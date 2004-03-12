Orange Glazed Sweet Potatoes

The orange juice makes this a tasty dish. Even people who are not fond of sweet potatoes like this one. Give it a try!

By Cindy Callentine

6
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Pare and halve sweet potatoes.

  • Combine peel, juice, corn syrup, and brown sugar.

  • Add sweet potatoes, boiling water, and salt to a large saucepan. Simmer, covered, until tender; this should take about 15 minutes. Drain off liquid, leaving 1/4 cup in skillet. Dot potatoes with butter or margarine. Pour orange juice mixture over potatoes, and add orange slices. Cook, uncovered, over low heat until glazed, an additional 15 minutes. Baste often, and turn once while cooking.

355 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 76.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 528mg. Full Nutrition
