Squash Casserole I
This casserole makes a rich, creamy vegetable side dish. Stuffing mix may be used in place of the bread crumbs if you prefer. It tastes even better the next day for leftovers.
This was delicious!
This recipe has a wonderful flavor, but was a little watery. I think I'll cut down on the liquid next time.
This recipe has a wonderful flavor, but was a little watery. I think I'll cut down on the liquid next time.
This was delicious!
I found this recipe to be watery and not creamy at all. I reduced the amount of water added to the 2 qt casserole dish and it was still too much. I would suggest draining off all excess liquid from the squash and replacing with milk.
Turned out very good. I only used 3 squash, but I kind of wish I had added in another, perhaps one more small one. And I didnt have enough sour cream so I added some plain yogurt with it to make up the difference and that didnt hurt any. I also mixed a few handfuls of breadcrumbs into the mixture and only poured half the squash water into it-for those of you who complained your casseroles were watery, that might help! mine wasn't runny at all. bread crumbs inside will help sop up the extra moisture :-)
This is a wonderful recipe! My boys are not really fans of squash but they ate this up when I served it with baked chicken. The second time I made it I used stuffing mix because it's what I had on hand and added leftover diced chicken right in. Wonderful! My kids loved it enough to ask if they can have friends over next time I make it. Keep up the great ideas!!!
Excellent recipe! I was looking for the southern classic of my childhood memories, and found it here. Thanks so much! I sometimes add a grated carrot to the mix for color and extra nutrients. Another idea for variety (or to transform into a one-dish meal for lighter eaters) I sometimes add grated cheese added to the top during the last 15 minute is also good. Wonderful!
My hubby made this a couple of nights ago. Seriously delicious! He doubled the recipe and drained the water, but otherwise made no changes. We all loved it with BBQ'd chicken, and I have been eating it for lunch and dinner ever since. It's almost gone so we bought the ingredients last night so he can make it again. Thanks for a great recipe Gayle!
Taste just like my Grandmothers. Yum! Will keep this recipe.
I only used half the liquid after reading the reviews, and I still thought it was pretty runny. I also added some salt/pepper, Italian seasoning and paprika. The flavor was good, so I would make it again with less liquid added.
This I would take to a family picnic.. It was very good, and I would be proud to say I made it from Squash out of my garden..He He He Have a wonderful day and keep up the good recipies! :)
I knew I should have read the review before making this! Lousy!!
With the liquid and that many breadcrumbs it looked like cream of wheat with squash in it.. It did taste slightly better but not much.
I was a little nervous but this recipe turned out great! I didn't have sour cream so I substituted in a creamy spinach dip I had left over. VERY TASTY!
Very good recipe stayed real creamy after cooking, reheated real good also, Hope other people will try.
Great flavor. We substituted plain yogurt for sour cream.
The casserole would have been better if it was a little sweeter.
Great! I used frozen squash and a cracker (Ritz)topping. It was a hit!
To make it even better, you can saute the squash and onions in some butter instead of boiling. For you broccoli lovers or squash haters out there- Try substituting the squash with broccoli. OH! Also if you are out of sour cream you can substitute 2 heaping tablespoons of mayonnaise~ Trust me you cannot taste the mayo, it just helps make it creamier..I love both squash and broccoli so it's a win,win for me!!
This is close to our old family recipe. We add diced carrot to boil with the squash and onion, and add one small jar of drained pimentos, salt and pepper. We do not add butter to the soup and sour cream. We instead melt the butter with Pepperidge Farm stuffing, line the casserole dish with the buttery stuffing before adding the casserole filling, and then sprinkle more buttery stuffing on top. Very creamy and delicious!
Blandest thing I ever ate next to a rice cake. Will definitely be tweeking this receipe.
Easy to make. Tasted ok, but still wasn't exactly what I was looking for...
It was very easy to make. I drained most the liquid off as to not make it too soupy. I kept about a up of liquid. With the sour cream, soup, and melted butter it was already soupy enough for us. Baked about an extra 10 minutes to brown up the topping a little more
Always a crowd pleaser!
Steam the squash lightly. Do not cook onion with it. Place slush in a 3-quart casserole. In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream and cream soup concentrate as a sauce, and add the melted butter to the steamed squash instead of the cream sauce. Pour the cream sauce into the buttered squash and stir to evenly distribute. Add 1 cup of the dressing crumbs, stirring to mix in. Sprinkle the last 1/2 cup crumbs atop the squash and bake 45 minutes. Really delicious summer dish!
This was just way too soupy and bland for our taste.
I was very hopeful when I made this for Thanksgiving to take to my aunt's house but was very disappointed. It was heavy and boring like cement, which it tasted like as well. My aunt's dogs wouldn't even touch it later on the back porch. I don't believe I misread the recipe or skipped any steps so I would have to say this recipe does not measure up...keep on looking.
Not bad, but not great. There was way too many bread crumbs and they didnt soak up the liquid like indicated. The flavor was good, could use a little salt, but was way soupy. If I make it again I will use a 6 ounce box of stuffing mix and mix half in with the soups, and sprinkle the other half on top. Does have potential.
