Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

I made this the night before Thanksgiving and used russet potatoes instead of Yukon Gold. Otherwise, I made it exactly as described. I hesitated a bit because some people felt the sour cream was overwhelming and I had never made mashed potatoes with cream cheese and no milk. Also, though I like fluffy mashed potatoes, some people had felt they were much too stiff. I decided to I could always add milk before serving so I followed the recipe. Yes, the next morning, the sour cream taste was a bit overwhelming and they seemed too stiff but I decided to give it a chance and I was glad I did. After two hours on low in the crockpot. I checked them. I gave them a good stir and took a taste. Yes, they were a bit less "stiff" and the sour cream taste had mellowed quite a bit. Noting the condensation on the lid, I decided to just give them a good stir about every 30 minutes of the remaining time and sure enough, when the four hours was up, they were absolutely perfect! I had 13 people and these were devoured and raved about by everyone. Sometimes you simply have to uh... trust the directions and follow them exactly. I'm glad I did for if I would have cooked it for a shorter time or added more liquid, it would have been a mess I'm afraid.