Orange Glazed Sweet Potatoes
The orange juice makes this a tasty dish. Even people who are not fond of sweet potatoes like this one. Give it a try!
I thought the directions were a little confusing: 'Add sweet potatoes, boiling water, and salt to a large saucepan' should read 'Add sweet potatoes and salt to boiling water.' My family does not like SWEET sweet potatoes, so I omitted the corn syrup in step 2, and used the juice of a whole orange instead. In step 3, I drained the potatoes after cooking, without saving any liquid, since I did not need it. I prepared the potatoes ahead of time and put them into a casserole with the orange juice sauce and pieces of oranges. I also added 1/2 c. chopped pecans. I covered the dish and heated the dish in the oven (350) for about 1/2 hour instead of finishing on the stove-top.Read More
absolutely delicious!
Since we had the oven going anyway, we baked the sweet potato s for an hour, then peeled and cut them into a skillet, and followed the recipe, substituting honey for the corn syrup. The orange flavor is pronounced,but this was a nice way to have sweet potatos.
These was different but we really liked them, it was packed with flavor. I think when I make these again I will roast the potatoes before making the sauce adding depth to the flavor. My only issue with this was by the time the sauce reduced my potatoes was starting to get mushy.
I made this for our Christmas dinner and got many compliments on it. The orange flavor was perfect - not too strong or weak, and it wasn’t so overpoweringly sweet as the marshmallow recipes are - very fitting for someone trying to keep from gaining weight over the holidays.
