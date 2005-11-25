Chocolate Pecan Pie I

1 of 101

Rating: 4 stars As far as the directions go I'd give a technical score of 3 stars. There are a few things I would like to add to the directions: Melt the chocolate (at 50% power in the microwave) and add 1 1/2 Tbl. butter in pieces stirring to blend. Pour the chocolate into the bottom of a 9" DEEP DISH pie crust and refrigerate. (If you want a more subtle chocolate taste I suggest cutting it to 1 cup choc 1T butter for a thin layer in the pie - I'll do this next time). Then in a bowl beat the sugar and butter first then add the other things pouring the corn syrup while you are mixing. Bake in a hot oven on a cookie sheet. I preferred having a soft layering of chocolate under the pecan layer which would be easy to slice hot or cool. Baking: after 50 minutes the crust was very brown but the center was not set so I had to cover it with foil. Then it cooked quickly. As far as taste: it was very rich very sweet and very good with vanilla ice cream! I can't complain about the richness or sweetness because what pecan pie isn't? It got the taste test award after Thanksgiving dinner! Artistic score: 5 stars So overall? 4 stars but now that I know what to do this will become a traditional pie for holidays worth 5 stars. Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars Gorgeous but I advise melting the chocolate and the butter before mixing. I added more pecan (twice the amount stated) and used ready rolled puff pastry. It came out absolutely gorgeous gooey sticky and heavenly! It was a real success. In all this is an extremely easy to do recipe. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used chocolate chunks because that's what I had on hand and thought it was perfect... very chocolatey! I didn't have the problem of too much filling... I used a Mrs. Smith's frozen deep dish pie shell and every bit of the filling fit in to it and none ran over even though I put it on a cookie sheet just in case. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This is SOOOOO good. I kind of disobeyed the directions and I layered the chocolate and then pecans instead of stirring it all together. I put the chocolate on the crust and then put tons of pecans over it (I think pecan pies never have enough pecans) and then I poured the sugar-y mixture over the top - of course I had extra sugar mixture because I added too many pecans but it was well worth it. Thanks for the delicious recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars I really think the chocolate chips should have been melted with the corn syrup and then mixed in with the nuts etc. The flavors would have blended much better if that had been instructed. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I've never had much success with baking...but this recipe looked so easy...and it was! It turned out very well. A tad too sweet for my taste (I still enjoyed it) and my husband went nuts over it. He kept picking at it until I finally put it away! Next time I may cut back on the chocolate chips and add a little unsweetened cocoa powder. Between the sugar and corn syrup it's sweet enough. And my advice to anyone trying this for the first time...make your own crust! I used a store-bought refigerated pastry crust and was very disappointed. It was hard and dry. This pie needs a nice delicate flaky crust. But overall it was still very good and I will make it again...with a home-made crust! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Overall it was a good recipe. But it made way too much filling. I used a frozen 9 inch pie crust and could have made two pies from one batch of filling. Also it was very chocolaty. If I make it again I may experiment with different types of chocolate like a bittersweet baking bar to try and cut back on some of the sweetness. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I have had other people ask me for this recipie. EXCELLENT!!! I have tried some of the others that are a little more complex but this one still tastes the best and is the easiest to make. Helpful (9)