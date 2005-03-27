Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

These make-ahead mashed potatoes can be made several days ahead and stored in the fridge. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) if you plan on serving the mashed potatoes straight away.

  • Place potatoes in a large pot of lightly salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes; drain.

  • Transfer potatoes into a large bowl and mash. Stir in sour cream, cream cheese, milk, onion salt, and pepper until well combined. Transfer into a large casserole dish and cover with aluminum foil.

  • If you are making this dish ahead of time, cool completely and store in the refrigerator. Otherwise, bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 369.6mg. Full Nutrition
