not just for Thanksgiving!
I am sorry to be in the minority here, but I didn't care for this recipe. It tasted like bread soaked in mushroom soup - I know, what did I expect? I followed the recipe exactly and added optionals of fresh mushrooms, cranberries, and fresh celery.
I used a big loaf of crusty Italian bread, and did use all of the optional ingredients, but at about twice the recommended measurements. I also chopped up two stalks of celery and about a dozen baby carrots, and sauteed these in a tablespoon of butter, then added a few tablespoons of vegetable broth that I had left over, and a chicken-flavored bullion cube, and continued to cook the vegetables on low heat until tender, about 10 minutes. These extra veggies added color, texture, and taste to the stuffing. I also added generous dashes of dried thyme, marjoram, tarragon, and sage. A winner!
This was an absolute hit. For a first-time "stuffing from scratch" maker this was really easy to follow. The taste was excellent and the preparation instructions were clear with plenty of options. Thanks!!
I'm a vegetarian and I am spending this Thanksgiving with a friend who's vegan. I made this recipe and I swapped out the cream of mushroom soup for organic coconut milk. I also added some fresh garlic and red onions. It was fantastic! Thanks for posting this recipe - I'll be making it again for sure.
Incredible! I used a half can of Vegie broth and cooked brown and wild rice. Also I added sauted onions and celery and freshed cracked pepper, and a splash of red wine. Looked nasty, tasted great! It was first to be finished!!!
I love this stuffing. It was very flavorful. I used a plain cornbread for this. I didn't use the mushrooms, but I used everything else and I really liked the pecans and rice. I wouldn't leave anything out except maybe the mushrooms. Easy to make.
I had a bunch of stale ciabatta bread rolls left over, so I made this as one of my Thanksgiving dishes and it went like crazy! I was not expecting it, as I come from a family of serious carnivores/veggie haters. I used the cranberries and wild rice additions only, however I also added sauteed celery, onion, and carrot (cooked til tender in evoo and seasoned with the poultry seasoning), and I also used vegetable stock instead of broth which I think punched the flavor up a bit. Cooked it a day ahead, and definitely agree that it was better the second day. Thanks for a fantastic recipe! I will definitely make this one again.
This turned out pretty good. I left out the cranberries, apples, and nuts. My family just doesn't go for those things in stuffing, and it was okay, but didn't knock my socks off. I think i'll try it again just for me with the extras, and see how it comes out, but I would make it again.
Great recipe. I tweaked it a bit and used slightly more broth and slightly less mushroom soup to get a nice mushy interior with a nice exterior crust. The cranberries, apples and mushrooms were a great combo. I also used a bit less butter. A big hit at thanksgiving dinner for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike! Thx!
Got mixed reviews for the stuffing (the negative ones were people who hated bread) - I used everything except the poultry seasoning and the wild rice. Also used half the vegetable broth and half the water. I really liked it, although next time I'll add a bit more vegetable broth! Put it in the oven for 1:20 for the whole outside layer to get crispy, mm!!
this was very good! everyone loved it! thank your for the recipe, i added everything it said too, i think next time i will experiment a little more with it, and i might leave out the nuts... but omg it was delicous! thanks agian!!!
My daughter became a vegetarian two years ago and it's been difficult to find a "centerpiece" dish for her on Thanksgiving. This was perfect for her. Plus my meat-eating husband really enjoyed it as well!
What a refreshingly awesome change up for stuffing. I made it for thanksgiving this year and got a few mixed reviews. The vegetarians seemed to love it and the carnivore seemed indifferent. I used all the optional ingredients and found I had to cook it quite a bit longer which was fine. I really liked the flavor and texture and will make it again.
OMG, so good. I used a loaf of really crusty whole wheat bread torn up into tiny pieces (this took quite a while). I added chopped pecans and apples, both of which added a nice flavor and texture. Left out the poultry seasoning cause I didn't have it, and instead added a mushroom bouillon. Seriously yummy.
I am vegetarian, and had Thanksgiving with a vegan-- I made this and it was a HIT....I added no poultry seasoning of course...however, I did add everything else minus the apple I forgot! The dish was a hit, but the only negative was too much mushroom! next time I would not use fresh mushrooms. Otherwise it was fabulous!! :)
I have been vegetarian for 6 years, and I have been using this for 3 years. I love it, I like it better than meat stuffing I've had. I use all the optional ingredients, but I put it in a cassarole dish, not a loaf.
I make this every Christmas. It takes a bit of time, but it is very good!
This was really good! Everyone liked it even the meat eaters. I didn't change anything but I think I will delete the apples next time. This was the first time I had apple in my stuffing and I think i'd like it more without. It was a great stuffing though!
yummy but didn't need broth - recipe moist enough with just mushroom soup and added brazil nuts cos didn't have any other kind also added twice as many cranberries and a whole bunch of parsley and a bit of sage also a clove of garlic
I formed into a loaf and covered with foil, baking for 1hr 20 min and it came out very moist. I did not like the cranberries as they added a sweet flavor that did not pair well. I used sourdough bread so if i made this again I might use a different type of bread.
I made this recipe adding all of the optional ingredients. I added one loaf of a dense bread, which may have been the issue. This stuffing was really dry for me. I'm not sure if was due to the bread I used or if I just needed more soup or liquid. I also found the taste of the fruit odd with the mushrooms. If I make this again I'll leave out the fruit and add more moisture or change the bread. My guests ate this stuffing, but no one went back for seconds.
This is my favorite stuffing recipe. I usually leave out the rice, but add everything else. This is my go-to recipe for stuffing. With all of the delicious add ins, no one misses anything. Everyone asks me to make it every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This is a good recipe. I am not vegan, so I used some melted butter as well and sauteed onions. Overall, very good! For the person who used the cream of celery soup - check the can, it may contain chicken stock.
Very easy and tasty! I added all the optional ingredients and only made a few changes. I did cut down the amount of liquid (thanks to other reviewers) and cooked it in a square baking dish covered for 45 min and uncovered the last 15-20 min. I also added a bit of chopped celery as I had it on hand and like it in my stuffing. I will definitely make this again!! Next time, I may cut down the poultry seasoning just a tad, it was just a bit too much for my taste.
This recipe is great. I've looked everywhere for years to try to find a good vegetarian stuffing and this is it. I dont generally add all of the optional ingredients at the same time, but mixing it up everytime creates a new delious dish.
My experience has been if it is not made from cornbread, it’s not dressing or stuffing...well...that notion has changed with this recipe. It is excellent. I followed the recipe, except that I omitted the dried cranberries and used a whole (Granny Smith) apple instead. I also added more broth to keep the ingredients from being dry. Instead of wrapping and cooking the loaf in foil, I oiled a 9x13 ceramic cooking dish and covered with foil to bake. The beauty of cooking with so many recipes at your fingertips.
