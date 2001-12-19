Baked Sweet Potato Balls
This is a must at our house on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I tried this for the first time at Thanksgiving, and my husband just loved it! it will become a regular holiday dish, I know. The marshmellows on top did not melt well; I think next time I will try marshmellow creme instead. I'd also like to try this with fresh baked sweet potatoes, instead of canned.
I thougtht this recipe was a little bland, but the rest of my family really liked it. If I made it again, I'd add brown sugar to the top and use miniature marshmallows.
Great presentation, the only thing needed is some brown sugar mixed in the sweet potatoes, it's too plain without it.
A great change from the usual sweet potatoe casseroles.
what an inpressive and different way to serve sweet potatoes, will make again
I added too much syrup and the balls were soft. My friends loved them and the thought that they were rolled in cornflakes they loved even more!!
I loved this recipe! It seemed I never could get my sweet potatoes sweet enough to suit me. In the past I added hoards of sugar, but it just didn't work. This recipe came out with the perfect amount of sweet--and it was easy too!
Sweet and delicious.
I gave this recipe a go , and my wife and kid's loved it .so I think it is going to be a holliday tradition in my home for many years to come
These would be great for a large family gathering!
These were not good for me. I'm not sure if it was the crunch of the corn flakes or what. My brother really liked them. In fact he gobbled up almost the whole pan.
These were a hit at my thanksgiving table!
EXCELLENT!! Ive never had anything like it. the cornflakes add just the right crunch,and flavor. A new edition to our table at holidays! the kids love it too.
I customize it a little bit by adding a little more brown sugar (we like it sweeter). But I've made it as the recipe states and it's perfectly yummy, too. How I make it just depends on what we're having it with. Those in my family who loves sweet potatoes love this recipe.
Came out soggy. The corn flakes were rubbery, not crunchy.
This really needs brown sugar mixed in with the potatoes. I also added a little vanilla, formed the ball around the marshmallow then rolled in coconut. I served maple syrup on the side for those that wanted to add it after the balls were cooked.
My family ate more sweet potatoes when I made this recipe (Thanksgiving 2005 and 2006) than in the last ten years put together. The first year, I didn't get the dish made early, so dumped the sweets into a casserole, drizzled syrup (unmeasured - I was in a hurry), and sprinkled corn flake crumbs. This year, I made the balls, but after they baked, they flattened out. Although they tasted great and were still popular, they were nicknamed 'mounds' and 'lumps'. I thought they looked like 'moguls'. So now they will be Sweet Potato Moguls. PS: did not use marshmallows. Just have never like them on sweets. The corn flakes and maple syrup were the perfect touch without.
The taste was pretty good, but I love sweet potato. These were not balls at all and they were so runny that I had a hard time "coating" them with the corn flakes. Overall, I might try this again, but I would use fresh sweet potato so I could control the consistancy.
These were to soggy to roll into balls. I tried adding some flour - but it needed so much flour to be firm enough to roll into balls that they tasted too gross to eat.
These came out a little soggy for my liking. But the people I made them for seemed to like them. I'll stick with the casserole.
