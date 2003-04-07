Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Wow! I hardly ever stray from my tried and true recipes for Thanksgiving, but I am glad I broke tradition and tried this casserole. It was so good it will be a new tradition at my feast every year from now on! Thanks for the recipe. UPDATE 2009 I wasn't kidding when I said I'd used this wonderful recipe again for the yearly Thanksgiving meal and as per usual I got the rave reviews and recipe request just as in the previous 6 years! I make this as written and it's perfect- no changes needed. Thanks again, Stacy, for a wonderful recipe that really has become a Holiday Tradition for us! Update 2013: Happy Thanksgiving again, Stacy! Yep, I'm taking this to my son and DIL's as requested yet again this year! I now have a beautiful 1year old grandson and I can't wait to watch his reaction to "Grandma's" yummy broccoli-cheese casserole! He's a real veggie lover, too. Over a decade now with this fantastic recipe, Stacy! I can't thank you enough!! :-)