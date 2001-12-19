Baked Sweet Potato Balls

This is a must at our house on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Recipe by Darlene

Servings:
9
Yield:
7 -10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain sweet potatoes and put into large mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes with butter or margarine. Salt to taste.

  • Hand pat mixture into 3 inch diameter balls. Roll in crushed corn flakes and put into 9x12 inch greased baking dish. Pour maple syrup evenly over all balls.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 40 minutes. The last fifteen minutes put a marshmallow over each ball.

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 58.5g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 178.5mg. Full Nutrition
