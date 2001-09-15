Squash Casserole I

3.8
31 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This casserole makes a rich, creamy vegetable side dish. Stuffing mix may be used in place of the bread crumbs if you prefer. It tastes even better the next day for leftovers.

Recipe by Gayle A Cox

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place the squash and onion in a large saucepan with just enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer the squash, onion, and remaining liquid from the saucepan to a 2 1/2 quart casserole dish. Stir in chicken soup, sour cream, and melted butter. The liquid from the cooked squash should be enough so that mixture is slightly soupy. Sprinkle the bread crumbs over the top. The bread will absorb some of the liquid.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 456.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022